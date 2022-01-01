Cumberland restaurants you'll love

Cumberland's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Must-try Cumberland restaurants

Scotty's Pizza image

 

Scotty's Pizza

1310 West Industrial Boulevard, Cumberland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Medium Pizza$6.99
12" with Cheese
Large Pizza$8.99
14" with Cheese
Big Scotty Pizza$12.00
16" with Cheese
More about Scotty's Pizza
Bella Napoli image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Bella Napoli

692 Green Street, Cumberland

Avg 4.7 (149 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
16" Pizza$12.99
Lasagna$14.99
Breadsticks$5.99
More about Bella Napoli
DaVinci’s Pizzeria image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

DaVinci’s Pizzeria

16105 McMullen Hwy SW, CUMBERLAND

Avg 4.5 (318 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
5 Wings$7.00
LARGE PIZZA$13.25
MEDIUM PIZZA$11.75
More about DaVinci’s Pizzeria
Lost Mountain BBQ Company image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Lost Mountain BBQ Company

49 N Centre St, Cumberland

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Sandwich$10.00
Honey bbq
Mac & Cheese$3.00
BYO Masher Bowl$6.00
More about Lost Mountain BBQ Company
Restaurant banner

 

The Lean Loon Bakehouse

200 South George Street, Cumberland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Lean Loon Bakehouse

