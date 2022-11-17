Food Fanatics Kitchen
61 Reviews
$$
551 Marshall Ave SW
Roanoke, VA 24016
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bacon on Bacon
Smoked Pork Belly/home-made BBQ/apple butter/Applewood smoked bacon/pickled vegetables/ apple slices
Food Fanatics Charcuterie
Soppressata/prosciutto/gouda/edam/fontina/manchego/blueberry chutney/ arugula/ Kalamata and green olives/pickled veggies (serving for 2 to 3 people)
Garlic Rollups
Topped with parmesan/ served with marinara sauce
Insalata Caprese
fresh Mozzarella/ tomatoes/ basil/EVOO/ balsamic reduction/pesto/seasoned salt / (no lettuce included)
Spicy Fries
Home-cut fries with spicy seasoning, jalapeno slices, and bistro sauce
Salads
Beef Tip Salad
Beef tips/mixed greens/red onion/cucumber/ tomato/cranberry/blue cheese/walnuts
Caesar Salad
Romaine/ Caesar dressing/ Parmigiano-Reggiano/ garlic crostini
Luca Salad
A traditional Italian salad; no lettuce included: 4oz ball of fresh mozzarella/ black olives/ cherry tomatoes/ oregano/ fresh basil/ prosciutto crudo/ EVOO
Vegetarian Salad
Arugula, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, romaine lettuce, oregano, green olives, EVOO
Mediterranean Salad
mixed greens / red peppers / kalamata olives / green olives / cucumbers / red onion / feta
Burgers & Sandwiches
Cheeseburger
Seven Hills Angus Beef / lettuce / tomato / red onion / pickle / tangy mayo / choice of cheese - cheddar, Swiss or provolone
Chicken Avocado Sandwich
Grilled Chicken breast/ lettuce/tomato/onion /mayo/fresh avocado/ served on burger bun
Pimento Cheeseburger
Angus beef/home-made pimento cheese/ lettuce/ tomato/pickle/mayo
Quinoa Bean Burger
Home-made quinoa and bean patty/pickled vegetables/cheddar cheese/ mayo
Triple B Burger
angus beef/bacon/blueberry chutney/bleu cheese/pickle/lettuce/tomato
Panini Strada
Soups
Pizza
Mediterranean Pizza
tomato sauce / mozzarella blend / red onion / green pepper / kalamata olives / feta cheese / oregano / balsamic drizzle
Roasted Vegetable Pizza
Tomato sauce/ roasted seasonal veggies/ mozzarella blend/ oregano/ balsamic reduction
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled buffalo chicken/ mozzarella blend/ ranch
Meat Lovers Pizza
Tomato sauce/ mozzarella blend/ pepperoni/ sausage/ ham/ bacon
Bacon Marmalade Pizza
bacon onion marmelade / mozzarella blend / bacon / green apple / goat cheese / arugula
Bison Smoked Sausage Pizza
Tomato sauce/mozzarella blend/ bison smoked sausage/ tomato/ roasted red pepper/ red onion/spinach
Goat Cheese & Sundried Tomato Pizza
white sauce / mozzarella blend / goat cheese / sundried tomatoes / roasted red peppers / fresh basil / olive oil drizzle
Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza
Tomato sauce/ mozzarella/ prosciutto/ arugula/ Parmigiano-Reggiano/ cracked black pepper
Roasted Eggplant Pizza
spiced tomato sauce / mozzarella blend / fire roasted eggplant / onion / garlic / serrano peppers / white cheddar / cilantro
Chicken Tikka Pizza
spiced tomato sauce / mozzarella blend / charbroiled marinated chicken / red onion / cilantro / mint chutney drizzle
Paneer Bhurji Pizza
spiced tomato sauce / mozzarella blend / diced spiced home-made cottage cheese / white cheddar / cilantro
BYO Wood Fired Pizza
Toppings are $1.50 each / Premium toppings are $2.50 each
10" Gluten Free BYO Wood Fired Pizza
Toppings are $1.50 each / Premium toppings are $2.50 each
Sides
Side of Fries
Side of Caesar
Side of Ranch
Side of BBQ Sauce
Side of Garlic bread
Side of Crostini
Side of House Mayo
Side of Bleu Cheese Dressing
Side Of Balsalmic Dressing
Side Of Regular Mayo
Side Of Bistro
Side Of Marinara
Side Of Carots And Celery
Side Of Buffalo Sauce
Side of BBQ
Side Ceaser Dressing
Side Of Orange Tarragon
Side Of Starch of the Day
Lunch Catering (TO-GO)
Appetizers
Bacon on Bacon
Smoked Pork Belly/home-made BBQ/apple butter/Applewood smoked bacon/pickled vegetables/ apple slices
Food Fanatics Charcuterie
Soppressata/prosciutto/gouda/edam/fontina/manchego/blueberry chutney/ arugula/ Kalamata and green olives/pickled veggies (serving for 2 to 3 people)
Garlic Rollups
Topped with parmesan/ served with marinara sauce
Insalata Caprese
fresh Mozzarella/ tomatoes/ basil/EVOO/ balsamic reduction/pesto/seasoned salt / (no lettuce included)
Spicy Fries
Home-cut fries with spicy seasoning, jalapeno slices, and bistro sauce
Appetizer Specials
Beet Carpaccio
Thin sliced strips of beet topped with balsamic glaze, sesame seeds, capers and arugula
Mango & Arugula Salad "V"
A fresh arugula salad tossed with house-made orange tarragon vinaigrette topped with blood oranges, walnuts, red onion, and pomegranate. Drizzled with balsamic reduction
Mussel Meuniere
Fresh steamed mussels with garlic white wine sauce, served with crostinis
Antipasta Taco
Gouda, Prosciutto, Banana peppers, Kalamata and green olives, and arugula wrapped in Soppressata shell and served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette
Roasted Brussels
Entree Specials
Blueberry Pork
Seasoned, pan seared pork loin topped with a blueberry chutney. Served with starch and vegetable of the day.
