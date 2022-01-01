Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rad Pies @ Cushwa Brewery

46 Reviews

$$

10210 governor lane Blvd, Suite 2010

Williamsport, MD 21795

Popular Items

Popular Items

Build Your Own RED sauce 12”
Classic Cheese Pizza
PIZZA MARGHERITA

Pizza

47 east 3rd

47 east 3rd

$18.00

ROASTED GARLIC CREAM, SPECK "SMOKED CURED HAM", MOZZARELLA, SOTTOCENERE "TRUFFLE CHEESE", MUSHROOMS, TOPPED WITH BABY ARUGULA, OLIVE OIL AND PARMESAN

B.L.T.

B.L.T.

$16.00

Roasted garlic white sauce, crumbled bacon, house cheese blend, heirloom tomatoes, shaved lettuce, mayo drizzle

Big MAC

Big MAC

$16.00

Roasted garlic white sauce, ground beef, cheddar & house cheese blend, shaved lettuce, sesame seed, pickles, animal sauce

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

Melt in your mouth roasted chicken topped with a blend of cheddar, mozzarella, applewood smoked blue cheese, and finished with house buffalo delight dressing, mild buffalo sauce, and celery.

Chimi Neutron

Chimi Neutron

$17.00

Roasted garlic cream, Italian sausage, red onion, shaved bell pepper, finished with chimichurri, Parmesan, red pepper flake and oregano.

Classic Cheese Pizza

Classic Cheese Pizza

$11.00

House tomato sauce, house cheese blend

DREAM TEAM MEETS THE SUPREME TEAM

DREAM TEAM MEETS THE SUPREME TEAM

$18.00

SUPREME, SUPREME BABY TOMATO SAUCE, WISCONSON BRICK CHEESE, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, CUPPING PEPPERONI, BELL PEPPER, mushrooms, JALAPENO, SLICED BLACK OLIVES, RED ONION, FINISHED WITH THE PIZZA HOLY TRINITY OF OREGANO, PARM AND CRUSHED RED PEPPERS GET YOU SOME FOOL

Magnum P.I.e.

Magnum P.I.e.

$17.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, shaved Virginia ham, bacon, pineapple. Topped off with roasted bell pepper coulis and fresh basil. Aloha, put on your favorite Hawaiian shirt and enjoy the ride!

Meatball Meltdown

Meatball Meltdown

$16.00

A base of red and white sauce, Meatballs, house cheese blend, fresh mozzarella, aged cheddar, banana peppers, red onion, finished with hots, honey and Parmesan

PIZZA MARGHERITA

PIZZA MARGHERITA

$12.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, hand crafted whole milk mozzarella, finished with fresh basil, oregano and Extra virgin Olive Oil

THE 36th CHAMBER

THE 36th CHAMBER

$17.00

Enter the Final Chamber for a roller Coaster of Fun tomato sauce, Spicy Soppressata, Calabrese chilis, shaved garlic, red onion, mozzarella, finished with fresh Burrata, chili oil and a little hot honey for the Killa Beez

The Mortydella

The Mortydella

$16.00

AWWW GEEZE RICK! Roasted Garlic Cream / mortadella / Ricotta / mozzarella / black pepper / Honey and Crushed Pistachios

The Rickeroni

The Rickeroni

$16.00

House tomato sauce, house cheese blend, ricotta, cupping pepperoni, big ass pepperoni, shaved jalapeño, chili flakes, Mike's Hot honey

Chicken Bacon Spinach Dip

Chicken Bacon Spinach Dip

$18.00 Out of stock

roasted garlic cream, spinach dip, shredded chicken, mozzarella, red onion, bacon, sottocenere all topped off with parmesan and herbed breadcrumbs

"THE DUKE"

"THE DUKE"

$16.00

Western Style Omelette "Whoa, take 'er easy there, Pilgrim" RGC, Ham, Scrambled Eggs, Mozzerella and Cheddar Chesses, Bacon, Bell Peppers and Red Onion

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

$18.00

The Birria Pizza Roasted Garlic cream / braised Barbacoa / brick Cheese / shaved bell peppers / red onion / crema / cotija cheese / Flaming Hot Cheetos dust / served with a lime wedge and a side of spiced bone broth for dipping.

What's The Big Dill

What’s The Big Dill

$13.75

Roasted Garlic Cream Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Pickled Jalapeño, Banana Peppers, Dill Pickles, Tajin, basil, Thicc-Fil-A sauce

Jolene's Day Off (VEGAN!)

Jolene's Day Off (VEGAN!)

$18.00

Curry butternut squash puree, topped with vegan chorizo, fresh spinach, tajin roasted butternut squash, and vegan cheese. Finished with rosemary oil and black pepper

Build Your Own RED sauce 12"

Build Your Own RED sauce 12”

$11.00

base of tomato sauce and mozzarella, the rest is up to you.

Build Your Own WHITE sauce 12"

Build Your Own WHITE sauce 12”

$11.00

Roasted garlic cream sauce base & Mozzarella included.

Build Your Own Detroit

Build Your Own Detroit

$16.00

Base is the award winning detroit, 50/50 blend mozzarella and brick cheese, and pizza sauce. The rest is up to you

(Gluten Free) BYO Detroit

(Gluten Free) BYO Detroit

$20.00

Base is a housemade gluten free detroit, 50/50 blend mozzarella and brick cheese, and pizza sauce. The rest is up to you

Award Winning "In Crust We Trust"

Award Winning "In Crust We Trust"

$21.00

#1 Pan pizza in the world Brick cheese blend and topped with pepperoni. Along with our cheese crown the crust is also lined with pepperoni that caramelize while they bake in our detroit pans and create the perfect pizza crust. Topped with red sauce and the holy trinity of oregano, parmesan and red pepper flakes. NO MODIFICATIONS, SUBSTITUTIONS OR PREORDER'S ON THESE WORLD CLASS DETROIT PIES!

Subs and Sammys

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$12.00

House baked bread packed with six pecorino and parmesan infused meatballs, house made sauce, and melty mozzarella/Wisconsin brick cheese. Served with a side of Ruffles chippies.

The Big Meat

The Big Meat

$14.00

The Big Meat Over one pound of radness! A beautiful medley of high quality meats - ribbons of thinly sliced pistachio laced mortadella, speck "smoked cured ham", soppressata "spiced Italian salami", big ass pepperoni, buratta cheese, basil honey mustard, Calabrian chili sauce, shrettuce, thinly shaved red onion and parmesan on a house baked baguette served with a bag of Ruffles chippies.

Rad Weenie

Rad Weenie

$7.00

Wood fired 1/4 pound all beef dog from Block and Barrel on a Martin's Potato roll. Loaded with dark ale mustard, house made chili and Thick-fil-a sauce. Served with a side of Ruffles Chips.

2 Rad Weenies

2 Rad Weenies

$13.00

2 wood fired 1/4 pound all beef dog from Block and Barrel on a Martin's Potato roll. Loaded with dark ale mustard, house made chili and Thick-fil-a sauce. Served with a side of Ruffles Chips.

Dessert

Triple Chocolate Nutella Stuffed Cookie

Triple Chocolate Nutella Stuffed Cookie

$8.00

MONSTER 3/4 POUND COOKIES This monster cookie is a salted, Nutella stuffed, triple chocolate and dark cocoa powder filled thing of beauty,

Pumpkin Spice Latte Rad Cup

Pumpkin Spice Latte Rad Cup

$10.00 Out of stock

Pumpkin Spiced Panna Cotta, Spiced Chiffon Cake, Coffee Mousse, topped with Italian Cold Foam, Pumpkin Roll Glaze mad with Cushwa's Pumpkin Roll Fruited Sour, and a gingersnap crumble! Here to meet all of your basic fall needs

Fall Balls Cake Pops

Fall Balls Cake Pops

$3.00

Spiced chiffon cake dipped in milk chocolate, sprinkled with white chocolate crumble and blond dulcey crunchy pearls

Pineapple UpSideDown Macaroon

Pineapple UpSideDown Macaroon

$5.00

We took Cushwa's lengendary Electrofruit: Pineapple and Cherry editions and threw those bad boys into a macaroon. These babies are chock-full of candied pineapple and topped with Maraschino Cherry caramel cream, walnuts, and flake sea salt.

Apps and Sides

3 oven roasted Chicken thigh skewers covered in Thai peanut sauce served with a side of Kimchi
Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$12.00

5 slices of House focaccia smothered in cheese, buttermilk seasoning, slathered in roasted garlic basil and herb sauce and served with marinara

Chicken Chicken Skewers

Chicken Chicken Skewers

$6.00

3 Chicken thigh skewers oven roasted and tossed in any one of our Rad Style flavor Combinations

Pizza Sauce

$0.50
Rad Chili

Rad Chili

$8.00

Smokey ground beef and bacon chili loaded with baked beans and roasted veggies. Topped with sour cream, a dusting of Tajin, shredded cheddar cheese and Fritos.

Ranch Cup

$0.50
Ruffles Chips

Ruffles Chips

$1.00

Classic, crispy, wavy delights.

Vegan Cheesy Bread

Vegan Cheesy Bread

$16.00

House made focaccia covered in vegan mozzarella, slathered in pesto and served with marinara.

Chicken Noodle soup
$6.00

$6.00

First off dont forget the Soda on the Side just like grandmom used to make.

Beverages

Fiji water

Fiji water

$1.75

exactly what it sounds like. Island water from right near da beach. 300ml - 16oz

Gatorade - Orange

Gatorade - Orange

$1.25 Out of stock

Limited Throwback Edition 11.6oz can of delicious Orange Gatorade. Go ahead and get one, I won't tell the water boy. what Momma don't know won't hurt her.

Jarritos - Grapefruit

Jarritos - Grapefruit

$2.30

Grapefruit flavored soda

Jarritos - Pineapple soda

Jarritos - Pineapple soda

$2.00

Carbonated Pineapple soda. If you've never tried one you're missing out. 12.5oz Bottle

Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.00

Root Beer made by Lost Rhino Brewing Company in Ashburn, VA.

