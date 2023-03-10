Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stock 13 Church Ave SE

review star

No reviews yet

13 Church Ave SE

Roanoke, VA 24011

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

DINNER

First Course & Small Plates

FRIED GOUDA

$12.00

Old Amsterdam Aged Gouda Spring Roll with Sweet Sambal Chili Sauce

Danish Meatball

$14.00

Frikadeller with Venison and Pork Served with Sage Gravy & Lingonberry Relish

Kapsalon

$14.00

Dutch street food consisting of fries, chicken shawarma, gouda, lettuce, garlic sauce and sambal

Oysters

$15.00

Served on the half shell

Stock Board

$22.00

Selection of house cured and Smoked fish and Cheeses

WEDGE SALAD

$10.00

Clasic Wedge with Grüne Soße, and Blue Cheese

Toast Skagen

$16.00

PADDLEFISH CAVIAR

$45.00

PRAWN COCKTAIL

$38.00

Main Course

Pork Schnitzel

$19.00

with Warm Potato Salad

Steak

$33.00

Petit Strip Steak au Poivre

Trout

$28.00

Smoke In Chimneys Trout

Vegetable Bowl

$18.00

Braised Red Cabbage & Rosti

Lamb

$23.00

CHICKEN TARTELETTER

$21.00Out of stock

Smorrebrod

GRAVLAX

$16.00

Housemade cured Salmon

MUSHROOM

$15.00

Country Ham

Crawfish

$16.00

Chicken Salad

$16.00

Dessert

Ebelskivers

$9.00

Cardamom Rye Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich

$12.00

Chocolate Ice CREAM BAR SANDWICH

$12.00

WINE

WHITE WINE by the glass

BOUNDARY PEAKS RIESLING

$14.00

KATE ARNOLD SAUVIGNON BLANC

$12.00

Paul Buisse

$11.00

RED WINE by the glass

GROCHAU CELLARS PINOT NOIR

$15.00

VIEUX MANOR BOURDEAUX

$10.00

ALKOOMI CAB SAUV

$14.00

RED WINE BOTTLE

PRIEURE-LICHINE MARGAUX

$126.00

RAMEY CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$157.00

BODEGA NOEMIA A LISA MALBEC

$59.00

MUGA ANDEN DE LA ESTACION CRIANZA

$35.00

PALLUS CHINON ROUGE

$48.00

DOMAINE LE COUROLO VAUCLUSE

$27.00

VIEUX MANOR BOURDEAUX BOTTLE

$35.00

Grochau Cellars Pinot Noir Bottle

$52.00

FRIEDRUCH BECKNER PINOT NOIR

$57.00

VIGNERONS DU CASTELAS COTE DU RHONE

$30.00

BIRICHINO CINSAULT

$66.00

DOMAINE DUPEUBLE BEAUJOLAIS

$45.00

EL COTO RIOJA CRIANZA

$51.00

TERRES DOREES BEAUJOLAIS

$44.00

ERIC TEXIER CHAT FOU

$49.00

DOMAINE DU BANNERET CHATEAUNEUF DU PAPE

$175.00

SKY ZINFANDEL

$102.00

PRIEURE LICHINE MARGAUX

$126.00

ENFIELD PRETTY HORSES

$60.00

DARTING PINOT MEUNIER

$46.00

RAMEY CAB SAUV

$157.00

BODEGA NOEMIA A LISA MALBEC

$59.00

MUGA ANDEN DE LA ESTACION CRIANZA

$35.00

DOMAINE LE COUROULA VAUCLUSE

$27.00

PALLUS CHINON ROUGE

$48.00

WEINGUT WENINGER PONZICHTER PINOT ZWEIGELT

$39.00

CROCUS MALBEC

$36.00

FROGS LEAP

$148.00

RIDGE 3 VALLEYS

$66.00

WHITE WINE BOTTLE

AVIVO VINHO VERDE

$35.00

MAISON FOUCHER SANCERRE

$80.00

GILLES MORAT POUILLY-FUISSE

$78.00

PONT DE GASSAC GUILBERT BLANC

$45.00

HOLLER GRUNER VETLINER

$38.00

Boundary Peaks Riesling Bottle

$49.00

Kate Arnold Sauv Blanc Bottle

$42.00

CHATEAU DU COING CHARDONNAY

$30.00

STEINMETZ RIESLING

$36.00

SEPP MOSER FUNDAMENTAL GRUNER

$50.00

FRANZ ETZ GRUNER

$42.00

VINCENT GAUDRY SANCERRE

$75.00

FRITZ MULLER TROCKEN

$43.00

SCHLINK HAUS RIESLING

$34.00

AUGUST KESSELER RIESLING

$46.00

GIOCATO PINOT GRIGIO

$30.00

Elizabeth Spencer Chardonnay

$56.00

Paul Buisse Sauvignon Blanc

$33.00

SPARKLING by the glass

MOULIN GASSAC FOLIE

$14.00

SPARKLING BOTTLE

VOIRIN JUMEL CHAMPAGNE BRUT BLANC

$122.00

MONMOUSSEAU CREMANT DE LOIRE

$45.00

MOULIN GASSAC FOLIE BOTTLE

$49.00

M KREYDENWEISS CREMANT LUNE A BOIRE

$68.00

AUBRY FILS CHAMPAGNE

$175.00

ROSE

SORIN TERRA AMATA

$11.00

Rose Bottle

$38.00

Figuiere Magali

$42.00

N/A BEVERAGES

N/A COCKTAILS

HAPPY ACCIDENT

$12.00

PINEAPPLE DAIQUIRI ISH

$12.00

YOUTH WITHOUT YOUTH MEZCAL OF

$12.00

Water

Sparkling Small

$3.00

Sparkling Large

$6.00

Still Small

$3.00

Still Large

$6.00

Coffee and Tea

Reg Coffee

$4.00

Decaf

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

MEXI COKE BOTTLE

$5.00

N/A BEER

ATHLETIC WITBIER

$5.00

CLAUSTHALER

$5.00

LAGUNITAS HOPPY REFRESHER

$5.00

BUSTY LUSH DARK OATMEAL

$5.00

CASAMARO SERA LEISURE SODA

$5.00

CASAMERA ALTA APERITIVO

$5.00Out of stock

ONDA AMARO SODA

$5.00

HELLA BITTERS + SODA

$5.00

TWO ROADS NA IPA

$5.00

BITBURGER NA PILS

$5.00

N/A WINE

N/A CHARDONNAY

$6.00

N/A SPARKLING ROSE

$6.00Out of stock

N/A SPARKLING BLANC DE BLANC

$6.00Out of stock

N\A CABERNET

$6.00

BEER

BOTTLES

BELLS 2 HEART IPA

$6.00

PILSNER URQUELL

$6.00

HOEGAARDEN

$6.00

MILLER HIGH LIFE

$2.00

HOPPEBRAU HELLES

$10.00

BASIC CITY BASK DIPA

$8.00

CANS

OSKAR BLUES MAMA PILS

$6.00

BASIC CITY BASK DIPA

$8.00

RETAIL

Swag

Marble

$24.95

Wood Heart

$5.95
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

European and American Casual Dining in Historic Station One

Location

13 Church Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24011

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Salty's Lobster & Co Food Truck
orange star4.3 • 486
16 Church Ave SW Roanoke, VA 24011
View restaurantnext
Bread Craft
orange star4.6 • 461
24 Church Avenue SW Roanoke, VA 24011
View restaurantnext
202 Social House - 202 Market St SE
orange starNo Reviews
202 Market St SE Roanoke, VA 24011
View restaurantnext
Three Notch'd Brewing Comapny - Roanoke
orange star4.4 • 185
24 Campbell Ave SE Roanoke, VA 24011
View restaurantnext
Awful Arthur's Seafood Company - Downtown Roanoke
orange star3.8 • 1,103
108 Campbell Ave SE Roanoke, VA 24011
View restaurantnext
Corned Beef & Company Inc. - 107 S Jefferson St
orange starNo Reviews
107 S Jefferson St Roanoke, VA 24011
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Roanoke

Macado's - Downtown Roanoke
orange star4.2 • 8,120
120 Church Ave. SW Roanoke, VA 24011
View restaurantnext
Cabo Fish Taco - Roanoke
orange star4.7 • 2,137
14 Campbell Ave SE Roanoke, VA 24011
View restaurantnext
Cabo Fish Taco - Food Truck
orange star4.7 • 2,137
14 CAMPBELL AVE SE ROANOKE, VA 24011
View restaurantnext
Salty's Lobster & Co Food Truck
orange star4.3 • 486
16 Church Ave SW Roanoke, VA 24011
View restaurantnext
Bread Craft
orange star4.6 • 461
24 Church Avenue SW Roanoke, VA 24011
View restaurantnext
Shenandoah Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 400
2905 Shenandoah Ave Roanoke, VA 24017
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Roanoke
Vinton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Moneta
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Blacksburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Christiansburg
review star
No reviews yet
Radford
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Forest
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Martinsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Lynchburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)
Danville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston