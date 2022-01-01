Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Blue Mountain Brewery Afton Brewpub

3,981 Reviews

$$

9519 Critzers Shop Rd.

Afton, VA 22920

Popular Items

Goodwin Creek Farm Pretzel
Traditional Reuben
BMB Classic Cheeseburger

N/A Beverage

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.95
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.95
Sprite

Sprite

$2.95
Seagram's Ginger Ale

Seagram's Ginger Ale

$2.95
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.95
Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$5.50

Creamy vanilla ice cream with Barqs Root Beer (Contains dairy)

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.95
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.95
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.95
Coffee

Coffee

$2.95
Milk

Milk

$2.00+
Juice

Juice

$2.00+
Mountain Culture Kombucha-Lavender Lemon

Mountain Culture Kombucha-Lavender Lemon

$6.00

Simple & refreshing. Lavender and lemon. What lemonade should be, plus floral notes!

Blue Ridge Kombucha-Black Raspberry

Blue Ridge Kombucha-Black Raspberry

$6.00

Our response to your request for a fruit-forward flavor, this brew blends the bold flavor of crushed blackberries with a dry red raspberry finish. Ingredients: Kombucha, Blackberries, Raspberries. 35 calories and 9 grams of sugar per 6 ounce serving.

Appetizers

Cup of Chili

Cup of Chili

$5.50

Chipotle seasoned ground beef simmered with sauteed onions, peppers, beans, tomatoes, and spices in a beer-based broth topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream, and green onions. **GF (Contains Dairy, Soy, Garlic, Onion)

Bowl of Chili

Bowl of Chili

$8.50

Chipotle seasoned ground beef simmered with sauteed onions, peppers, beans, tomatoes, and spices in a beer-based broth topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream, and green onions. **GF (Contains Dairy, Soy, Garlic, Onion)

Cup Soup Du Jour

Cup Soup Du Jour

$5.50

*above picture does not always reflect current Soup of the Day. Rotating selection of soup made fresh daily. Today's Offering: PARSNIP SOUP Parsnips, carrots, celery, and onions pureed in chicken stock with herbs and cream

Bowl of Soup Du Jour

Bowl of Soup Du Jour

$8.50

*above picture does not always reflect current Soup of the Day. Rotating selection of soup made fresh daily. Today's Offering: PARSNIP SOUP Parsnips, carrots, celery, and onions pureed in chicken stock with herbs and cream

Cup Tomato Soup

Cup Tomato Soup

$5.50

Tomatoes, carrots, onions and celery blended together with cream, herbs and spices

Bowl Tomato Soup

Bowl Tomato Soup

$8.50

Tomatoes, carrots, onions and celery blended together with cream, herbs and spices

Large Wings (10)

Large Wings (10)

$18.00

Sold by the pound or half-pound with choice of one wing sauce, carrots, celery and blue cheese or ranch(Contains Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Garlic, Onion)

Small Wings (6)

Small Wings (6)

$11.00

Sold by the pound or half-pound with choice of one wing sauce, carrots, celery and blue cheese or ranch (Contains Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Garlic, Onion)

BMB Nachos

BMB Nachos

$11.00

House-made tortilla chips topped with our pepperjack nacho cheese sauce, black bean and corn salsa, salsa roja, sour cream and jalapeños

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$17.00

Three rotating local cheeses, artisan meats, marinated artichoke hearts, green olives, chutney, ale mustard, pickled vegetables, dried fruit and crostini Today's cheeses: Smokes Gouda, Harvarti Dill, Horseradish White Cheddar Today's meats: Pepperoni, Salami, Prosciutto

Warm Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Warm Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Chopped artichokes, cream cheese, Romano cheese, roasted garlic, sour cream, spinach and sun-dried tomatoes served warm with house-made tortilla chips **GF (Contains Dairy, Soy, Garlic, Onion)

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

Pulled roasted chicken blended with Buffalo sauce, onions, blue cheese, cream cheese, and spices, topped with diced celery and blue cheese crumbles and served hot with house-made tortilla chips

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$15.00

Fries topped with BMB beef chili, cheddar cheese, bacon, and green onions

Goodwin Creek Farm Pretzel

Goodwin Creek Farm Pretzel

$8.00

Warm, soft, and sweet farm pretzel salted and lightly buttered, served with a choice of one: Blue Mountain ale mustard, house-made cheese sauce, or Chipotle BBQ sauce**Vegan (Contains Gluten, Soy)

Daily Specials

Two pieces of grilled sourdough topped with Pepperjack and cheddar cheese, smoked cheddar sausage, jalapenos, red onions, and a spicy ranch.

Croque Crozet

$13.00

Grilled sourdough topped with brie cheese, provolone, caramelized onions, and a strawberry onion fruit jam served with your choice of side

Salads

Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$5.00

Fresh mixed greens topped with shredded carrots, Roma tomatoes, red onions and Aged Parmesan Cheese **GF (Contains Dairy, Onion)

Large House Salad

Large House Salad

$8.00

Fresh mixed greens topped with shredded carrots, Roma tomatoes, red onions and Aged Parmesan Cheese **GF (Contains Dairy, Onion)

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$5.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, aged Parmesan and croutons (Contains Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Egg, Garlic, Onion)

Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$8.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, aged Parmesan and croutons (Contains Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Egg, Garlic, Onion)

Nitro Taco Salad

Nitro Taco Salad

$13.00

Shredded Romaine lettuce topped with black bean and corn salsa, house-made Nitro Chili, cheddar, sour cream and jalapenos in a crispy tortilla shell (Contains Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Garlic, Onion)

Kale Harvest Bowl

Kale Harvest Bowl

$14.00

Shredded kale and quinoa, roasted chickpeas, carrots, apple cranberry relish, candied pumpkin seeds, and crumbled goat cheese, drizzled with honey lemon vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Creole Cuban Press

Creole Cuban Press

$14.00

Slow-roasted Virginia pulled pork topped with shaved ham, pepper jack cheese, dill pickles and Creole mayo on a pressed hoagie roll (Contains Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Egg, Garlic, Onion)

Smoked Pulled Pork Barbeque

Smoked Pulled Pork Barbeque

$13.00

Smoked Virginia pulled pork stacked high on a fresh roll and topped with our house slaw (Contains Gluten, Soy, Egg, Garlic, Onion)

Traditional Reuben

Traditional Reuben

$15.00

Shaved corned beef, aged Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing served on marble rye bread. Tofu substitution available upon request. (Contains Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Egg, Garlic, Onion) **GF with GF bun

Skyline Turkey Wrap

Skyline Turkey Wrap

$13.00

All natural sliced turkey breast topped with provolone cheese, crispy bacon, mixed greens, tomato and chile lime ranch served in a sun-dried tomato tortilla wrap (Contains Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Egg, Garlic, Onion) **GF wrap available

Mountain Dog

Mountain Dog

$11.00

All-natural jumbo Angus beef hot dog topped with house slaw, dill pickle relish, and yellow mustard on a toasted bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Organic chicken breast, tossed in herbs and spices on a roll with Swiss Cheese, bacon, mixed greens, tomato, and honey mustard (Contains Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Egg, Garlic, Onion) **GF with GF bun

Fried Green Tomato Panini

Fried Green Tomato Panini

$13.00

Fried green tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, and roasted red pepper pesto pressed on a ciabatta roll

Beer Boiled Local Bratwurst

Beer Boiled Local Bratwurst

$13.00

Juicy bratwurst from Double H Farm boiled in our Classic Lager, topped with sauerkraut, BMB ale mustard and shredded cheddar cheese served torpedo-style on a bun with your choice of side (Contains Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Egg, Garlic, Onion)

Burgers

BMB Classic Cheeseburger

BMB Classic Cheeseburger

$15.00

Twin beef patties smashed on the flat top grill with your choice of cheese on a challah bun and topped with fresh greens, tomatoes, red onion, and our special basil mayo (Contains Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Egg, Garlic, Onion) **GF with GF Bun

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$16.00

Twin beef patties smashed on the flat top grill served on a challah bun, topped with caramelized onions, basil mayo, Swiss cheese, and shiitake and oyster mushrooms from A.M. Fog (Contains Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Egg, Garlic, Onion) **GF with a GF Bun

Vegetarian Black Bean Burger

Vegetarian Black Bean Burger

$12.00

A mix of black beans, peppers, onions, and spices topped with melted pepper jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and Southwestern ranch (Contains Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Egg, Garlic, Onion)

Bourbon Bacon Burger

Bourbon Bacon Burger

$16.00

Twin beef patties smashed on the flat top grill served on a butter-toasted bun and topped with cheddar cheese, grilled onions, bourbon bacon jam, and bourbon BBQ sauce

Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce on our house-made honey wheat thin crust. (Contains gluten, dairy, soy, garlic, onion)

Margherita

Margherita

$23.00

Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil and marinara drizzled with garlic infused olive oil (Contains gluten, dairy, soy, garlic, onion)

Greek Garden

Greek Garden

$24.00

Artichoke hearts, red onion, black olives, basil, feta cheese, mozzarella and roasted red pepper pesto (Contains gluten, dairy, soy, garlic, onion)

Pulled Pork and Peach

Pulled Pork and Peach

$24.00

BBQ pork, peaches, spinach, onions, roasted red peppers, house-pickled jalapeño rings, mozzarella and marinara, finished with a honey BBQ drizzle (Contains Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Garlic, Onion)

Our Famous Bratwurst

Our Famous Bratwurst

$24.00

Double H Farm bratwurst, grilled onions, apples, mozzarella, marinara and balsamic reduction (Contains gluten, dairy, soy, garlic, onion)

Local Sausage

Local Sausage

$24.00

Spicy sausage from Double H Farm with red & green bell peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella and marinara. (Contains gluten, dairy, soy, garlic, onion)

Date Night Pizza

Date Night Pizza

$26.00

Sweet dates, shaved prosciutto, goat cheese and mozzarella with a garlic oil base finished with fresh arugula and a balsamic reduction drizzle

The Real Deal

The Real Deal

$26.00

Local spicy sausage, pepperoni, salami, banana peppers, black olives, spinach, mozzarella and marinara. (Contains gluten, dairy, soy, garlic, onion)

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$24.00

Our house made wheat crust with a BBQ sauce base topped with grilled chicken, red onions, bacon, and mozzarella cheese

Gluten Free Pizzas

Gluten Free Cheese

Gluten Free Cheese

$15.00

Cheese and marinara on a 12" Gluten Free Crust served with a side salad ** Made with rice flour, rice starch, potato starch (Contains dairy, soy, garlic, onion)

Gluten Free Margherita

Gluten Free Margherita

$18.00

Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil and marinara drizzled with garlic infused olive oil on a 12" gluten free crust served with a side salad **Made with rice flour, rice starch, potato starch (Contains dairy, soy, garlic, onion)

Gluten Free Greek Garden

Gluten Free Greek Garden

$19.00

Artichoke hearts, red onion, black olives, basil, feta cheese, mozzarella and roasted red pepper sauce on a 12" gluten free crust served with a side salad **Made with rice flour, rice starch, potato starch (Contains dairy, soy, garlic, onion)

Gluten Free Pulled Pork and Peach

Gluten Free Pulled Pork and Peach

$19.00

BBQ pork, peaches, spinach, onions, roasted red peppers, house-pickled jalapeño rings, mozzarella and marinara on a 12" gluten free crust served with a side salad **Made with rice flour, rice starch, potato starch (Contains dairy, soy, garlic, onion)

Gluten Free Local Sausage

Gluten Free Local Sausage

$19.00

Spicy sausage from Double H Farm with red & green bell peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella and marinara on a 12" gluten free crust served with a side salad **Made with rice flour, rice starch, potato starch (Contains dairy, soy, garlic, onion)

Gluten Free Real Deal

Gluten Free Real Deal

$21.00

Local spicy sausage, pepperoni, salami, banana peppers, black olives, spinach, mozzarella and marinara on a 12" gluten free crust served with a side salad **Made with rice flour, rice starch, potato starch (Contains dairy, soy, garlic, onion)

Gluten Free Date Night

Gluten Free Date Night

$21.00

Sweet dates, shaved prosciutto, goat cheese and mozzarella with a garlic oil base finished with fresh arugula and a balsamic reduction drizzle on our gluten free crust served with a side salad.

Gluten Free BBQ Chicken Pizza

Gluten Free BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, mozzarella cheese with a BBQ sauce base on a 12" gluten free crust served with a side salad **Made with rice flour, rice starch, potato starch (Contains dairy, soy, garlic, onion)

Desserts

Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich

Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich

$9.00

TODAY’S FLAVOR:TODAY’S FLAVOR: BIRTHDAY CAKE Confetti brown sugar cookies, vanilla ice cream swirled with vanilla cake & rainbow sprinkles; hand made at Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches in Richmond, VA (Contains gluten, dairy, soy, egg *Made in a facility that also processes nut products)

Flourless Chocolate Torte

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$8.00

Decadent chocolate topped powdered sugar and served with an orange wheel. **GF (Contains dairy, soy, egg)

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$5.50

Creamy vanilla ice cream with Barqs Root Beer (Contains dairy)

New York-Style Cheesecake

New York-Style Cheesecake

$8.00

House made, traditional New York-Style Cheese cake. Served with your choice of chocolate, caramel, or raspberry drizzle

Dark Hollow Bundt Cake

$9.00

From our friends at Paris Cake Company in Staunton, chocolate Bundt cake with a Dark Hollow infused chocolate ganache served with house-made whipped cream (Contains: Gluten, Egg, Soy)

Kid's Menu

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$6.50

House-made with spiral noddles and a blend of cheeses (Contains gluten, dairy, soy, egg, garlic)

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.50

Country white bread grilled with cheddar cheese (Contains gluten, dairy, soy)

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$6.50

Grilled, sliced turkey breast and cheddar cheese on challah roll (Contains gluten, dairy, soy, egg)

Pizza on a Pita

$7.00

Mozzarella and homemade sauce baked on a pita (Contains gluten, dairy, soy, garlic, onion)

Kid Burger

Kid Burger

$6.50

Hamburger or Cheeseburger with a choice of Kid's menu side (Contains gluten, dairy, soy, egg, garlic, onion)

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$6.50

Hot dog on a soft bun with a choice of side (Contains gluten, soy, egg)

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$5.50

Creamy vanilla ice cream with Barqs Root Beer (Contains dairy)

Sides

Apple Slices

Apple Slices

$2.00

Sliced apples. Hand sliced to order! **GF

Applesauce

Applesauce

$2.00

Apples. In sauce form.

Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$3.00

House made baked beans with minced onion, garlic, and sausage (Contains gluten, garlic, onion)

Cheese Sauce Large (8 ounce)

Cheese Sauce Large (8 ounce)

$4.00

House made cheese sauce - pepper jack base

Cheese Sauce Small (2 ounce)

Cheese Sauce Small (2 ounce)

$0.75

House made cheese sauce - pepper jack base

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

corn tortilla chips - fried in house. Served with house made salsa roja **GF (Contains soy, garlic, onion)

Crostini

$2.00

Six pieces of herb crostini

Crudité

$4.00

Celery, carrots, and cucumbers

Fries NO Ketchup

Fries NO Ketchup

$3.00

Lightly battered and delicious (Contains gluten, soy, garlic, onion)

Fries with Ketchup

Fries with Ketchup

$3.00

Lightly battered and delicious (Contains gluten, soy, garlic, onion)

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$5.00

House-made with spiral noddles and a blend of cheeses (Contains gluten, dairy, soy, egg, garlic)

Mini Pretzels

Mini Pretzels

$2.00

Classic Snyder pretzels (Contains gluten)

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Cavatappi with fresh vegetables tossed in our house-made mayonnaise based herb dressing.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.00

House made potato salad. Mayo and sour cream base. Finely chopped banana pepper for a little zing! **GF (Contains dairy, soy, egg, garlic, onion)

Sauce (16 ounces)

Sauce (16 ounces)

$4.00

Sauce by the pint! House ale mustard and chipotle BBQ are among the most popular (Contains gluten)

Sauce (2 ounces)

Sauce (2 ounces)

$0.50

Two ounce sauce: House ale mustard and chipotle BBQ are among the most popular (Contains gluten)

Sauce (8 ounces)

Sauce (8 ounces)

$2.00

Eight ounce sauce: House ale mustard and chipotle BBQ are among the most popular (Contains gluten)

Tortilla Chips

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Corn tortilla chips - fried in house **GF

Red Wine Bottles

Elegantly earthy, with raspberry and vivid cherry notes.
Veritas Red Star

Veritas Red Star

$39.00

Fruity, light-bodied blend of Cabernet Franc, Merlot, and Chambourcin.

Barren Ridge Cabernet Franc 2018

Barren Ridge Cabernet Franc 2018

$39.00

Red fruit and blueberries on the nose leading to jam, black pepper, and hints of cocoa.

Thatch Winery Meritage 2018

Thatch Winery Meritage 2018

$39.00

Medium-bodied Bordeaux-style blend with aromas of raspberry, cherry, and peppercorn.

Jefferson Vineyards Petit Verdot 2020

Jefferson Vineyards Petit Verdot 2020

$39.00

A bouquet of dried fruit and oak lead to a vibrant palate of red berry and black tea-like flavors.

House Red

House Red

$27.00

Silver Gate Vineyards Pinot Noir. Smooth and flavourful. Aromas of cherry, violets, leather and smoke. Medium bodied with medium+ acidity on the palate, lush, ripe berry notes, and a smoky, leather hinted finish.

White Wine/Rose/Sparkling Bottles

Barboursville Pinot Grigio 2020

Barboursville Pinot Grigio 2020

$39.00

Dry and well-balanced, with nuances of apple, pear, and a touch of pineapple.

Afton Mountain Chardonnay Estate Reserve 2018

Afton Mountain Chardonnay Estate Reserve 2018

$39.00

Fermented half in stainless steel and half in oak barrels, this Chardonnay is beautifully balanced with hints of classic creaminess and toasty oak. Vibrant acidity and a long finish.

White Hall Vineyards Viognier 2018

White Hall Vineyards Viognier 2018

$39.00

Apple, Bartlett pear, and blossom aromas lead to navel orange and Meyer lemon on the palate.

Cardinal Point Winery Quattro 2020

Cardinal Point Winery Quattro 2020

$39.00

Slightly sweet blend of Riesling, Gewurtztraminer, Viognier, and Traminette.

Thibaut-Jannison Virginia Fizz

Thibaut-Jannison Virginia Fizz

$39.00

Packed with apple and peach flavors, with a creamy and smooth texture.

House Sauvignon Blanc

House Sauvignon Blanc

$27.00

Silver Gate Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc. Crisp & refreshing with notes of grapefruit, citrus, & tropical fruit.

House Crane Lake Moscato

House Crane Lake Moscato

$27.00

This sweet wine is light in color with floral aromas including notes of orange blossom, jasmine and honeysuckle. Flavors include peach, melon and spice

Ox Eye "Shy Ox" Rose 2021

Ox Eye "Shy Ox" Rose 2021

$39.00

A gorgeous dry, crisp rosé. An elegant pink hue with passion fruit and strawberry on the palate. 100% Estate

Kölsch 151

6 Pack Cans Kölsch 151

6 Pack Cans Kölsch 151

$9.49

COLOGNE STYLE KÖLSCHBIER Weaving ale flavor with lager smoothness. Pleasantly unexpected, like a spin on route 151. A lightly fruity clean, crisp, everyday drinker. 12.3 ̊ Plato, 18 IBUs 5.0% ABV Available in bottles, cans & draft

Case Cans Kölsch 151

Case Cans Kölsch 151

$35.99

COLOGNE STYLE KÖLSCHBIER Weaving ale flavor with lager smoothness. Pleasantly unexpected, like a spin on route 151. A lightly fruity clean, crisp, everyday drinker. 12.3 ̊ Plato, 18 IBUs 5.0% ABV Available in bottles, cans & draft

6 Pack Bottles Kölsch 151

6 Pack Bottles Kölsch 151

$9.49

COLOGNE STYLE KÖLSCHBIER Weaving ale flavor with lager smoothness. Pleasantly unexpected, like a spin on route 151. A lightly fruity clean, crisp, everyday drinker. 12.3 ̊ Plato, 18 IBUs 5.0% ABV Available in bottles, cans & draft

Case Bottles Kölsch 151

Case Bottles Kölsch 151

$35.99

COLOGNE STYLE KÖLSCHBIER Weaving ale flavor with lager smoothness. Pleasantly unexpected, like a spin on route 151. A lightly fruity clean, crisp, everyday drinker. 12.3 ̊ Plato, 18 IBUs 5.0% ABV Available in bottles, cans & draft

Classic Lager

6 Pack Bottles Classic Lager

6 Pack Bottles Classic Lager

$9.49

PRE-PROHIBITION STYLE LAGER A reminder of the good old days before modern lagers were turned into thin, tasteless macro swill. Flavorful but sessionable. Drink like your forefathers. 13 ̊ Plato, 22 IBUs 5.3% ABV Available in bottles & draft

Case Bottles Classic Lager

Case Bottles Classic Lager

$35.99

PRE-PROHIBITION STYLE LAGER A reminder of the good old days before modern lagers were turned into thin, tasteless macro swill. Flavorful but sessionable. Drink like your forefathers. 13 ̊ Plato, 22 IBUs 5.3% ABV Available in bottles & draft

Full Nelson

6 Pack Cans Full Nelson

6 Pack Cans Full Nelson

$9.49

Our flagship Virginia pale ale features a balanced malt body followed by a burst of American hop flavor and aroma. Citrusy, floral and highly sessionable! 15 ̊ Plato, 60 IBUs 5.9% ABV Available in bottles, cans & draft

Case Cans Full Nelson

Case Cans Full Nelson

$35.99

Our flagship Virginia pale ale features a balanced malt body followed by a burst of American hop flavor and aroma. Citrusy, floral and highly sessionable! 15 ̊ Plato, 60 IBUs 5.9% ABV Available in bottles, cans & draft

