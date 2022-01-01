Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Franklin County Distilleries

299 Reviews

$

25156 Virgil H Goode HWY

Boones Mill, VA 24065

Order Again

Hot

Coffee

$2.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Cold

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Half & Half Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

OJ

$3.50

Water

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Soda

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Diet DR Pepper

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Orange Crush

$1.50Out of stock

Red Alert Energy Drink

$4.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Siera Mist

$3.00

Bottles

Bang

$3.75

Diet Mtn Dew

$1.79

Gatorade

$1.79

Grape Crush

$1.79

Orange Crush

$1.79

Strawberry Lemonade

$1.79

Water 20oz

$1.79

Naked Berry Blast

$4.00

Starbucks

$4.50

Fruit Shooter

$1.79

Lipton Tea

$2.00

Propel

$2.50

Glassware

Beer Mug

$14.00
Bottle

Bottle

$15.00
Country Mug

Country Mug

$12.00

Flight

$40.00
Mini Country Mug

Mini Country Mug

$7.50

Pint Glass

$12.00
Shot Glass

Shot Glass

$5.00

Apparel

M Moonshine Express

$25.00

L Moonshine Express

$25.00

XL Moonshine Express

$25.00

2XL Moonshine Express

$25.00

3XL Moonshine Express

$25.00

Small Black FCD T-Shirt

$15.50Out of stock

Medium Black FCD T-Shirt

$15.50

Large Black FCD T-Shirt

$15.50Out of stock

X-Large Black FCD T-Shirt

$15.50

2X Black T-Shirt

$18.50Out of stock

3X Black T-Shirt

$19.50Out of stock

4X Black T-Shirt

$19.75Out of stock

S Moon Shirt

$15.50

Med Moon Shirt

$15.50Out of stock

L Moon Shirt

$15.50Out of stock

XL Moon Shirt

$15.50Out of stock

XXL Moon Shirt

$18.50Out of stock

XXXL Moon Shirt

$19.50Out of stock

Small White FCD T-Shirt

$15.50Out of stock

Medium White FCD T-Shirt

$15.50

Large White FCD T-Shirt

$15.50

X-Large White FCD T-Shirt

$15.50Out of stock

2X White FCD T-Shirt

$18.50Out of stock

3X White T-Shirt

$19.50Out of stock

4X White T-Shirt

$19.75Out of stock

Smal Moonshine shirt

$15.50Out of stock

Medium White Moonshine T-Shirt

$15.50

Large White Moonshine T-Shirt

$15.50Out of stock

X-Large White Moonshine T-Shirt

$15.50Out of stock

Small Hoodie

$30.00

Medium Hoodie

$30.00

Large Hoodie

$30.00

X-Large Hoodie

$30.00

2X Hoodie

$36.00

Black Netted Hat

$18.00Out of stock

White Netted Hat

$18.00

Camouflage Knit Hat

$18.00

Black Knit Hat

$18.00

White Knit Hat

$18.00

Men's Tank M

$18.00

Men's Tank L

$18.00

Men's Tank XL

$18.00

Men's Tank XXL

$20.00

Women's Tank S

$16.00

Women's Tank M

$16.00

Women's Tank L

$16.00

Women's Tank XL

$16.00

Women's Tank XXL

$18.00

Flowers

Flower Arangement Small

$15.00

Flower Arangement Medium

$25.00

Flower Arangement Large

$35.00

Misc

Travel Mug

$12.00

Mini Still

$49.99

Stained Glass

$10.00

Frames

$35.00

Mini Barrel

$39.99

Moonshine Conspiracy Book

$30.00

Paper Towel

$1.43

Valentine Arrangement

$25.00

Painting

$20.00

Franklin County True Stories

$24.99

Images of Franklin County

$21.99
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

We have a diverse menu to fit any mood or budget. A children's menu is also available. Along with our food we offer some VA micro brew selections, and a wide variety of spirits made on site.

Website

Location

25156 Virgil H Goode HWY, Boones Mill, VA 24065

Directions

