Hazy Mountain Vineyards 8736 Dick Woods Rd.

No reviews yet

8736 Dick Woods Rd.

Afton, VA 22920

2019 Dry Riesling

2019 Dry Riesling

$34.00

2018 BDX

3.8 pH / 12.7% Alc / Petit Verdot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec / Monticello AVA Our 2018 BDX blend is also a product of the damp 2018 vintage. However, in the glass you would never know the struggle of the growing season. A blend of 50% Petit Verdot, 30% Cabernet Sauvignon and 20% Malbec this trifecta present a nicely built medium bodied wine with well-rounded tannins from 18 months of French oak aging. Dark fruits dominate this wine in the glass.

2018 BDX Bottle

$38.00

Hazy Mountain Red

Our Hazy Mountain Red is medium in body, truly well-balanced and thoroughly delicious proprietary blend. Low in tannin and with no shortage of freshness, it is perfect for the warmer months. The piercingly pure dark red fruit notes are immediate in appeal on both the nose and palate. Savory secondary notes emerge in the middle, making this softly elegant red the perfect accompaniment to a variety of dishes as it enhances a meal without overpowering it.

Hazy Mountain Red To Go

$28.00

Hazy Mountain White

Amazingly versatile, off-dry blend fermented and aged in stainless steel tanks to highlight its naturally fresh and juicy taste. It has a fully-textured mouthfeel with lively acidity and just enough residual sugar to help bring everything together. The sweetness is reminiscent of ripe green apple, but this fresh and juicy style never weighs down your palate. Exceedingly food friendly, this white blend is the perfect accompaniment to spicy, salty and briny foods.

Hazy Mountain White Bottle To Go

$26.00
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Hazy Mountain Vineyards & Brewery is located in Afton, Virginia. Our wines are crafted from grapes our of the Monticello & Shenandoah Valley AVAs. Our craft beer brewed here in the Shenandoah Valley. We also offer a selection of light finger foods for you to enjoy with your favorite Hazy beverage inside our tasting room, on our outdoor covered patio or on the edge of Hazy Mountain on our hardscaped lawn.

8736 Dick Woods Rd., Afton, VA 22920

Directions