Jarritos - Mandarin soda

Jarritos - Mandarin soda

$2.00

Carbonated Mandarin soda. If you've never tried one you're missing out. 12.5oz Bottle

Jarritos - fruit punch

$2.30
Gatorade - Fruit Punch

Gatorade - Fruit Punch

$1.25

Limited Throwback Edition 11.6oz can of delicious Fruit Punch Gatorade. Go ahead and get one, I won't tell the water boy.

Jarritos - lime soda

Jarritos - lime soda

$2.00
Gatorade - Lemon Lime

Gatorade - Lemon Lime

$1.25

Limited Throwback Edition 11.6oz can of delicious Lemon Lime Gatorade. Go ahead and get one, I won't tell the water boy.

THE PERFECT GIFTS

Mike's Hot Honey 24oz Chefs bottle

Mike's Hot Honey 24oz Chefs bottle

$20.00

24oz chefs size bottles. Not sold in stores. Great on everything. Treat yo self!

Rad Pie Hoodie XL

$50.00Out of stock
Rad Pies Logo Xtra Small

Rad Pies Logo Xtra Small

$25.00
Rad Pies Logo Small

Rad Pies Logo Small

$25.00
Stay Rad White 3XL

Stay Rad White 3XL

$22.00Out of stock
Thicc Thighs Xtra Small

Thicc Thighs Xtra Small

$26.00Out of stock
Vice Golf Balls

Vice Golf Balls

$20.00

Vice Golf Designed in Germany Pro Plus Premium white Golf Balls RAD PIES Signature Edition Embrace your Vice with style 3ea signature balls per sleeve

Spring Hoody Small

Spring Hoody Small

$45.00Out of stock
Rad Pies Logo Snapback

Rad Pies Logo Snapback

$30.00
Thicc Thighs Snapback

Thicc Thighs Snapback

$30.00Out of stock
Stay Rad Black 2XL

Stay Rad Black 2XL

$25.00Out of stock

Rad Pie Hoody 2XL

$55.00
Ocean Thicc Thighs Small

Ocean Thicc Thighs Small

$30.00
Ocean Thicc Thighs Medium

Ocean Thicc Thighs Medium

$30.00
Ocean Thicc Thighs Large

Ocean Thicc Thighs Large

$30.00Out of stock
Ocean Thicc Thighs XL

Ocean Thicc Thighs XL

$30.00
Ocean Thicc Thighs 2XL

Ocean Thicc Thighs 2XL

$32.00
Ocean Thicc Thighs 3XL

Ocean Thicc Thighs 3XL

$32.00
Clay Thicc Thighs Medium

Clay Thicc Thighs Medium

$30.00Out of stock
Clay Thicc Thighs Large

Clay Thicc Thighs Large

$30.00
Clay Thicc Thighs XL

Clay Thicc Thighs XL

$30.00
Amethyst Thicc Thighs XL

Amethyst Thicc Thighs XL

$30.00
Amethyst Thicc Thighs Large

Amethyst Thicc Thighs Large

$30.00Out of stock
Amethyst Thicc Thighs Medium

Amethyst Thicc Thighs Medium

$30.00Out of stock
Amethyst Thicc Thighs 2XL

Amethyst Thicc Thighs 2XL

$32.00
Amethyst Thicc Thighs Small

Amethyst Thicc Thighs Small

$30.00Out of stock
Amethyst Thicc thighs 3XL

Amethyst Thicc thighs 3XL

$32.00Out of stock
Glow Zombie Small

Glow Zombie Small

$40.00

Glow in the Dark Crew Neck

Glow Zombie Medium

Glow Zombie Medium

$40.00
Glow Zombie Large

Glow Zombie Large

$40.00
Glow Zombie XL

Glow Zombie XL

$40.00
Glow Zombie 2XL

Glow Zombie 2XL

$45.00
Glow Zombie 3XL

Glow Zombie 3XL

$45.00

Patches & Stickers

Stickers

Stickers

$1.00

4 totally Rad Stickers, Rep your favorite brand slap em on anything you want. The Raddest sticker around until we make new ones. put them on your water bottle, teacher's back, guitar case, baby, laptop and so many other things #stayRad 4 for $1

Glow in the dark Zombie

Glow in the dark Zombie

$2.00
Glow in the dark Rat

Glow in the dark Rat

$2.00

There's Rats in the Cobb salad

Thicc Thighs Patch

Thicc Thighs Patch

$5.00

Gift Cards

$25 Gift Card

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

Rad Pies Gift card = pizza currency These can be used online at www.radpies.com or at our kiosk

$50 Gift Card

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

Rad Pies Gift card = pizza currency These can be used online at www.radpies.com or at our kiosk

$75 Gift Card

$75 Gift Card

$75.00

Rad Pies Gift card = pizza currency These can be used online at www.radpies.com or at our kiosk

$100 Gift Card

$100.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

10210 governor lane Blvd, Suite 2010, Williamsport, MD 21795

Directions

Gallery
Rad Pies image
Banner pic
Rad Pies image

