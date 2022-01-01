Charlottesville brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Charlottesville

Starr Hill Downtown image

 

Starr Hill Downtown

946 Grady Avenue, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Currant Affairs - 4PK CANS$13.99
Blackberry & Currant Sour, 6.3% ABV
Warehouse Pils - 4PK CANS$8.99
German-Style Pilsner
Bike Shorts Schwarzbier - CROW$10.00
Lynchburg Pilot Batch. 5.2% German Black Lager
More about Starr Hill Downtown
Three Notchd Brewing Company image

 

Three Notchd Brewing Company

520 Second Street SE, Charlottesville

Avg 3.7 (310 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kids Mac And Cheese$8.00
creamy cheese sauce, cheesy crunch
C-ville Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.00
fried chicken breast, cayenne chili paste, mixed greens, minuteman pickles, mayonnaise, butter roll
Kids Tenders - Fried$8.00
2 each fried chicken tenders, honey mustard
More about Three Notchd Brewing Company
South Street Brewery image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

South Street Brewery

106 W South St., Charlottesville

Avg 4.5 (1214 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fish and Chips$18.00
Beer-battered haddock served with fries and jalapeno-corn coleslaw
Caprese Burger$17.00
1/2 LB ground chuck, thick sliced mozzarella, arugula, tomato,l basil mayonnaise, balsamic glaze, and oregano
4 Pk Anastasia$16.99
ABV: 8.0% | Russian Imperial Stout | Color:Dark Brown | Our big, bold Russian Imperial Stout is brewed with roasted barley and real chocolate for a sweet, satisfying finish that leaves you wanting more. Aged in bourbon barrels.
More about South Street Brewery
Kardinal Hall image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kardinal Hall

722 Preston Ave Ste 101, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (443 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Americana Burger$16.00
local grass-fed beef, lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, house pickles, mild cheddar, & bacon. Served on an abc brioche bun with choice of belgian fries, side salad, or slaw
Bratwurst$15.00
traditional, lager-braised, local pork bratwurst (contains dairy). served on an abc pretzel roll with german mustard on the side, choice of two toppings, and choice of belgian fries, side salad, or slaw
Small Belgian Fries$6.00
hand-cut & tossed with sea salt and fresh garlic
More about Kardinal Hall
Champion Brewing Company image

 

Champion Brewing Company

324 6th St. SE, Charlottesville

Avg 4.6 (183 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Lil Salad (VG)$5.00
Mixed Greens, assorted fresh and pickled veggies, roasted pepitas, creamy balsamic dressing.
Bavarian Soft Pretzel$8.00
Large Soft Pretzel, Missile IPA Beer Cheese, Honey Mustard, Spicy Brown Mustard
Orzo Salad (VG)$5.00
Orzo, Fresh Veggies and Herbs, Red Wine Dressing
More about Champion Brewing Company
Champion Grill image

 

Champion Grill

2075 Bond Street, Charlottesville

Avg 4 (78 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
Pulled Pork, Cole Slaw, House-made Pickles, Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Pretzel Bun
Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Buttermilk Battered Fried Chicken, House made Butter Pickles, Mayo, Pretzel Bun
House Salad$7.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber,
Shaved Parmesan, Vinaigrette
More about Champion Grill
The Tasting Room & Taphouse at Mount Ida Reserve image

 

The Tasting Room & Taphouse at Mount Ida Reserve

5931 Blenheim Rd, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Toilet Paper (2 ply, per roll)$1.00
Citrus, Lemons (each)$0.75
Mount Ida Cheeseburger - Mount Ida farm beef / mushroom / American cheese / peppers + onions / mayo / mariebette challah roll [chips or side salad {+1}]$17.00
More about The Tasting Room & Taphouse at Mount Ida Reserve

Map

Map

