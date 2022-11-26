Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American

Kardinal Hall

443 Reviews

$$

722 Preston Ave Ste 101

Charlottesville, VA 22903

NA Beverages

Kombucha

$4.00+

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Soda Water

Apple Juice Box

$2.50

8oz Organic White Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Trager Bros Cold Brew

$4.50

Coke Refill

Diet Coke Refill

Sprite Refill

Root Beer Refill

Ginger Beer Refill

Iced Tea Refill

Sweet Tea Refill

Coffee Refill

Cocktails To Go

Parallel Universe

$13.00

The Botanist gin, St. Germaine, fresh lime juice, muddled blackberry and ginger beer.

TOGO Herbie

$13.00

Titos Vodka, St. Germaine, grapefruit juice, lemon juice, simple syrup and sage.

Closing Time

$14.00

Wrath of Grapes

$13.00

TOGO Grow A Pear

Wine (Retail)

Hild Elbling Sekt Brut (Retail)

$18.99Out of stock

This is 100% Elbling which means high-acid and, at least in its home in the Upper Mosel, informed by a minerality (limestone) that is 180 degrees removed from anything we'd expect when you say that word "Mosel." Lemon pith, quince, quinine, and sparkling water notes – all among the most thirst-quenching flavors one can imagine. The palate is a bit more saturating, a touch riper, though not much. We should still measure this wine in millimeters because the overall feel here is direct, sharp, refreshing. Perfect as an aperitif, with sushi, or anything fatty needing a zip of acid & citrus. (Sustainable)

Saint Hilaire Blanquette de Limoux Blanc de Blancs Brut (Retail)

$19.99Out of stock

~Will be provided chilled and ready to enjoy!~ More than a century before Champagne, the Benedictine Monks of the Abbey of Saint-Hilaire in the southern foothills of Limoux created France’s very first Sparkling Wine. Today, over four & a half centuries later, Saint-Hilaire Blanquette de Limoux is made in the very same foothills of Southern France. Produced in what is now dubbed the “Champagne Method,” (or Traditional method) this Blanquette was one of Thomas Jefferson’s favorites. Made from mostly Chardonnay with a touch of Chenin Blanc & local Mauzac, the resulting wine sings of lemon curd, golden pear, and ripe yellow apple with a touch of brioche on the rounder, richer palate. Great alone, but excellent with soft, gooey cheeses, foie gras, oysters, or popcorn.

Thibaut-Janisson Blanc de Chardonnay Sparkling (Retail)

$32.99Out of stock

A Champagne-style wine produced in Virginia by a French winemaker. Made in the Champagne Method it abounds with tight, yeasty bubbles and notes of pear, ripe apple, and brioche. A Champagne-style treat for these trying times. Great with fried chicken, rich seafoods, foie gras.

Hillinger Sparkling Pinot Noir Rosé (750ml and 187ml bottles) (Retail)

~Will be provided chilled and ready to enjoy!~ From Eastern Austria's Burgenland, where the best red grapes in the country are grown. This is a 100% Pinot Noir sparkling wine that is pure springtime sippin'. Notes of strawberry abound in the creamy, bubbly palate. Pair with charcuterie and fatty dishes and snacks such as potato chips (Organic)

Emotions Sauternes 375ml (*Dessert*) (Retail)

$18.99

Ruttenstock Grüner Veltliner (1L) (Retail)

$10.99

From Niederösterrich in Northern Austria, the native varietal of Grüner Veltliner reigns supreme. Almost Sauvignon Blanc-like, this Grüner has a very aromatic nose, some citrus, classic white pepper, & a clean, fresh finish. Excellent with trout, light seafood pastas, spring salads.

Noble Hill Sauvignon Blanc (Retail)

$14.99

Villa Wolf Pinot Gris (Retail)

$14.99

Haut Espoir "Cloud Fall" White Blend (Retail)

$17.99

Part of the Paarl, the Franschhoek Valley in South Africa was founded by French winemakers - lending their influence on a uniquely ZA terroir. At Haut Espoir, winemaking goes hand in hand with conservation - they have been transitioning to Biodynamics since 2011. The Cloudfall White is a blend of Sauvignon Blanc, Viognier, Semillon, & Chenin Blanc in stainless steel with a touch of older oak. Fresh acidity, lime zest, tropical fruit, & white stone fruit. Enjoy with rich white fish or spicy dishes. (Biodynamic)

DeForville Piemonte Chardonnay (Retail)

