Morgantown restaurants you'll love

Morgantown restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Morgantown

Morgantown's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Thai
Vietnamese
Vegan
Southern
Must-try Morgantown restaurants

Black Bear Evansdale image

 

Black Bear Evansdale

3119 University Avenue, Suite B, Morgantown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chips & Guacamole$6.75
Our famous guacamole made with avocado, diced tomato, onion, and a bit of sour cream. Served with a bag of chips.
Kids Quesadilla$2.50
Crispy flour tortilla with cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, served with a side of sour cream.
Motown Philly$10.50
A flour tortilla filled with fresh lettuce mix, creamy red pepper queso, grilled mushrooms, caramelized onions, and your choice of protein. Served with house-fried tortilla chips and our southwestern coleslaw.
More about Black Bear Evansdale
SABRATON STATION image

 

SABRATON STATION

1632 Deckers Creek Road, Morgantown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ranch$0.75
Home Cut Fries
10 Boneless Wings$11.99
More about SABRATON STATION
VARSITY CLUB TAVERN image

 

VARSITY CLUB TAVERN

910 Don Nehlen Drive, Morgantown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BACON JAM BURGER$14.00
Maker's Mark Bourbon bacon jam, imported gruyere cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
CHICKEN SALAD$11.00
Grilled, Blackened or Balsamic Glazed chicken breast or Buffalo Style (fried) with choice of buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, cucumber, HB egg, mozzarella cheese with choice of dressing.
CHICKEN CRUNCH WRAP$11.00
Buffalo sauce, nacho & bleu cheese crumbles, tostadas, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, scallions and cheddar cheese in a grilled flour tortilla with chipotle crema, kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
More about VARSITY CLUB TAVERN
Mario's Fishbowl image

 

Mario's Fishbowl

688 Fairmont Road, Westover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Small Hand-Cut Fries$2.50
Large House Salad$6.25
Boneless Wings (1/2 lb.)$7.25
More about Mario's Fishbowl
Mario's Fishbowl image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mario's Fishbowl

704 Richwood Ave, Morgantown

Avg 4 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side Nacho Cheese$0.50
12 Wings$13.50
Grilled Chz$7.75
More about Mario's Fishbowl
Chaang Thai Restaurant image

SOUPS

Chaang Thai Restaurant

361 High St, Morgantown

Avg 4.3 (578 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
A9. Crispy Vegetable Spring Rolls$4.95
FTR : "First Timers Recommendation"
( if n/a, Veg Pot stickers will be substituted)
Crispy veggie rolls stuffed with tiffany-transparent noodle and vegetables served with house special sweet and sour sauce.
N2. Crazy Spicy Noodles(Pad Kee Meo)-Dinner$11.25
Thin Rice noodles sautéed with chili, garlic basil leaves, bell pepper ,onion, and tomatoes. If Wide Noodle is not available, we will substitute with Thin Noodle. It will be a bigger serving to make up for the $1.50 wide noodle up charge.For Authentic Thai taste, it is recommended to order this item as medium (2) hot or higher
WVU N1. Pad Thai Noodle - Dinner$10.25
FTR : "First Timer's Recommendation"
A Thai national noodle dish: Thin rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, crushed peanuts, scallions and egg. (Notification: Choosing to remove Fish Sauce from this item may significantly alter the original flavor of this item). “* First Timer Recommendation”
More about Chaang Thai Restaurant
The Lakehouse image

 

The Lakehouse

165 Sunset Beach Rd, Morgantown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
RANCH$0.75
8 Piece Wings$10.00
Grilled Chicken Salad$14.00
More about The Lakehouse
LinSan SoulFood image

 

LinSan SoulFood

330 High Street, MORGANTOWN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Soul Sandwich$13.99
Deep Fried Boneless Chicken breast W Mac & Cheese & Collard Greens
Smothered Chicken w/ 1 Side$12.99
5 Chees Mac & Cheese$4.99
More about LinSan SoulFood
MASON JAR SALOON image

 

MASON JAR SALOON

1387 Fairmont Rd, Morgantown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless Wings
Beer Battered Fries
Wings
More about MASON JAR SALOON
Mario's Fishbowl image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mario's Fishbowl

3117 University Ave, Morgantown

Avg 4 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small Waffle Fries$3.50
Small Fries$2.50
Ranch Dressing$0.75
More about Mario's Fishbowl
Lotsa Stone Fired Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Lotsa Stone Fired Pizza

419 High St, Morgantown

Avg 4 (44 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
HERBIVORE$10.00
Garlic Oil, Mozzarella, Spinach, Artichokes, Mushroom, Ricotta, Goat Cheese, Parmesan
HOT PIG$10.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, Hot Cherry Peppers, Parmesan
THE OG$6.00
Red Sauce and Mozzarella
More about Lotsa Stone Fired Pizza
Saigon Pho Kitchen image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Saigon Pho Kitchen

3109 University Ave, Morgantown

Avg 4.6 (463 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
A1. Fresh Shrimp Summer Rolls x2 (Goi Cuon) (GF)$6.95
Shrimp, Vegetables, Vermicelli rolled into Fresh rice paper.
(Served with a Peanut-based Sauce).
2 rolls.
GLUTEN FREE
B4. Pork-Grilled Banh mi (FTR)$9.95
French pate, lemongrass grilled pork, cilantro, cucumber, carrot-radish pickle, mayonnaise, soy sauce, jalapeno. FTR: First timers Recommendation
S2. Brisket (Hanoi) SOUP: PHO BO CHIN NAC$13.95
(Pickup Salad Vegetables + Sauces + Toppings yourself).Well Done Sliced Brisket. Served with Rice Noodles + Onion + Scallion. Prep time : 5-12 minutes.
Gluten free/HALAL
More about Saigon Pho Kitchen
High Street Canteen image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

High Street Canteen

514 N High Street, Morgantown

Avg 3 (117 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about High Street Canteen
Restaurant banner

 

Mountain Mama's Sports Tavern

1137 Van Voorhis Rd STE 20, Morgantown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Mountain Mama's Sports Tavern
Phoenix Public House

 

Phoenix Public House

3062 Point Marion Road, Morgantown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Phoenix Public House
POP

 

POP

N/A, Morgantown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about POP

