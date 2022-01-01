Afton restaurants you'll love

The First Vintage from our Pinot Noir plantings. Comprised of Dijon clones 115 and 777 as well as the Swiss Wadenswil clone. These vines grow on top of a limestone silt loam soil from the erosion of the Shenandoah Valley’s slopes. The wine shows its home in the style, with a depth of color far more similar to a Burgundian Pinot than its new world counterparts. Tart berries, eucalyptus and spearmint open this wine in the glass. With a few minutes this rests into a cranberry and sage. The fine tannins grip at you on the palate, far more than the nose would lead you to believe. Aged exclusively in French oak barriques from ANA Selection, this wine begins our pursuit of producing old world style Pinot Noir. 3.7 pH 13.5% Alc Pinot Noir Shenandoah Valley AVA Little North Mountain Vineyard

