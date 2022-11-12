Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Chicago Bob's

9 Reviews

3621 Blue Hills Village Dr, STE A

Roanoke, VA 24012

8" Italian Beef

Italian Beef

5" Italian Beef

$5.49

8" Italian Beef

$8.99

12" Italian Beef

$12.99

Hot Dogs

Classic Chicago

$4.29

Vienna Beef hot dog topped with mustard, onion, relish, tomato, sport peppers, pickle spear, and a dash of celery salt. Served on a poppy seed bun.

Jumbo Chicago

$4.99

50% thicker than our Classic size dog!

Classic Chili Cheese

$4.29

Vienna Beef hot dog topped with chili, onions and shredded cheddar cheese. Served on a poppy seed bun.

Jumbo Chili Cheese

$4.99

50% thicker than our Classic size

Classic Star City

$3.69

Jumbo Star City

$4.69

NEW Double Dog Pack

LTO

DITKA SAUSAGE

$9.99

Croissants

Beef & Cheddar

$8.29

Chicken Salad

$7.99

BLT

$7.99

Ham & Cheese

$6.99

Caprese

$6.99

Three Cheese

$5.49

Drinks

SELF SERVE

$2.09

COKE

$2.09

DIET COKE

$2.09

CHERRY COKE

$2.09

DR PEPPER

$2.09

COKE ZERO

$2.09

ROOT BEER

$2.09

SPRITE

$2.09

LEMONADE

$2.09

SWEET TEA

$2.09

UNSWEET TEA

$2.09

HALF & HALF TEA

$2.09

PINK LEMONADE

$2.09
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:10 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:10 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:10 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:10 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:10 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:10 pm
Chicago Bob's brings some of Chicago's favorite foods to Roanoke! Offering staples such as the Italian Beef Sandwich, Chicago style hot dogs, and the Meatballs Marinara Sandwich!

Location

3621 Blue Hills Village Dr, STE A, Roanoke, VA 24012

Directions

