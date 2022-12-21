Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese
Sandwiches

Saigon Pho Kitchen/Banhmi International/Soup2Go/SoupPhoSoul

463 Reviews

$$

3109 University Ave

Morgantown, WV 26505

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

S2. Brisket (Hanoi) SOUP: PHO BO CHIN NAC
S9. Pho Ga (Chicken Noodle Soup)
S1. Steak : Eye of the Round-Thinly Sliced Steak (Saigon) SOUP - PHO TAI

SECRET MENU: EMP FOOD (LTD) : TAMALEs & POZOLE SOUP

A21. SECRET MENU : EMPLOYEE food - LTD Quantities only: CHICKEN TAMALE(1) : GLUTEN FREE

A21. SECRET MENU : EMPLOYEE food - LTD Quantities only: CHICKEN TAMALE(1) : GLUTEN FREE

$4.95
POZOLE SOUP

POZOLE SOUP

$8.95

Pozole is a traditional soup or stew of Mexico, from pre-Columbian days. It's basically a soup flavored with green chilies, cumin, garlic, Oregano, Guajillo chili, bell peppers and lime. It's typically made with either chicken or pork

Appetizers

A12. Chick Steamed (+Pork): Pot Sticker(Gyoza) (5)

A12. Chick Steamed (+Pork): Pot Sticker(Gyoza) (5)

$7.25

Served with home made Vietnamese spicy sauce.

A11. Chicken Fried +Pork(5) Potsticker (Gyoza)

A11. Chicken Fried +Pork(5) Potsticker (Gyoza)

$7.25

Served with home made Vietnamese spicy sauce.

NEW!!! A23. Crispy Vegetable Spring Rolls(3)

NEW!!! A23. Crispy Vegetable Spring Rolls(3)

$6.95

FTR : "First Timers Recommendation" ( if n/a, Veg Pot stickers will be substituted) Crispy veggie rolls stuffed with tiffany-transparent noodle and vegetables served with house special sweet and sour sauce.

A20. New Breaded Chicken Wings

A20. New Breaded Chicken Wings

$6.99

New!!! Choose from 8 Different Sauces Recommended: Thai Sweet Chili, Spicy Thai-Korean Fusion. Cilantro Lime

NEW!!! A22. Shrimp in a Blanket

NEW!!! A22. Shrimp in a Blanket

$8.25

Seasoned shrimp wrapped in wonton skin served with house made sweet and chili sauce.

A17. Steamed Pork Buns (2)

A17. Steamed Pork Buns (2)

$6.50

Steamed Rice BBQ Pork buns (Vietnamese)

A15. Grilled Spicy Tofu Skewers

A15. Grilled Spicy Tofu Skewers

$4.25

Grilled Spicy Tofu Skewers

A3. VEG Steamed-Pot Stickers(5)

A3. VEG Steamed-Pot Stickers(5)

$5.95

Served with home made Vietnamese spicy sauce.

A4. Veg Fried -Pot Stickers(5)

A4. Veg Fried -Pot Stickers(5)

$5.95

Served with home made Vietnamese spicy sauce.

A21. SECRET MENU : EMPLOYEE food - LTD Quantities only: CHICKEN TAMALE(1) : GLUTEN FREE

A21. SECRET MENU : EMPLOYEE food - LTD Quantities only: CHICKEN TAMALE(1) : GLUTEN FREE

$4.95
A18. KIMCHI Dumplings (4)(VEGETABLES)

A18. KIMCHI Dumplings (4)(VEGETABLES)

$7.50Out of stock

Kimchi dumplings are filled with a mixture of kimchi, pork, tofu, bean sprouts, onions, and scallions. In this recipe, I also used dangmyeon (당면), sweet potato starch noodles, which is also common in mandu fillings.

NEW!!! A16. Chao Tom (Grilled Shrimp-Sugarcane) : 2 pieces

NEW!!! A16. Chao Tom (Grilled Shrimp-Sugarcane) : 2 pieces

$7.00Out of stock

Chạo tôm is a traditional Vietnamese dish that comes from the Huế region of Central Vietnam. It consists of shrimp surimi grilled on a sugar cane stick.

A1. Fresh Shrimp Summer Rolls x2 (Goi Cuon) (GF)

A1. Fresh Shrimp Summer Rolls x2 (Goi Cuon) (GF)

$6.95

Shrimp, Vegetables, Vermicelli rolled into Fresh rice paper. (Served with a Peanut-based Sauce). 2 rolls. GLUTEN FREE

A2. Minced Pork Spring Rolls x2 (Cha gio)

A2. Minced Pork Spring Rolls x2 (Cha gio)

$5.95

Crispy minced pork meat, tiffany-transparent noodle and vegetables rolled into a rice paper and fried crispy. Served with house made sweet and sour sauce. 2 rolls.

A5. Fresh Veggie Summer Rolls x6(V,VE,GF)

A5. Fresh Veggie Summer Rolls x6(V,VE,GF)

$6.25

Soft Rolls filled with fresh vegetables, crispy Tofu, Vietnamese herbs and steamed rice noodles served with home made peanut-tamarind sweet, tangy sauce

A6. Lettuce Wrap : Chicken Spring Rolls(3)

A6. Lettuce Wrap : Chicken Spring Rolls(3)

$6.95

Make your own rolls: Crispy chicken spring rolls served with house made sweet, tangy, spicy, chili sauce served with green leaves, mint and cilantro.

A7. Vietnamese Shrimp Tempura

A7. Vietnamese Shrimp Tempura

$7.25Out of stock

with Spicy Lime sauce on the side. In a bed of lettuce leaf, cilantro and other vegetables

A8. Vietnamese Chicken Wings(5-6) NEW!!!

A8. Vietnamese Chicken Wings(5-6) NEW!!!

$8.25

Fried chicken wings marinated in special house sauce served with Vietnamese sweet, spicy and tangy sauce. (you can add any of the other 14 dipping sauces)

A9. Seafood Steamed (5) Potsticker (Gyoza)

A9. Seafood Steamed (5) Potsticker (Gyoza)

$7.25

Served with home made Vietnamese spicy sauce.

A10. Seafood Fried(5) Potsticker (Gyoza)

A10. Seafood Fried(5) Potsticker (Gyoza)

$7.25

Served with home made Vietnamese spicy sauce.

A14. Vietnamese-Japanese Chicken Bites(Yakinuku)

A14. Vietnamese-Japanese Chicken Bites(Yakinuku)

$5.95

Delicious Crunchy Chicken bites served with spicy tangy Chili sauce

20% OFF!!!! NEW!!! Boba Bubble tea

TIK-TOK : Thai Boba Bubble Tea (Large 22 oz)

TIK-TOK : Thai Boba Bubble Tea (Large 22 oz)

$4.99

Contains DIARY SWEETNESS CANNOT BE CHANGED More Customization Options & Flavors Coming SOON. (Quality of Boba Tapioca Pearls cannot be guaranteed after 8:00 pm)

TESLA : Strawberry Boba Bubble Tea (Large 22 oz)

TESLA : Strawberry Boba Bubble Tea (Large 22 oz)

$4.99

NON-CAFFEINATED NON-DIARY More Customization Options & Flavors Coming SOON (Quality of Boba Tapioca Pearls cannot be guaranteed after 8:00 pm)

WECHAT : Classic Milk Boba Bubble tea (Large 22 oz)

WECHAT : Classic Milk Boba Bubble tea (Large 22 oz)

$4.99

NON-DIARY More Customization Options & Flavors Coming SOON (Quality of Boba Tapioca Pearls cannot be guaranteed after 8:00 pm)

K-POP : Taro Boba Bubble Tea (Large 22 oz)

K-POP : Taro Boba Bubble Tea (Large 22 oz)

$4.99

NON-CAFFEINATED NON-DIARY More Customization Options & Flavors Coming SOON. (Quality of Boba Tapioca Pearls cannot be guaranteed after 8:00 pm)

SNAPCHAT: Mango Boba Bubble Tea (Large 22 oz)

SNAPCHAT: Mango Boba Bubble Tea (Large 22 oz)

$4.99

NON-CAFFEINATED NON-DIARY More Customization Options & Flavors Coming SOON (Quality of Boba Tapioca Pearls cannot be guaranteed after 8:00 pm)

TWITTER: HoneyDew Boba Bubble tea (Large 22 oz)

TWITTER: HoneyDew Boba Bubble tea (Large 22 oz)

$4.99Out of stock

NON-CAFFEINATED NON-DIARY More Customization Options & Flavors Coming SOON (Quality of Boba Tapioca Pearls cannot be guaranteed after 8:00 pm)

INSTAGRAM : Matcha Latte Boba Bubble Tea (Large 22 oz)

INSTAGRAM : Matcha Latte Boba Bubble Tea (Large 22 oz)

$4.99Out of stock

NON-DIARY More Customization Options & Flavors Coming SOON (Quality of Boba Tapioca Pearls cannot be guaranteed after 8:00 pm)

SELFIES : UnSweet ICED Black TEA Boba Bubble Tea (Large 22 oz)

$4.99

NO DIARY.. NO MILK UNSWEET BLACK ICED TEA BOBA SWEETNESS CANNOT BE CHANGED (Quality of Boba Tapioca Pearls cannot be guaranteed after 8:00 pm)

CRYPTO : Sweet ICED Black TEA Boba Bubble Tea (Large 22 oz)

$4.99

NO DIARY.. NO MILK SWEET BLACK ICED TEA BOBA SWEETNESS CANNOT BE CHANGED (Quality of Boba Tapioca Pearls cannot be guaranteed after 8:00 pm)

BITCOIN : Thai Ice Coffee with Boba (Large 22 oz)

BITCOIN : Thai Ice Coffee with Boba (Large 22 oz)

$4.99

Contains DIARY SWEETNESS CANNOT BE CHANGED More Customization Options & Flavors Coming SOON. (Quality of Boba Tapioca Pearls cannot be guaranteed after 8:00 pm)

Non-Caff. BOBA (NEW!! Non Caffeinated)

TESLA : Strawberry Boba Bubble Tea (Large 22 oz)

TESLA : Strawberry Boba Bubble Tea (Large 22 oz)

$4.99

NON-CAFFEINATED NON-DIARY More Customization Options & Flavors Coming SOON (Quality of Boba Tapioca Pearls cannot be guaranteed after 8:00 pm)

K-POP : Taro Boba Bubble Tea (Large 22 oz)

K-POP : Taro Boba Bubble Tea (Large 22 oz)

$4.99

NON-CAFFEINATED NON-DIARY More Customization Options & Flavors Coming SOON. (Quality of Boba Tapioca Pearls cannot be guaranteed after 8:00 pm)

SNAPCHAT: Mango Boba Bubble Tea (Large 22 oz)

SNAPCHAT: Mango Boba Bubble Tea (Large 22 oz)

$4.99

NON-CAFFEINATED NON-DIARY More Customization Options & Flavors Coming SOON (Quality of Boba Tapioca Pearls cannot be guaranteed after 8:00 pm)

TWITTER: HoneyDew Boba Bubble tea (Large 22 oz)

TWITTER: HoneyDew Boba Bubble tea (Large 22 oz)

$4.99Out of stock

NON-CAFFEINATED NON-DIARY More Customization Options & Flavors Coming SOON (Quality of Boba Tapioca Pearls cannot be guaranteed after 8:00 pm)

Large SOUP Beef Pho Bo (Beef Bone ) + Rice Noodles

S1. Steak : Eye of the Round-Thinly Sliced Steak (Saigon) SOUP - PHO TAI

S1. Steak : Eye of the Round-Thinly Sliced Steak (Saigon) SOUP - PHO TAI

$12.95

(Pickup Salad Vegetables + Sauces + Toppings yourself). Rare sliced eye of the round steak. Served with Rice Noodles + Onion + Scallion. Prep time : 5-12 minutes Gluten free/HALAL

S2. Brisket (Hanoi) SOUP: PHO BO CHIN NAC

S2. Brisket (Hanoi) SOUP: PHO BO CHIN NAC

$13.95

(Pickup Salad Vegetables + Sauces + Toppings yourself).Well Done Sliced Brisket. Served with Rice Noodles + Onion + Scallion. Prep time : 5-12 minutes. Gluten free/HALAL

S3. Fatty Brisket(Haiphong) SOUP : PHO BO Gầu

S3. Fatty Brisket(Haiphong) SOUP : PHO BO Gầu

$10.95

(Pickup Salad Vegetables + Sauces + Toppings yourself).Well Done Fatty Brisket.Served with Rice Noodles + Onion + Scallion. Prep time : 5-12 min Gluten free/HALAL

S4. Tendon (Ha long bay) SOUP : PHO BO Gan

S4. Tendon (Ha long bay) SOUP : PHO BO Gan

$14.95

(Pickup Salad Vegetables + Sauces + Toppings yourself). Tendon is a Fibrous Tissue (not meat).Served with Rice Noodles + Onion + Scallion. Prep time : 5-12 min. Gluten free/HALAL

S5. Beef Flank(Mekong Delta) SOUP : PHO BO Nam

S5. Beef Flank(Mekong Delta) SOUP : PHO BO Nam

$13.95

(Pickup Salad Vegetables + Sauces + Toppings yourself).Well done Flank (pho bo nam) mekong delta flank.Served with Rice Noodles + Onion + Scallion. Prep time : 5-12 minutes. Gluten free/HALAL

S7. Sliced Beef Tripe (Ho Chi Min Tripe) SOUP: PHO BO Sach

S7. Sliced Beef Tripe (Ho Chi Min Tripe) SOUP: PHO BO Sach

$14.95

(Pickup Salad Vegetables + Sauces + Toppings yourself).TRIPE is Cow Intestine Beef Tripe. (Clean sliced Tripe). Served with Rice Noodles + Onion + Scallion. Prep time : 5-12 minutes.Gluten free/HALAL

S8. Meat Balls Pho Bo Soup

S8. Meat Balls Pho Bo Soup

$14.95

Meat balls (Pho Bo viên) - Hoi An Meatballs GLUTEN FREE Unlimited Salad (Self Service)

Pho Saigon Deluxe (7 different Meats)

Pho Saigon Deluxe (7 different Meats)

$17.95

(Pickup Salad Vegetables + Sauces + Toppings yourself)A deluxe combo soup of steak, flank, brisket, fatty brisket, tendon, tripe, and meatballs. Served with Rice Noodles + Onion + Scallion. Prep time : 5-12 minutes.Gluten free/HALAL

New!!! Holy Basil Chicken

New!!! Holy Basil Chicken

$8.95Out of stock

Served with Thai jasmine rice. Chicken sautéed with bell peppers or CARROTS , onions and basil leaves in homemade chilly garlic paste.

Banh Mi Sandwich (12-15 min Cook Time)

B19. New!!! PoBoy SHRIMP -III

B19. New!!! PoBoy SHRIMP -III

$12.95

"Mexican Street Corn Crispy Spicy Po Boy" Spicy, Zesty PoBoy Remoulade, Crispy-Airy Bread, Crunchy spicy Succulent Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato etc

B14. Fried Chicken NEW!!!! Vietnamese Banhmi

B14. Fried Chicken NEW!!!! Vietnamese Banhmi

$9.75

Crispy, Panko-crusted boneless, skinless chicken thigh meat cutlets, French Pate, .Cilantro, Cucumber, Carrot-Radish Pickle, Mayonnaise, Soy sauce

B18. Meatball (Beef) Banh mi

B18. Meatball (Beef) Banh mi

$13.95

French pate, lemongrass grilled steak, cilantro, cucumber, carrot-radish pickle, mayonnaise, soy sauce, jalapeno.

B1. Viet HAM Banhmi

B1. Viet HAM Banhmi

$9.75

The ORIGINAL Bun-ME. Vietnamese cold cut ham, french pate, cilantro, cucumber, carrot-radish pickle, mayonnaise, soy sauce, jalapeno, on a 9-10 inch French baguette bread.

B2.Chicken-Grilled Banh mi (FTR)

B2.Chicken-Grilled Banh mi (FTR)

$9.25

French pate, lemongrass grilled chicken, cilantro, cucumber, carrot-radish pickle, mayonnaise, soy sauce, jalapeno, on a 9-10" French baguette bread. FTR : First timers Recommendation

B4. Pork-Grilled Banh mi (FTR)

B4. Pork-Grilled Banh mi (FTR)

$9.95

French pate, lemongrass grilled pork, cilantro, cucumber, carrot-radish pickle, mayonnaise, soy sauce, jalapeno. FTR: First timers Recommendation

B5. Steak-Grilled Banh mi (FTR)

B5. Steak-Grilled Banh mi (FTR)

$13.25

French pate, lemongrass grilled steak, cilantro, cucumber, carrot-radish pickle, mayonnaise, soy sauce, jalapeno. FTR: First timers Recommendation

B7. Bacon-PigsEar Banh mi

B7. Bacon-PigsEar Banh mi

$10.25

French Pate, Crispy Bacon, Cilantro, Cucumber, Carrot-Radish Pickle, Mayonnaise, Soy sauce, Jalapeno served with Potato Chips. (Choice of Jalapenos or Sri racha kick inside)

B8. Shrimp (Grilled) Banh mi (FTR)

B8. Shrimp (Grilled) Banh mi (FTR)

$12.25

French Baguette : Lemongrass Grilled Shrimp, Cilantro, Cucumber, Carrot-Radish Pickle, Mayonnaise, Home made tangy Soy based sauce, French Pate, Jalapeno served with Potato Chips. (Choice of Jalapenos or Sri racha kick inside)

B3.Veg Ham Banh mi: (V, VE) (Imitation Ham OR GRILLED TOFU)

B3.Veg Ham Banh mi: (V, VE) (Imitation Ham OR GRILLED TOFU)

$11.95

Veggie patty (Imitation Pork ) OR GRILLED TOFU, cilantro, cucumber, carrot-radish pickle, mayonnaise, soy sauce, jalapeno. Vegetarian, vegan, on a 9-10" French baguette bread.

B10. Veg Tofu -Banh mi(V,VE)

B10. Veg Tofu -Banh mi(V,VE)

$9.25

Tofu Banh mi: Your Choice of Tofu : Steamed, Fried, Grilled (Lemongrass ginger)

B9. Veg Beyond Burger Banh mi(V,VE)

B9. Veg Beyond Burger Banh mi(V,VE)

$12.75

Vegetarian (Beet Root) Meat Patty 1. French Baguette 2. Jalapenos or Sri Racha for some kick 3. French pate (Pork liver French condiment) 4. Mayonnaise spread 5. Beet Root Based Veggie pattie 6. Tangy Carrot-Daicon Pickle 7, Freshly sliced English Cucumbers 8. Freshly chopped cilantro 9. House made Soy sauce based condiment: Sweet, chilly, spicy, tangy

B15. Brisket-Grilled Banh mi

B15. Brisket-Grilled Banh mi

$10.25

French pate, lemongrass grilled steak, cilantro, cucumber, carrot-radish pickle, mayonnaise, soy sauce, jalapeno. FTR: First timers Recommendation

B16. Fatty Brisket-Grilled Banh mi

B16. Fatty Brisket-Grilled Banh mi

$10.25

French pate, lemongrass grilled steak, cilantro, cucumber, carrot-radish pickle, mayonnaise, soy sauce, jalapeno. FTR: First timers Recommendation

B17. Beef Flank Grilled Banh mi

B17. Beef Flank Grilled Banh mi

$10.25

French pate, lemongrass grilled steak, cilantro, cucumber, carrot-radish pickle, mayonnaise, soy sauce, jalapeno. FTR: First timers Recommendation

Chicken Soup (Pho Ga ) + Rice Noodles

S9. Pho Ga (Chicken Noodle Soup)

S9. Pho Ga (Chicken Noodle Soup)

$10.95

(Pickup Salad Vegetables + Sauces + Toppings yourself). Shredded chicken on a chicken based broth. Served with Rice Noodles + Onion + Scallion. Prep time : 5-12 minutes Gluten free/HALAL

Vegetable Soup (Pho Chay) + Rice Noodles + Tofu

(Pickup Salad Vegetables + Sauces + Toppings yourself). Steamed Assorted Vegetables in Veg Broth Served with Rice Noodles + Onion + Scallion. Prep time : 5-12 minutes Gluten free/HALAL
S10. Vegetable Pho Chay Soup (Tofu) (V,VE)

S10. Vegetable Pho Chay Soup (Tofu) (V,VE)

$9.95

Create Yr Own Pho - Beef Broth (Pho Bo) : Beef Bone based broth + Rice Noodles (Meat-Proteins not included: Choose Proteins)

CYOP Create Yr Own Pho- Beef Broth + Rice Noodles (Choose your proteins)

CYOP Create Yr Own Pho- Beef Broth + Rice Noodles (Choose your proteins)

$10.00

Create Yr Own Pho - Chicken Broth (Pho Ga) : Chicken based broth + Rice Noodles (Meat-Proteins not included: Choose Proteins)

CYOP Create Yr Own Pho-Chicken Broth + Rice Noodles (Choose your proteins)

CYOP Create Yr Own Pho-Chicken Broth + Rice Noodles (Choose your proteins)

$9.00

Create Yr Own Pho - Veg Broth (Pho Chay) : Veg based broth + Rice Noodles (Meat-Proteins not included: Choose Proteins)

CYOP Create Yr Own Pho - Veg (Pho Chay) : Veg broth + Rice Noodles (Meat-Proteins not included: Choose Proteins)

CYOP Create Yr Own Pho - Veg (Pho Chay) : Veg broth + Rice Noodles (Meat-Proteins not included: Choose Proteins)

$8.25

GRILL Vermicelli Noodle Salad Bowls (Dry)

NEW!!! N10. Meatball LemonGrass Vermicelli Noodle Salad Bowl

NEW!!! N10. Meatball LemonGrass Vermicelli Noodle Salad Bowl

$14.95

Popular Vietnamese rice-vermicelli noodle dish topped with lemongrass grilled Beef Meatballs, fresh herbs like basil, fresh salad, bai (bean sprouts), and cha gio (pork spring rolls). The dish is dressed in fish sauce.

N9. Fried Chicken Vermicelli (Katsu Cutlet) (Copy)

N9. Fried Chicken Vermicelli (Katsu Cutlet) (Copy)

$10.25

Popular Vietnamese rice-vermicelli noodle dish topped with Katsu Fried Chicken fresh herbs like basil, fresh salad, bai (bean sprouts), and cha gio (pork spring rolls). The dish is dressed in fish sauce.

N1. Pork :Grilled LemonGrass Vermicelli (Bun Thit Nuong)

N1. Pork :Grilled LemonGrass Vermicelli (Bun Thit Nuong)

$11.95

Popular Vietnamese rice-vermicelli noodle dish topped with lemongrass grilled pork, fresh herbs like basil, fresh salad, bai (bean sprouts), and cha gio (pork spring rolls). The dish is dressed in fish sauce.

N2. Chicken Grilled LemonGrass Vermicelli (Bun Ga Nuong)

N2. Chicken Grilled LemonGrass Vermicelli (Bun Ga Nuong)

$10.95

Popular Vietnamese rice-vermicelli noodle dish topped with lemongrass grilled pork, fresh herbs like basil, fresh salad, bai (bean sprouts), and cha gio (pork spring rolls). The dish is dressed in fish sauce.

N3. Beef Grilled LemonGrass Vermicelli (Bun Bo Xao)

N3. Beef Grilled LemonGrass Vermicelli (Bun Bo Xao)

$12.95

Popular Vietnamese rice-vermicelli noodle dish topped with lemongrass grilled pork, fresh herbs like basil, fresh salad, bai (bean sprouts), and cha gio (pork spring rolls). The dish is dressed in fish sauce.

N4. Veg-Tofu Vermicelli (V, VE)

N4. Veg-Tofu Vermicelli (V, VE)

$9.25

Popular Vietnamese cold rice-vermicelli noodle dish topped with steamed vegetables, fried Tofu, fresh herbs like basil, fresh salad, and Giá (bean sprouts). The dish is served with house made traditional Vietnamese sweet, salty, sour, spicy, tangy condiment made with fish sauce (nước chấm).

N5. Shrimp : Grilled LemonGrass Vermicelli

N5. Shrimp : Grilled LemonGrass Vermicelli

$14.95

Popular Vietnamese rice-vermicelli noodle dish topped with lemongrass grilled Shrimp, fresh herbs like basil, fresh salad, bai (bean sprouts), and cha gio (pork spring rolls). The dish is dressed in fish sauce.

N6. Beef-Brisket Stir Fry LemonGrass Vermicelli

N6. Beef-Brisket Stir Fry LemonGrass Vermicelli

$12.95

Popular Vietnamese rice-vermicelli noodle dish topped with lemongrass grilled Brisket, fresh herbs like basil, fresh salad, bai (bean sprouts), and cha gio (pork spring rolls). The dish is dressed in fish sauce.

