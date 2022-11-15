Hazy Mountain Vineyards 8736 Dick Woods Rd.

Hazy Mountain Red

Our Hazy Mountain Red is medium in body, truly well-balanced and thoroughly delicious proprietary blend. Low in tannin and with no shortage of freshness, it is perfect for the warmer months. The piercingly pure dark red fruit notes are immediate in appeal on both the nose and palate. Savory secondary notes emerge in the middle, making this softly elegant red the perfect accompaniment to a variety of dishes as it enhances a meal without overpowering it.