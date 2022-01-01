Blue Mountain Brewery Afton Brewpub

750 mL Bottle Poached Pear Spooky

$18.99

For our second Variant of Spooky this year, we've cooked up something a little more traditional and reached all the way back to Colonial America for this seasonally spiced fruit treat of poached pears. This new creation is made by maturing our Imperial Pumpkin Ale in freshly emptied bourbon barrels on pear puree with ginger. Surprisingly simple, this twist on Spooky gets right to the heart of the feel of Fall and great strong ale.