Lebanese salmon
Fresh salmon served with a spiced yogurt sauce, roasted beets, arugula, and veggies
Duck Confit w/ Orange Meuniere
Slow roasted duck leg and thigh topped with house made orange wine infused sauce. Served with starch and vegetable of the day.
Autumn grilled chicken Pizza
Wood fired pizza made with house made red sauce. Topped with grilled chicken breast, Rosemary and white wine marinated sweet potatoes, Brussel sprouts, shallots, green apples and mozzarella cheese. Guaranteed to give all the fall vibes!
Balsamic Ribeye
An 8oz seared Ribeye covered in a balsamic reduction with mushrooms, onions and garlic. Served with starch and vegetable of the day.
Chicken Caccatorie
Chicken breast, red onions, bell peppers, green olives, garlic, and spices. Slow simmered in a fresh made tomato base. Served over a bed of rice.
Bourbon BBQ Burger
Jack Daniels flamed Angus beef, BBQ sauce, arugula, onions, tomatoes, and chef mayo. Topped with Gouda cheese and served with Fries
Pasta
Fettuccini al Pesto
Fresh Fettuccini/housemade basil pesto/roasted seasonal veggies/feta
Fettuccini Bolognese
Fresh Fettuccini/rich red sauce made with ground chuck/roasted tomatoes/onions/ mushrooms /Parmigiano-Reggiano
Fettuccini Carbonara
Fresh fettucine/parmesan/heavy cream/egg yolk/bacon/onion/garlic/butter/parsley/Parmigiano-Reggiano
Fettuccini Vodka
Fresh Fettuccini/creamy vodka sauce/garlic/ onion/ butter/ fresh basil/Parmigiano-Reggiano
Risotto
Fisherman's Seafood Risotto
A classic French seafood broth made from saffron, cumin, chipotles, vegetables and a seafood base served over house-made risotto and topped with four colossal shrimp/ Parmigiano-Reggiano
Wild Mushroom Risotto
Sauteed wild mushrooms/garlic/ onions/ creamy parmesan risotto/Parmigiano-Reggiano
Burgers & Sandwiches
Cheeseburger
Seven Hills Angus Beef / lettuce / tomato / red onion / pickle / tangy mayo / choice of cheese - cheddar, Swiss or provolone
Chicken Avocado Sandwich
Grilled Chicken breast/ lettuce/tomato/onion /mayo/fresh avocado/ served on burger bun
Pimento Cheeseburger
Angus beef/home-made pimento cheese/ lettuce/ tomato/pickle/mayo
Quinoa Bean Burger
Home-made quinoa and bean patty/pickled vegetables/cheddar cheese/ mayo
Triple B Burger
angus beef/bacon/blueberry chutney/bleu cheese/pickle/lettuce/tomato
Salads
Beef Tip Salad
Beef tips/mixed greens/red onion/cucumber/ tomato/cranberry/blue cheese/walnuts
Caesar Salad
Romaine/ Caesar dressing/ Parmigiano-Reggiano/ garlic crostini
Luca Salad
A traditional Italian salad; no lettuce included: 4oz ball of fresh mozzarella/ black olives/ cherry tomatoes/ oregano/ fresh basil/ prosciutto crudo/ EVOO
Vegetarian Salad
Arugula, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, romaine lettuce, oregano, green olives, EVOO
Pizza
Margherita Pizza Nuova
Fresh Roma tomato reduction/ fresh mozzarella/ drizzle of fresh basil reduction/ EVOO
Ruben's Pizza
Fresh mozzarella/ricotta cheese/ fresh arugula/ Parmigiano-Reggiano
Roasted Vegetable Pizza
Tomato sauce/ roasted seasonal veggies/ mozzarella blend/ oregano/ balsamic reduction
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled buffalo chicken/ mozzarella blend/ ranch
Meat Lovers Pizza
Tomato sauce/ mozzarella blend/ pepperoni/ sausage/ ham/ bacon
Sopressata Pizza
Tomato sauce/fresh mozzarella/Italian sopressata/black olives
Bison Smoked Sausage Pizza
Tomato sauce/mozzarella blend/ bison smoked sausage/ tomato/ roasted red pepper/ red onion/spinach
Rosalind's Pizza
