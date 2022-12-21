- Home
Saigon Pho Kitchen/Banhmi International/Soup2Go/SoupPhoSoul
463 Reviews
$$
3109 University Ave
Morgantown, WV 26505
SECRET MENU: EMP FOOD (LTD) : TAMALEs & POZOLE SOUP
A21. SECRET MENU : EMPLOYEE food - LTD Quantities only: CHICKEN TAMALE(1) : GLUTEN FREE
POZOLE SOUP
Pozole is a traditional soup or stew of Mexico, from pre-Columbian days. It's basically a soup flavored with green chilies, cumin, garlic, Oregano, Guajillo chili, bell peppers and lime. It's typically made with either chicken or pork
Appetizers
A12. Chick Steamed (+Pork): Pot Sticker(Gyoza) (5)
Served with home made Vietnamese spicy sauce.
A11. Chicken Fried +Pork(5) Potsticker (Gyoza)
Served with home made Vietnamese spicy sauce.
NEW!!! A23. Crispy Vegetable Spring Rolls(3)
FTR : "First Timers Recommendation" ( if n/a, Veg Pot stickers will be substituted) Crispy veggie rolls stuffed with tiffany-transparent noodle and vegetables served with house special sweet and sour sauce.
A20. New Breaded Chicken Wings
New!!! Choose from 8 Different Sauces Recommended: Thai Sweet Chili, Spicy Thai-Korean Fusion. Cilantro Lime
NEW!!! A22. Shrimp in a Blanket
Seasoned shrimp wrapped in wonton skin served with house made sweet and chili sauce.
A17. Steamed Pork Buns (2)
Steamed Rice BBQ Pork buns (Vietnamese)
A15. Grilled Spicy Tofu Skewers
Grilled Spicy Tofu Skewers
A3. VEG Steamed-Pot Stickers(5)
Served with home made Vietnamese spicy sauce.
A4. Veg Fried -Pot Stickers(5)
Served with home made Vietnamese spicy sauce.
A18. KIMCHI Dumplings (4)(VEGETABLES)
Kimchi dumplings are filled with a mixture of kimchi, pork, tofu, bean sprouts, onions, and scallions. In this recipe, I also used dangmyeon (당면), sweet potato starch noodles, which is also common in mandu fillings.
NEW!!! A16. Chao Tom (Grilled Shrimp-Sugarcane) : 2 pieces
Chạo tôm is a traditional Vietnamese dish that comes from the Huế region of Central Vietnam. It consists of shrimp surimi grilled on a sugar cane stick.
A1. Fresh Shrimp Summer Rolls x2 (Goi Cuon) (GF)
Shrimp, Vegetables, Vermicelli rolled into Fresh rice paper. (Served with a Peanut-based Sauce). 2 rolls. GLUTEN FREE
A2. Minced Pork Spring Rolls x2 (Cha gio)
Crispy minced pork meat, tiffany-transparent noodle and vegetables rolled into a rice paper and fried crispy. Served with house made sweet and sour sauce. 2 rolls.
A5. Fresh Veggie Summer Rolls x6(V,VE,GF)
Soft Rolls filled with fresh vegetables, crispy Tofu, Vietnamese herbs and steamed rice noodles served with home made peanut-tamarind sweet, tangy sauce
A6. Lettuce Wrap : Chicken Spring Rolls(3)
Make your own rolls: Crispy chicken spring rolls served with house made sweet, tangy, spicy, chili sauce served with green leaves, mint and cilantro.
A7. Vietnamese Shrimp Tempura
with Spicy Lime sauce on the side. In a bed of lettuce leaf, cilantro and other vegetables
A8. Vietnamese Chicken Wings(5-6) NEW!!!
Fried chicken wings marinated in special house sauce served with Vietnamese sweet, spicy and tangy sauce. (you can add any of the other 14 dipping sauces)
A9. Seafood Steamed (5) Potsticker (Gyoza)
Served with home made Vietnamese spicy sauce.
