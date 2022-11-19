Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Champion Grill

78 Reviews

$

2075 Bond Street

Suite 180

Charlottesville, VA 22901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Sandwich
Fries(Vegan)
Loaded Fries

Specials

Double Smash

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Smokehouse

$17.00

Pimento Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Caprese Grilled Cheese

$14.00

The Ross

$15.00

Chili Cheese Dogs

$13.00

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$12.00

The Quen

$16.00

T Sunrise

$9.00

T Sunrise HH

$4.50

Paloma

$9.00

Salads

Spicy Ceaser

$10.00

Romaine, Horseradish Caesar, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons

House Salad

$10.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Shaved Parmesan, Vinaigrette

Appetizers

Fries(Vegan)

Fries(Vegan)

$7.00

Pork Nachos

$13.00

Nacho Cheese, Pulled Pork, Shaved Parmesan, Jalapeno, Chipotle Barbeque Sauce, Scallion

Mushroom Nachos

$13.00

Sautéed Mushrooms, Shaved Parmesan, Nacho Cheese, Jalapeno, Chipotle Barbeque Sauce, Scallions

Cheese Nachos

$7.00

Side Nacho Cheese

$2.00

Loaded Fries

$12.00

Shoestring Fries, Homemade Nacho Cheese, Shaved Parmesan, Jalapenos, Pickled Fresno, Green Onions, Apple Smoked Bacon.

Pimiento Appetizer

$11.00

House made Pimento Cheese

Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Fried Brussel Sprout served with a side of Billy Sauce

Angry Mussels

$15.00

1lb of mussels sautéed in a spicy jalapeno Sauce, topped with bacon and garlic served with toasted sourdough.

Pretzel Basket

$12.00

3 Large Pretzels, Spicy Mustard, Beer Cheese

Wings/Cauliflower

6 Fried Cauliflower Poppers(Vegan)

6 Fried Cauliflower Poppers(Vegan)

$11.00
12 Fried Cauliflower Poppers(Vegan)

12 Fried Cauliflower Poppers(Vegan)

$21.00
6 Wings (Bone-in)

6 Wings (Bone-in)

$12.00
12 Wings (Bone-In)

12 Wings (Bone-In)

$22.00

10 Boneless Wings

$12.00

20 Boneless Wings

$22.00

Sandwiches & Entrees

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Buttermilk Battered Fried Chicken, House made Butter Pickles, Mayo, Pretzel Bun

Grilled Burger

$16.00

6oz Ground Beef Patty, Aged Cheddar, Sautéed Onion, Garlic Aioli, Romaine Lettuce, |Pretzel Bun (Vegan Option Available)

Beyond Burger(Vegan)

$16.00Out of stock

Beyond Burger, Vegan Cheese, Sautéed Onion, Lettuce, Vegan Pretzel Bun

Nashville Hot Fried Chicken

$16.00

Buttermilk Battered Fried Chicken, tossed in Nashville Hot sauce, served over a slice of toasted White Bread.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Pulled Pork, Cole Slaw, House-made Pickles, Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Pretzel Bun

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$17.00

6oz Ground Beef Patty, Swiss Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms, Garlic Aioli, Romaine Lettuce, Pretzel Bun

Beyond Burger

$16.00Out of stock

Traditional BLT

$16.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Romaine lettuce, Tomato, Dukes Mayo, Toasted White Bread

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone, Mozzarella, American Cheese, Bacon, Tomato, on Toasted Sourdough Bread

Shrimp Sandwich

$16.00

Fried or Grilled Shrimp, Coleslaw, Ranch, Buffalo Sauce, Pretzel Bun

The Sass

$14.00Out of stock

Smokehouse Burger

$18.00

Kids

Kid Burger

$10.00

3oz. Ground Beef Patty, American Cheese, Pretzel Bun.

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

American Cheese, White Bread

Hot Dog

$8.00

Beef Frank, Martin's Potato Bun

Chicken Nuggets

$9.00

Small Side Salad

$3.00

Small Ceaser Salad

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2075 Bond Street, Suite 180, Charlottesville, VA 22901

Directions

Gallery
Champion Grill image
Champion Grill image
Champion Grill image
Champion Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Kardinal Hall
orange star4.4 • 443
722 Preston Ave Ste 101 Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Starr Hill Downtown - Charlottesville
orange starNo Reviews
946 Grady Avenue Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Three Notch'd Brewing IX
orange star3.7 • 310
520 Second Street SE Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
South Street Brewery - 106 W South St.
orange star4.5 • 1,214
106 W South St. Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Starr Hill Crozet Tap Room - Crozet
orange star4.6 • 253
5391 Three Notch'd Rd Crozet, VA 22932
View restaurantnext
Pro Re Nata
orange star4.0 • 119
6135 Rockfish Gap Tnpk Crozet, VA 22932
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Charlottesville

The Local
orange star4.4 • 2,764
824 Hinton Avenue Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Monsoon Siam
orange star4.7 • 2,409
113 W Market St Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Charlottesville
orange star4.7 • 2,257
1114 Emmet Street Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Maya
orange star4.5 • 2,219
633 West Main Street Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Beer Run
orange star4.4 • 1,429
156 Carlton Rd Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
South Street Brewery - 106 W South St.
orange star4.5 • 1,214
106 W South St. Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlottesville
Crozet
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Waynesboro
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Nellysford
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Harrisonburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Culpeper
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Spotsylvania
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Powhatan
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston