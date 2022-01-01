Nellysford restaurants you'll love

Nellysford restaurants
Toast
  • Nellysford

Nellysford's top cuisines

American
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Takeout box
Chinese
Must-try Nellysford restaurants

Wild Wolf Brewing Company image

GRILL

Wild Wolf Brewing Company

2461 Rockfish Valley Hwy, Nellysford

Avg 4 (1116 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp & Grits$20.00
Shrimp, Andouille sausage, corn and sweet peppers, sauteed in a cream sauce, served over stone-ground grits. Gluten Free
Pretzel Bites$6.50
Served with Queso cheese or honey mustard sauce.
Smokehouse Sampler SALE$20.00
Featuring our signature house smoked pulled pork topped with house made BBQ sauce, riblets, smoked chicken, fries and slaw. Gluten Free
More about Wild Wolf Brewing Company
Bold Rock Nellysford image

 

Bold Rock Nellysford

1020 Rockfish Valley Highway, Nellysford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pretzel$8.00
Served with homemade Cheese Sauce and Mustard
Smoked Wings$14.00
Carolina BBQ Sauce and side of fries
Smoked Chicken Cobb Salad$13.00
romaine, mixed greens, apples, chopped egg, pickled onions, blue cheese, bacon balsamic
More about Bold Rock Nellysford
Rockfish Bar & Grill image

 

Rockfish Bar & Grill

2773 Rockfish Valley Hwy, Nellysford

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Rockfish Bar & Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Nellysford

Pretzels

More near Nellysford to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Forest

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Moneta

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
