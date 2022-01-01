Rad Pies @ Cushwa Brewery

Award Winning "In Crust We Trust"

$21.00

#1 Pan pizza in the world Brick cheese blend and topped with pepperoni. Along with our cheese crown the crust is also lined with pepperoni that caramelize while they bake in our detroit pans and create the perfect pizza crust. Topped with red sauce and the holy trinity of oregano, parmesan and red pepper flakes. NO MODIFICATIONS, SUBSTITUTIONS OR PREORDER'S ON THESE WORLD CLASS DETROIT PIES!