N7. Beef-Fatty Brisket Stir FryLemonGrass Vermicelli

N7. Beef-Fatty Brisket Stir FryLemonGrass Vermicelli

$12.95

Popular Vietnamese rice-vermicelli noodle dish topped with lemongrass grilled Fatty Brisket, fresh herbs like basil, fresh salad, bai (bean sprouts), and cha gio (pork spring rolls). The dish is dressed in fish sauce.

N8. Beef-Flank Stir Fry LemonGrass Vermicelli

N8. Beef-Flank Stir Fry LemonGrass Vermicelli

$12.95

Popular Vietnamese rice-vermicelli noodle dish topped with lemongrass grilled beef Flank, fresh herbs like basil, fresh salad, bai (bean sprouts), and cha gio (pork spring rolls). The dish is dressed in fish sauce.

Specialty Soups

Bun Bo Hue (Spicy Beef Noodle Soup)

Bun Bo Hue (Spicy Beef Noodle Soup)

$14.95

Bun bo hue is a popular Vietnamese soup containing rice vermicelli (bun) and beef (bo) in a spicy, sour broth. Hue is a city in central Vietnam associated with the cooking style of the former royal court. Chuck tenders are simmered over long hours using the finest ingredients to impart this unique exotic taste and aroma. The dish is greatly admired for its balance of spicy, sour, salty and sweet flavors and the predominant flavor is that of lemon grass. (Compared to pho or bun riu, the noodles are thicker and more cylindrical).

Bun Rieu Cua (Vietnamese Crab Meat Noodle Soup)

Bun Rieu Cua (Vietnamese Crab Meat Noodle Soup)

$14.95

Bún riêu is a traditional Vietnamese meat rice vermicelli soup. The crabmeat Pork Shrimp version is one of the popular Bún riêus. Bún riêu cua is served with tomato broth and topped with marinated lumps of crabmeat,pork and shrimp. Garnished with fried tofu, scallions, crushed peanuts and fried onions. It is served with a plate of traditional fresh vegetables on side

Deluxe -Pho Saigon Super -All Beef : Soup

Deluxe -Pho Saigon Super -All Beef : Soup

$15.95

A deluxe combo soup of steak, flank, crunchy flank, brisket, fatty brisket, tendon, tripe, and meatballs (tai-chin nac-gau-han-nam-ve don-sach-bo vien).

Create Your Own Bun Bo Hue (Spicy Beef Noodle Soup)

Create Your Own Bun Bo Hue (Spicy Beef Noodle Soup)

$14.95

Bun bo hue is a popular Vietnamese soup containing rice vermicelli (bun) and beef (bo) in a spicy, sour broth. Hue is a city in central Vietnam associated with the cooking style of the former royal court. Chuck tenders are simmered over long hours using the finest ingredients to impart this unique exotic taste and aroma. The dish is greatly admired for its balance of spicy, sour, salty and sweet flavors and the predominant flavor is that of lemon grass. (Compared to pho or bun riu, the noodles are thicker and more cylindrical).

Cold ((Drinks-Pickup At Front Counter)

BB1. Soda Fountain-Self-Service (Free refill)

BB1. Soda Fountain-Self-Service (Free refill)

$2.00
Water (Fountain)-Self-Service : Free

Water (Fountain)-Self-Service : Free

Sweet Tea Bottle (Counter Pickup) (BV2)

Sweet Tea Bottle (Counter Pickup) (BV2)

$3.00
Unsweet Tea Bottle(Counter Pickup) (BV3)

Unsweet Tea Bottle(Counter Pickup) (BV3)

$3.00
Bottled Water (Counter Pickup) (BV4)

Bottled Water (Counter Pickup) (BV4)

$2.00
Thai Ice Tea : (Counter Pickup) (BV7)

Thai Ice Tea : (Counter Pickup) (BV7)

$4.50
Thai Ice Coffee: (Counter Pickup) (BV8)

Thai Ice Coffee: (Counter Pickup) (BV8)

$3.50
Perrier (Counter Pickup) (BV5)

Perrier (Counter Pickup) (BV5)

$3.50
Lychee (Counter Pickup) (BV6)

Lychee (Counter Pickup) (BV6)

$3.50
Mango (Counter Pickup)(BV9)

Mango (Counter Pickup)(BV9)

$3.50
Pepsi Bottle

Pepsi Bottle

$2.00
Diet Pepsi Bottle

Diet Pepsi Bottle

$2.00
MangoSteen (Counter Pickup)

MangoSteen (Counter Pickup)

$3.50

Hot ((Drinks-Pickup At Front Counter)

Chrysenthamum Tea (Counter Pickup) (B20))

Chrysenthamum Tea (Counter Pickup) (B20))

$2.25
Black Tea (Counter Pickup) (BV8)

Black Tea (Counter Pickup) (BV8)

$2.25
Green Tea (Counter Pickup) (BV8)

Green Tea (Counter Pickup) (BV8)

$2.25
Ginger Tea (Counter Pickup) (BV8)

Ginger Tea (Counter Pickup) (BV8)

$2.25
Jasmine Tea (Counter Pickup) (BV8)

Jasmine Tea (Counter Pickup) (BV8)

$2.25
Black Coffee

Black Coffee

$2.25

Beer (Show ID at Counter to Pickup) (N/A for online ordering)

Thai Singha Beer

Thai Singha Beer

$4.50
Sapporo Large Can Beer

Sapporo Large Can Beer

$5.25
Corona Extra

Corona Extra

$3.75Out of stock
US Domestic Beer

US Domestic Beer

$3.00

Wine Beer (Show ID at Counter to Pickup) (N/A for online ordering

Red Wine (House Pour) / Glass

$6.00

White Wine (House Pour) / Glass

$8.10

Grill Rice Platters (10-13 minutes)

R1. Pork Fragrant Charbroiled Chop (Com Suon) (GF)

R1. Pork Fragrant Charbroiled Chop (Com Suon) (GF)

$10.95

Juicy tender marinated pork chops prepared to perfection. Served with jasmine rice, a side salad with house dressing and fish sauce. Gluten free.

R2. Chicken LemonGrass Marinated (Com Ga Nuong) (GF)

R2. Chicken LemonGrass Marinated (Com Ga Nuong) (GF)

$10.95

Tender chicken breast marinated with sweet tangy Asian seasonings then pan-fried. Served with jasmine rice, a side salad with house dressing and fish sauce. Gluten free.

R3. Beef Vietnamese Steak strips (GF)

R3. Beef Vietnamese Steak strips (GF)

$12.95

Specially Lemongrass marinated steak slices sauteed and served with jasmine rice, a side salad with house dressing, and soy sauce. Gluten free.

R4. Fried Chicken Rice (Panko-Katsu)

R4. Fried Chicken Rice (Panko-Katsu)

$9.95

Katsu Panko Crest Fried Chicken. Served with jasmine rice, a side salad with house dressing and fish sauce. Gluten free.

Pho Bo Soup -2 Meat Combos : Popular items

S1S4 (Steak+Tendon) : Beef Rice Noodle Soup

$15.95

(Pickup Salad Vegetables + Sauces + Toppings yourself). Served with Rice Noodles + Onion + Scallion. Prep time : 5-12 minutes Gluten free/HALAL

S2S4 (Brisket +Tendon) : Beef Rice Noodle Soup

$15.95

(Pickup Salad Vegetables + Sauces + Toppings yourself). Served with Rice Noodles + Onion + Scallion. Prep time : 5-12 minutes Gluten free/HALAL

S1S8 (Steak + Meat Balls) : Beef Rice Noodle Soup

$15.95

(Pickup Salad Vegetables + Sauces + Toppings yourself). Served with Rice Noodles + Onion + Scallion. Prep time : 5-12 minutes Gluten free/HALAL

S1S5 (Steak + Flank) : Beef Rice Noodle Soup

$15.95

(Pickup Salad Vegetables + Sauces + Toppings yourself). Served with Rice Noodles + Onion + Scallion. Prep time : 5-12 minutes Gluten free/HALAL

S1S7 (Steak+ Tripe) : Beef Rice Noodle Soup

$15.95

(Pickup Salad Vegetables + Sauces + Toppings yourself). Served with Rice Noodles + Onion + Scallion. Prep time : 5-12 minutes Gluten free/HALAL

S7S8 (Meat Ball + Tripe) : Beef Rice Noodle Soup

$15.95

(Pickup Salad Vegetables + Sauces + Toppings yourself). Served with Rice Noodles + Onion + Scallion. Prep time : 5-12 minutes Gluten free/HALAL

S5 S8 (Flank + Meatball) : Beef Rice Noodle Soup

$15.95

(Pickup Salad Vegetables + Sauces + Toppings yourself). Served with Rice Noodles + Onion + Scallion. Prep time : 5-12 minutes Gluten free/HALAL

S1S3 (Steak + Fatty Brisket ): Beef Rice Noodle Soup

$15.95

(Pickup Salad Vegetables + Sauces + Toppings yourself). Served with Rice Noodles + Onion + Scallion. Prep time : 5-12 minutes Gluten free/HALAL

S4S7 (Tendon + Tripe) : Beef Rice Noodle Soup

$15.95

(Pickup Salad Vegetables + Sauces + Toppings yourself). Served with Rice Noodles + Onion + Scallion. Prep time : 5-12 minutes Gluten free/HALAL

Banh Hoi-Vermicelli Rice Noodle Square Wrap

NN1. Grilled Shrimp-Sugar Cane (Chao Tom Banh Hoi)

NN1. Grilled Shrimp-Sugar Cane (Chao Tom Banh Hoi)

$13.95Out of stock

Chạo tôm is a traditional Vietnamese dish that comes from the Huế region of central Vietnam. It consists of marinated ground shrimp steamed & grilled on sugar cane sticks served with Banh Hoi Vermicelli Fine Rice noodle wrap and traditional vietnamese Fresh Vegetables and Nuoc Mam Cham (Fish-Lime Sauce)

NN2. Grilled Chicken Banh Hoi Noodle

NN2. Grilled Chicken Banh Hoi Noodle

$11.95

Popular Vietnamese Fine rice vermicelli Noodle wraps dish topped with lemongrass-grilled Chicken, fresh herbs like basil, fresh salad, Giá (bean sprouts), and chả giò (pork spring rolls). The dish is served with house made traditional Vietnamese sweet,salty,sour, spicy, tangy condiment made with fish sauce (nước chấm).

