Nellysford restaurants you'll love

GRILL
Wild Wolf Brewing Company
2461 Rockfish Valley Hwy, Nellysford
|Popular items
|Shrimp & Grits
|$20.00
Shrimp, Andouille sausage, corn and sweet peppers, sauteed in a cream sauce, served over stone-ground grits. Gluten Free
|Pretzel Bites
|$6.50
Served with Queso cheese or honey mustard sauce.
|Smokehouse Sampler SALE
|$20.00
Featuring our signature house smoked pulled pork topped with house made BBQ sauce, riblets, smoked chicken, fries and slaw. Gluten Free
Bold Rock Nellysford
1020 Rockfish Valley Highway, Nellysford
|Popular items
|Pretzel
|$8.00
Served with homemade Cheese Sauce and Mustard
|Smoked Wings
|$14.00
Carolina BBQ Sauce and side of fries
|Smoked Chicken Cobb Salad
|$13.00
romaine, mixed greens, apples, chopped egg, pickled onions, blue cheese, bacon balsamic