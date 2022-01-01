Maya imageView gallery
Popular Items

Key Lime Pie
Trout
Baby Spinach Salad

Starters

Baby Spinach Salad

$13.00

Braised Pumpkin

$13.00

Butternut Squash Bisque

$9.00

Cornmeal Crusted Fried Oysters

$15.00

house remoulade, gluten free by request

Pimento Cheese Fritters (V)

$14.00

pepper jelly, chive sour cream

Pork Belly

$13.00

Entrees

ham gravy

4 Sides as Meal

$26.00

Babyback Ribs

$25.00

Chicken Breast

$27.00

Fried Oyster Dinner

$28.00

Mushroom Lentil Cakes

$25.00

Pork Chop

$29.00

peach bourbon glaze, fried vidalia onion gf upon request

Risotto

$27.00

Rockfish

$28.00

charred corn sweet peppers and leeks, sweet corn sherry butter

Trout

$28.00

Shrimp & Grits

$26.00

Pot Roast

$26.00

Sides a la carte

Broccoli

$8.00

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Shaved brussel sprouts with onion and bacon, can be made vegetarian or vegan and gluten free

Collards

$8.00

Collard Greens, vegetarian and gluten free

Cornbread

$8.00

Grits

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Macaroni and Cheese

None

Sauteed Green Beans

$8.00

Whipped Potatoes

$8.00

Desserts

Chilly Willy

$10.00

Chocolate Torte

$10.00

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Peanut Butter Fluff Pie

$10.00

chocolate ganache, graham cracker crust

Red

McManis Merlot Glass

$9.00

Bordeaux

$11.00

Bottle White

A to Z Chardonnay Btl

$38.00

Alverdi Pinot Grigio Btl

$38.00

Arca Nova Vinho Verde Btl

$34.00

Atlantique Sauvignon Blanc Btl

$42.00

Cederberg Chenin Blanc Btl

$42.00

Chloe Prosecco Btl

$38.00

Essence Riesling BTL

$42.00

Fillaboa Albarino Btl

$55.00

Gruner Vetliner Btl

$60.00

Laroch Chard

$52.00

Lava Cap Chardonnay Btl

$62.00

Moulin de Gassac Rose Btl

$38.00

Nothing To See Here

$40.00Out of stock

Ruffino Sparkling Rose Btl

$38.00

Strev Moscato Btl

$38.00

VV Pouilly Fume

$53.00

Carol Shelton Blanc

$52.00

PARTY WINE

PARTY CHARDONNAY GLASS

$9.00

PARTY MERLOT

$8.00

PARTY SAUV BLANC

$10.00

PARTY PINIT NOIR GLASS

$10.00

PARTY PINOT GRIGIO GLASS

$9.00

PARTY CAB SAUV GLASS

$10.00

House Wine

$35.00

Corkage Regular

$25.00

Corkage Magnum

$30.00

Mocktails

Fleur de Nie

$5.00

Thumper Juice

$5.00

Maya Punch

$5.00

Mad Mad Mango

$5.00

Peachy Keen

$5.00

Soda/Juice/Iced Tea

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pelligrino

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Soda Water

$1.50

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come home to eat!

Location

633 West Main Street, Charlottesville, VA 22903

Directions

