Williamsport restaurants you'll love

Toast
  • Williamsport

Williamsport's top cuisines

Pizza
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Must-try Williamsport restaurants

Cushwa Brewing Co. image

 

Cushwa Brewing Co.

10210 Governor Lane Boulevard Suite 2010, Williamsport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
4 Pack Electrofruit Bananas Foster
Electrofruit Bananas Foster- Fruited Sour
Our house lactose sour ale conditioned on bananas, rum sauce, and our house ice cream treatment.
4 Pack Electrofruit Watermelon Pizza
Electrofruit Watermelon Pizza- Fruited Sour
Brewed as part of Hop Havoc’s Make it Better initiative to benefit St. Jude’s, we took our house lactose sour ale base and conditioned it on watermelon, strawberry, raspberry, cherry, blueberry, and pomegranate purees, along with marshmallow and vanilla. The result is a delicious watermelon pizza. That’s right, it’s a real thing. Look it up.
4 Pack NeePaa
NeePaa- DIPA
This is the "juiciest" hoppy beer we have made yet and the name is best read using your E.T. voice. In the aroma you will get peaches and a cotton candy sweetness. the flavor will follow with tons of fruitiness like mandarin oranges, all delivered with a delicate, pillowy mouthfeel.
More about Cushwa Brewing Co.
Rad Pies image

PIZZA

Rad Pies

10210 governor lane Blvd, Suite 2010, Williamsport

Avg 5 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rad Pan Pizza$15.00
Cheddar, mozzarella, house tomato sauce, finished with Parmesan, oregano and fresh basil. Oh yeah love, don’t forget the love!
Sorry, no modifications to this bad boy.
Meatball Meltdown$16.00
A base of red and white sauce, Meatballs, house cheese blend, fresh mozzarella, aged cheddar, banana peppers, red onion, finished with hots, honey and Parmesan
Build Your Own RED sauce 12”$11.00
base of tomato sauce and mozzarella, the rest is up to you.
More about Rad Pies
Vince's New York pizza and Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Vince's New York pizza and Italian Restaurant

17102 Virginia Ave, Williamsport

Avg 4.2 (254 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Cheese Fries$8.99
2 Lg - Cheese$21.99
Xtra Large Pizza$14.99
More about Vince's New York pizza and Italian Restaurant
Homaide Brewing image

 

Homaide Brewing

10212 Governor Lane Blvd Suite: 1012, Williamsport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Homaide Brewing

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Williamsport

Cheese Pizza