6 Pack Bottles Full Nelson

6 Pack Bottles Full Nelson

$9.49

Our flagship Virginia pale ale features a balanced malt body followed by a burst of American hop flavor and aroma. Citrusy, floral and highly sessionable! 15 ̊ Plato, 60 IBUs 5.9% ABV Available in bottles, cans & draft

Case Bottles Full Nelson

Case Bottles Full Nelson

$35.99

Our flagship Virginia pale ale features a balanced malt body followed by a burst of American hop flavor and aroma. Citrusy, floral and highly sessionable! 15 ̊ Plato, 60 IBUs 5.9% ABV Available in bottles, cans & draft

A Hopwork Orange

6 Pack Cans A Hopwork Orange

6 Pack Cans A Hopwork Orange

$9.49

ORANGE-INFUSED IPA A Hopwork Orange. Just doing its citrus IPA thing before the Citrus IPA thing was all the rage. Light malt, citrusy hops and juicy orange peel flavor. In season all season. 16.9 ̊ Plato, 65 IBUs 7.0% ABV Available in bottles, cans & draft

Case Cans A Hopwork Orange

Case Cans A Hopwork Orange

$35.99

ORANGE-INFUSED IPA A Hopwork Orange. Just doing its citrus IPA thing before the Citrus IPA thing was all the rage. Light malt, citrusy hops and juicy orange peel flavor. In season all season. 16.9 ̊ Plato, 65 IBUs 7.0% ABV Available in bottles, cans & draft

6 Pack Bottles A Hopwork Orange

6 Pack Bottles A Hopwork Orange

$9.49

ORANGE-INFUSED IPA A Hopwork Orange. Just doing its citrus IPA thing before the Citrus IPA thing was all the rage. Light malt, citrusy hops and juicy orange peel flavor. In season all season. 16.9 ̊ Plato, 65 IBUs 7.0% ABV Available in bottles, cans & draft

Case Bottles A Hopwork Orange

Case Bottles A Hopwork Orange

$35.99

ORANGE-INFUSED IPA A Hopwork Orange. Just doing its citrus IPA thing before the Citrus IPA thing was all the rage. Light malt, citrusy hops and juicy orange peel flavor. In season all season. 16.9 ̊ Plato, 65 IBUs 7.0% ABV Available in bottles, cans & draft

Phased IPA

4 Pack Phased IPA

4 Pack Phased IPA

$13.49

ABV: 6.6% | IBU: Low | 4-16 ounce cans. Hazy IPA | Kick back with our balance and juicy IPA, brewed with Azacca, Simcoe, and Centennial variety hops that bring out citrus and pine flavor and aroma with zero bitterness.

Case of 6 4-Pack Phased IPA

Case of 6 4-Pack Phased IPA

$74.99

ABV: 6.6% | IBU: Low | Case of 24 Hazy IPA | Kick back with our balance and juicy IPA, brewed with Azacca, Simcoe, and Centennial variety hops that bring out citrus and pine flavor and aroma with zero bitterness.

Dark Hollow

4 Pack Dark Hollow

4 Pack Dark Hollow

$17.49

BARREL AGED IMPERIAL STOUT Our Imperial Stout has been aged in charred American oak bourbon barrels, patiently breathing in and out of the wood, gaining complexity, depth and character. 23.5 ̊ Plato, 70 IBUs 10.0% ABV Available in 750 ML bottles, 12oz bottles

Case 4 Pack Bottles Dark Hollow

Case 4 Pack Bottles Dark Hollow

$91.99

BARREL AGED IMPERIAL STOUT Our Imperial Stout has been aged in charred American oak bourbon barrels, patiently breathing in and out of the wood, gaining complexity, depth and character. 23.5 ̊ Plato, 70 IBUs 10.0% ABV Available in 750 ML bottles, 12oz bottles

750 mL Bottle Dark Hollow

750 mL Bottle Dark Hollow

$10.99

BARREL AGED IMPERIAL STOUT Our Imperial Stout has been aged in charred American oak bourbon barrels, patiently breathing in and out of the wood, gaining complexity, depth and character. 23.5 ̊ Plato, 70 IBUs 10.0% ABV Available in 750 ML bottles, 12oz bottles

Case of 12 750 mL Bottles Dark Hollow

Case of 12 750 mL Bottles Dark Hollow

$109.99

BARREL AGED IMPERIAL STOUT Our Imperial Stout has been aged in charred American oak bourbon barrels, patiently breathing in and out of the wood, gaining complexity, depth and character. 23.5 ̊ Plato, 70 IBUs 10.0% ABV Available in 750 ML bottles, 12oz bottles

Hop Duster

6 Pack Bottles Hop Duster

6 Pack Bottles Hop Duster

$12.99

DOUBLE INDIA PALE ALE A DIPA to dive bomb your senses in a cloud of Lupulin powder, tropical fruit flavor and light malt. Double the aroma, double the flavor. Hop dust me! 19 ̊ Plato, 72 IBUs 8.4% ABV Available in bottles & draft

Case Bottles Hop Duster

Case Bottles Hop Duster

$47.99

DOUBLE INDIA PALE ALE A DIPA to dive bomb your senses in a cloud of Lupulin powder, tropical fruit flavor and light malt. Double the aroma, double the flavor. Hop dust me! 19 ̊ Plato, 72 IBUs 8.4% ABV Available in bottles & draft

Lights Out

ABV: 6.6% | IBU: 24 | Holiday Ale Medium-full-bodied English crystal malt flavor with herbal Styrian Golding-variety hop accent. New England ale yeast complements the light fruity undertones atop the dark malts. A seasonal favorite!
6 Pack Bottles Lights Out

6 Pack Bottles Lights Out

$9.99

ABV: 6.6% | IBU: 24 | Holiday Ale Medium-full-bodied English crystal malt flavor with herbal Styrian Golding-variety hop accent. New England ale yeast complements the light fruity undertones atop the dark malts. A seasonal favorite!

Case of 6 Pack Bottles Lights Out

Case of 6 Pack Bottles Lights Out

$37.99

ABV: 6.6% | IBU: 24 | Holiday Ale Medium-full-bodied English crystal malt flavor with herbal Styrian Golding-variety hop accent. New England ale yeast complements the light fruity undertones atop the dark malts. A seasonal favorite!

The Range Variety 12 Pack

12 Pack Fall Range

12 Pack Fall Range

$17.49

3 Bottles Each: Full Nelson Hop Duster Red Fox Classic Lager

Blue Mountain Apple 4 Pack

ABV: 5.25% Hard Apple Cider | The first of BMB’s "Local Apple" series, Mountain Apple features 100% Nelson County apples, including the Blue Ridge Crisp variety. With a pure apple flavor and light pear finish, you can enjoy a true taste of our locality in every delicious sip.
4 Pack Blue Mountain Apple

4 Pack Blue Mountain Apple

$11.99

ABV: 5.25% Hard Apple Cider | The first of BMB’s "Local Apple" series, Mountain Apple features 100% Nelson County apples, including the Blue Ridge Crisp variety. With a pure apple flavor and light pear finish, you can enjoy a true taste of our locality in every delicious sip.

Case Of 6-4 Pack Mountain Apple

Case Of 6-4 Pack Mountain Apple

$69.99

ABV: 5.25% Hard Apple Cider | The first of BMB’s "Local Apple" series, Mountain Apple features 100% Nelson County apples, including the Blue Ridge Crisp variety. With a pure apple flavor and light pear finish, you can enjoy a true taste of our locality in every delicious sip.

Crowlers

Strawberry Lemonade Seltzer

$10.50

Harvest Honey Ale

$8.50

Spooky

ABV: 8.2% | IBU: 24 Barrel-Aged Imperial Pumpkin Ale | Un-spiced, orange-hued ale with almost 500 pounds of pumpkin per batch. Aged in bourbon barrels on cacao nibs.
4 Pack Spooky

4 Pack Spooky

$17.49Out of stock

ABV: 8.2% | IBU: 24 Barrel-Aged Imperial Pumpkin Ale | Un-spiced, orange-hued ale with almost 500 pounds of pumpkin per batch. Aged in bourbon barrels on cacao nibs.

Case of 6 4 Pack Bottles of Spooky

Case of 6 4 Pack Bottles of Spooky

$91.99Out of stock

ABV: 8.2% | IBU: 24 Barrel-Aged Imperial Pumpkin Ale | Un-spiced, orange-hued ale with almost 500 pounds of pumpkin per batch. Aged in bourbon barrels on cacao nibs.

750 ml Bottle Spooky

750 ml Bottle Spooky

$10.99Out of stock

ABV: 8.2% | IBU: 24 Barrel-Aged Imperial Pumpkin Ale | Un-spiced, orange-hued ale with almost 500 pounds of pumpkin per batch. Aged in bourbon barrels on cacao nibs.

Case of 12 750 mL Spooky

Case of 12 750 mL Spooky

$109.99Out of stock

ABV: 8.2% | IBU: 24 Barrel-Aged Imperial Pumpkin Ale | Un-spiced, orange-hued ale with almost 500 pounds of pumpkin per batch. Aged in bourbon barrels on cacao nibs.

750 mL Bottle Poached Pear Spooky

750 mL Bottle Poached Pear Spooky

$18.99

For our second Variant of Spooky this year, we've cooked up something a little more traditional and reached all the way back to Colonial America for this seasonally spiced fruit treat of poached pears. This new creation is made by maturing our Imperial Pumpkin Ale in freshly emptied bourbon barrels on pear puree with ginger. Surprisingly simple, this twist on Spooky gets right to the heart of the feel of Fall and great strong ale.

750 mL Bottle Chocolate Peanut Butter Spooky

750 mL Bottle Chocolate Peanut Butter Spooky

$18.99Out of stock

8.5% ABV |For our first Spooky Variant this year, we've dug into our bag of treats for a Halloween Classic: the chocolate peanut butter cup. Two great tastes that taste great together (hey! that should be an advertising slogan!). As Spooky matures in freshly emptied bourbon barrels, we age it on cocoa nibs and natural peanut butter flavoring, and the Imperial ale melds into a harmonious creation that is the adult version of Halloween bliss.

3 pack Spooky & Variants 750 mL

3 pack Spooky & Variants 750 mL

$48.97Out of stock

Regular Spooky, Chocolate Peanut Butter Spooky, and Poached Pear Spooky. One 750 mL bottle of each.

Monticello Mountain Ale

ABV 5.5% | IBU: 12 | Local Honey Ale Brewed in collaboration with Monticello to celebrate the history of brewing in Virginia, this special new ale features flavorful hints of honey from Monticello's own Tufton Farm. Lightly hopped and a brilliant copper hue, Monticello's Mountain Ale might be the smoothest beer we've ever brewed.
750 mL Bottle Monticello Mountain Ale

750 mL Bottle Monticello Mountain Ale

$8.49

ABV 5.5% | IBU: 12 | Local Honey Ale Brewed in collaboration with Monticello to celebrate the history of brewing in Virginia, this special new ale features flavorful hints of honey from Monticello's own Tufton Farm. Lightly hopped and a brilliant copper hue, Monticello's Mountain Ale might be the smoothest beer we've ever brewed.

Case of 12 750 mL Bottles Monticello Mountain Ale

Case of 12 750 mL Bottles Monticello Mountain Ale

$84.99

ABV 5.5% | IBU: 12 | Local Honey Ale Brewed in collaboration with Monticello to celebrate the history of brewing in Virginia, this special new ale features flavorful hints of honey from Monticello's own Tufton Farm. Lightly hopped and a brilliant copper hue, Monticello's Mountain Ale might be the smoothest beer we've ever brewed.

6 Pack Bottles Monticello Mountain Ale

6 Pack Bottles Monticello Mountain Ale

$9.49

ABV 5.5% | IBU: 12 | Local Honey Ale Brewed in collaboration with Monticello to celebrate the history of brewing in Virginia, this special new ale features flavorful hints of honey from Monticello's own Tufton Farm. Lightly hopped and a brilliant copper hue, Monticello's Mountain Ale might be the smoothest beer we've ever brewed.

Case Bottles Monticello Mountain Ale

Case Bottles Monticello Mountain Ale

$35.99

ABV 5.5% | IBU: 12 | Local Honey Ale Brewed in collaboration with Monticello to celebrate the history of brewing in Virginia, this special new ale features flavorful hints of honey from Monticello's own Tufton Farm. Lightly hopped and a brilliant copper hue, Monticello's Mountain Ale might be the smoothest beer we've ever brewed.

Sunny Days Hazy Lager

4 Pack Sunny Days

4 Pack Sunny Days

$10.99

Brighten up your day with this delicious hazy lager. Pilsner malt, sunshine, mountain water, valley hops and naturally hazy. 5.0% ABV

Case of 6-4 Pack Sunny Days

Case of 6-4 Pack Sunny Days

$64.99

Brighten up your day with this delicious hazy lager. Pilsner malt, sunshine, mountain water, valley hops and naturally hazy. 5.0% ABV

Anniversary Five Pack

Anniversary Five Pack

$79.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Blue Mountain Brewery is open 7 days a week bringing the revolution of real hand-crafted American beer to our corner of the world. Ten Blue Mountain drafts available at all times, local foods for lunch and dinner, local wines & family friendly.

Website

Location

9519 Critzers Shop Rd., Afton, VA 22920

Directions

Gallery
Blue Mountain Brewery image
Blue Mountain Brewery image
Main pic

