Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

The RailYard

354 Reviews

$$

530 Raleigh St

Bluefield, WV 24701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Plain Jane
Raleigh St. Cobb
Loco Motive

Would you like utensils included?

INCLUDE UTENSILS

We will not include utensils with your order unless this item is added to your order!

House Specials

Soup of the Day

$4.00+

Cut of the Week - 14 oz Ribeye

$32.00Out of stock

Red Beans & Rice

$10.00+

BoTM - Danksgiving

$16.00Out of stock

Apps/Baskets

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00

Five cornmeal battered green tomatoes, topped with house-made pimento cheese and hot pepper bacon jam.

1/2 Pound Peel n Eat Shrimp

$10.00
1 Pound Peel n Eat Shrimp

1 Pound Peel n Eat Shrimp

$18.00

Old Bay Steamed shrimp served with our signature cocktail sauce.

Spinach & Portobello Dip

Spinach & Portobello Dip

$12.00

A cheesy dip of spinach, portobello mushroom, fresh garlic, mozzarella, topped with sun dried tomato and served with tortilla chips.

Devil Anse Dip

$13.00

Yellow corn, bacon, scallion, cheddar, cilantro, Greenbrier Valley Brewing Co. Devil Anse IPA, crostini

Ahi Tuna Platter

Ahi Tuna Platter

$13.00
Chicken Waffle Nachos

Chicken Waffle Nachos

$14.00

mini waffles, mustard maple, cheddar, sriracha, sour cream, scallion

Choo Shrimp

Choo Shrimp

$12.00

Fried shrimp tossed in house made spicy Choo Choo sauce.

Tire Iron Skins

Tire Iron Skins

$14.00

Pulled Pork, pineapple, jalapeno, scallions, and jack cheddar in crispy potato skins served with ranch dipping sauce

8 RailYard Wings

8 RailYard Wings

$16.00

8 wings tossed in your choice of buffalo, ghost pepper, bbq, korean chili, cajun, lemon pepper, or jerk

8 Grilled Wings

8 Grilled Wings

$18.00Out of stock

8 grilled wings tossed in your choice of buffalo, ghost pepper, bbq, korean chili, cajun, lemon pepper, or jerk

Bourbon Battered Tender Basket

Bourbon Battered Tender Basket

$15.00

Six hand-battered tenders, served with hand-cut French fries, or other spud of your choice.

Fish and Spuds Basket

Fish and Spuds Basket

$13.00

Two beer battered flounder filets, purple haze slaw, red pepper remoulade, hand cut fries or your choice of spud.

Quesadillita Basket

Quesadillita Basket

$13.00

A half-dozen mini chicken quesadillas with sautéed bell pepper, onion, and cheddar cheese

Second Base Slider Basket

Second Base Slider Basket

$14.00

A half dozen 2 oz. burger sliders topped with american cheese, bacon, wickles & rail sauce

Spuds/Sides

Side Fries

$3.00

Basket Fries

$6.00

Side Tots

$3.00

Basket Tots

$6.00

Side Chips

$2.00

Basket Chips

$4.00

Side Sweet Fries

$3.00

Basket Sweet Fries

$6.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Rosemary Mashed Reds

$4.00

Red Potato Soup

$3.00+

Balsamic Asparagus

$5.00

Grilled asparagus, topped with parmesan and balsamic glaze

Pimento Broccoli Bake

$5.00

Steamed broccoli topped with broiled pimento and breadcrumbs

Blackened Shrimp Mac

Blackened Shrimp Mac

$6.00

House Salad

$5.00+

cherry tomato, cucumber, shredded carrot, red onion, shaved parmesan

Burgers

The Plain Jane

The Plain Jane

$11.00

For you picky eaters - cheese of your choice, on brioche. Served with lettuce & tomato and Lattice Chips.

The RailYard

The RailYard

$12.50

Our namesake - sautéed onion, bacon, rail sauce, american on brioche. Served with lettuce & tomato and lattice chips

The Hoffman

The Hoffman

$14.00

Get trippy, man - sliced portobello, swiss, balsamic glaze on bianco. Served with lettuce & tomato and lattice chips.

The Big Kahuna

The Big Kahuna

$13.50

"that IS a tasty burger" - pineapple, wasabi, teriyaki, provolone on pretzel. Served with lettuce & tomato and lattice chips

The Norris

The Norris

$14.00

Legends never die - swiss, bacon, smashed avocado, baja on brioche. Served with lettuce & tomato and lattice chips.

The Eastwood

The Eastwood

$14.00

Go ahead, make my day - bbq pulled pork, onion ring, cheddar on pretzel. Served with lettuce & tomato and lattice chips.

The Damnburger

The Damnburger

$13.50

Rise and Shine - fried egg, bacon, pepper jam, american on toast.\ Served with lettuce & tomato and lattice chips.

The Bleu Monday

$12.50

"how do I feel?" - blackening, bleu cheese, crumble, bacon on potato roll

The Scrappy-Doo

The Scrappy-Doo

$17.00

Maple scrapple, strawberry rhubarb jam, fried egg, spinach on biscuit waffe

The Two-Shoes

$17.00

Grilled Gala apple, melted brie, honey & cider mayo, baby arugula on potato roll

The Jimmy Junior

The Jimmy Junior

$16.00

Mozzarella, fresh basil, seared tomato, crispy pepperoni, pesto aioli on ciabatta

The Last Baron

The Last Baron

$18.00

Blanton's glaze, candied bacon, quick-pickled cabbage, fried onion on brioche

Specialty Handhelds

Big Philly

Big Philly

$17.00

shaved prime rib, portobello, onion, bell pepper, provolone on split hoagie

B.L.F.G.T.

B.L.F.G.T.

$13.00

bacon, red pepper jam, fried green tomato, house made pimento

The Dolores

The Dolores

$11.00Out of stock

cranberry and walnut chicken salad, shredded lettuce on toasted bianco

Loco Motive

Loco Motive

$13.00

Choo shrimp, broccoli slaw, sliced almond, queso fresco in a grilled tortilla

Cubano Americano

Cubano Americano

$15.00

Pulled pork, smoked ham, purple haze slaw, swiss, Wickles, spicy mustard on pressed cuban

The Little John

The Little John

$13.00

Beer Battered Cod, red pepper remoulade, pickled onion, shredded lettuce on potato roll

Salads & Wraps

The Powerhouse

The Powerhouse

$10.00+

fresh greens, grilled salmon, pickled onion, quinoa, pine nuts, goat cheese, balsamic glaze

Raleigh St. Cobb

Raleigh St. Cobb

$8.00+

fresh greens, grilled chicken, tomato, onion, egg, avocado, mozzarella, bacon

Samurai Jack

Samurai Jack

$8.00+

chopped romaine, fried chicken, red cabbage, almond, crispy noodles, gochujang pepper sauce

Hail Caesar

Hail Caesar

$5.00+

chopped romaine, grilled chicken, capers, parmesan, black pepper, ceasar

House Salad

$5.00+

cherry tomato, cucumber, shredded carrot, red onion, shaved parmesan

Powerhouse Wrap

Powerhouse Wrap

$15.00

fresh greens, grilled salmon, pickled onion, quinoa, pine nuts, goat cheese, balsamic glaze in a grilled spinach and herb tortilla, served with chips

Raleigh St. Cobb Wrap

Raleigh St. Cobb Wrap

$14.00

fresh greens, grilled chicken, tomato, onion, egg, avocado, mozzarella, bacon in a grilled spinach and herb tortilla, served with chips

Samurai Jack Wrap

Samurai Jack Wrap

$14.00

chopped romaine, fried chicken, red cabbage, almond, crispy noodles, gochujang pepper sauce in a grilled spinach and herb tortilla

Hail Caesar Wrap

Hail Caesar Wrap

$13.00

chopped romaine, grilled chicken, capers, parmesan, black pepper, ceasar in a grilled spinach tortilla, served with chips

Dessert

The Last Stop Sundae

$7.00

New York Cheesecake

$7.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00

Cookie Sammy

$6.00

Let Them Eat a Cupcake

$6.00

Ice Cream Bowl

$4.00

Bourbon Maple Bacon Cinnamon Roll

$10.50

Pecan Praline Pumpkin Pie

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids (2) Chicken Tenders

$6.00

All meals are served with a choice of chips, fries, or veggie

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

All meals are served with a choice of chips, fries, or veggie

Kids Chicken Mac

$5.00

All meals are served with a choice of chips, fries, or veggie

Kids Mini Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

All meals are served with a choice of chips, fries, or veggie

Kids Cheese Burger Slider

$6.00

Signature Seasonals

Cider Seared Salmon

$22.00

Turkey Pot Pie

$22.00Out of stock

Pumpkin & Chicken Curry

$20.00

The Filet

$36.00

8 oz filet mignon topped with bleu cheese butter and served over wild greens with your choice of two sides

48 oz Ribeye

48 oz Ribeye

$90.00Out of stock

Drinks

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Flavored Lemonade

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Tonic

$3.25

Flavored Tea

$3.25

Soft Drinks

$3.25

Fiji Bottled Water

$3.00

Coffee & Hot Beverages

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Cofee

$3.50

Stok Cold Brew

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

Red Bull 8oz

$4.00

Sugarfree Red Bull 8oz

$4.00

Blueberry Red Bull 8oz

$4.00

Seasonal Red Bull 8oz

$4.00

Bottled Soda

Blue Cream Soda

$3.75

Bundaberg

$3.75

Cheerwine

$3.75Out of stock

Dr. Enuf

$3.75

IBC Root Beer

$3.75

Mardarin Jarritos

$3.75

Topo Chico

$3.75

Mocktails

Donkey Kick

$6.00

Zero Zero Seven

$5.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Order online and pick-up!

Website

Location

530 Raleigh St, Bluefield, WV 24701

Directions

Gallery
The RailYard image
The RailYard image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Blue Spoon Cafe & Coffee
orange star4.5 • 112
517 Commerce Street Bluefield, WV 24701
View restaurantnext
Macado's - Bluefield VA
orange starNo Reviews
535 Commerce Drive Bluefield, VA 24605
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bluefield

The Blue Spoon Cafe & Coffee
orange star4.5 • 112
517 Commerce Street Bluefield, WV 24701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bluefield
Radford
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Blacksburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Christiansburg
review star
No reviews yet
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Abingdon
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Mount Airy
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Roanoke
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston