Interchange Tiki Bar & Brewing

10212 Governor Lane Blvd Suite: 1012

Williamsport, MD 21795

Bowls

Poke

$16.00

Sushi grade tuna tossed in a sesame ginger soy sauce, served over sushi rice with a cucumber salad and avocado. Topped with bang bang sauce, sesame seeds, green onions and panko

Philadelphia Bowl

$17.00

Smoked Atlantic Salmon served over sushi rice with cucumber salad, avocado and cream cheese. Topped with bang bang sauce and nori fume furikake

Old Bae

$16.00

Crab meat served over sushi rice with sweet corn relish and avocado. Topped with bang bang sauce, panko, tobiko, nori and Old Bay

Dawgs - Served with wonton chips

Tiki Dawg

$10.00

All beef hot dog wrapped in bacon and deep fried. Topped with pineapple salsa, bang bang sauce, teriyaki mayo, panko and nori strips

Maryland Dawg

$13.00

All beef hot dog wrapped in bacon and deep fried. Topped with our cheese sauce, shredded colby jack, crab meat, green onions and Old Bay

Handhelds - Served with wonton chips

Goonie Burger

$14.00

1/4 pound burger topped with provolone, crab dip, bang bang sauce and green onion

All American Burger

$13.00

1/4 pound burger topped with velveeta cheese, locally grown South Mountain micro greens, tomato, onion and island sauce

Big Kahuna Burger

$14.00

1/4 pound burger topped with bacon, pineapple salsa, pepper jack cheese, South Mountain greens, tomato, teriyaki mayo and BBQ sauce

Tiki Tuna Roll

$16.00

Lightly marinated sushi grade tuna served on a brioche roll and topped with bang bang sauce, cucumber wasabi sauce, green onions, panko and sesame seeds

Island Inspired

Musubi

$6.00

Spam grilled with sweet soy glaze then placed on sushi rice and wrapped in nori

Kid's Menu - Served with a juice box and pirates booty popcorn (12 & under please)

Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

Kids Hamburger/Cheeseburger

$7.00

UnCrustable

$5.00

Nachos & Dumplings

Maryland Crab Nachos

$14.00

Crispy wonton chips topped with a cream cheese and mozzarella cheese sauce, shredded colby jack, crab meat, heirloom tomatoes, green onions and old bay.

Crab Rangoon Nachos

$14.00

Crispy wonton chips topped with a cream cheese and mozzarella cheese sauce, crab meat, green onions and a sweet chili duck sauce

Tuna Nachos

$16.00

Crispy wonton chips topped with sushi grade tuna tossed in a sweet chili ginger soy sauce, avocado, heirloom tomatoes, seaweed salad, green onion, bang band sauce and sesame seeds

Kkanpung Dumplings

$9.00

Deep fried chicken and vegetable dumplings tossed in a sweet and spicy sesame sauce with scallions

Salads

Island Salad

$12.00

Locally grown South Mountain baby hemp and leafy greens. Topped with wakame, avocado, heirloom tomatoes, pickled cucumbers, green onions, radish, shaved carrots, crushed wonton and sesame. add Crab or Tuna for $6

Sides

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Wonton Chips

$3.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Bang Bang Rice

$4.00

Sushi rice topped with bang bang sauce, green onions, panko and sesame seeds

Desserts

Deep fried Kit Kat

$6.66
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Welcome to Interchange Tiki Bar & Brewing!

10212 Governor Lane Blvd Suite: 1012, Williamsport, MD 21795

