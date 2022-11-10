Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

bloom restaurant & wine bar

76 Reviews

$$$

1109 Main Street SW

Roanoke, VA 24015

Order Again

Popular Items

Potatoes Aioli
Local Mixed Greens
Winter Squash

Plates

Mixed Nuts

$4.50

toasted and spiced nuts; pecans, almonds, sunflower seeds, and peanuts

Marinated Olives

$6.50

marinated mixed olives (w/ pits); Ojai farm rosemary & fresh garlic, citrus, herbs, balsamic vin

Breadcraft Focaccia

$5.50

roasted garlic oil, balsamic, herbs

Local Mixed Greens

$13.00

asian pear, SC bleu cheese, toasted walnut, fennel, mustard vinaigrette

Panzanella

$13.00

salami, shaved red onion, sheep’s feta, sunflower, Breadcraft bread

Winter Squash

$13.00

roasted, aerated cheese sauce, barley pilaf, curried pepitas, apple, orange vin

Green Pepper Muhammara

$12.00

green pepper dip, walnuts (cannot be omitted), za’atar flatbread, GVH shoots, sheep’s milk feta, sumac powder

Potatoes Aioli

$9.00

savory herb aioli, harissa sauce, lemon zest, scallions

Baby Carrots & Parsnips

$13.00

roasted, sage chermoula, toasted hazelnuts, lemon peel, maple-butter

Riverstone Bok Choy

$15.00

grilled, shiso-dashi, turnip, egg drop, sweet & sour, local mushroom, togarashi

Bramble Hollow Heritage Chicken

$16.00

confit, bone-in dark meat, roasted sunchokes, red beet, squash, toasted pistachio, sherry gastrique

Smoke in Chimneys Trout

grilled, jerked sweet potato, bacon, local raspberries, cranberry-sorghum, cilantro

Local Grassfed Beef Skewer

grilled, autumnal mélange of vegetables, parsnip puree, rosemary jus, pea shoot

Bocadillo

$16.00

baguette, fried NC shrimp, arugula, bacon jam, creole spice, remoulade, side salad

Side of Flatbread

$2.50

Cheese

Artisanal Cheese & Charcuterie

Artisanal Cheese & Charcuterie

$38.00

4 & 4 Platter; Salami Finocchiona, Salami Chorizo, Salami Milano, Speck; Camembert, Whipped Chevre, Tomme, Bleu

Dessert

Olive Oil Cake

$9.00

toasted lemon meringue, honey graham cracker, pear, chantilly

Chocolate

$10.00

namelaka mousse, sesame-rice crispy, malt powder, ganache, smoked salt

Curbside Libations

Down on Main Street - TO GO!

Down on Main Street - TO GO!

$22.00

*All To-Go Cocktails contain 2 servings and come in a reusable glass container!* house infused Evan Williams 1783, Cardamaro, black walnut bitters, orange

Easy Lover - TO GO!

Easy Lover - TO GO!

$26.00

*All To-Go Cocktails contain 2 servings and come in a reusable glass container!* Empress gin, cassis liqueur, blueberry lavender syrup, lemon

Sangria, Blush To-Go!

Sangria, Blush To-Go!

$18.00

16 oz - white grape, cherry, aromatics, lemon, brandy, rose

Sangria, Red- To-Go!

Sangria, Red- To-Go!

$18.00

16 oz - apple, rosemary, lemon, brandy, cabernet

Merchandise (Buy 2 items, receive a $10 Dining Gift Card!)

bloom Dual-Insulated Wine Tote

bloom Dual-Insulated Wine Tote

$25.00

A dual-insulated, two compartment wine tote. Keep your wines the perfect temp as your travel to your next holiday party! The large pocket on the outside can hold your corkscrew, keys and other small items.

bloom T-Shirt

bloom T-Shirt

$22.00
bloom Beanie!

bloom Beanie!

$22.00
bloom Blanket

bloom Blanket

$28.00

a plaid blanket with a hand-stitched bloom patch on the lower corner will you keep you warm as you dine al frecso, or serve as a great photo background for your next picnic. $5 from each blanket sold is donated to Turning Point women's shelter. Thank you for helping us support those in need in our community.

bloom Camp Hat

bloom Camp Hat

$25.00

Fresh steeze

Gift Cards

Gift Card- $25

$25.00

Gift Card- $50

$50.00

Gift Card- $75

$75.00

Gift Card- $100

$100.00

Room Fee/Deposit

$100 Room Fee

$100.00

$200 Room Fee

$200.00

$500 Room Fee

$500.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Seasonally inspired and locally sourced modern American small plates, with a full service bar.

Website

Location

1109 Main Street SW, Roanoke, VA 24015

Directions

