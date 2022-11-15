Hazy Mountain Vineyards 8736 Dick Woods Rd.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info
Hazy Mountain Vineyards & Brewery is located in Afton, Virginia. Our wines are crafted from grapes our of the Monticello & Shenandoah Valley AVAs. Our craft beer brewed here in the Shenandoah Valley. We also offer a selection of light finger foods for you to enjoy with your favorite Hazy beverage inside our tasting room, on our outdoor covered patio or on the edge of Hazy Mountain on our hardscaped lawn.
Location
8736 Dick Woods Rd., Afton, VA 22920
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Blue Mountain Brewery - Afton Brewpub
4.5 • 3,981
9519 Critzers Shop Rd. Afton, VA 22920
View restaurant
The River Burger Bar - 137 N. Wayne Ave.
No Reviews
137 N. Wayne Ave. Waynesboro, VA 22980
View restaurant