American
Mario's Fishbowl

64 Reviews

$

3117 University Ave

Morgantown, WV 26505

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
12 Wings
8 Wings

Appetizers

Buffalo Chx Flatbread

$9.50

Margherita Flatbread

$8.75

Chips Queso

$6.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.50

Mario's Nachos

$10.50

Jalapeno Chz Sticks

$6.25

Provolone Sticks

$5.95

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.50

Onion Rings

$5.75

Pretzel Sticks

$6.75

Shrimp Basket

$7.75

Zucchini Planks

$7.25

Side Of Slaw

$2.00

Sm Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Lg Tortilla Chips

$1.50

Wings

5 Wings

$8.25

8 Wings

$13.25

12 Wings

$17.75

18 Wings

$26.00

25 Wings

$35.00

50 Wings

$70.00

Boneless Wings

$8.00

Fries & Chips

Large Fries

$5.00

Large Waffle Fries

$6.75

Large FBC

$6.25

Small Fries

$2.75

Small Waffle Fries

$4.00

Small FBC

$3.25

Garlic Parm

$0.50

Bleu Balsamic

$1.25

Cheese

$0.75

Cheese n Bacon

$1.75

Cheese n Chili

$1.75

Sandwiches & Wraps

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.25

Chx Cheddar Chzsteak

$10.00

Hot Sausage Hoagie

$10.25

Baked Italian Hoagie

$10.00

Chicken Salad Sand

$9.25

Buff Chx Sandwich

$8.75

Reuben

$9.75

Steak Stacker

$10.25

Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Mario's Hot Dog

$6.00

Two Mario's Hot Dog

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Sand

$9.75

Patty Melt

$9.50

Turkey Club

$9.50

Filet Tip Hoagie

$10.75

Sloppy Joe

$7.50

BLT

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Veggie Sub

$7.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Chx Quesadilla

$10.00

Steak Quesadilla

$10.75

Wrap Philly

$10.25

Wrap Chx Cheddar

$9.75

Wrap Hot Ital Saus

$9.95

Wrap Baked Italian

$10.00

Wrap Chx Salad

$9.25

Wrap Buff Chx

$8.75

Wrap Reuben

$9.75

Wrap Steak Stacker

$10.25

Wrap Fish Sand

$13.00

Wrap Grilled Chx

$9.75

Wrap Patty Melt

$9.50

Wrap Turkey Club

$9.50

Wrap Filet Tip

$10.75

Wrap Sloppy Joe

$7.50

Wrap BLT

$7.75

Wrap Veggi

$7.95

Cheeseburger

$9.75

Cowboy Burger

$9.95

Steakhouse Burger

$10.25

Breakfast Burger

$10.75

Wrap Cheeseburger

$9.75

Wrap Cowboy Burger

$9.95

Wrap Steakhouse Burg

$10.25

Wrap Breakfast Burg

$10.75

Soup & Salad

Cup Chili

$4.00

Bowl Chili

$4.75

Small House Salad

$4.50

Large House Salad

$6.50

Cup Soup

$3.95

Bowl Soup

$4.95

Chef Salad

$9.75

Cup Speciality Soup

$4.25Out of stock

Bowl Speciality Soup

$4.95Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Chx Tenders

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

Kids Mac N Chz

$5.00

Add-ons

Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Extra Wing Sauce

$0.50

Carrot Boat

$1.50

Celery Boat

$1.50

Cel\carrot Boat

$1.50

Honey Mustard Side

$0.50

Marinara Side

$0.50

Oring Sauce Dip

$0.50

Xtra Sour Cream

$0.50

Xtra Dressing

$0.50

Side Mayo

Extra's

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Xtra Marinara

$0.50

Side Nacho Cheese

$0.50

Side ORing sauce

$0.50

Side Salsa

$0.50

Xtra Cheese

$0.50

Xtra Tartar

$0.50

Xtra Dressing

$0.50

Xtra Tort Chips

$1.00

Add Xtra Meat

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Cup Salsa

$3.00

Cup Nacho Cheese

$3.00

Toast

$1.00

Bag Of Chips

$1.50

Sm Ruffle Chips

$1.00

Lrg Ruffle Chip

$2.00

Side Pickles

$0.50

Cup Of Pickles

$1.00

Side Mayo

Side A1

Bulk items

Bulk Ranch

$4.50

Bulk Bleu

$4.50

Bulk Celery

$5.50

Bulk Carrots

$5.50

Bulk Cel N Carrots

$5.50

Bulk Wing Sauce

$4.50

Quart Wing Sauce

$9.95

Bulk Mac n Chz

$30.00Out of stock

Bulk FBC

$17.25Out of stock

Bulk Salad

$32.00Out of stock

Quart Soup

$9.00

Quart Slaw

$10.75

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Powerade

$2.50

Mello Yello

$2.50

Mr Pibb

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.00

Glass of Juice

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$2.25

Take Out Soda

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.88

Ginger beer

$3.53

Red Bull

$3.53

Kids Milk

$2.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A Morgantown Tradition for 70 years!

Website

Location

3117 University Ave, Morgantown, WV 26505

Directions

