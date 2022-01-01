Charlottesville brewpubs & breweries you'll love
Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Charlottesville
Starr Hill Downtown
946 Grady Avenue, Charlottesville
|Currant Affairs - 4PK CANS
|$13.99
Blackberry & Currant Sour, 6.3% ABV
|Warehouse Pils - 4PK CANS
|$8.99
German-Style Pilsner
|Bike Shorts Schwarzbier - CROW
|$10.00
Lynchburg Pilot Batch. 5.2% German Black Lager
Three Notchd Brewing Company
520 Second Street SE, Charlottesville
|Kids Mac And Cheese
|$8.00
creamy cheese sauce, cheesy crunch
|C-ville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
fried chicken breast, cayenne chili paste, mixed greens, minuteman pickles, mayonnaise, butter roll
|Kids Tenders - Fried
|$8.00
2 each fried chicken tenders, honey mustard
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
South Street Brewery
106 W South St., Charlottesville
|Fish and Chips
|$18.00
Beer-battered haddock served with fries and jalapeno-corn coleslaw
|Caprese Burger
|$17.00
1/2 LB ground chuck, thick sliced mozzarella, arugula, tomato,l basil mayonnaise, balsamic glaze, and oregano
|4 Pk Anastasia
|$16.99
ABV: 8.0% | Russian Imperial Stout | Color:Dark Brown | Our big, bold Russian Imperial Stout is brewed with roasted barley and real chocolate for a sweet, satisfying finish that leaves you wanting more. Aged in bourbon barrels.
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kardinal Hall
722 Preston Ave Ste 101, Charlottesville
|Americana Burger
|$16.00
local grass-fed beef, lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, house pickles, mild cheddar, & bacon. Served on an abc brioche bun with choice of belgian fries, side salad, or slaw
|Bratwurst
|$15.00
traditional, lager-braised, local pork bratwurst (contains dairy). served on an abc pretzel roll with german mustard on the side, choice of two toppings, and choice of belgian fries, side salad, or slaw
|Small Belgian Fries
|$6.00
hand-cut & tossed with sea salt and fresh garlic
Champion Brewing Company
324 6th St. SE, Charlottesville
|Lil Salad (VG)
|$5.00
Mixed Greens, assorted fresh and pickled veggies, roasted pepitas, creamy balsamic dressing.
|Bavarian Soft Pretzel
|$8.00
Large Soft Pretzel, Missile IPA Beer Cheese, Honey Mustard, Spicy Brown Mustard
|Orzo Salad (VG)
|$5.00
Orzo, Fresh Veggies and Herbs, Red Wine Dressing
Champion Grill
2075 Bond Street, Charlottesville
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.00
Pulled Pork, Cole Slaw, House-made Pickles, Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Pretzel Bun
|Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Buttermilk Battered Fried Chicken, House made Butter Pickles, Mayo, Pretzel Bun
|House Salad
|$7.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber,
Shaved Parmesan, Vinaigrette
The Tasting Room & Taphouse at Mount Ida Reserve
5931 Blenheim Rd, Charlottesville
|Toilet Paper (2 ply, per roll)
|$1.00
|Citrus, Lemons (each)
|$0.75
|Mount Ida Cheeseburger - Mount Ida farm beef / mushroom / American cheese / peppers + onions / mayo / mariebette challah roll [chips or side salad {+1}]
|$17.00