A10. Seafood Fried(5) Potsticker (Gyoza)
Served with home made Vietnamese spicy sauce.
A14. Vietnamese-Japanese Chicken Bites(Yakinuku)
Delicious Crunchy Chicken bites served with spicy tangy Chili sauce
20% OFF!!!! NEW!!! Boba Bubble tea
TIK-TOK : Thai Boba Bubble Tea (Large 22 oz)
Contains DIARY SWEETNESS CANNOT BE CHANGED More Customization Options & Flavors Coming SOON. (Quality of Boba Tapioca Pearls cannot be guaranteed after 8:00 pm)
TESLA : Strawberry Boba Bubble Tea (Large 22 oz)
NON-CAFFEINATED NON-DIARY More Customization Options & Flavors Coming SOON (Quality of Boba Tapioca Pearls cannot be guaranteed after 8:00 pm)
WECHAT : Classic Milk Boba Bubble tea (Large 22 oz)
NON-DIARY More Customization Options & Flavors Coming SOON (Quality of Boba Tapioca Pearls cannot be guaranteed after 8:00 pm)
K-POP : Taro Boba Bubble Tea (Large 22 oz)
NON-CAFFEINATED NON-DIARY More Customization Options & Flavors Coming SOON. (Quality of Boba Tapioca Pearls cannot be guaranteed after 8:00 pm)
SNAPCHAT: Mango Boba Bubble Tea (Large 22 oz)
NON-CAFFEINATED NON-DIARY More Customization Options & Flavors Coming SOON (Quality of Boba Tapioca Pearls cannot be guaranteed after 8:00 pm)
TWITTER: HoneyDew Boba Bubble tea (Large 22 oz)
NON-CAFFEINATED NON-DIARY More Customization Options & Flavors Coming SOON (Quality of Boba Tapioca Pearls cannot be guaranteed after 8:00 pm)
INSTAGRAM : Matcha Latte Boba Bubble Tea (Large 22 oz)
NON-DIARY More Customization Options & Flavors Coming SOON (Quality of Boba Tapioca Pearls cannot be guaranteed after 8:00 pm)
SELFIES : UnSweet ICED Black TEA Boba Bubble Tea (Large 22 oz)
NO DIARY.. NO MILK UNSWEET BLACK ICED TEA BOBA SWEETNESS CANNOT BE CHANGED (Quality of Boba Tapioca Pearls cannot be guaranteed after 8:00 pm)
CRYPTO : Sweet ICED Black TEA Boba Bubble Tea (Large 22 oz)
NO DIARY.. NO MILK SWEET BLACK ICED TEA BOBA SWEETNESS CANNOT BE CHANGED (Quality of Boba Tapioca Pearls cannot be guaranteed after 8:00 pm)
BITCOIN : Thai Ice Coffee with Boba (Large 22 oz)
Contains DIARY SWEETNESS CANNOT BE CHANGED More Customization Options & Flavors Coming SOON. (Quality of Boba Tapioca Pearls cannot be guaranteed after 8:00 pm)
Non-Caff. BOBA (NEW!! Non Caffeinated)
Large SOUP Beef Pho Bo (Beef Bone ) + Rice Noodles
S1. Steak : Eye of the Round-Thinly Sliced Steak (Saigon) SOUP - PHO TAI
(Pickup Salad Vegetables + Sauces + Toppings yourself). Rare sliced eye of the round steak. Served with Rice Noodles + Onion + Scallion. Prep time : 5-12 minutes Gluten free/HALAL
S2. Brisket (Hanoi) SOUP: PHO BO CHIN NAC
(Pickup Salad Vegetables + Sauces + Toppings yourself).Well Done Sliced Brisket. Served with Rice Noodles + Onion + Scallion. Prep time : 5-12 minutes. Gluten free/HALAL
S3. Fatty Brisket(Haiphong) SOUP : PHO BO Gầu
(Pickup Salad Vegetables + Sauces + Toppings yourself).Well Done Fatty Brisket.Served with Rice Noodles + Onion + Scallion. Prep time : 5-12 min Gluten free/HALAL
S4. Tendon (Ha long bay) SOUP : PHO BO Gan
(Pickup Salad Vegetables + Sauces + Toppings yourself). Tendon is a Fibrous Tissue (not meat).Served with Rice Noodles + Onion + Scallion. Prep time : 5-12 min. Gluten free/HALAL
S5. Beef Flank(Mekong Delta) SOUP : PHO BO Nam
(Pickup Salad Vegetables + Sauces + Toppings yourself).Well done Flank (pho bo nam) mekong delta flank.Served with Rice Noodles + Onion + Scallion. Prep time : 5-12 minutes. Gluten free/HALAL
S7. Sliced Beef Tripe (Ho Chi Min Tripe) SOUP: PHO BO Sach
(Pickup Salad Vegetables + Sauces + Toppings yourself).TRIPE is Cow Intestine Beef Tripe. (Clean sliced Tripe). Served with Rice Noodles + Onion + Scallion. Prep time : 5-12 minutes.Gluten free/HALAL
S8. Meat Balls Pho Bo Soup
Meat balls (Pho Bo viên) - Hoi An Meatballs GLUTEN FREE Unlimited Salad (Self Service)
Pho Saigon Deluxe (7 different Meats)
(Pickup Salad Vegetables + Sauces + Toppings yourself)A deluxe combo soup of steak, flank, brisket, fatty brisket, tendon, tripe, and meatballs. Served with Rice Noodles + Onion + Scallion. Prep time : 5-12 minutes.Gluten free/HALAL
New!!! Holy Basil Chicken
Served with Thai jasmine rice. Chicken sautéed with bell peppers or CARROTS , onions and basil leaves in homemade chilly garlic paste.
Banh Mi Sandwich (12-15 min Cook Time)
B19. New!!! PoBoy SHRIMP -III
"Mexican Street Corn Crispy Spicy Po Boy" Spicy, Zesty PoBoy Remoulade, Crispy-Airy Bread, Crunchy spicy Succulent Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato etc
B14. Fried Chicken NEW!!!! Vietnamese Banhmi
Crispy, Panko-crusted boneless, skinless chicken thigh meat cutlets, French Pate, .Cilantro, Cucumber, Carrot-Radish Pickle, Mayonnaise, Soy sauce
B18. Meatball (Beef) Banh mi
French pate, lemongrass grilled steak, cilantro, cucumber, carrot-radish pickle, mayonnaise, soy sauce, jalapeno.
B1. Viet HAM Banhmi
The ORIGINAL Bun-ME. Vietnamese cold cut ham, french pate, cilantro, cucumber, carrot-radish pickle, mayonnaise, soy sauce, jalapeno, on a 9-10 inch French baguette bread.
B2.Chicken-Grilled Banh mi (FTR)
French pate, lemongrass grilled chicken, cilantro, cucumber, carrot-radish pickle, mayonnaise, soy sauce, jalapeno, on a 9-10" French baguette bread. FTR : First timers Recommendation
B4. Pork-Grilled Banh mi (FTR)
French pate, lemongrass grilled pork, cilantro, cucumber, carrot-radish pickle, mayonnaise, soy sauce, jalapeno. FTR: First timers Recommendation
B5. Steak-Grilled Banh mi (FTR)
French pate, lemongrass grilled steak, cilantro, cucumber, carrot-radish pickle, mayonnaise, soy sauce, jalapeno. FTR: First timers Recommendation
B7. Bacon-PigsEar Banh mi
French Pate, Crispy Bacon, Cilantro, Cucumber, Carrot-Radish Pickle, Mayonnaise, Soy sauce, Jalapeno served with Potato Chips. (Choice of Jalapenos or Sri racha kick inside)
B8. Shrimp (Grilled) Banh mi (FTR)
French Baguette : Lemongrass Grilled Shrimp, Cilantro, Cucumber, Carrot-Radish Pickle, Mayonnaise, Home made tangy Soy based sauce, French Pate, Jalapeno served with Potato Chips. (Choice of Jalapenos or Sri racha kick inside)
B3.Veg Ham Banh mi: (V, VE) (Imitation Ham OR GRILLED TOFU)
Veggie patty (Imitation Pork ) OR GRILLED TOFU, cilantro, cucumber, carrot-radish pickle, mayonnaise, soy sauce, jalapeno. Vegetarian, vegan, on a 9-10" French baguette bread.
B10. Veg Tofu -Banh mi(V,VE)
Tofu Banh mi: Your Choice of Tofu : Steamed, Fried, Grilled (Lemongrass ginger)
B9. Veg Beyond Burger Banh mi(V,VE)
Vegetarian (Beet Root) Meat Patty 1. French Baguette 2. Jalapenos or Sri Racha for some kick 3. French pate (Pork liver French condiment) 4. Mayonnaise spread 5. Beet Root Based Veggie pattie 6. Tangy Carrot-Daicon Pickle 7, Freshly sliced English Cucumbers 8. Freshly chopped cilantro 9. House made Soy sauce based condiment: Sweet, chilly, spicy, tangy
B15. Brisket-Grilled Banh mi
French pate, lemongrass grilled steak, cilantro, cucumber, carrot-radish pickle, mayonnaise, soy sauce, jalapeno. FTR: First timers Recommendation
B16. Fatty Brisket-Grilled Banh mi
French pate, lemongrass grilled steak, cilantro, cucumber, carrot-radish pickle, mayonnaise, soy sauce, jalapeno. FTR: First timers Recommendation
B17. Beef Flank Grilled Banh mi
French pate, lemongrass grilled steak, cilantro, cucumber, carrot-radish pickle, mayonnaise, soy sauce, jalapeno. FTR: First timers Recommendation
Vegetable Soup (Pho Chay) + Rice Noodles + Tofu
Create Yr Own Pho - Beef Broth (Pho Bo) : Beef Bone based broth + Rice Noodles (Meat-Proteins not included: Choose Proteins)
Create Yr Own Pho - Chicken Broth (Pho Ga) : Chicken based broth + Rice Noodles (Meat-Proteins not included: Choose Proteins)
Create Yr Own Pho - Veg Broth (Pho Chay) : Veg based broth + Rice Noodles (Meat-Proteins not included: Choose Proteins)
GRILL Vermicelli Noodle Salad Bowls (Dry)
NEW!!! N10. Meatball LemonGrass Vermicelli Noodle Salad Bowl
Popular Vietnamese rice-vermicelli noodle dish topped with lemongrass grilled Beef Meatballs, fresh herbs like basil, fresh salad, bai (bean sprouts), and cha gio (pork spring rolls). The dish is dressed in fish sauce.
N9. Fried Chicken Vermicelli (Katsu Cutlet) (Copy)
Popular Vietnamese rice-vermicelli noodle dish topped with Katsu Fried Chicken fresh herbs like basil, fresh salad, bai (bean sprouts), and cha gio (pork spring rolls). The dish is dressed in fish sauce.
N1. Pork :Grilled LemonGrass Vermicelli (Bun Thit Nuong)
Popular Vietnamese rice-vermicelli noodle dish topped with lemongrass grilled pork, fresh herbs like basil, fresh salad, bai (bean sprouts), and cha gio (pork spring rolls). The dish is dressed in fish sauce.
N2. Chicken Grilled LemonGrass Vermicelli (Bun Ga Nuong)
Popular Vietnamese rice-vermicelli noodle dish topped with lemongrass grilled pork, fresh herbs like basil, fresh salad, bai (bean sprouts), and cha gio (pork spring rolls). The dish is dressed in fish sauce.
N3. Beef Grilled LemonGrass Vermicelli (Bun Bo Xao)
Popular Vietnamese rice-vermicelli noodle dish topped with lemongrass grilled pork, fresh herbs like basil, fresh salad, bai (bean sprouts), and cha gio (pork spring rolls). The dish is dressed in fish sauce.
N4. Veg-Tofu Vermicelli (V, VE)
Popular Vietnamese cold rice-vermicelli noodle dish topped with steamed vegetables, fried Tofu, fresh herbs like basil, fresh salad, and Giá (bean sprouts). The dish is served with house made traditional Vietnamese sweet, salty, sour, spicy, tangy condiment made with fish sauce (nước chấm).
N5. Shrimp : Grilled LemonGrass Vermicelli
Popular Vietnamese rice-vermicelli noodle dish topped with lemongrass grilled Shrimp, fresh herbs like basil, fresh salad, bai (bean sprouts), and cha gio (pork spring rolls). The dish is dressed in fish sauce.
N6. Beef-Brisket Stir Fry LemonGrass Vermicelli
Popular Vietnamese rice-vermicelli noodle dish topped with lemongrass grilled Brisket, fresh herbs like basil, fresh salad, bai (bean sprouts), and cha gio (pork spring rolls). The dish is dressed in fish sauce.
N7. Beef-Fatty Brisket Stir FryLemonGrass Vermicelli
Popular Vietnamese rice-vermicelli noodle dish topped with lemongrass grilled Fatty Brisket, fresh herbs like basil, fresh salad, bai (bean sprouts), and cha gio (pork spring rolls). The dish is dressed in fish sauce.
N8. Beef-Flank Stir Fry LemonGrass Vermicelli
Popular Vietnamese rice-vermicelli noodle dish topped with lemongrass grilled beef Flank, fresh herbs like basil, fresh salad, bai (bean sprouts), and cha gio (pork spring rolls). The dish is dressed in fish sauce.
Specialty Soups
Bun Bo Hue (Spicy Beef Noodle Soup)
Bun bo hue is a popular Vietnamese soup containing rice vermicelli (bun) and beef (bo) in a spicy, sour broth. Hue is a city in central Vietnam associated with the cooking style of the former royal court. Chuck tenders are simmered over long hours using the finest ingredients to impart this unique exotic taste and aroma. The dish is greatly admired for its balance of spicy, sour, salty and sweet flavors and the predominant flavor is that of lemon grass. (Compared to pho or bun riu, the noodles are thicker and more cylindrical).
Bun Rieu Cua (Vietnamese Crab Meat Noodle Soup)
Bún riêu is a traditional Vietnamese meat rice vermicelli soup. The crabmeat Pork Shrimp version is one of the popular Bún riêus. Bún riêu cua is served with tomato broth and topped with marinated lumps of crabmeat,pork and shrimp. Garnished with fried tofu, scallions, crushed peanuts and fried onions. It is served with a plate of traditional fresh vegetables on side
Deluxe -Pho Saigon Super -All Beef : Soup
A deluxe combo soup of steak, flank, crunchy flank, brisket, fatty brisket, tendon, tripe, and meatballs (tai-chin nac-gau-han-nam-ve don-sach-bo vien).
Create Your Own Bun Bo Hue (Spicy Beef Noodle Soup)
Bun bo hue is a popular Vietnamese soup containing rice vermicelli (bun) and beef (bo) in a spicy, sour broth. Hue is a city in central Vietnam associated with the cooking style of the former royal court. Chuck tenders are simmered over long hours using the finest ingredients to impart this unique exotic taste and aroma. The dish is greatly admired for its balance of spicy, sour, salty and sweet flavors and the predominant flavor is that of lemon grass. (Compared to pho or bun riu, the noodles are thicker and more cylindrical).
Cold ((Drinks-Pickup At Front Counter)
BB1. Soda Fountain-Self-Service (Free refill)
Water (Fountain)-Self-Service : Free
Sweet Tea Bottle (Counter Pickup) (BV2)
Unsweet Tea Bottle(Counter Pickup) (BV3)
Bottled Water (Counter Pickup) (BV4)
Thai Ice Tea : (Counter Pickup) (BV7)
Thai Ice Coffee: (Counter Pickup) (BV8)
Perrier (Counter Pickup) (BV5)
Lychee (Counter Pickup) (BV6)
Mango (Counter Pickup)(BV9)
Pepsi Bottle
Diet Pepsi Bottle
MangoSteen (Counter Pickup)
Hot ((Drinks-Pickup At Front Counter)
Beer (Show ID at Counter to Pickup) (N/A for online ordering)
Wine Beer (Show ID at Counter to Pickup) (N/A for online ordering
Grill Rice Platters (10-13 minutes)
R1. Pork Fragrant Charbroiled Chop (Com Suon) (GF)
Juicy tender marinated pork chops prepared to perfection. Served with jasmine rice, a side salad with house dressing and fish sauce. Gluten free.
R2. Chicken LemonGrass Marinated (Com Ga Nuong) (GF)
Tender chicken breast marinated with sweet tangy Asian seasonings then pan-fried. Served with jasmine rice, a side salad with house dressing and fish sauce. Gluten free.
R3. Beef Vietnamese Steak strips (GF)
Specially Lemongrass marinated steak slices sauteed and served with jasmine rice, a side salad with house dressing, and soy sauce. Gluten free.
R4. Fried Chicken Rice (Panko-Katsu)
Katsu Panko Crest Fried Chicken. Served with jasmine rice, a side salad with house dressing and fish sauce. Gluten free.
Pho Bo Soup -2 Meat Combos : Popular items
S1S4 (Steak+Tendon) : Beef Rice Noodle Soup
(Pickup Salad Vegetables + Sauces + Toppings yourself). Served with Rice Noodles + Onion + Scallion. Prep time : 5-12 minutes Gluten free/HALAL
S2S4 (Brisket +Tendon) : Beef Rice Noodle Soup
(Pickup Salad Vegetables + Sauces + Toppings yourself). Served with Rice Noodles + Onion + Scallion. Prep time : 5-12 minutes Gluten free/HALAL
S1S8 (Steak + Meat Balls) : Beef Rice Noodle Soup
(Pickup Salad Vegetables + Sauces + Toppings yourself). Served with Rice Noodles + Onion + Scallion. Prep time : 5-12 minutes Gluten free/HALAL
S1S5 (Steak + Flank) : Beef Rice Noodle Soup
(Pickup Salad Vegetables + Sauces + Toppings yourself). Served with Rice Noodles + Onion + Scallion. Prep time : 5-12 minutes Gluten free/HALAL
S1S7 (Steak+ Tripe) : Beef Rice Noodle Soup
(Pickup Salad Vegetables + Sauces + Toppings yourself). Served with Rice Noodles + Onion + Scallion. Prep time : 5-12 minutes Gluten free/HALAL
S7S8 (Meat Ball + Tripe) : Beef Rice Noodle Soup
(Pickup Salad Vegetables + Sauces + Toppings yourself). Served with Rice Noodles + Onion + Scallion. Prep time : 5-12 minutes Gluten free/HALAL
S5 S8 (Flank + Meatball) : Beef Rice Noodle Soup
(Pickup Salad Vegetables + Sauces + Toppings yourself). Served with Rice Noodles + Onion + Scallion. Prep time : 5-12 minutes Gluten free/HALAL
S1S3 (Steak + Fatty Brisket ): Beef Rice Noodle Soup
(Pickup Salad Vegetables + Sauces + Toppings yourself). Served with Rice Noodles + Onion + Scallion. Prep time : 5-12 minutes Gluten free/HALAL
S4S7 (Tendon + Tripe) : Beef Rice Noodle Soup
(Pickup Salad Vegetables + Sauces + Toppings yourself). Served with Rice Noodles + Onion + Scallion. Prep time : 5-12 minutes Gluten free/HALAL
Banh Hoi-Vermicelli Rice Noodle Square Wrap
NN1. Grilled Shrimp-Sugar Cane (Chao Tom Banh Hoi)
Chạo tôm is a traditional Vietnamese dish that comes from the Huế region of central Vietnam. It consists of marinated ground shrimp steamed & grilled on sugar cane sticks served with Banh Hoi Vermicelli Fine Rice noodle wrap and traditional vietnamese Fresh Vegetables and Nuoc Mam Cham (Fish-Lime Sauce)
NN2. Grilled Chicken Banh Hoi Noodle
Popular Vietnamese Fine rice vermicelli Noodle wraps dish topped with lemongrass-grilled Chicken, fresh herbs like basil, fresh salad, Giá (bean sprouts), and chả giò (pork spring rolls). The dish is served with house made traditional Vietnamese sweet,salty,sour, spicy, tangy condiment made with fish sauce (nước chấm).
NN3. Grilled Pork Banh Hoi Noodle
Popular Vietnamese Fine rice vermicelli Noodle wraps dish topped with lemongrass-grilled Pork, fresh herbs like basil, fresh salad, Giá (bean sprouts), and chả giò (pork spring rolls). The dish is served with house made traditional Vietnamese sweet,salty,sour, spicy, tangy condiment made with fish sauce (nước chấm).
NN4. Grilled Steak Banh Hoi Noodle
Popular Vietnamese Fine rice vermicelli Noodle wraps dish topped with lemongrass-grilled Steak, fresh herbs like basil, fresh salad, Giá (bean sprouts), and chả giò (pork spring rolls). The dish is served with house made traditional Vietnamese sweet,salty,sour, spicy, tangy condiment made with fish sauce (nước chấm).
Shrimp Soup & Seafood Combo Soups
Side Items
Banhmi Veg Ham (6 1/2 pieces)
Extra Baby Corn (8 pieces)
Soup Toppings Packet
7 Toppings : Soup Fixin's Packet: Highly Recommended (FREE and UNLIMITED if you dine-in or Order Pickup): Fried Garlic,Fried Onion,Chili-L.grass oil, Chili-Garlic- Shallots,Crushed Peanuts, Fishsauce-Green Chilies,Chili powder, Sambal :1 oz each
Potato Chips (Lays)
Extra Salad Vegetable Box
Soup Bowl Plastic (64 oz)
Extra Banhmi Sauces
Cup of Rice
Steamed Noodle
Steamed Vegetables
Extra Beef Broth
Extra Chicken Broth
Extra Veg Broth
Extra Shrimp (steamed)
Extra Steak (Round of the Eye) for SOUP
Extra Chicken
Extra Brisket
Extra Fatty Brisket
Extra Tendon
Extra Flank
Extra Crunchy Flank
Extra Tripe
Extra Meat Balls
French Baguette Bread (Banh mi Bread)
Shrimp Cracker (12)
Vietnamese Fish Sauce (Pork Spring Roll Sauce) : 8 oz
Extra Fried Tofu
Extra Steamed Tofu
Extra Cilantro Lime Sauce (3oz) Salsa 9
Extra Dumpling Sauce (3 oz)
Hoisin Sauce (3 oz)
Spicy Chili-Garlic-Shallots (3 oz)
Chili Oil (Lemongrass Chili Oil) : 3 oz
Spicy Chili-Garlic-Shallots (16 oz)
Chili Oil (Lemongrass Chili Oil) : 16 oz
2 L Soda Pepsi
2 L Soda Diet Pepsi
2 L Soda Mountain Dew
Extra Steak -Grilled
Extra Chicken -Grilled
Extra Pork-Grilled
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
