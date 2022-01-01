Williamsport restaurants you'll love
More about Cushwa Brewing Co.
Cushwa Brewing Co.
10210 Governor Lane Boulevard Suite 2010, Williamsport
|Popular items
|4 Pack Electrofruit Bananas Foster
Electrofruit Bananas Foster- Fruited Sour
Our house lactose sour ale conditioned on bananas, rum sauce, and our house ice cream treatment.
|4 Pack Electrofruit Watermelon Pizza
Electrofruit Watermelon Pizza- Fruited Sour
Brewed as part of Hop Havoc’s Make it Better initiative to benefit St. Jude’s, we took our house lactose sour ale base and conditioned it on watermelon, strawberry, raspberry, cherry, blueberry, and pomegranate purees, along with marshmallow and vanilla. The result is a delicious watermelon pizza. That’s right, it’s a real thing. Look it up.
|4 Pack NeePaa
NeePaa- DIPA
This is the "juiciest" hoppy beer we have made yet and the name is best read using your E.T. voice. In the aroma you will get peaches and a cotton candy sweetness. the flavor will follow with tons of fruitiness like mandarin oranges, all delivered with a delicate, pillowy mouthfeel.
More about Rad Pies
PIZZA
Rad Pies
10210 governor lane Blvd, Suite 2010, Williamsport
|Popular items
|Rad Pan Pizza
|$15.00
Cheddar, mozzarella, house tomato sauce, finished with Parmesan, oregano and fresh basil. Oh yeah love, don’t forget the love!
Sorry, no modifications to this bad boy.
|Meatball Meltdown
|$16.00
A base of red and white sauce, Meatballs, house cheese blend, fresh mozzarella, aged cheddar, banana peppers, red onion, finished with hots, honey and Parmesan
|Build Your Own RED sauce 12”
|$11.00
base of tomato sauce and mozzarella, the rest is up to you.
More about Vince's New York pizza and Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Vince's New York pizza and Italian Restaurant
17102 Virginia Ave, Williamsport
|Popular items
|Bacon Cheese Fries
|$8.99
|2 Lg - Cheese
|$21.99
|Xtra Large Pizza
|$14.99