$17.99

Located in the high altitude Piedmont region of Italy, cupped by the Alps and famous for Nebbiolo (see: Barolo!) - De Forville is producing EXCEPTIONAL Chardonnay. It definitely puts your Burgundian Chardonnay to the test! From the Ca' de Buc vineyard, aged in stainless steel, this wine is clean yet full with notes of lemon zest, apple, fresh herbs, mineral, & wild flower. It goes well with starters, pasta, and fish dishes. (SUSTAINABLE)

Blenheim Chardonnay (Retail)

$19.99

From the Monticello, AVA of Virginia, this is a Chardonnay to please both French and Californian Chard-drinkers alike with lovely fruit and a hint of oak. Green apple, tropical fruit, pear, and touches of toasted, buttery bread. Enjoy with pasta in cream sauces, chicken, and rich/buttery seafood.

Evolucio Blaufränkisch (Retail)

$10.99

For spicy Pinot Noir lovers. From Eastern Austria in Burgenland, this indigenous grape lends flavors of raspberry, cherry, earth, herb, spice, and medium-bodied tannins. Great with chicken in a red sauce, goulash, sausages.

Kaltern Lagrein (Retail)

$15.99

For the Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah enthusiasts, Lagrein is a native grape to the Alps of Alto Adige, Italy. It's a robust, bold wine despite the high altitudes its been grown at. Notes of ripe plum, blackberry, chocolate, and coffee. Pair with duck, veal, and grilled tuna. (Eco-friendly)

Pikes "Los Compañeros" Shiraz-Tempranillo (Retail)

$15.99

The Clare Valley in Australia is located at some of the highest altitudes for winemaking in the country. This blend of 80% Shiraz, 20% Tempranillo is reminiscent of a French or Spanish table wine (with more sunshine, perhaps). Little to no oak influence lets the bright plums and red fruits, chocolate, leather, dried herbs, spices and florals, and stony minerality shine through. Pair with a grilled steak or paella.

Zuccardi "Serie A" Malbec (Retail)

$15.99

Located at the foot of the Andes in Mendoza, Argentina, the Uco Valley is the highest-elevation cultivated valley in the region. Their wines benefit from a cool, dry climate and wide temperature range. The Serie A Malbec is supple & fresh with aromas & flavors of cherry, dark berry, chocolate, tobacco, and black pepper. Enjoy with a bleu cheese burger, lamb with mint, or stuffed bell peppers. (SUSTAINABLE)

Haut Espoir "Gentle Giant" Red Blend (Retail)

$19.99

Located in Franschhoek, in one of the Floral Kingdoms of South Africa, Haut Espoir is producing beautiful wines with minimal intervention and biodynamic farming. The Gentle Giant is a blend of 48% Merlot; 31% Petit Verdot; 21% Cab Sauvignon with wild fermentation & aging in older oak barrels. Warm spices dominate the nose with wild cherries and sweet tobacco flavors. The palate is vibrant with dark fruit and typical white pepper. A smooth and rich textured palate that lingers. Enjoy with dark meat poultry & eggplant lasagna. (BIODYNAMIC)

Tramin Pinot Noir (Pinot Nero) (Retail)

$19.99

Pinot Nero from Alto Adige in Northern Italy from estate grown, hand-harvested fruit, grown without the use of pesticides or herbicides. The resulting wine speaks for itself: with notes of ripe berries and dark strawberry, raspberry, cherry, this wine is structured and fruit-forward. Pair with our Schnitzel or Housecranked sausages. ORGANIC

Merch

Hat

$25.00

Men’s Black/Grey Shirt

$20.00

Baseball Shirt

$20.00

Women’s V-Neck

$20.00

Oktoberfest Shirt

$20.00

Hoodie

$30.00

Stein

$10.00

Patch

$5.00

Chickapig Shirt

$18.00

Sticker

$1.00

Miscellaneous

Givr bag

$20.00

KH Run Club Tank Top

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Modern, Alpine-inspired Beer Hall and Garden with craft beer, cider and wine from around the world on 28 taps, and an additional 35 cans and bottles. Our bar also boasts creative, delicious cocktails and a curated wine list featuring European, natural and local selections . In our kitchen, we focus on sourcing the best local, seasonal, organic, natural ingredients and products. This all is done in an effort to support our local community and offer the freshest, healthiest and best tasting food to our guests. Prost!

722 Preston Ave Ste 101, Charlottesville, VA 22903

