BEER

Merch Beer: To-Go

40 Mile IPA

40 Mile IPA

$11.00+

ABV 6.0% | IBU 40 Our flagship IPA combines citrus, peach, and pineapple flavors with mild bitterness and crisp malt body for a refreshing, delicious beer.

Big Slice

Big Slice

$5.00+

ABV 7.8% | IBU 15 | 16oz $8 **contains lactose** This unique IPA is fermented with Hefeweizen yeast for a banana-like profile to complement the big, tropical-forward Moutere and Mosaic hops.

Emperor of Clouds

Emperor of Clouds

$2.50+

ABV 9% | IBU 20 Inspired by our flagship King of Clouds, this Imperial IPA packs a punch with Idaho 7 and Citra hops, bestowing a tropical, juicy taste.

Firefly Nights

Firefly Nights

$12.00+Out of stock

ABV 5.2% | IBU 15 | 16oz $7 Dave's fond memories growing up on the Eastern Shore of Maryland led him to brew this summer ale, delivering sweet, refreshing, and floral with additions of honeysuckle.

Ghost APA

Ghost APA

$11.00+

ABV 5.1% | IBU 35 Our classic American Pale Ale is brewed with an ambush of dry hops, giving this crisp, refreshing beer all the hop flavor without being overly bitter.

King of Clouds Juicy IPA

King of Clouds Juicy IPA

$13.00+

ABV 7.5% | IBU 10 This exceptionally juicy IPA is hopped with Idaho 7 and Citra. Enjoy this pillowy profile with notes of mango, orange, and tangerine for a true tropical flavor.

Local Lager

Local Lager

$11.00+

ABV 5% | IBU 12 Light, crisp and refreshing lager.

Mango Wheat

Mango Wheat

$11.00+

ABV 4.8% | IBU 12 A refreshing American wheat inspired by the iconic lakes of Virginia & the many activities we enjoy there with friends & family.

Minute Man IPA

Minute Man IPA

$12.00+

ABV 7.0% | IBU 20 Juicy, but not hazy, Minute Man has low bitterness, allowing the fruit flavor and citrus aroma of hops to dominate.

Slainte!

Slainte!

$13.00+Out of stock

ABV 4.2% | IBU 30 | 20oz $9 This traditional dry, roasty, and chocolate stout was brewed in collaboration with David Hunter and the Fans of Virginia Craft Breweries to celebrate 10 years of being a part of our community and over 10,000 fans strong!

Watermelon Gose

$12.00+

ABV: 5.1% | IBU: 08 Tons of watermelon puree makes this the perfect summer sour!

Hello Nelson

Hello Nelson

$13.00+

ABV 7.5% | IBU 10 This exceptionally juicy IPA is hopped with Idaho 7 and Citra. Enjoy this pillowy profile with notes of mango, orange, and tangerine for a true tropical flavor.

Notorious 4 Pack

$20.00
Apple Crumb

Apple Crumb

$12.00+

ABV 7.0% | IBU 20 Juicy, but not hazy, Minute Man has low bitterness, allowing the fruit flavor and citrus aroma of hops to dominate.

Guava Gose

$12.00+

ABV: 5.1% | IBU: 08 Tons of watermelon puree makes this the perfect summer sour!

Hansel & Kettle Imperial Oktoberfest Lager

Hansel & Kettle Imperial Oktoberfest Lager

$3.50+

Hansel and Gretel may not have ties to Virginia, but it's a story about leaving your mark, as we do with our Imperial Marzen featuring biscuit and caramel flavors

Ten Dectuple IPA

$3.50+

Pale & Hazy

$3.50+

UNCOOL

Beer In-House

Uncool IPA

Uncool IPA

$4.00+

The Uncool IPA is a classic, without the alcohol. Brewed with Cascade hops, grab this light, refreshing IPA whether you are pacing or taking the day off. Open in case of social interaction

Uncool Hazy IPA

Uncool Hazy IPA

$4.00+

Deliciously juicy, the Uncool Hazy IPA is packed with Citra and Idaho 7 hops and none of the alcohol. Just hold it in your hand and act normal

Uncool Citra Wheat

Uncool Citra Wheat

$4.00+

Uncool Citra Wheat is packed with orange peel and Citra hops for a robust flavor without the alcohol. Although delicious, it doesn't make you any different

Uncool Pils

$4.00+Out of stock

Uncool pils is a balanced crushable, beer flavored beer, brewed with Sterling hops and none of the alcohol. Enjoy often and wake up feeling normal

Uncool Salted Lime Sour

Uncool Salted Lime Sour

$4.00+Out of stock

Uncool Salted Lime Sour packs a vibrant punch of tart lime and salt, without the alcohol. Perfect when you want to have a regular night

Strawberry Mint Lemonade Sour

$4.00+

Beer To-Go

Uncool IPA

Uncool IPA

$2.50+

The Uncool IPA is a classic, without the alcohol. Brewed with Cascade hops, grab this light, refreshing IPA whether you are pacing or taking the day off. Open in case of social interaction

Uncool Hazy IPA

Uncool Hazy IPA

$2.50+

Deliciously juicy, the Uncool Hazy IPA is packed with Citra and Idaho 7 hops and none of the alcohol. Just hold it in your hand and act normal

Uncool Citra Wheat

Uncool Citra Wheat

$2.50+

Uncool Citra Wheat is packed with orange peel and Citra hops for a robust flavor without the alcohol. Although delicious, it doesn't make you any different

Uncool Salted Lime Sour

Uncool Salted Lime Sour

$2.50+Out of stock

Uncool Salted Lime Sour packs a vibrant punch of tart lime and salt, without the alcohol. Perfect when you want to have a regular night

Strawberry Mint Lemonade Sour

$2.50+

3ND

To-Go

Orange Crush

$3.50+

Tropical Twist

$3.50+

Grapefruit Smash

$3.50+

Lemon Drop

$3.50+

Action Pack-12 Pack Variety Pack

$30.00

Action Pack 12 pack 12oz Cans - Four Different Varieties