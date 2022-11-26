Kardinal Hall

Saint Hilaire Blanquette de Limoux Blanc de Blancs Brut (Retail)

$19.99 Out of stock

~Will be provided chilled and ready to enjoy!~ More than a century before Champagne, the Benedictine Monks of the Abbey of Saint-Hilaire in the southern foothills of Limoux created France’s very first Sparkling Wine. Today, over four & a half centuries later, Saint-Hilaire Blanquette de Limoux is made in the very same foothills of Southern France. Produced in what is now dubbed the “Champagne Method,” (or Traditional method) this Blanquette was one of Thomas Jefferson’s favorites. Made from mostly Chardonnay with a touch of Chenin Blanc & local Mauzac, the resulting wine sings of lemon curd, golden pear, and ripe yellow apple with a touch of brioche on the rounder, richer palate. Great alone, but excellent with soft, gooey cheeses, foie gras, oysters, or popcorn.