NN3. Grilled Pork Banh Hoi Noodle

NN3. Grilled Pork Banh Hoi Noodle

$14.25

Popular Vietnamese Fine rice vermicelli Noodle wraps dish topped with lemongrass-grilled Pork, fresh herbs like basil, fresh salad, Giá (bean sprouts), and chả giò (pork spring rolls). The dish is served with house made traditional Vietnamese sweet,salty,sour, spicy, tangy condiment made with fish sauce (nước chấm).

NN4. Grilled Steak Banh Hoi Noodle

NN4. Grilled Steak Banh Hoi Noodle

$14.95

Popular Vietnamese Fine rice vermicelli Noodle wraps dish topped with lemongrass-grilled Steak, fresh herbs like basil, fresh salad, Giá (bean sprouts), and chả giò (pork spring rolls). The dish is served with house made traditional Vietnamese sweet,salty,sour, spicy, tangy condiment made with fish sauce (nước chấm).

Shrimp Soup & Seafood Combo Soups

S11. Shrimp (Pho Bo Shrimp) Soup

S11. Shrimp (Pho Bo Shrimp) Soup

$14.95

SeaFood (Pho Bo Seafood) Soup S12

$14.95

Side Items

Banhmi Veg Ham (6 1/2 pieces)

$4.50

Extra Baby Corn (8 pieces)

$3.50

Soup Toppings Packet

$3.50

7 Toppings : Soup Fixin's Packet: Highly Recommended (FREE and UNLIMITED if you dine-in or Order Pickup): Fried Garlic,Fried Onion,Chili-L.grass oil, Chili-Garlic- Shallots,Crushed Peanuts, Fishsauce-Green Chilies,Chili powder, Sambal :1 oz each

Potato Chips (Lays)

$1.50

Extra Salad Vegetable Box

$2.00

Soup Bowl Plastic (64 oz)

$2.50

Extra Banhmi Sauces

$3.00Out of stock

Cup of Rice

$2.00

Steamed Noodle

$2.50

Steamed Vegetables

$2.50

Extra Beef Broth

$9.00

Extra Chicken Broth

$7.00

Extra Veg Broth

$6.00

Extra Shrimp (steamed)

$5.50

Extra Steak (Round of the Eye) for SOUP

$4.00

Extra Chicken

$3.50

Extra Brisket

$3.50

Extra Fatty Brisket

$3.50

Extra Tendon

$4.00

Extra Flank

$3.50

Extra Crunchy Flank

$3.50

Extra Tripe

$4.00

Extra Meat Balls

$4.00

French Baguette Bread (Banh mi Bread)

$2.75

Shrimp Cracker (12)

$3.50

Vietnamese Fish Sauce (Pork Spring Roll Sauce) : 8 oz

$5.00

Extra Fried Tofu

$3.00

Extra Steamed Tofu

$3.00

Extra Cilantro Lime Sauce (3oz) Salsa 9

$2.50

Extra Dumpling Sauce (3 oz)

$2.50

Hoisin Sauce (3 oz)

$0.75

Spicy Chili-Garlic-Shallots (3 oz)

$4.00

Chili Oil (Lemongrass Chili Oil) : 3 oz

$4.00

Spicy Chili-Garlic-Shallots (16 oz)

$16.00

Chili Oil (Lemongrass Chili Oil) : 16 oz

$16.00

2 L Soda Pepsi

$5.00Out of stock

2 L Soda Diet Pepsi

$5.00Out of stock

2 L Soda Mountain Dew

$5.00Out of stock

Extra Steak -Grilled

$4.50Out of stock

Extra Chicken -Grilled

$3.50Out of stock

Extra Pork-Grilled

$4.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Vietnamese Flavor Explosion

Location

3109 University Ave, Morgantown, WV 26505

Directions

Gallery
Saigon Pho Kitchen image
Saigon Pho Kitchen image
Saigon Pho Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mario's Fishbowl
orange star4.0 • 64
3117 University Ave Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurantnext
Sabraton Station
orange starNo Reviews
1632 Deckers Creek Road Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Bridgeport
orange starNo Reviews
139 Conference Center Way Bridgeport, WV 26330
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Morgantown

Chaang Thai Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 578
361 High St Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurantnext
McClafferty's Pub - 1301 University Ave
orange star4.4 • 259
1301 University Ave Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurantnext
Mario's Fishbowl - Richwood
orange star4.0 • 64
704 Richwood Ave Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurantnext
Mario's Fishbowl
orange star4.0 • 64
3117 University Ave Morgantown, WV 26505
View restaurantnext
Mundy's Place
orange star5.0 • 7
669 Madigan Ave Morgantown, WV 26501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Morgantown
Fairmont
review star
No reviews yet
Brownsville
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Belle Vernon
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
Scottdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Canonsburg
review star
Avg 3 (10 restaurants)
Irwin
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Bridgeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Greensburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston