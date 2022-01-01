Morgantown restaurants you'll love
Morgantown's top cuisines
Must-try Morgantown restaurants
Black Bear Evansdale
3119 University Avenue, Suite B, Morgantown
|Popular items
|Chips & Guacamole
|$6.75
Our famous guacamole made with avocado, diced tomato, onion, and a bit of sour cream. Served with a bag of chips.
|Kids Quesadilla
|$2.50
Crispy flour tortilla with cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, served with a side of sour cream.
|Motown Philly
|$10.50
A flour tortilla filled with fresh lettuce mix, creamy red pepper queso, grilled mushrooms, caramelized onions, and your choice of protein. Served with house-fried tortilla chips and our southwestern coleslaw.
SABRATON STATION
1632 Deckers Creek Road, Morgantown
|Popular items
|Ranch
|$0.75
|Home Cut Fries
|10 Boneless Wings
|$11.99
VARSITY CLUB TAVERN
910 Don Nehlen Drive, Morgantown
|Popular items
|BACON JAM BURGER
|$14.00
Maker's Mark Bourbon bacon jam, imported gruyere cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
|CHICKEN SALAD
|$11.00
Grilled, Blackened or Balsamic Glazed chicken breast or Buffalo Style (fried) with choice of buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, cucumber, HB egg, mozzarella cheese with choice of dressing.
|CHICKEN CRUNCH WRAP
|$11.00
Buffalo sauce, nacho & bleu cheese crumbles, tostadas, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, scallions and cheddar cheese in a grilled flour tortilla with chipotle crema, kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
Mario's Fishbowl
688 Fairmont Road, Westover
|Popular items
|Small Hand-Cut Fries
|$2.50
|Large House Salad
|$6.25
|Boneless Wings (1/2 lb.)
|$7.25
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Mario's Fishbowl
704 Richwood Ave, Morgantown
|Popular items
|Side Nacho Cheese
|$0.50
|12 Wings
|$13.50
|Grilled Chz
|$7.75
SOUPS
Chaang Thai Restaurant
361 High St, Morgantown
|Popular items
|A9. Crispy Vegetable Spring Rolls
|$4.95
FTR : "First Timers Recommendation"
( if n/a, Veg Pot stickers will be substituted)
Crispy veggie rolls stuffed with tiffany-transparent noodle and vegetables served with house special sweet and sour sauce.
|N2. Crazy Spicy Noodles(Pad Kee Meo)-Dinner
|$11.25
Thin Rice noodles sautéed with chili, garlic basil leaves, bell pepper ,onion, and tomatoes. If Wide Noodle is not available, we will substitute with Thin Noodle. It will be a bigger serving to make up for the $1.50 wide noodle up charge.For Authentic Thai taste, it is recommended to order this item as medium (2) hot or higher
|WVU N1. Pad Thai Noodle - Dinner
|$10.25
FTR : "First Timer's Recommendation"
A Thai national noodle dish: Thin rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, crushed peanuts, scallions and egg. (Notification: Choosing to remove Fish Sauce from this item may significantly alter the original flavor of this item). “* First Timer Recommendation”
The Lakehouse
165 Sunset Beach Rd, Morgantown
|Popular items
|RANCH
|$0.75
|8 Piece Wings
|$10.00
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$14.00
LinSan SoulFood
330 High Street, MORGANTOWN
|Popular items
|The Soul Sandwich
|$13.99
Deep Fried Boneless Chicken breast W Mac & Cheese & Collard Greens
|Smothered Chicken w/ 1 Side
|$12.99
|5 Chees Mac & Cheese
|$4.99
MASON JAR SALOON
1387 Fairmont Rd, Morgantown
|Popular items
|Boneless Wings
|Beer Battered Fries
|Wings
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Mario's Fishbowl
3117 University Ave, Morgantown
|Popular items
|Small Waffle Fries
|$3.50
|Small Fries
|$2.50
|Ranch Dressing
|$0.75
PIZZA • SALADS
Lotsa Stone Fired Pizza
419 High St, Morgantown
|Popular items
|HERBIVORE
|$10.00
Garlic Oil, Mozzarella, Spinach, Artichokes, Mushroom, Ricotta, Goat Cheese, Parmesan
|HOT PIG
|$10.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, Hot Cherry Peppers, Parmesan
|THE OG
|$6.00
Red Sauce and Mozzarella
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
Saigon Pho Kitchen
3109 University Ave, Morgantown
|Popular items
|A1. Fresh Shrimp Summer Rolls x2 (Goi Cuon) (GF)
|$6.95
Shrimp, Vegetables, Vermicelli rolled into Fresh rice paper.
(Served with a Peanut-based Sauce).
2 rolls.
GLUTEN FREE
|B4. Pork-Grilled Banh mi (FTR)
|$9.95
French pate, lemongrass grilled pork, cilantro, cucumber, carrot-radish pickle, mayonnaise, soy sauce, jalapeno. FTR: First timers Recommendation
|S2. Brisket (Hanoi) SOUP: PHO BO CHIN NAC
|$13.95
(Pickup Salad Vegetables + Sauces + Toppings yourself).Well Done Sliced Brisket. Served with Rice Noodles + Onion + Scallion. Prep time : 5-12 minutes.
Gluten free/HALAL
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
High Street Canteen
514 N High Street, Morgantown
Mountain Mama's Sports Tavern
1137 Van Voorhis Rd STE 20, Morgantown
Phoenix Public House
3062 Point Marion Road, Morgantown
POP
N/A, Morgantown