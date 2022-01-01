- Home
Rad Pies @ Cushwa Brewery
46 Reviews
$$
10210 governor lane Blvd, Suite 2010
Williamsport, MD 21795
Pizza
47 east 3rd
ROASTED GARLIC CREAM, SPECK "SMOKED CURED HAM", MOZZARELLA, SOTTOCENERE "TRUFFLE CHEESE", MUSHROOMS, TOPPED WITH BABY ARUGULA, OLIVE OIL AND PARMESAN
B.L.T.
Roasted garlic white sauce, crumbled bacon, house cheese blend, heirloom tomatoes, shaved lettuce, mayo drizzle
Big MAC
Roasted garlic white sauce, ground beef, cheddar & house cheese blend, shaved lettuce, sesame seed, pickles, animal sauce
Buffalo Chicken
Melt in your mouth roasted chicken topped with a blend of cheddar, mozzarella, applewood smoked blue cheese, and finished with house buffalo delight dressing, mild buffalo sauce, and celery.
Chimi Neutron
Roasted garlic cream, Italian sausage, red onion, shaved bell pepper, finished with chimichurri, Parmesan, red pepper flake and oregano.
Classic Cheese Pizza
House tomato sauce, house cheese blend
DREAM TEAM MEETS THE SUPREME TEAM
SUPREME, SUPREME BABY TOMATO SAUCE, WISCONSON BRICK CHEESE, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, CUPPING PEPPERONI, BELL PEPPER, mushrooms, JALAPENO, SLICED BLACK OLIVES, RED ONION, FINISHED WITH THE PIZZA HOLY TRINITY OF OREGANO, PARM AND CRUSHED RED PEPPERS GET YOU SOME FOOL
Magnum P.I.e.
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, shaved Virginia ham, bacon, pineapple. Topped off with roasted bell pepper coulis and fresh basil. Aloha, put on your favorite Hawaiian shirt and enjoy the ride!
Meatball Meltdown
A base of red and white sauce, Meatballs, house cheese blend, fresh mozzarella, aged cheddar, banana peppers, red onion, finished with hots, honey and Parmesan
PIZZA MARGHERITA
San Marzano tomato sauce, hand crafted whole milk mozzarella, finished with fresh basil, oregano and Extra virgin Olive Oil
THE 36th CHAMBER
Enter the Final Chamber for a roller Coaster of Fun tomato sauce, Spicy Soppressata, Calabrese chilis, shaved garlic, red onion, mozzarella, finished with fresh Burrata, chili oil and a little hot honey for the Killa Beez
The Mortydella
AWWW GEEZE RICK! Roasted Garlic Cream / mortadella / Ricotta / mozzarella / black pepper / Honey and Crushed Pistachios
The Rickeroni
House tomato sauce, house cheese blend, ricotta, cupping pepperoni, big ass pepperoni, shaved jalapeño, chili flakes, Mike’s Hot honey
Chicken Bacon Spinach Dip
roasted garlic cream, spinach dip, shredded chicken, mozzarella, red onion, bacon, sottocenere all topped off with parmesan and herbed breadcrumbs
"THE DUKE"
Western Style Omelette "Whoa, take 'er easy there, Pilgrim" RGC, Ham, Scrambled Eggs, Mozzerella and Cheddar Chesses, Bacon, Bell Peppers and Red Onion
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
The Birria Pizza Roasted Garlic cream / braised Barbacoa / brick Cheese / shaved bell peppers / red onion / crema / cotija cheese / Flaming Hot Cheetos dust / served with a lime wedge and a side of spiced bone broth for dipping.
What’s The Big Dill
Roasted Garlic Cream Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Pickled Jalapeño, Banana Peppers, Dill Pickles, Tajin, basil, Thicc-Fil-A sauce
Jolene's Day Off (VEGAN!)
Curry butternut squash puree, topped with vegan chorizo, fresh spinach, tajin roasted butternut squash, and vegan cheese. Finished with rosemary oil and black pepper
Build Your Own RED sauce 12”
base of tomato sauce and mozzarella, the rest is up to you.
Build Your Own WHITE sauce 12”
Roasted garlic cream sauce base & Mozzarella included.
Build Your Own Detroit
Base is the award winning detroit, 50/50 blend mozzarella and brick cheese, and pizza sauce. The rest is up to you
(Gluten Free) BYO Detroit
Base is a housemade gluten free detroit, 50/50 blend mozzarella and brick cheese, and pizza sauce. The rest is up to you
Award Winning "In Crust We Trust"
#1 Pan pizza in the world Brick cheese blend and topped with pepperoni. Along with our cheese crown the crust is also lined with pepperoni that caramelize while they bake in our detroit pans and create the perfect pizza crust. Topped with red sauce and the holy trinity of oregano, parmesan and red pepper flakes. NO MODIFICATIONS, SUBSTITUTIONS OR PREORDER'S ON THESE WORLD CLASS DETROIT PIES!
Subs and Sammys
Meatball Sub
House baked bread packed with six pecorino and parmesan infused meatballs, house made sauce, and melty mozzarella/Wisconsin brick cheese. Served with a side of Ruffles chippies.
The Big Meat
The Big Meat Over one pound of radness! A beautiful medley of high quality meats - ribbons of thinly sliced pistachio laced mortadella, speck "smoked cured ham", soppressata "spiced Italian salami", big ass pepperoni, buratta cheese, basil honey mustard, Calabrian chili sauce, shrettuce, thinly shaved red onion and parmesan on a house baked baguette served with a bag of Ruffles chippies.
Rad Weenie
Wood fired 1/4 pound all beef dog from Block and Barrel on a Martin's Potato roll. Loaded with dark ale mustard, house made chili and Thick-fil-a sauce. Served with a side of Ruffles Chips.
2 Rad Weenies
2 wood fired 1/4 pound all beef dog from Block and Barrel on a Martin's Potato roll. Loaded with dark ale mustard, house made chili and Thick-fil-a sauce. Served with a side of Ruffles Chips.
Dessert
Triple Chocolate Nutella Stuffed Cookie
MONSTER 3/4 POUND COOKIES This monster cookie is a salted, Nutella stuffed, triple chocolate and dark cocoa powder filled thing of beauty,
Pumpkin Spice Latte Rad Cup
Pumpkin Spiced Panna Cotta, Spiced Chiffon Cake, Coffee Mousse, topped with Italian Cold Foam, Pumpkin Roll Glaze mad with Cushwa's Pumpkin Roll Fruited Sour, and a gingersnap crumble! Here to meet all of your basic fall needs
Fall Balls Cake Pops
Spiced chiffon cake dipped in milk chocolate, sprinkled with white chocolate crumble and blond dulcey crunchy pearls
Pineapple UpSideDown Macaroon
We took Cushwa's lengendary Electrofruit: Pineapple and Cherry editions and threw those bad boys into a macaroon. These babies are chock-full of candied pineapple and topped with Maraschino Cherry caramel cream, walnuts, and flake sea salt.
Apps and Sides
Cheesy Bread
5 slices of House focaccia smothered in cheese, buttermilk seasoning, slathered in roasted garlic basil and herb sauce and served with marinara
Chicken Chicken Skewers
3 Chicken thigh skewers oven roasted and tossed in any one of our Rad Style flavor Combinations
Pizza Sauce
Rad Chili
Smokey ground beef and bacon chili loaded with baked beans and roasted veggies. Topped with sour cream, a dusting of Tajin, shredded cheddar cheese and Fritos.
Ranch Cup
Ruffles Chips
Classic, crispy, wavy delights.
Vegan Cheesy Bread
House made focaccia covered in vegan mozzarella, slathered in pesto and served with marinara.
Chicken Noodle soup
First off dont forget the Soda on the Side just like grandmom used to make.
Beverages
Fiji water
exactly what it sounds like. Island water from right near da beach. 300ml - 16oz
Gatorade - Orange
Limited Throwback Edition 11.6oz can of delicious Orange Gatorade. Go ahead and get one, I won't tell the water boy. what Momma don't know won't hurt her.
Jarritos - Grapefruit
Grapefruit flavored soda
Jarritos - Pineapple soda
Carbonated Pineapple soda. If you've never tried one you're missing out. 12.5oz Bottle
Root Beer
Root Beer made by Lost Rhino Brewing Company in Ashburn, VA.
Jarritos - Mandarin soda
Carbonated Mandarin soda. If you've never tried one you're missing out. 12.5oz Bottle
Jarritos - fruit punch
Gatorade - Fruit Punch
Limited Throwback Edition 11.6oz can of delicious Fruit Punch Gatorade. Go ahead and get one, I won't tell the water boy.
Jarritos - lime soda
Gatorade - Lemon Lime
Limited Throwback Edition 11.6oz can of delicious Lemon Lime Gatorade. Go ahead and get one, I won't tell the water boy.
THE PERFECT GIFTS
Mike's Hot Honey 24oz Chefs bottle
24oz chefs size bottles. Not sold in stores. Great on everything. Treat yo self!
Rad Pie Hoodie XL
Rad Pies Logo Xtra Small
Rad Pies Logo Small
Stay Rad White 3XL
Thicc Thighs Xtra Small
Vice Golf Balls
Vice Golf Designed in Germany Pro Plus Premium white Golf Balls RAD PIES Signature Edition Embrace your Vice with style 3ea signature balls per sleeve
Spring Hoody Small
Rad Pies Logo Snapback
Thicc Thighs Snapback
Stay Rad Black 2XL
Rad Pie Hoody 2XL
Ocean Thicc Thighs Small
Ocean Thicc Thighs Medium
Ocean Thicc Thighs Large
Ocean Thicc Thighs XL
Ocean Thicc Thighs 2XL
Ocean Thicc Thighs 3XL
Clay Thicc Thighs Medium
Clay Thicc Thighs Large
Clay Thicc Thighs XL
Amethyst Thicc Thighs XL
Amethyst Thicc Thighs Large
Amethyst Thicc Thighs Medium
Amethyst Thicc Thighs 2XL
Amethyst Thicc Thighs Small
Amethyst Thicc thighs 3XL
Glow Zombie Small
Glow in the Dark Crew Neck
Glow Zombie Medium
Glow Zombie Large
Glow Zombie XL
Glow Zombie 2XL
Glow Zombie 3XL
Patches & Stickers
Stickers
4 totally Rad Stickers, Rep your favorite brand slap em on anything you want. The Raddest sticker around until we make new ones. put them on your water bottle, teacher's back, guitar case, baby, laptop and so many other things #stayRad 4 for $1
Glow in the dark Zombie
Glow in the dark Rat
There's Rats in the Cobb salad
Thicc Thighs Patch
Gift Cards
$25 Gift Card
Rad Pies Gift card = pizza currency These can be used online at www.radpies.com or at our kiosk
$50 Gift Card
Rad Pies Gift card = pizza currency These can be used online at www.radpies.com or at our kiosk
$75 Gift Card
Rad Pies Gift card = pizza currency These can be used online at www.radpies.com or at our kiosk
$100 Gift Card
Call for Open Hours
Come on in and enjoy!
10210 governor lane Blvd, Suite 2010, Williamsport, MD 21795