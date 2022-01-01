Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Starr Hill Downtown Charlottesville

946 Grady Avenue

Charlottesville, VA 22903

Popular Items

Say It Ain't Sour - 12PK CANS

12 Packs

Box of Chocolates - 12PK

Box of Chocolates - 12PK

$13.99

Stout lovers mix of four variants of our Double Bass Chocolate Stout: Peppermint, Cherry, Toasted Marshmallow, and Hazelnut!

Northern Lights IPA - 12PK

Northern Lights IPA - 12PK

$17.09

American IPA, 6.2% ABV

Ramble On IPA - 12PK CANS

$17.99

7% Juicy IPA - 12 pack 12oz cans

Say It Ain't Sour - 12PK CANS

$13.99

Featuring Rio Margarita Sour, Bella Blended Fruit Sour, Mariah Passionfruit Gose, and Roxanne Raspberry Sour!

Spring Tour - 12PK CANS

$17.09

Featuring 3 cans each of Dark Starr Stout, Violet Mixed Berry Sour, Tripel Note Fruited Belgian, Ramble On Juicy IPA

Summer Variety Pack - 12PK Cans

$13.99

Featuring 3 cans each of Warehouse Pilsner, Rio Margarita Gose, Sun Burn Summer Ale, Sonic Haze IPA

Winter Variety Pack - 12PK CAN

$17.99

4 Pack Cans

Air Drummer IPA - 4PK CANS

Air Drummer IPA - 4PK CANS

$14.01

New England Style IPA, 7.2% ABV

Currant Affairs - 4PK CANS

Currant Affairs - 4PK CANS

$13.99

Blackberry & Currant Sour, 6.3% ABV

Double Platinum Imperial IPA - 4PK CANS

Double Platinum Imperial IPA - 4PK CANS

$13.99
Northern Lights IPA - 4PK CANS

Northern Lights IPA - 4PK CANS

$9.99

Classic American IPA

Ramble On IPA - 4PK CANS

Ramble On IPA - 4PK CANS

$10.99

Juicy IPA, 7.0% ABV

Warehouse Pils - 4PK CANS

Warehouse Pils - 4PK CANS

$8.99

German-Style Pilsner

6 Packs

Grateful Session IPA - 6pk

Grateful Session IPA - 6pk

$9.99

American Pale Ale, 4.7% ABV

Jomo Lager - 6PK

Jomo Lager - 6PK

$9.99

Vienna Lager, 4.6% ABV

Looking Glass IPA - 6PK

Looking Glass IPA - 6PK

$10.99

6.5% Juicy IPA hopped with Columbus, Galaxy, Citra, Mosaic

Love Wheat - 6PK CANS

$9.99

Hefeweizen, 5.1% ABV

Mix-a-Six Pack

$11.99
Northern Lights IPA - 6PK

Northern Lights IPA - 6PK

$9.99

American IPA, 6.2% ABV

Ramble On IPA - 6PK CANS

Ramble On IPA - 6PK CANS

$10.99

Juicy IPA, 7.0% ABV

Roxanne Raspberry Sour - 6PK CANS

Roxanne Raspberry Sour - 6PK CANS

$10.99

Raspberry American Sour, 4.7% ABV

Sonic Haze IPA - 6PK CANS

$11.99

6.7% New England IPA double dry-hopped with Mosaic and Galaxy

Crowlers

Amber Ale - CROW

$9.97

5.1% classic Irish Red ale

Bella Blended Sour - CROW

$12.11

4.7% Blended Fruit Sour

Blackthorn Stout - CROW

Blackthorn Stout - CROW

$9.97

Irish Expo Stout, 6.2% ABV

Cherry Lime Redux - CROW

$9.97

5.5% gluten-reduced cherry lime sparkling ale

Doppel Hart Doppelbock - CROW

$12.11

7.7% Doppelbock with espresso roast coffee from White Hart in Lynchburg

Double Bass Mocha - CROW

$12.11

Double Platinum IPA - CROW

$9.97

8.6% Imperial IPA dry-hopped with Simcoe and Centennial

Grateful Session IPA - CROW

$9.97

4.7% Session IPA dry-hopped with Mosaic and Falconer's Flight

Little Red Roostarr Stout - CROW

$9.97

6% Coffee Milk Stout. Brewed with lactose and Little Red Rooster coffee.

Love Wheat - CROW

$10.00

5.1% classic Bavarian Hefeweizen

Mariah Passion Fruit Gose - CROW

$9.97

Northern Lights IPA - CROW

$9.97

6.2% Classic IPA hopped with Falconer's Flight, Simcoe, Cascade, Centennial, Columbus

Ramble On IPA - CROW

$9.97

7% Juicy IPA hopped with Citra, Mosaic, BRU-1, and El Dorado

Reviver Red IPA - CROW

Reviver Red IPA - CROW

$10.00

Red IPA, 6.2% ABV

Roxanne Raspberry Sour - CROW

$9.97

4.7% Raspberry Sour

Snow Blind Doppelbock - CROW

$10.00

7.7% Doppelbock

Sonic Haze IPA - CROW

$9.97

6.7% Hazy IPA double dry-hopped with Galaxy and Mosaic

Warehouse Pils - CROW

$9.97

5.5% German Pilsner lightly dry-hopped with German hops

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Starr Hill Downtown taproom located inside The Dairy Market

946 Grady Avenue, Charlottesville, VA 22903

