Hickory American restaurants you'll love

Granny's Country Kitchen - Hickory image

 

Granny's Country Kitchen - Hickory

2145 North Center Street, Hickory

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Country Style Steak$8.99
Slow cooked, fall apart cube steak in a sauvory brown gravy. Choice of 2 sides and bread.
Sweet Tea$1.99
Sweetened Luzianne Tea
Large Hashbrowns$3.39
Fresh shredded hashbrowns scattered on the griddle. Add your favorite toppings.
More about Granny's Country Kitchen - Hickory
Coach's - Hickory image

 

Coach's - Hickory

2049 CATAWBA VALLEY BLVD, HICKORY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Traditional Wings
Boneless$0.65
All American Burger$10.99
More about Coach's - Hickory
WOOD Restaurant & Bootleggers’ Whiskey Bar Grill image

GRILL

WOOD Restaurant & Bootleggers’ Whiskey Bar Grill

2039 N Center St, Hickory

Avg 3.7 (15 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Medium Pesto Margherita Pizza$12.99
fresh sliced mozzarella, San Marzano marinara, basil pesto swirl
Medium Arty Pizza$13.99
artichoke, spinach & arugula, garlic sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
Bourbon-Bacon Smash Burger$11.99
Local Beef, Cajun-Brown Sugar Bacon, caramelized onion, cheddar cheese, bourbon bbq sauce
More about WOOD Restaurant & Bootleggers’ Whiskey Bar Grill

