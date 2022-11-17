Restaurant header imageView gallery

Food Fanatics Kitchen

61 Reviews

$$

551 Marshall Ave SW

Roanoke, VA 24016

Appetizers

Bacon on Bacon

Bacon on Bacon

$14.00

Smoked Pork Belly/home-made BBQ/apple butter/Applewood smoked bacon/pickled vegetables/ apple slices

Food Fanatics Charcuterie

Food Fanatics Charcuterie

$19.00

Soppressata/prosciutto/gouda/edam/fontina/manchego/blueberry chutney/ arugula/ Kalamata and green olives/pickled veggies (serving for 2 to 3 people)

Garlic Rollups

Garlic Rollups

$12.00

Topped with parmesan/ served with marinara sauce

Insalata Caprese

Insalata Caprese

$13.00

fresh Mozzarella/ tomatoes/ basil/EVOO/ balsamic reduction/pesto/seasoned salt / (no lettuce included)

Spicy Fries

Spicy Fries

$10.00

Home-cut fries with spicy seasoning, jalapeno slices, and bistro sauce

Salads

Beef Tip Salad

Beef Tip Salad

$13.00

Beef tips/mixed greens/red onion/cucumber/ tomato/cranberry/blue cheese/walnuts

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine/ Caesar dressing/ Parmigiano-Reggiano/ garlic crostini

Luca Salad

$15.00

A traditional Italian salad; no lettuce included: 4oz ball of fresh mozzarella/ black olives/ cherry tomatoes/ oregano/ fresh basil/ prosciutto crudo/ EVOO

Vegetarian Salad

$13.00

Arugula, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, romaine lettuce, oregano, green olives, EVOO

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$13.00

mixed greens / red peppers / kalamata olives / green olives / cucumbers / red onion / feta

Burgers & Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$14.00

Seven Hills Angus Beef / lettuce / tomato / red onion / pickle / tangy mayo / choice of cheese - cheddar, Swiss or provolone

Chicken Avocado Sandwich

Chicken Avocado Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Chicken breast/ lettuce/tomato/onion /mayo/fresh avocado/ served on burger bun

Pimento Cheeseburger

Pimento Cheeseburger

$15.00

Angus beef/home-made pimento cheese/ lettuce/ tomato/pickle/mayo

Quinoa Bean Burger

$13.00

Home-made quinoa and bean patty/pickled vegetables/cheddar cheese/ mayo

Triple B Burger

Triple B Burger

$15.00

angus beef/bacon/blueberry chutney/bleu cheese/pickle/lettuce/tomato

Panini Strada

Turkey Panini Strada

$13.00

Meatball Panini Strada

$14.00

Caprese Panini Strada

$13.00

Prosciutto Panini Strada

$14.00

Mortadella Panini Strada

$14.00

Soups

Creamy Tomato Basil Soup

$5.00

Cream of Crab Soup

$10.00Out of stock

Soup of the Day

$8.00Out of stock

Pizza

Mediterranean Pizza

Mediterranean Pizza

$16.00

tomato sauce / mozzarella blend / red onion / green pepper / kalamata olives / feta cheese / oregano / balsamic drizzle

Roasted Vegetable Pizza

Roasted Vegetable Pizza

$18.00

Tomato sauce/ roasted seasonal veggies/ mozzarella blend/ oregano/ balsamic reduction

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Grilled buffalo chicken/ mozzarella blend/ ranch

Meat Lovers Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$22.00

Tomato sauce/ mozzarella blend/ pepperoni/ sausage/ ham/ bacon

Bacon Marmalade Pizza

Bacon Marmalade Pizza

$22.00

bacon onion marmelade / mozzarella blend / bacon / green apple / goat cheese / arugula

Bison Smoked Sausage Pizza

Bison Smoked Sausage Pizza

$22.00

Tomato sauce/mozzarella blend/ bison smoked sausage/ tomato/ roasted red pepper/ red onion/spinach

Goat Cheese & Sundried Tomato Pizza

Goat Cheese & Sundried Tomato Pizza

$16.00

white sauce / mozzarella blend / goat cheese / sundried tomatoes / roasted red peppers / fresh basil / olive oil drizzle

Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza

$22.00

Tomato sauce/ mozzarella/ prosciutto/ arugula/ Parmigiano-Reggiano/ cracked black pepper

Roasted Eggplant Pizza

Roasted Eggplant Pizza

$16.00Out of stock

spiced tomato sauce / mozzarella blend / fire roasted eggplant / onion / garlic / serrano peppers / white cheddar / cilantro

Chicken Tikka Pizza

Chicken Tikka Pizza

$20.00

spiced tomato sauce / mozzarella blend / charbroiled marinated chicken / red onion / cilantro / mint chutney drizzle

Paneer Bhurji Pizza

$17.00

spiced tomato sauce / mozzarella blend / diced spiced home-made cottage cheese / white cheddar / cilantro

BYO Wood Fired Pizza

BYO Wood Fired Pizza

$12.00

Toppings are $1.50 each / Premium toppings are $2.50 each

10" Gluten Free BYO Wood Fired Pizza

$12.00

Toppings are $1.50 each / Premium toppings are $2.50 each

Sides

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side of Caesar

$0.85

Side of Ranch

$0.85

Side of BBQ Sauce

$0.85

Side of Garlic bread

$3.00

Side of Crostini

$2.99

Side of House Mayo

$0.50

Side of Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.85

Side Of Balsalmic Dressing

$0.85

Side Of Regular Mayo

Side Of Bistro

$0.85

Side Of Marinara

$1.00

Side Of Carots And Celery

$0.50Out of stock

Side Of Buffalo Sauce

$0.85

Side of BBQ

$0.85

Side Ceaser Dressing

$0.85

Side Of Orange Tarragon

$0.85

Side Of Starch of the Day

$5.95

Fettuccini al Pesto

Fettuccini al Pesto

$15.00

Fresh Fettuccini/housemade basil pesto/roasted seasonal veggies/feta

Fettuccini Bolognese

$16.00

Fresh Fettuccini/rich red sauce made with ground chuck/roasted tomatoes/onions/ mushrooms /Parmigiano-Reggiano

Fettuccini Carbonara

Fettuccini Carbonara

$17.00

Fresh fettucine/parmesan/heavy cream/egg yolk/bacon/onion/garlic/butter/parsley/Parmigiano-Reggiano

Fettuccini Vodka

Fettuccini Vodka

$15.00

Fresh Fettuccini/creamy vodka sauce/garlic/ onion/ butter/ fresh basil/Parmigiano-Reggiano

Risotto

Fisherman's Seafood Risotto

$32.00

A classic French seafood broth made from saffron, cumin, chipotles, vegetables and a seafood base served over house-made risotto and topped with four colossal shrimp/ Parmigiano-Reggiano

Wild Mushroom Risotto

$26.00

Sauteed wild mushrooms/garlic/ onions/ creamy parmesan risotto/Parmigiano-Reggiano

Burgers & Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$14.00

Seven Hills Angus Beef / lettuce / tomato / red onion / pickle / tangy mayo / choice of cheese - cheddar, Swiss or provolone

Chicken Avocado Sandwich

Chicken Avocado Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Chicken breast/ lettuce/tomato/onion /mayo/fresh avocado/ served on burger bun

Pimento Cheeseburger

Pimento Cheeseburger

$15.00

Angus beef/home-made pimento cheese/ lettuce/ tomato/pickle/mayo

Quinoa Bean Burger

$13.00

Home-made quinoa and bean patty/pickled vegetables/cheddar cheese/ mayo

Triple B Burger

Triple B Burger

$15.00

angus beef/bacon/blueberry chutney/bleu cheese/pickle/lettuce/tomato

Salads

Beef Tip Salad

Beef Tip Salad

$13.00

Beef tips/mixed greens/red onion/cucumber/ tomato/cranberry/blue cheese/walnuts

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine/ Caesar dressing/ Parmigiano-Reggiano/ garlic crostini

Luca Salad

$15.00

A traditional Italian salad; no lettuce included: 4oz ball of fresh mozzarella/ black olives/ cherry tomatoes/ oregano/ fresh basil/ prosciutto crudo/ EVOO

Vegetarian Salad

$13.00

Arugula, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, romaine lettuce, oregano, green olives, EVOO

