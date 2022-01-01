- Home
Blue Mountain Brewery Afton Brewpub
3,981 Reviews
$$
9519 Critzers Shop Rd.
Afton, VA 22920
N/A Beverage
Coca Cola
Diet Coke
Sprite
Seagram's Ginger Ale
Root Beer
Root Beer Float
Creamy vanilla ice cream with Barqs Root Beer (Contains dairy)
Lemonade
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Coffee
Milk
Juice
Mountain Culture Kombucha-Lavender Lemon
Simple & refreshing. Lavender and lemon. What lemonade should be, plus floral notes!
Blue Ridge Kombucha-Black Raspberry
Our response to your request for a fruit-forward flavor, this brew blends the bold flavor of crushed blackberries with a dry red raspberry finish. Ingredients: Kombucha, Blackberries, Raspberries. 35 calories and 9 grams of sugar per 6 ounce serving.
Appetizers
Cup of Chili
Chipotle seasoned ground beef simmered with sauteed onions, peppers, beans, tomatoes, and spices in a beer-based broth topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream, and green onions. **GF (Contains Dairy, Soy, Garlic, Onion)
Bowl of Chili
Chipotle seasoned ground beef simmered with sauteed onions, peppers, beans, tomatoes, and spices in a beer-based broth topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream, and green onions. **GF (Contains Dairy, Soy, Garlic, Onion)
Cup Soup Du Jour
*above picture does not always reflect current Soup of the Day. Rotating selection of soup made fresh daily. Today's Offering: PARSNIP SOUP Parsnips, carrots, celery, and onions pureed in chicken stock with herbs and cream
Bowl of Soup Du Jour
*above picture does not always reflect current Soup of the Day. Rotating selection of soup made fresh daily. Today's Offering: PARSNIP SOUP Parsnips, carrots, celery, and onions pureed in chicken stock with herbs and cream
Cup Tomato Soup
Tomatoes, carrots, onions and celery blended together with cream, herbs and spices
Bowl Tomato Soup
Tomatoes, carrots, onions and celery blended together with cream, herbs and spices
Large Wings (10)
Sold by the pound or half-pound with choice of one wing sauce, carrots, celery and blue cheese or ranch(Contains Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Garlic, Onion)
Small Wings (6)
Sold by the pound or half-pound with choice of one wing sauce, carrots, celery and blue cheese or ranch (Contains Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Garlic, Onion)
BMB Nachos
House-made tortilla chips topped with our pepperjack nacho cheese sauce, black bean and corn salsa, salsa roja, sour cream and jalapeños
Charcuterie Board
Three rotating local cheeses, artisan meats, marinated artichoke hearts, green olives, chutney, ale mustard, pickled vegetables, dried fruit and crostini Today's cheeses: Smokes Gouda, Harvarti Dill, Horseradish White Cheddar Today's meats: Pepperoni, Salami, Prosciutto
Warm Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Chopped artichokes, cream cheese, Romano cheese, roasted garlic, sour cream, spinach and sun-dried tomatoes served warm with house-made tortilla chips **GF (Contains Dairy, Soy, Garlic, Onion)
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Pulled roasted chicken blended with Buffalo sauce, onions, blue cheese, cream cheese, and spices, topped with diced celery and blue cheese crumbles and served hot with house-made tortilla chips
Chili Cheese Fries
Fries topped with BMB beef chili, cheddar cheese, bacon, and green onions
Goodwin Creek Farm Pretzel
Warm, soft, and sweet farm pretzel salted and lightly buttered, served with a choice of one: Blue Mountain ale mustard, house-made cheese sauce, or Chipotle BBQ sauce**Vegan (Contains Gluten, Soy)
Daily Specials
Salads
Small House Salad
Fresh mixed greens topped with shredded carrots, Roma tomatoes, red onions and Aged Parmesan Cheese **GF (Contains Dairy, Onion)
Large House Salad
Fresh mixed greens topped with shredded carrots, Roma tomatoes, red onions and Aged Parmesan Cheese **GF (Contains Dairy, Onion)
Small Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, aged Parmesan and croutons (Contains Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Egg, Garlic, Onion)
Large Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, aged Parmesan and croutons (Contains Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Egg, Garlic, Onion)
Nitro Taco Salad
Shredded Romaine lettuce topped with black bean and corn salsa, house-made Nitro Chili, cheddar, sour cream and jalapenos in a crispy tortilla shell (Contains Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Garlic, Onion)
Kale Harvest Bowl
Shredded kale and quinoa, roasted chickpeas, carrots, apple cranberry relish, candied pumpkin seeds, and crumbled goat cheese, drizzled with honey lemon vinaigrette
Sandwiches
Creole Cuban Press
Slow-roasted Virginia pulled pork topped with shaved ham, pepper jack cheese, dill pickles and Creole mayo on a pressed hoagie roll (Contains Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Egg, Garlic, Onion)
Smoked Pulled Pork Barbeque
Smoked Virginia pulled pork stacked high on a fresh roll and topped with our house slaw (Contains Gluten, Soy, Egg, Garlic, Onion)
Traditional Reuben
Shaved corned beef, aged Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing served on marble rye bread. Tofu substitution available upon request. (Contains Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Egg, Garlic, Onion) **GF with GF bun
Skyline Turkey Wrap
All natural sliced turkey breast topped with provolone cheese, crispy bacon, mixed greens, tomato and chile lime ranch served in a sun-dried tomato tortilla wrap (Contains Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Egg, Garlic, Onion) **GF wrap available
Mountain Dog
All-natural jumbo Angus beef hot dog topped with house slaw, dill pickle relish, and yellow mustard on a toasted bun
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Organic chicken breast, tossed in herbs and spices on a roll with Swiss Cheese, bacon, mixed greens, tomato, and honey mustard (Contains Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Egg, Garlic, Onion) **GF with GF bun
Fried Green Tomato Panini
Fried green tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, and roasted red pepper pesto pressed on a ciabatta roll
Beer Boiled Local Bratwurst
Juicy bratwurst from Double H Farm boiled in our Classic Lager, topped with sauerkraut, BMB ale mustard and shredded cheddar cheese served torpedo-style on a bun with your choice of side (Contains Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Egg, Garlic, Onion)
Burgers
BMB Classic Cheeseburger
Twin beef patties smashed on the flat top grill with your choice of cheese on a challah bun and topped with fresh greens, tomatoes, red onion, and our special basil mayo (Contains Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Egg, Garlic, Onion) **GF with GF Bun
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
Twin beef patties smashed on the flat top grill served on a challah bun, topped with caramelized onions, basil mayo, Swiss cheese, and shiitake and oyster mushrooms from A.M. Fog (Contains Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Egg, Garlic, Onion) **GF with a GF Bun
Vegetarian Black Bean Burger
A mix of black beans, peppers, onions, and spices topped with melted pepper jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and Southwestern ranch (Contains Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Egg, Garlic, Onion)
Bourbon Bacon Burger
Twin beef patties smashed on the flat top grill served on a butter-toasted bun and topped with cheddar cheese, grilled onions, bourbon bacon jam, and bourbon BBQ sauce
Pizzas
Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce on our house-made honey wheat thin crust. (Contains gluten, dairy, soy, garlic, onion)
Margherita
Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil and marinara drizzled with garlic infused olive oil (Contains gluten, dairy, soy, garlic, onion)
Greek Garden
Artichoke hearts, red onion, black olives, basil, feta cheese, mozzarella and roasted red pepper pesto (Contains gluten, dairy, soy, garlic, onion)
Pulled Pork and Peach
BBQ pork, peaches, spinach, onions, roasted red peppers, house-pickled jalapeño rings, mozzarella and marinara, finished with a honey BBQ drizzle (Contains Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Garlic, Onion)
Our Famous Bratwurst
Double H Farm bratwurst, grilled onions, apples, mozzarella, marinara and balsamic reduction (Contains gluten, dairy, soy, garlic, onion)
Local Sausage
Spicy sausage from Double H Farm with red & green bell peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella and marinara. (Contains gluten, dairy, soy, garlic, onion)
Date Night Pizza
