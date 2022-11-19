Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Lean Loon

200 South George Street

Cumberland, MD 21502

Popular Items

5 Count Garlic Knots
4 Pack Cupcakes
Choc Peanut Butter Cupcake

Lean Loon Special's Of The Week

Peach Iced Tea

Weekly Sandwich Roll And Bread Order

$8.75

Pumpkin Carmel Iced Coffee

$5.00

Bowl Of Soup (16 oz)

$7.99

Tea Dinner Rolls

$6.00

Doughnuts

$2.75

16 oz Bowl of Taco Soup With Cheesy Bread

$12.00

Chicken Asian Noodle Dish

$12.00

Made to Order Chicken, Broccoli, Cabbage, Onions, Garlic with house made noodles & sauce.

8'' Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

8'' Chicken Bacon Ranch Wedgie

$12.00

Chicken, Bacon, Cheese Blend, Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Onions

Pulled Pork

$12.00

Pumpkin Pie Cupcakes

$4.00

Whole Pie Orders / Pickup Wednesday November 23

$28.00

Starters

10 Count Garlic Knots

$10.00

Garlic knots dipped in garlic butter & parsley. Garnished with Parmigiana Reggiano out of the oven and served with your choice of sauce

5 Count Garlic Knots

$5.00

Garlic knots dipped in garlic butter & parsley. Garnished with Parmigiana Reggiano out of the oven and served with your choice of sauce

Cheesy Bread Sticks

$11.00

An all-time favorite with your choice of sauce. House Red Sauce , House Alfredo , Rosa , and Ranch .

8" House Creations

8" The Cheeseburger Pizza

$14.00

house made special burger sauce, seasoned ground beef, American cheese, our cheese blend, dill pickles, onions, and tomatoes. This one is a favorite!

8" The Buffalo Ranch Pizza

$13.00

8" The Buffalo Bleu Cheese

$13.00

8" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$13.00

our house-made Alfredo, chicken and your choice of spinach or broccoli. Topped off with our mozzarella provolone cheese blend and garnished with Parmigiana Reggiano straight out of the oven

8'' Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$13.00

11" House Creations

11" The Cheeseburger Pizza

$16.00

house made special burger sauce, seasoned ground beef, American cheese, our cheese blend, dill pickles, onions, and tomatoes. This one is a favorite!

11" The Buffalo Ranch Pizza

$15.00

11" The Buffalo Bleu Cheese

$15.00

11" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$15.00

our house-made Alfredo, chicken and your choice of spinach or broccoli. Topped off with our mozzarella provolone cheese blend and garnished with Parmigiana Reggiano straight out of the oven

11'' Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.00

14" House Creations

14" The Cheeseburger Pizza

$19.00

house made special burger sauce, seasoned ground beef, American cheese, our cheese blend, dill pickles, onions, and tomatoes. This one is a favorite!

14"The Buffalo Ranch Pizza

$18.00

14"The Buffalo Bleu Cheese

$18.00

14" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$18.00

our house-made Alfredo, chicken and your choice of spinach or broccoli. Topped off with our mozzarella provolone cheese blend and garnished with Parmigiana Reggiano straight out of the oven

14'' Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$18.00

Build Your Own Pizza

8" BYO Pizza

$12.00

Includes choice of sauce & cheese

11" BYO Pizza

$14.00

Includes choice of sauce & cheese

14" BYO Pizza

$17.00

Includes choice of sauce & cheese

Build A Wedgie

8'' Wedgie

$13.00

With choice of meat, cheese, onions , pickles, lettuce, and mayo?

11'' Wedgie

$15.00

With your choice of meat, cheese, pickles, lettuce, onions, and mayo?

Noodles

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$18.00

Spaghetti and House Made Meat Sauce

$16.00

BYO Noodle Dish

$12.00

Includes choice of sauce and a melty layer of our mozzarella/provalone cheese blend

Asian Noodle Dish With Chicken

$15.00

Sandwiches

Pastrami Reuben Sandwich

$13.50

Pastrami Ruben Sandwich on Home-Made "rye bread" with House-Made Rueben Dressing. With your Choice Of Side Memphis Slaw or Cauliflower Potato Salad.

Turkey Spinach Sandwich

$13.00

Turkey Swiss Sandwich with Spinach and Pesto Aioli on a Home-Made Onion Roll. With your Choice of Side Memphis slaw or Cauliflower Potato Salad.

Golden Carolina Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich

$13.00

On our house-made Onion Roll. Served with a side of Memphis Slaw... we really suggest that you dump this on top!

Roast Beef and Cheddar Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

served up on a house-made Bacon/Cheddar roll with horseradish sauce. Served with your choice of side.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.00

Mississippi Potroast Sandwich

$13.00

Peanut Butter Fudge

Single PB Fudge

$5.00

Cheesecake

Plain Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Blueberry Cheesecake

$7.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Cupcakes

Strawberry Shortcake Cupcake

$4.00

Blueberry Shortcake Cupcake

$4.00

Cotton Candy Cupcakes

$4.00

Choc Peanut Butter Cupcake

$4.00

Cinnamon Roll Cupcake

$4.00Out of stock

Coconut Cream Pie Cupcake

$4.00

PB Vanilla

$4.00

Chocolat Covered Strawberry Cupcake

$4.00

Hot Chocolate Cupcake

$4.00

Packs Of Cupcakes

4 Pack Cupcakes

$15.00

6 Pack Cupcakes

$22.00

12 Pack Cupcakes

$39.00

Pie

Coconut Cream Pie

$7.00

PB Pie

$7.00

Fountain Drinks

Small Fountain Drink

$1.75

Medium Fountain Drink

$2.25

Large Fountain Drink

$2.75

Dessert Coffee Line

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Iced Coffee

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Iced Coffee

$7.00

Chocolate Covered Strawberry w a fresh slice of strawberry and our housemade chocolate syrup! ALWAYS Low Carb & Always Sugar-free!

Blonde Caramel Iced Coffee

Blonde Caramel Iced Coffee

$6.50

Caramel Iced Coffee with House-Made Blonde Caramel and House-Made Chocolate drizzle. Topped with Chocolate Flakes.

Caramel Pumpkin Pie Iced Coffee

$7.00

Coconut Bon Bon

$7.00

Coffee

Coffee with Cream

Small And Medium Hot Flavored Coffee

Iced Coffee with Cream

Flavored Iced Coffee

Tea

Unsweetened Iced tea

Sweet Tea

Specialty Flavored Teas

Case Drinks

Monsters

Zevia

Coke and Pepsi

Sparkling Water

Super Coffee Vanilla

$3.25

SIDE DISHES

1 Pint Chicken Salad

$9.99

1 Pint Califlower Potato Salad

$8.99

1 Pint Memphis Slaw

$7.99Out of stock

Side Potato Salad

$2.99
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
A low carb Bakehouse & Pizzeria

200 South George Street, Cumberland, MD 21502

