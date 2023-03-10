Stock 13 Church Ave SE
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
European and American Casual Dining in Historic Station One
Location
13 Church Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24011
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Awful Arthur's Seafood Company - Downtown Roanoke
3.8 • 1,103
108 Campbell Ave SE Roanoke, VA 24011
View restaurant