Afton restaurants you'll love

Afton restaurants
  • Afton

Afton's top cuisines

Brewpubs & breweries
Brewpubs & Breweries
Must-try Afton restaurants

Blue Mountain Brewery image

 

Blue Mountain Brewery

9519 Critzers Shop Rd., Afton

Avg 4.5 (3981 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Pizza$16.00
Mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce on our house-made honey wheat thin crust. (Contains gluten, dairy, soy, garlic, onion)
Large Caesar Salad$8.00
Crisp Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, aged Parmesan and croutons (Contains Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Egg, Garlic, Onion)
BMB Classic Cheeseburger$15.00
Twin beef patties smashed on the flat top grill with your choice of cheese on a challah bun and topped with fresh greens, tomatoes, red onion, and our special basil mayo (Contains Gluten, Dairy, Soy, Egg, Garlic, Onion) **GF with GF Bun
Hazy Mountain Vineyards image

 

Hazy Mountain Vineyards

8736 Dick Woods Rd., Afton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wine Flight$20.00
Four (4) 3oz pours: 2019 Riesling, 2019 Chardonnay, 2019 Cabernet Franc & 2018 Petit Verdot
Beer Flight$14.00
Four (4) 4oz pours: Helles Lager, Hefeweizen, Pilsner, Hazy IPA
2019 Pinot Noir Bottle$38.00
The First Vintage from our Pinot Noir plantings. Comprised of Dijon clones 115 and 777 as well as the Swiss Wadenswil clone. These vines grow on top of a limestone silt loam soil from the erosion of the Shenandoah Valley’s slopes. The wine shows its home in the style, with a depth of color far more similar to a Burgundian Pinot than its new world counterparts. Tart berries, eucalyptus and spearmint open this wine in the glass. With a few minutes this rests into a cranberry and sage. The fine tannins grip at you on the palate, far more than the nose would lead you to believe. Aged exclusively in French oak barriques from ANA Selection, this wine begins our pursuit of producing old world style Pinot Noir. 3.7 pH 13.5% Alc Pinot Noir Shenandoah Valley AVA Little North Mountain Vineyard
Banner pic

 

The Farmhouse at Veritas

72 Saddleback Farm, Afton

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
Pretzels

More near Afton to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (98 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Forest

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Nellysford

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
