Rockfish Food & Wine

Approachable fine dining in historic Grandin Village, Cheers!

1402 Grandin Rd., Sw Ste 101

Popular Items

Tomahawk pork chop$29.00
w/bourbon apple glaze, mushroom risotto & green beans
Rainbow Trout$27.00
Pecan crusted rainbow trout w/red pepper marmalade, mushroom risotto & green beans
Cheesecake$8.00
Cheese & charcuterie$18.00
Chef's selection of assorted meats & cheeses w/whole grain mustard, house crackers & mixed pickles
Crispy Oysters$14.00
w/creole remoulade
Miso Glazed Salmon$28.00
Miso glazed salmon w/wasabi mashed potatoes & sauteed bok choy
Kale
Fresh sauteed kale w/garlic, salt & pepper
Shrimp & Polenta$26.00
Sauteed shrimp w/romesco sauce, oven roasted tomatoes & artichokes over polenta
Seared Duck Breast$33.00
w/port & cranberry glaze, duck fat smashed potatoes & kale
Hanger Steak$35.00
w/smoked bleu cheese butter, mashed Yukon gold potatoes & kale
1402 Grandin Rd., Sw Ste 101

Roanoke VA

Sunday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
