Brewpubs & Breweries
American

Three Notch'd Brewing Comapny - Roanoke

185 Reviews

$$

24 Campbell Ave SE

Roanoke, VA 24011

Order Again

Popular Items

40 Mile Philly
Whiskey River Burger
Peach & Chile Chicken Sandwich

Starters

Parmesan Garlic FRIES

Parmesan Garlic FRIES

$10.00

Served with chipolte aioli

Parmesan Garlic TOTS

Parmesan Garlic TOTS

$10.00

Served with chipolte aioli

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

served with house made 40 Mile cheese sauce, Hydraulion mustard

Tavern Chips

Tavern Chips

$14.00

crispy house-made potato chips, drizzled with basil aioli and topped with blue cheese crumbles, crispy bacon pieces, diced tomatoes and scallions

Chili Cheese Totchos

Chili Cheese Totchos

$15.00

a bed of crispy fried tater tots topped with 40 Mile cheese sauce, our house-made chili and crispy bacon, drizzled with sour cream and a sprinkle of scallions

Spinach and Artichoke and Ale Dip

$13.00

House made dip served with warm baguette bread.

Hummus

Hummus

$12.00

Hummus topped with asparagus slaw and served with fried pita & sliced carrots

Chicken Drums

Chicken Drums

$14.00

six wings, blue cheese dressing, celery & carrots, choice of sauce: Sweet & Sweaty Buff-ale-o Garlic Parmesan Sweet Thai Chili

Soups | Salads

Trail Blazin Chili

Trail Blazin Chili

$6.00+

Topped with sour cream and red onions

Soup du Jour

$6.00+

House-made soup of the day. Please call for specifics.

1/2 Brussel Caesar

1/2 Brussel Caesar

$7.00

fresh cut romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, garlic croûtons, Caesar dressing

Brussel Caesar

Brussel Caesar

$12.00

fresh cut Brussel sprouts, parmesan cheese, garlic croûtons, Caesar dressing

1/2 House Salad

1/2 House Salad

$6.00

tomatoes, croutons, pickled onions, goat cheese crumbles and lemon vinagrette

House Salad

House Salad

$10.00

tomatoes, croutons, pickled onions, goat cheese crumbles and lemon vinagrette

Chili & Salad Combo

$13.00

choice of half brussel sprout caesar or house salad with cup of chili

Burgers | Sammies | Fingers

Peach & Chile Chicken Sandwich

Peach & Chile Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

fried chicken with goat cheese, peach & green chile jam, bacon and lettuce on a brioche bun

Caprese Chicken Sandwich

Caprese Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

grilled chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, basil aioli, lettuce, tomatoes, balsamic reduction, toasted baguette bread

Whiskey River Burger

Whiskey River Burger

$15.00

Locally sourced beef patty topped with house-made BBQ, bacon and cheddar cheese served on a brioche bun *Not Available for All in for $11*

Hatch Chile Burger

Hatch Chile Burger

$15.00

grilled beef patty, pepper jack cheese, roasted hatch chiles, bacon, mayo, lettuce, onion and tomato on a brioche bun

Hamburger

Hamburger

$12.00

Locally sourced beef patty, grilled to perfection. Add bacon or an egg to crank it up a notch!

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$13.00

locally sourced beef, char-grilled to perfection. Served on a fresh brioche bun. Choose from American, Swiss, Cheddar or Pepper Jack cheeses.

Sliders

Sliders

$13.00

3, 2.5oz local beef sliders, with American cheese, ketchup, and pale ale pickle, served on a butter roll.

Garden Veggie Burger

$14.00

vegetable based patty, vegetable based patty topped with a schmear of hummus, alfalfa sprouts and pickled red onions on a brioche bun

California Turkey Burger

California Turkey Burger

$15.00

grilled turkey burger topped with spicy pepperjack, smashed avocado, roasted corn salsa and chipolte aioli

Mediterranean Wrap

Mediterranean Wrap

$12.00

hummus, red onion, spring mix, olives, cucumber, tomatoes, goat cheese, lemon vinaigrette, wheat tortilla Add grilled or fried chicken $2

40 Mile Philly

40 Mile Philly

$15.00

shaved sirloin beef, No Veto caramelized onions, 40 Mile cheese sauce, Amoroso roll

Mama Said Cluck You Out

Mama Said Cluck You Out

$15.00

fried chicken breast, come back sauce, mayonnaise, Minuteman pickles, lettuce, brioche bun

Parmesan Garlic Fries Entree

Parmesan Garlic Fries Entree

$10.00

Parmesan Garlic Tots Entree

$10.00
Tavern Chips Entree

Tavern Chips Entree

$14.00

crispy house-made potato chips, drizzled with basil aioli and topped with blue cheese crumbles, crispy bacon pieces, diced tomatoes and scallions

Spinach and Artichoke and Ale Dip Entree

$13.00

House made dip served with warm baguette bread.

Hummus Entree

Hummus Entree

$12.00

Hummus topped with corn salsa and served with fried pita & sliced carrots

Chicken Drums Entree

Chicken Drums Entree

$14.00

six wings, blue cheese dressing, celery & carrots, choice of sauce: Sweet & Sweaty Buff-ale-o Garlic Parmesan Sweet Thai Chili

Kids

Kids Mac And Cheese

Kids Mac And Cheese

$7.00

our delicious house-made baked mac and cheese served with your choice of fries, tots or applesauce

Kids Sliders

Kids Sliders

$7.00

2 - 1 1/2oz local beef sliders, with American cheese, and ketchup, on brioche buns served with your choice of fries, tots or applesauce

Kid Tenders - Fried

Kid Tenders - Fried

$7.00

two chicken fingers, fried fresh and served with your choice of fruit, fries or chips

Kid Tenders - Grilled

Kid Tenders - Grilled

$7.00

two chicken fingers grilled and served with your choice of fruit, fries or chips

Kids Grill Cheese

Kids Grill Cheese

$7.00

classic grilled cheese served with your choice of fruit, fries or chips

Sides

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side of Tots

$5.00

Side Mac-n-Cheese

$5.00

Side Apple Sauce

$3.00

Side of Carrots

$3.00

Side of Fruit

$5.00Out of stock

Side Pita

$3.00

Sd BBQ

$0.50

Sd Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Sd Beer Cheese

$1.00

Sd Mayo

$0.25

Sd Mustard

$0.25

Sd Ranch

$0.50

SD Honey Mustard

$0.25

Side Spinach Dip Bread

$3.00

Sd Lemon Vin Dressing

$0.25

Snack Attack Platters

Snack Attack Beef Sliders

$40.00

12 fresh beef sliders with American cheese, ketchup and our house-made Minute Man pickles. Heap of fries in the middle for sharing.

Snack Attack Chicken Fingers

$30.00

12 hand dipped chicken fingers with a heaping portion of fries to share. Pick a sauce to top them in if you want, we suggest the Old Bay Honey! Adds just the right amount of heat.

Growlers w/Glass

Minute Man Growler TG

Minute Man Growler TG

$25.00

ABV 7.0% | IBU 20 Unlike any other IPA, Minute Man has a low bitterness, allowing the fruity flavor and citrus aroma of hops to dominate.

40 Mile Growler TG

40 Mile Growler TG

$18.00

ABV 6.0% | IBU 40 Our flagship IPA combines citrus, peach, and pineapple flavors with mild bitterness and crisp malt body for a refreshing, delicious beer.

Ghost APA Growler TG

Ghost APA Growler TG

$18.00

ABV 5.1% | IBU 35 Our classic American Pale Ale is brewed with an ambush of dry hops, giving this crisp, refreshing beer all the hop flavor without being overly bitter.

Blood Orange Gose Growler TG

Blood Orange Gose Growler TG

$18.00

ABV 5.1% | IBU 08 This German sour ale is dry, crisp, tart, and with the bright flavor of Blood Orange added after fermentation.

Package Beer

40 Mile IPA

40 Mile IPA

$10.00+

ABV 6.0% | IBU 40 Our flagship IPA combines citrus, peach, and pineapple flavors with mild bitterness and crisp malt body for a refreshing, delicious beer.

Minute Man IPA

Minute Man IPA

$11.00+

ABV 7.0% | IBU 20 This New England Style IPA is unlike any other IPA. It has low bitterness, allowing the fruity flavor and citrus aroma of hops to dominate.

Ghost APA

Ghost APA

$10.00+

ABV 5.1% | IBU 35 Our classic American Pale Ale is brewed with an ambush of dry hops, giving this crisp, refreshing beer all the hop flavor without being overly bitter.

Blood Orange Gose

Blood Orange Gose

$11.00+

ABV 5.1% | IBU 08 This German style ale is dry, crisp, tart and with the bright flavors of blood orange. Slight brine on the finish is from the addition of salt.

Local Lager

Local Lager

$11.00+

ABV 5.5% | IBU 12 Don't even bother looking for “subtle notes” or “Intricate flavor profiles”. Just grab some friends and chill out with this crisp, light & easy drinkin' lager.

King Of Clouds

$13.00+
West Coast IPA

West Coast IPA

$15.00+

ABV 7.5% | IBU 75 Hazy might be the craze, but West Coast is the OG. Flashback to the days when IBUs ruled craft and savor the big citrus/grapefruit profile from iconic American-grown hops. Our West Coast IPA delivers as advertised -- crisp, noticeably bitter, and crystal clear.

Biggie S'mores Stout

Biggie S'mores Stout

$15.00+

ABV 8.0% | IBU 40 What do you get when you add chocolate malt, vanilla, and graham crackers to an already big milk stout? Biggie S’mores, our favorite Imperial s’mores stout.

Bourbon Biggie Smores Imperial Stout

$20.00+
NA Hazy IPA

NA Hazy IPA

$10.99+

ABV .35% | IBU 25 Made with Cascade hops. This drinkable NA IPA has notes of grapefruit and citrus.

NA Cran Apple Gose

NA Cran Apple Gose

$10.99+

ABV .35% | IBU 25

In-Law Invasion Spiced Brown Ale

$11.00+Out of stock

ABV 6.7% | IBU 14

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Located in the heart of Downtown directly across from Center in the Square, our Roanoke Brewpub serves a locally sourced, beer-infused menu, craft beer and soda, cider, wine, and signature cocktails.

24 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24011

Three Notch'd Brewing Company image
Three Notch'd Brewing Company image
Three Notch'd Brewing Company image

