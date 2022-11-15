The RailYard
$$
530 Raleigh St
Bluefield, WV 24701
Popular Items
House Specials
Apps/Baskets
Fried Green Tomatoes
Five cornmeal battered green tomatoes, topped with house-made pimento cheese and hot pepper bacon jam.
1/2 Pound Peel n Eat Shrimp
1 Pound Peel n Eat Shrimp
Old Bay Steamed shrimp served with our signature cocktail sauce.
Spinach & Portobello Dip
A cheesy dip of spinach, portobello mushroom, fresh garlic, mozzarella, topped with sun dried tomato and served with tortilla chips.
Devil Anse Dip
Yellow corn, bacon, scallion, cheddar, cilantro, Greenbrier Valley Brewing Co. Devil Anse IPA, crostini
Ahi Tuna Platter
Chicken Waffle Nachos
mini waffles, mustard maple, cheddar, sriracha, sour cream, scallion
Choo Shrimp
Fried shrimp tossed in house made spicy Choo Choo sauce.
Tire Iron Skins
Pulled Pork, pineapple, jalapeno, scallions, and jack cheddar in crispy potato skins served with ranch dipping sauce
8 RailYard Wings
8 wings tossed in your choice of buffalo, ghost pepper, bbq, korean chili, cajun, lemon pepper, or jerk
8 Grilled Wings
8 grilled wings tossed in your choice of buffalo, ghost pepper, bbq, korean chili, cajun, lemon pepper, or jerk
Bourbon Battered Tender Basket
Six hand-battered tenders, served with hand-cut French fries, or other spud of your choice.
Fish and Spuds Basket
Two beer battered flounder filets, purple haze slaw, red pepper remoulade, hand cut fries or your choice of spud.
Quesadillita Basket
A half-dozen mini chicken quesadillas with sautéed bell pepper, onion, and cheddar cheese
Second Base Slider Basket
A half dozen 2 oz. burger sliders topped with american cheese, bacon, wickles & rail sauce
Spuds/Sides
Side Fries
Basket Fries
Side Tots
Basket Tots
Side Chips
Basket Chips
Side Sweet Fries
Basket Sweet Fries
Baked Potato
Rosemary Mashed Reds
Red Potato Soup
Balsamic Asparagus
Grilled asparagus, topped with parmesan and balsamic glaze
Pimento Broccoli Bake
Steamed broccoli topped with broiled pimento and breadcrumbs
Blackened Shrimp Mac
House Salad
cherry tomato, cucumber, shredded carrot, red onion, shaved parmesan
Burgers
The Plain Jane
For you picky eaters - cheese of your choice, on brioche. Served with lettuce & tomato and Lattice Chips.
The RailYard
Our namesake - sautéed onion, bacon, rail sauce, american on brioche. Served with lettuce & tomato and lattice chips
The Hoffman
Get trippy, man - sliced portobello, swiss, balsamic glaze on bianco. Served with lettuce & tomato and lattice chips.
The Big Kahuna
"that IS a tasty burger" - pineapple, wasabi, teriyaki, provolone on pretzel. Served with lettuce & tomato and lattice chips
The Norris
Legends never die - swiss, bacon, smashed avocado, baja on brioche. Served with lettuce & tomato and lattice chips.
The Eastwood
Go ahead, make my day - bbq pulled pork, onion ring, cheddar on pretzel. Served with lettuce & tomato and lattice chips.
The Damnburger
Rise and Shine - fried egg, bacon, pepper jam, american on toast.\ Served with lettuce & tomato and lattice chips.
The Bleu Monday
"how do I feel?" - blackening, bleu cheese, crumble, bacon on potato roll
The Scrappy-Doo
Maple scrapple, strawberry rhubarb jam, fried egg, spinach on biscuit waffe
The Two-Shoes
Grilled Gala apple, melted brie, honey & cider mayo, baby arugula on potato roll
The Jimmy Junior
Mozzarella, fresh basil, seared tomato, crispy pepperoni, pesto aioli on ciabatta
The Last Baron
Blanton's glaze, candied bacon, quick-pickled cabbage, fried onion on brioche
Specialty Handhelds
Big Philly
shaved prime rib, portobello, onion, bell pepper, provolone on split hoagie
B.L.F.G.T.
bacon, red pepper jam, fried green tomato, house made pimento
The Dolores
cranberry and walnut chicken salad, shredded lettuce on toasted bianco
Loco Motive
Choo shrimp, broccoli slaw, sliced almond, queso fresco in a grilled tortilla
Cubano Americano
Pulled pork, smoked ham, purple haze slaw, swiss, Wickles, spicy mustard on pressed cuban
The Little John
Beer Battered Cod, red pepper remoulade, pickled onion, shredded lettuce on potato roll
Salads & Wraps
The Powerhouse
fresh greens, grilled salmon, pickled onion, quinoa, pine nuts, goat cheese, balsamic glaze
Raleigh St. Cobb
fresh greens, grilled chicken, tomato, onion, egg, avocado, mozzarella, bacon
Samurai Jack
chopped romaine, fried chicken, red cabbage, almond, crispy noodles, gochujang pepper sauce
Hail Caesar
chopped romaine, grilled chicken, capers, parmesan, black pepper, ceasar
House Salad
cherry tomato, cucumber, shredded carrot, red onion, shaved parmesan
Powerhouse Wrap
fresh greens, grilled salmon, pickled onion, quinoa, pine nuts, goat cheese, balsamic glaze in a grilled spinach and herb tortilla, served with chips
Raleigh St. Cobb Wrap
fresh greens, grilled chicken, tomato, onion, egg, avocado, mozzarella, bacon in a grilled spinach and herb tortilla, served with chips
Samurai Jack Wrap
chopped romaine, fried chicken, red cabbage, almond, crispy noodles, gochujang pepper sauce in a grilled spinach and herb tortilla
Hail Caesar Wrap
chopped romaine, grilled chicken, capers, parmesan, black pepper, ceasar in a grilled spinach tortilla, served with chips
Dessert
Kids Menu
Kids (2) Chicken Tenders
All meals are served with a choice of chips, fries, or veggie
Kids Grilled Cheese
All meals are served with a choice of chips, fries, or veggie
Kids Chicken Mac
All meals are served with a choice of chips, fries, or veggie
Kids Mini Cheese Quesadilla
All meals are served with a choice of chips, fries, or veggie
Kids Cheese Burger Slider
Drinks
Coffee & Hot Beverages
Red Bull
Bottled Soda
Mocktails
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
530 Raleigh St, Bluefield, WV 24701