Parmigiano-Reggiano/mozzarella blend/red onions/ pistachios/ fresh rosemary
Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza
Tomato sauce/ mozzarella/ prosciutto/ arugula/ Parmigiano-Reggiano/ cracked black pepper
Smart Guy Pizza
Fresh mozzarella/ wood roasted onions/fennel sausage / mozzarella blend
BYO Wood Fired Pizza
Toppings are $1.50 each / Premium toppings are $2.50 each
10" Gluten Free BYO Wood Fired Pizza
Toppings are $1.50 each / Premium toppings are $2.50 each
Sides
Side of Fries
Side of Caesar
Side of Ranch
Side of BBQ Sauce
Side of Garlic bread
Side of Crostini
Side of House Mayo
Side of Bleu Cheese Dressing
Side Of Balsalmic Dressing
Side Of Regular Mayo
Side Of Bistro
Side Of Marinara
Side Of Buffalo Sauce
Side of BBQ
Side Ceaser Dressing
Side Of Orange Tarragon
Side Of Starch of the Day
Side Of Veggie Of The Day
Open Item
Shaved Parm
Fall Cocktails 2022
Honey Mango Cosmopolitan
The name says it all, a sweet and refreshing summer drink. Titos Vodka / honey mango infused simple syrup / fresh lime juice / Cointreau / cranberry juice
Honey Mango Mule
An extra-addicting mule with this sweet and fruity twist / Titos Vodka / fresh lime / honey mango infused simple syrup / ginger beer / mint
Lavender French 75
A lavender twist on a traditional drink with gin, champagne and lavender infused syrup.
SMOKED APPLE MANHATTAN
HARVEST MOON MARGARITA
PUMPKIN CIDER RUM-TINI
STONE FRUIT MARGARITA
APPLR KENTUCKY MULE
BOTTLED BEERS
DRAFT BEER
Beer Flights
Parkway Get Bent IPA
Peroni Italian Lager
Sam Seasonal
Parkway Ravens Roost Porter
Cherry Angry Orchard
Chocolate Cherry Cake Stout
firestone blood orange cali squeeze
Brooklyn Pilsner
Firestone PITCHER
Three Floyds Bavarian Haze
Threshing Wheat Beer
Northern Lights IPA
WINES
90+ Cellars Pinot Noir -GLASS
Altos Malbec-GLASS
Biago Chianti Riserva GLASS
Bogle Red Zinfandel-GLASS
Dows Tawny Port GLASS
Evolution Sokol Blosser Pinot Noir-GLASS
Guenoc Merlot GLASS
Noble vines merlot GLASS
Paxis Red Blend GLASS
Seaglass GLASS
Lote 44 Malbec
Silver Ridge Pinot Noir-GLASS
Tilia Malbec- GLASS
90+ Pinot NOIR-BOTTLE
Altos Malbec-BOTTLE
Biago -- Chianti, BOTTLE
Bogle Red Zinfandel BOTTLE
Dows Tawny Port BOTTLE
EVOL. Sokol Blosser Pinot Noir-BOTTLE
Guenoc Merlot BOTTLE
NOBLE VINES Merlot- BOTTLE
Paxis -- Red Blend, BOTTLE
SEAGLASS-CAB.SAUV-BOTTLE
Silver Ridge Pinot Nior BOTTLE
Tilia Malbec - BOTTLE
20 acres Chardonnay-Glass
Centorri Moscato GLASS
Simi Sauv Blanc GLASS
Clean slate Riesling-GLASS
M.A.N Chardonnay-GLASS
Santa Julia- Pinot Grigio-Glass
La Fiera Pinot Grigio GLASS
20 Acres Chardonnay BOTTLE
BENVOLIO PIN0T GRIGIO-BOTTLE
Simi Sav Blanc BOTTLE
Clean Slate Riesling-BOTTLE
M.A.N Chandonnay-BOTTLE
Santa Juila Pinot Grigio-BOTTLE
La Fiera Pinot Grigio BOTTLE
Centorri Moscato- BOTTLE
Hacienda brut-BOTTLE
Hacienda brut- GLASS
Salmon Creek-GLASS
Salmon Creek - BOTTLE
Zonin PROSECCO
Luberon Rose- GLASS
Luberon Rose-BOTTLE
COFFEE & SODA
Dessert
Creme Brulee
Opera Cake
Layers of almond cake, French chocolate buttercream, rum buttercream, espresso buttercream and chocolate crisps
Mango Mousse
Sponge cake base / mango mousse with fresh raspberries / mango glaze
Chocolate Torte (GF)
Lemon Tart
Tiramisu
Chocolate Salted Caramel Tart
Chocolate Mousse
Almond cake base / praline crisp / chocolate mousse / chocolate ganache
Key Lime Cheese Cake
Vanilla Cheese Cake
Carrot Cake GF
Pumpkin Cheesecake
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
551 Marshall Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24016