Pizza

Margherita Pizza Nuova

$18.00

Fresh Roma tomato reduction/ fresh mozzarella/ drizzle of fresh basil reduction/ EVOO

Ruben's Pizza

$18.00

Fresh mozzarella/ricotta cheese/ fresh arugula/ Parmigiano-Reggiano

Roasted Vegetable Pizza

Roasted Vegetable Pizza

$18.00

Tomato sauce/ roasted seasonal veggies/ mozzarella blend/ oregano/ balsamic reduction

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Grilled buffalo chicken/ mozzarella blend/ ranch

Meat Lovers Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$22.00

Tomato sauce/ mozzarella blend/ pepperoni/ sausage/ ham/ bacon

Sopressata Pizza

$20.00

Tomato sauce/fresh mozzarella/Italian sopressata/black olives

Bison Smoked Sausage Pizza

Bison Smoked Sausage Pizza

$22.00

Tomato sauce/mozzarella blend/ bison smoked sausage/ tomato/ roasted red pepper/ red onion/spinach

Rosalind's Pizza

$22.00

Parmigiano-Reggiano/mozzarella blend/red onions/ pistachios/ fresh rosemary

Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza

$22.00

Tomato sauce/ mozzarella/ prosciutto/ arugula/ Parmigiano-Reggiano/ cracked black pepper

Smart Guy Pizza

$22.00

Fresh mozzarella/ wood roasted onions/fennel sausage / mozzarella blend

BYO Wood Fired Pizza

BYO Wood Fired Pizza

$12.00

Toppings are $1.50 each / Premium toppings are $2.50 each

10" Gluten Free BYO Wood Fired Pizza

$12.00

Toppings are $1.50 each / Premium toppings are $2.50 each

Soups

Creamy Tomato Basil Soup

$5.00

Soup of the Day

$8.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Soup

$8.00

Sides

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side of Caesar

$0.85

Side of Ranch

$0.85

Side of BBQ Sauce

$0.85

Side of Garlic bread

$3.00

Side of Crostini

$2.99

Side of House Mayo

$0.50

Side of Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.85

Side Of Balsalmic Dressing

$0.85

Side Of Regular Mayo

Side Of Bistro

$0.85

Side Of Marinara

$1.00

Side Of Buffalo Sauce

$0.85

Side of BBQ

$0.85

Side Ceaser Dressing

$0.85

Side Of Orange Tarragon

$0.85

Side Of Starch of the Day

$5.95

Side Of Veggie Of The Day

$4.95

Open Item

Shaved Parm

$1.50

Fall Cocktails 2022

Honey Mango Cosmopolitan

$12.00

The name says it all, a sweet and refreshing summer drink. Titos Vodka / honey mango infused simple syrup / fresh lime juice / Cointreau / cranberry juice

Honey Mango Mule

$10.00

An extra-addicting mule with this sweet and fruity twist / Titos Vodka / fresh lime / honey mango infused simple syrup / ginger beer / mint

Lavender French 75

$9.00

A lavender twist on a traditional drink with gin, champagne and lavender infused syrup.

SMOKED APPLE MANHATTAN

$12.00

HARVEST MOON MARGARITA

$13.00

PUMPKIN CIDER RUM-TINI

$10.00

STONE FRUIT MARGARITA

$13.00

APPLR KENTUCKY MULE

$11.00

BOTTLED BEERS

Blue Moon

$4.50

Bud Light

$3.00Out of stock

Coors light

$3.00

Corona

$5.00

DB Vienna Lager

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Miller Light

$3.00

Stella

$5.00

Yuengling

$3.00

Mama Tired Blueberry Sours

$6.00

Yuengling Hershey Porter

$4.50

Austin Cider Can

$5.50

DRAFT BEER

Beer Flights

$12.00

Parkway Get Bent IPA

$6.50

Peroni Italian Lager

$7.50

Sam Seasonal

$5.00

Parkway Ravens Roost Porter

$6.50Out of stock

Cherry Angry Orchard

$6.50

Chocolate Cherry Cake Stout

$8.00

firestone blood orange cali squeeze

$7.50

Brooklyn Pilsner

$7.00

Firestone PITCHER

$21.00

Three Floyds Bavarian Haze

$8.00

Threshing Wheat Beer

$7.50

Northern Lights IPA

$7.50

WINES

90+ Cellars Pinot Noir -GLASS

$8.00

Altos Malbec-GLASS

$9.00Out of stock

Biago Chianti Riserva GLASS

$6.00

Bogle Red Zinfandel-GLASS

$9.00

Dows Tawny Port GLASS

$9.00

Evolution Sokol Blosser Pinot Noir-GLASS

$12.00

Guenoc Merlot GLASS

$7.00

Noble vines merlot GLASS

$9.00

Paxis Red Blend GLASS

$7.00

Seaglass GLASS

$9.75

Lote 44 Malbec

$7.00Out of stock

Silver Ridge Pinot Noir-GLASS

$8.00

Tilia Malbec- GLASS

$7.50

90+ Pinot NOIR-BOTTLE

$32.00

Altos Malbec-BOTTLE

$36.00Out of stock

Biago -- Chianti, BOTTLE

$24.00

Bogle Red Zinfandel BOTTLE

$36.00

Dows Tawny Port BOTTLE

$35.00

EVOL. Sokol Blosser Pinot Noir-BOTTLE

$48.00

Guenoc Merlot BOTTLE

$28.00

NOBLE VINES Merlot- BOTTLE

$36.00

Paxis -- Red Blend, BOTTLE

$28.00

SEAGLASS-CAB.SAUV-BOTTLE

$39.00

Silver Ridge Pinot Nior BOTTLE

$32.00

Tilia Malbec - BOTTLE

$30.00

20 acres Chardonnay-Glass

$9.00Out of stock

Centorri Moscato GLASS

$7.50

Simi Sauv Blanc GLASS

$12.00

Clean slate Riesling-GLASS

$8.00

M.A.N Chardonnay-GLASS

$7.50

Santa Julia- Pinot Grigio-Glass

$7.00Out of stock

La Fiera Pinot Grigio GLASS

$7.00

20 Acres Chardonnay BOTTLE

$36.00Out of stock

BENVOLIO PIN0T GRIGIO-BOTTLE

$36.00Out of stock

Simi Sav Blanc BOTTLE

$48.00

Clean Slate Riesling-BOTTLE

$32.00

M.A.N Chandonnay-BOTTLE

$30.00

Santa Juila Pinot Grigio-BOTTLE

$28.00Out of stock

La Fiera Pinot Grigio BOTTLE

$28.00

Centorri Moscato- BOTTLE

$30.00

Hacienda brut-BOTTLE

$28.00

Hacienda brut- GLASS

$7.00

Salmon Creek-GLASS

$8.00

Salmon Creek - BOTTLE

$32.00

Zonin PROSECCO

$7.00

Luberon Rose- GLASS

$7.25

Luberon Rose-BOTTLE

$29.00

COFFEE & SODA

Red Rooster Regular Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced tea

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

ToGo Soda Can

$2.00

Perrier Water

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Gosling's Ginger Beer

$3.00

MOCKTAILS

Hibiscus Mule mocktail

$4.00

blueberry mule mocktail

$4.00

pomegranate margarita Mocktail

$4.00

WATER

Perrier Sparkling Water

$3.00

Dessert

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$6.00Out of stock
Opera Cake

Opera Cake

$6.00

Layers of almond cake, French chocolate buttercream, rum buttercream, espresso buttercream and chocolate crisps

Mango Mousse

Mango Mousse

$6.00

Sponge cake base / mango mousse with fresh raspberries / mango glaze

Chocolate Torte (GF)

Chocolate Torte (GF)

$6.00
Lemon Tart

Lemon Tart

$6.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.00
Chocolate Salted Caramel Tart

Chocolate Salted Caramel Tart

$6.00

Chocolate Mousse

$6.00

Almond cake base / praline crisp / chocolate mousse / chocolate ganache

Key Lime Cheese Cake

$6.00Out of stock
Vanilla Cheese Cake

Vanilla Cheese Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake GF

$6.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.00

Family Meal

Pan Of Spaghetti Marinara

$40.00

Pan Of Spag W Meatballs

$55.00

Caprese Family

$45.00Out of stock
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

551 Marshall Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24016

Directions

