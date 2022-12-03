Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Lakehouse

review star

No reviews yet

165 Sunset Beach Rd

Morgantown, WV 26508

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

8 Piece Wings
Bucket Wings
Cajun Alfredo

Appetizers

8 Piece Wings

$12.00

Blue Cheese Chips

$12.00

Bruschetta

$10.00

Chicken Tender Basket & Fries

$10.00

Calamari

$12.00

Bang Bang Shrimp

$10.00+

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$10.00+

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Mussles

$12.00

Stuffed Hot Peppers

$13.00

Provolone Sticks

$8.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

Zucchini Planks

$11.00

Bucket Wings

$30.00

Soup & Salad

Antipasto

$15.00

Baked French Onion

$7.00

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Garden Salad

$6.00+

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.00

Grilled Steak Salad

$16.00

Lobster Bisque

$5.00+

Soup du Jour

$5.00+

Spinach Salad

$6.00+

Sandwiches

B.L.T.

$10.00

Black N Blue Burger

$15.00

Sunset Beach Burger

$12.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Club

$12.00

Lakehouse Ruben

$12.00

Open Faced Delmonico

$26.00

Original Steak Hoagie

$12.00

Famous Hot Italian Sub

$12.00

Sautéed Chicken Hoagie

$12.00

Sunset Melt

$13.00

Veggie Reuben

$12.00

Whale on the Beach

$13.00

Black Bean Burger

$10.00

Entrees

Beef Wellington

$50.00

Baby Back RIbs

$20.00+

Cheat Lake Delmonico

$35.00

Lakehouse Filet

$48.00

Rib & Chicken Combo

$26.00

Stir Fry

$18.00+

Sunset Strip

$35.00

Surf & Turf

$75.00

Seafood Entrees

Atlantic Salmon

$22.00

Cedar Plank Salmon

$24.00

Canadian Lobster Tail

$40.00

Chicken Chesapeake

$22.00

Crab Cake Dinner

$30.00

Grilled Tuna

$24.00

Hand-Battered Jumbo Shrimp

$20.00

Lobster Tail ONLY

$34.00

Seafood Pasta

$35.00

Italian Specialties

Angel Hair Pasta

$14.00

Cajun Alfredo

$20.00+

Chicken Marsala

$24.00

Cheese Ravioli

$18.00

Pizza

Sunset Beach Pizza

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Specialty Pizza

$20.00

LakeHouse Little Ones

Addisyn's Tenders

$6.00

Bristol Blue's Boneless Wings

$6.00

Cool Curt's Corn Dog

$6.00

Everett's Tenderloin Tips

$10.00

Helen's Pasta with Red Sauce

$6.00

Jagger's Grilled Cheese Samich

$5.00

Julia's Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Leah's Charbroiled Chicken

$10.00

Mya's Smiley Fries

$4.00

Riley Burger

$6.00

Rowen's Pizza Pie

$6.00

Smoothies

$5.00

Drumsticks

$2.00

Ice Cream Sandwiches

$2.00

Orange Push-Ups

$2.00

Sides

Add Chicken

$8.00

Add Crabcake

$8.00

Add Salmon

$14.00

Add Scallop

$4.00

Add Shrimp

$2.00

Add Steak Tips

$8.00

Add Tuna

$13.00

Apple Sauce

$2.00

Asparagus

$3.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Brew City Fries

$3.00+

Broccoli

$3.00

Celery Blue

$2.50

Celery Ranch

$2.50

Dinner Bread

$2.00

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Chips

$3.00+

Home-Cut Fries

$2.50+

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Medley

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00+

Pasta

$6.00

Rice

$3.00

Risotto

$4.00

Slaw

$3.00

Twice-Baked Potato

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$3.50

Side Sauces

BUTTER

$1.00

SOUR CREAM

$1.00

RANCH

$1.00

BC DRESSING

$1.00

DARK BALSAMIC

$1.00

WHITE BALSAMIC

$1.00

CAESAR DRESSING

$1.00

SPINACH DRESSING

$1.00

COCKTAIL SAUCE

$1.00

DILL

$1.00

REMI

$1.00

TARTER

$1.00

TEXAS PETAL

$1.00

CORONA

$1.00

HOT

$1.00

MED

$1.00

MILD

$1.00

HONEY BBQ

$1.00

JD BBQ

$1.00

HONEY MUSTARD

$1.00

THAI

$1.00

MARINARA

$1.00

MAYO

$1.00

MUSTARD

$1.00

1000 ISLAND

$1.00

FRENCH

$1.00

FETTA DRESSING

$1.00

ITALIAN

$1.00

RASPBERRY VINAIGRETTE

$1.00

HORSERADISH

$1.00

OLD BAY

$1.00

SOY

$1.00

TERIYAKI

$1.00

Specials

Oysters

$15.00+

Lemon Mascarpone Cake

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00

Charcuterie Board

$15.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Mahi Mahi Dinner

$24.00

Scallop Special

$38.00

16oz Ribeye

$45.00

Wolffish

$26.00

Desserts

Choc Lava

$6.00

Cobbler

$6.00

Hot Caramel Apple Pie

$6.00

NY Cheese Cake

$6.00

Reese Cheesecake

$6.00

Turtle Cheese Cake

$6.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Plate Fee

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

165 Sunset Beach Rd, Morgantown, WV 26508

Directions

Gallery
The Lakehouse image
The Lakehouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

Phoenix Public House
orange starNo Reviews
3062 Point Marion Road Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurantnext
VARSITY CLUB TAVERN
orange starNo Reviews
910 Don Nehlen Drive Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurantnext
Mario's Fishbowl - Richwood
orange star4.0 • 64
704 Richwood Ave Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurantnext
Sabraton Station
orange starNo Reviews
1632 Deckers Creek Road Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurantnext
High Street Canteen
orange star3.0 • 117
514 N High Street Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurantnext
Black Bear Evansdale
orange starNo Reviews
3119 University Avenue, Suite B Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Morgantown

Chaang Thai Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 578
361 High St Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurantnext
Saigon Pho Kitchen/Banhmi International/Soup2Go/SoupPhoSoul
orange star4.6 • 463
3109 University Ave Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurantnext
McClafferty's Pub - 1301 University Ave
orange star4.4 • 259
1301 University Ave Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurantnext
Mario's Fishbowl - Richwood
orange star4.0 • 64
704 Richwood Ave Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurantnext
Mario's Fishbowl
orange star4.0 • 64
3117 University Ave Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurantnext
Mundy's Place
orange star5.0 • 7
669 Madigan Ave Morgantown, WV 26501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Morgantown
Fairmont
review star
No reviews yet
Brownsville
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Belle Vernon
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
Scottdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Canonsburg
review star
Avg 3 (10 restaurants)
Irwin
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Bridgeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Greensburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston