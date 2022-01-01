Roanoke sandwich spots you'll love

Chicago Bob's image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

Chicago Bob's

3621 Blue Hills Village Dr, STE A, Roanoke

Avg 4.5 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Chicago$3.99
Mustard, Diced Onion, Relish, Sport Peppers, Tomato, Pickle Spear, and a dash of Celery Salt. A Chicago Classic!
7in Classic Beef$6.99
Our in -house, slowly roasted beef, sliced thin & dipped in seasoned au jus gravy. Piled high on a Turano Bakery French roll
Jumbo Chicago$4.59
Same as our classic with 50% thicker dog!
More about Chicago Bob's
Food Fanatics Kitchen image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Food Fanatics Kitchen

551 Marshall Ave SW, Roanoke

Avg 4.1 (61 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tikka Pizza$18.00
spiced tomato sauce / mozzarella blend / charbroiled marinated chicken / red onion / cilantro / mint chutney drizzle
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.00
white sauce / mozzarella blend / grilled buffalo chicken / ranch drizzle
Cheeseburger$11.00
Seven Hills Angus Beef / lettuce / tomato / red onion / pickle / tangy mayo / choice of cheese - cheddar, Swiss or provolone
More about Food Fanatics Kitchen
Macado's image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Macado's

120 Church Ave. SW, Roanoke

Avg 4.2 (8120 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bobagger$9.85
Sliced steak, melted muenster, mayo, onions, lettuce, portabella mushrooms, banana peppers, and tomato on French bread.
Cowpoke$9.65
Grilled chicken breast, melted cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, barbecue sauce, served hot on a bagel.
Crazy Chris Wrap$9.85
Buffalo style chicken rolled in a wrap, melted provolone, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.
More about Macado's