Sweet dates, shaved prosciutto, goat cheese and mozzarella with a garlic oil base finished with fresh arugula and a balsamic reduction drizzle
The Real Deal
Local spicy sausage, pepperoni, salami, banana peppers, black olives, spinach, mozzarella and marinara. (Contains gluten, dairy, soy, garlic, onion)
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Our house made wheat crust with a BBQ sauce base topped with grilled chicken, red onions, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
Gluten Free Pizzas
Gluten Free Cheese
Cheese and marinara on a 12" Gluten Free Crust served with a side salad ** Made with rice flour, rice starch, potato starch (Contains dairy, soy, garlic, onion)
Gluten Free Margherita
Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil and marinara drizzled with garlic infused olive oil on a 12" gluten free crust served with a side salad **Made with rice flour, rice starch, potato starch (Contains dairy, soy, garlic, onion)
Gluten Free Greek Garden
Artichoke hearts, red onion, black olives, basil, feta cheese, mozzarella and roasted red pepper sauce on a 12" gluten free crust served with a side salad **Made with rice flour, rice starch, potato starch (Contains dairy, soy, garlic, onion)
Gluten Free Pulled Pork and Peach
BBQ pork, peaches, spinach, onions, roasted red peppers, house-pickled jalapeño rings, mozzarella and marinara on a 12" gluten free crust served with a side salad **Made with rice flour, rice starch, potato starch (Contains dairy, soy, garlic, onion)
Gluten Free Local Sausage
Spicy sausage from Double H Farm with red & green bell peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella and marinara on a 12" gluten free crust served with a side salad **Made with rice flour, rice starch, potato starch (Contains dairy, soy, garlic, onion)
Gluten Free Real Deal
Local spicy sausage, pepperoni, salami, banana peppers, black olives, spinach, mozzarella and marinara on a 12" gluten free crust served with a side salad **Made with rice flour, rice starch, potato starch (Contains dairy, soy, garlic, onion)
Gluten Free Date Night
Sweet dates, shaved prosciutto, goat cheese and mozzarella with a garlic oil base finished with fresh arugula and a balsamic reduction drizzle on our gluten free crust served with a side salad.
Gluten Free BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, mozzarella cheese with a BBQ sauce base on a 12" gluten free crust served with a side salad **Made with rice flour, rice starch, potato starch (Contains dairy, soy, garlic, onion)
Desserts
Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich
TODAY’S FLAVOR:TODAY’S FLAVOR: BIRTHDAY CAKE Confetti brown sugar cookies, vanilla ice cream swirled with vanilla cake & rainbow sprinkles; hand made at Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches in Richmond, VA (Contains gluten, dairy, soy, egg *Made in a facility that also processes nut products)
Flourless Chocolate Torte
Decadent chocolate topped powdered sugar and served with an orange wheel. **GF (Contains dairy, soy, egg)
Root Beer Float
Creamy vanilla ice cream with Barqs Root Beer (Contains dairy)
New York-Style Cheesecake
House made, traditional New York-Style Cheese cake. Served with your choice of chocolate, caramel, or raspberry drizzle
Dark Hollow Bundt Cake
From our friends at Paris Cake Company in Staunton, chocolate Bundt cake with a Dark Hollow infused chocolate ganache served with house-made whipped cream (Contains: Gluten, Egg, Soy)
Kid's Menu
Mac and Cheese
House-made with spiral noddles and a blend of cheeses (Contains gluten, dairy, soy, egg, garlic)
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Country white bread grilled with cheddar cheese (Contains gluten, dairy, soy)
Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Grilled, sliced turkey breast and cheddar cheese on challah roll (Contains gluten, dairy, soy, egg)
Pizza on a Pita
Mozzarella and homemade sauce baked on a pita (Contains gluten, dairy, soy, garlic, onion)
Kid Burger
Hamburger or Cheeseburger with a choice of Kid's menu side (Contains gluten, dairy, soy, egg, garlic, onion)
Hot Dog
Hot dog on a soft bun with a choice of side (Contains gluten, soy, egg)
Root Beer Float
Creamy vanilla ice cream with Barqs Root Beer (Contains dairy)
Sides
Apple Slices
Sliced apples. Hand sliced to order! **GF
Applesauce
Apples. In sauce form.
Baked Beans
House made baked beans with minced onion, garlic, and sausage (Contains gluten, garlic, onion)
Cheese Sauce Large (8 ounce)
House made cheese sauce - pepper jack base
Cheese Sauce Small (2 ounce)
House made cheese sauce - pepper jack base
Chips and Salsa
corn tortilla chips - fried in house. Served with house made salsa roja **GF (Contains soy, garlic, onion)
Crostini
Six pieces of herb crostini
Crudité
Celery, carrots, and cucumbers
Fries NO Ketchup
Lightly battered and delicious (Contains gluten, soy, garlic, onion)
Fries with Ketchup
Lightly battered and delicious (Contains gluten, soy, garlic, onion)
Mac and Cheese
House-made with spiral noddles and a blend of cheeses (Contains gluten, dairy, soy, egg, garlic)
Mini Pretzels
Classic Snyder pretzels (Contains gluten)
Pasta Salad
Cavatappi with fresh vegetables tossed in our house-made mayonnaise based herb dressing.
Potato Salad
House made potato salad. Mayo and sour cream base. Finely chopped banana pepper for a little zing! **GF (Contains dairy, soy, egg, garlic, onion)
Sauce (16 ounces)
Sauce by the pint! House ale mustard and chipotle BBQ are among the most popular (Contains gluten)
Sauce (2 ounces)
Two ounce sauce: House ale mustard and chipotle BBQ are among the most popular (Contains gluten)
Sauce (8 ounces)
Eight ounce sauce: House ale mustard and chipotle BBQ are among the most popular (Contains gluten)
Tortilla Chips
Corn tortilla chips - fried in house **GF
Red Wine Bottles
Veritas Red Star
Fruity, light-bodied blend of Cabernet Franc, Merlot, and Chambourcin.
Barren Ridge Cabernet Franc 2018
Red fruit and blueberries on the nose leading to jam, black pepper, and hints of cocoa.
Thatch Winery Meritage 2018
Medium-bodied Bordeaux-style blend with aromas of raspberry, cherry, and peppercorn.
Jefferson Vineyards Petit Verdot 2020
A bouquet of dried fruit and oak lead to a vibrant palate of red berry and black tea-like flavors.
House Red
Silver Gate Vineyards Pinot Noir. Smooth and flavourful. Aromas of cherry, violets, leather and smoke. Medium bodied with medium+ acidity on the palate, lush, ripe berry notes, and a smoky, leather hinted finish.
White Wine/Rose/Sparkling Bottles
Barboursville Pinot Grigio 2020
Dry and well-balanced, with nuances of apple, pear, and a touch of pineapple.
Afton Mountain Chardonnay Estate Reserve 2018
Fermented half in stainless steel and half in oak barrels, this Chardonnay is beautifully balanced with hints of classic creaminess and toasty oak. Vibrant acidity and a long finish.
White Hall Vineyards Viognier 2018
Apple, Bartlett pear, and blossom aromas lead to navel orange and Meyer lemon on the palate.
Cardinal Point Winery Quattro 2020
Slightly sweet blend of Riesling, Gewurtztraminer, Viognier, and Traminette.
Thibaut-Jannison Virginia Fizz
Packed with apple and peach flavors, with a creamy and smooth texture.
House Sauvignon Blanc
Silver Gate Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc. Crisp & refreshing with notes of grapefruit, citrus, & tropical fruit.
House Crane Lake Moscato
This sweet wine is light in color with floral aromas including notes of orange blossom, jasmine and honeysuckle. Flavors include peach, melon and spice
Ox Eye "Shy Ox" Rose 2021
A gorgeous dry, crisp rosé. An elegant pink hue with passion fruit and strawberry on the palate. 100% Estate
Kölsch 151
6 Pack Cans Kölsch 151
COLOGNE STYLE KÖLSCHBIER Weaving ale flavor with lager smoothness. Pleasantly unexpected, like a spin on route 151. A lightly fruity clean, crisp, everyday drinker. 12.3 ̊ Plato, 18 IBUs 5.0% ABV Available in bottles, cans & draft
Case Cans Kölsch 151
COLOGNE STYLE KÖLSCHBIER Weaving ale flavor with lager smoothness. Pleasantly unexpected, like a spin on route 151. A lightly fruity clean, crisp, everyday drinker. 12.3 ̊ Plato, 18 IBUs 5.0% ABV Available in bottles, cans & draft
6 Pack Bottles Kölsch 151
COLOGNE STYLE KÖLSCHBIER Weaving ale flavor with lager smoothness. Pleasantly unexpected, like a spin on route 151. A lightly fruity clean, crisp, everyday drinker. 12.3 ̊ Plato, 18 IBUs 5.0% ABV Available in bottles, cans & draft
Case Bottles Kölsch 151
COLOGNE STYLE KÖLSCHBIER Weaving ale flavor with lager smoothness. Pleasantly unexpected, like a spin on route 151. A lightly fruity clean, crisp, everyday drinker. 12.3 ̊ Plato, 18 IBUs 5.0% ABV Available in bottles, cans & draft
Classic Lager
6 Pack Bottles Classic Lager
PRE-PROHIBITION STYLE LAGER A reminder of the good old days before modern lagers were turned into thin, tasteless macro swill. Flavorful but sessionable. Drink like your forefathers. 13 ̊ Plato, 22 IBUs 5.3% ABV Available in bottles & draft
Case Bottles Classic Lager
PRE-PROHIBITION STYLE LAGER A reminder of the good old days before modern lagers were turned into thin, tasteless macro swill. Flavorful but sessionable. Drink like your forefathers. 13 ̊ Plato, 22 IBUs 5.3% ABV Available in bottles & draft
Full Nelson
6 Pack Cans Full Nelson
Our flagship Virginia pale ale features a balanced malt body followed by a burst of American hop flavor and aroma. Citrusy, floral and highly sessionable! 15 ̊ Plato, 60 IBUs 5.9% ABV Available in bottles, cans & draft
Case Cans Full Nelson
Our flagship Virginia pale ale features a balanced malt body followed by a burst of American hop flavor and aroma. Citrusy, floral and highly sessionable! 15 ̊ Plato, 60 IBUs 5.9% ABV Available in bottles, cans & draft
6 Pack Bottles Full Nelson
Our flagship Virginia pale ale features a balanced malt body followed by a burst of American hop flavor and aroma. Citrusy, floral and highly sessionable! 15 ̊ Plato, 60 IBUs 5.9% ABV Available in bottles, cans & draft
Case Bottles Full Nelson
Our flagship Virginia pale ale features a balanced malt body followed by a burst of American hop flavor and aroma. Citrusy, floral and highly sessionable! 15 ̊ Plato, 60 IBUs 5.9% ABV Available in bottles, cans & draft
A Hopwork Orange
6 Pack Cans A Hopwork Orange
ORANGE-INFUSED IPA A Hopwork Orange. Just doing its citrus IPA thing before the Citrus IPA thing was all the rage. Light malt, citrusy hops and juicy orange peel flavor. In season all season. 16.9 ̊ Plato, 65 IBUs 7.0% ABV Available in bottles, cans & draft
Case Cans A Hopwork Orange
ORANGE-INFUSED IPA A Hopwork Orange. Just doing its citrus IPA thing before the Citrus IPA thing was all the rage. Light malt, citrusy hops and juicy orange peel flavor. In season all season. 16.9 ̊ Plato, 65 IBUs 7.0% ABV Available in bottles, cans & draft
6 Pack Bottles A Hopwork Orange
ORANGE-INFUSED IPA A Hopwork Orange. Just doing its citrus IPA thing before the Citrus IPA thing was all the rage. Light malt, citrusy hops and juicy orange peel flavor. In season all season. 16.9 ̊ Plato, 65 IBUs 7.0% ABV Available in bottles, cans & draft
Case Bottles A Hopwork Orange
ORANGE-INFUSED IPA A Hopwork Orange. Just doing its citrus IPA thing before the Citrus IPA thing was all the rage. Light malt, citrusy hops and juicy orange peel flavor. In season all season. 16.9 ̊ Plato, 65 IBUs 7.0% ABV Available in bottles, cans & draft
Phased IPA
4 Pack Phased IPA
ABV: 6.6% | IBU: Low | 4-16 ounce cans. Hazy IPA | Kick back with our balance and juicy IPA, brewed with Azacca, Simcoe, and Centennial variety hops that bring out citrus and pine flavor and aroma with zero bitterness.
Case of 6 4-Pack Phased IPA
ABV: 6.6% | IBU: Low | Case of 24 Hazy IPA | Kick back with our balance and juicy IPA, brewed with Azacca, Simcoe, and Centennial variety hops that bring out citrus and pine flavor and aroma with zero bitterness.
Dark Hollow
4 Pack Dark Hollow
BARREL AGED IMPERIAL STOUT Our Imperial Stout has been aged in charred American oak bourbon barrels, patiently breathing in and out of the wood, gaining complexity, depth and character. 23.5 ̊ Plato, 70 IBUs 10.0% ABV Available in 750 ML bottles, 12oz bottles
Case 4 Pack Bottles Dark Hollow
BARREL AGED IMPERIAL STOUT Our Imperial Stout has been aged in charred American oak bourbon barrels, patiently breathing in and out of the wood, gaining complexity, depth and character. 23.5 ̊ Plato, 70 IBUs 10.0% ABV Available in 750 ML bottles, 12oz bottles
750 mL Bottle Dark Hollow
BARREL AGED IMPERIAL STOUT Our Imperial Stout has been aged in charred American oak bourbon barrels, patiently breathing in and out of the wood, gaining complexity, depth and character. 23.5 ̊ Plato, 70 IBUs 10.0% ABV Available in 750 ML bottles, 12oz bottles
Case of 12 750 mL Bottles Dark Hollow
BARREL AGED IMPERIAL STOUT Our Imperial Stout has been aged in charred American oak bourbon barrels, patiently breathing in and out of the wood, gaining complexity, depth and character. 23.5 ̊ Plato, 70 IBUs 10.0% ABV Available in 750 ML bottles, 12oz bottles
Hop Duster
6 Pack Bottles Hop Duster
DOUBLE INDIA PALE ALE A DIPA to dive bomb your senses in a cloud of Lupulin powder, tropical fruit flavor and light malt. Double the aroma, double the flavor. Hop dust me! 19 ̊ Plato, 72 IBUs 8.4% ABV Available in bottles & draft
Case Bottles Hop Duster
DOUBLE INDIA PALE ALE A DIPA to dive bomb your senses in a cloud of Lupulin powder, tropical fruit flavor and light malt. Double the aroma, double the flavor. Hop dust me! 19 ̊ Plato, 72 IBUs 8.4% ABV Available in bottles & draft
Lights Out
6 Pack Bottles Lights Out
ABV: 6.6% | IBU: 24 | Holiday Ale Medium-full-bodied English crystal malt flavor with herbal Styrian Golding-variety hop accent. New England ale yeast complements the light fruity undertones atop the dark malts. A seasonal favorite!
Case of 6 Pack Bottles Lights Out
ABV: 6.6% | IBU: 24 | Holiday Ale Medium-full-bodied English crystal malt flavor with herbal Styrian Golding-variety hop accent. New England ale yeast complements the light fruity undertones atop the dark malts. A seasonal favorite!
The Range Variety 12 Pack
Blue Mountain Apple 4 Pack
4 Pack Blue Mountain Apple
ABV: 5.25% Hard Apple Cider | The first of BMB’s "Local Apple" series, Mountain Apple features 100% Nelson County apples, including the Blue Ridge Crisp variety. With a pure apple flavor and light pear finish, you can enjoy a true taste of our locality in every delicious sip.
Case Of 6-4 Pack Mountain Apple
ABV: 5.25% Hard Apple Cider | The first of BMB’s "Local Apple" series, Mountain Apple features 100% Nelson County apples, including the Blue Ridge Crisp variety. With a pure apple flavor and light pear finish, you can enjoy a true taste of our locality in every delicious sip.
Spooky
4 Pack Spooky
ABV: 8.2% | IBU: 24 Barrel-Aged Imperial Pumpkin Ale | Un-spiced, orange-hued ale with almost 500 pounds of pumpkin per batch. Aged in bourbon barrels on cacao nibs.
Case of 6 4 Pack Bottles of Spooky
ABV: 8.2% | IBU: 24 Barrel-Aged Imperial Pumpkin Ale | Un-spiced, orange-hued ale with almost 500 pounds of pumpkin per batch. Aged in bourbon barrels on cacao nibs.
750 ml Bottle Spooky
ABV: 8.2% | IBU: 24 Barrel-Aged Imperial Pumpkin Ale | Un-spiced, orange-hued ale with almost 500 pounds of pumpkin per batch. Aged in bourbon barrels on cacao nibs.
Case of 12 750 mL Spooky
ABV: 8.2% | IBU: 24 Barrel-Aged Imperial Pumpkin Ale | Un-spiced, orange-hued ale with almost 500 pounds of pumpkin per batch. Aged in bourbon barrels on cacao nibs.
750 mL Bottle Poached Pear Spooky
For our second Variant of Spooky this year, we've cooked up something a little more traditional and reached all the way back to Colonial America for this seasonally spiced fruit treat of poached pears. This new creation is made by maturing our Imperial Pumpkin Ale in freshly emptied bourbon barrels on pear puree with ginger. Surprisingly simple, this twist on Spooky gets right to the heart of the feel of Fall and great strong ale.
750 mL Bottle Chocolate Peanut Butter Spooky
8.5% ABV |For our first Spooky Variant this year, we've dug into our bag of treats for a Halloween Classic: the chocolate peanut butter cup. Two great tastes that taste great together (hey! that should be an advertising slogan!). As Spooky matures in freshly emptied bourbon barrels, we age it on cocoa nibs and natural peanut butter flavoring, and the Imperial ale melds into a harmonious creation that is the adult version of Halloween bliss.
3 pack Spooky & Variants 750 mL
Regular Spooky, Chocolate Peanut Butter Spooky, and Poached Pear Spooky. One 750 mL bottle of each.
Monticello Mountain Ale
750 mL Bottle Monticello Mountain Ale
ABV 5.5% | IBU: 12 | Local Honey Ale Brewed in collaboration with Monticello to celebrate the history of brewing in Virginia, this special new ale features flavorful hints of honey from Monticello's own Tufton Farm. Lightly hopped and a brilliant copper hue, Monticello's Mountain Ale might be the smoothest beer we've ever brewed.
Case of 12 750 mL Bottles Monticello Mountain Ale
ABV 5.5% | IBU: 12 | Local Honey Ale Brewed in collaboration with Monticello to celebrate the history of brewing in Virginia, this special new ale features flavorful hints of honey from Monticello's own Tufton Farm. Lightly hopped and a brilliant copper hue, Monticello's Mountain Ale might be the smoothest beer we've ever brewed.
6 Pack Bottles Monticello Mountain Ale
ABV 5.5% | IBU: 12 | Local Honey Ale Brewed in collaboration with Monticello to celebrate the history of brewing in Virginia, this special new ale features flavorful hints of honey from Monticello's own Tufton Farm. Lightly hopped and a brilliant copper hue, Monticello's Mountain Ale might be the smoothest beer we've ever brewed.
Case Bottles Monticello Mountain Ale
ABV 5.5% | IBU: 12 | Local Honey Ale Brewed in collaboration with Monticello to celebrate the history of brewing in Virginia, this special new ale features flavorful hints of honey from Monticello's own Tufton Farm. Lightly hopped and a brilliant copper hue, Monticello's Mountain Ale might be the smoothest beer we've ever brewed.
Sunny Days Hazy Lager
4 Pack Sunny Days
Brighten up your day with this delicious hazy lager. Pilsner malt, sunshine, mountain water, valley hops and naturally hazy. 5.0% ABV
Case of 6-4 Pack Sunny Days
Brighten up your day with this delicious hazy lager. Pilsner malt, sunshine, mountain water, valley hops and naturally hazy. 5.0% ABV
Anniversary Five Pack
Blue Mountain Brewery is open 7 days a week bringing the revolution of real hand-crafted American beer to our corner of the world. Ten Blue Mountain drafts available at all times, local foods for lunch and dinner, local wines & family friendly.
9519 Critzers Shop Rd., Afton, VA 22920