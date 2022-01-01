Fairmont restaurants you'll love
Fairmont's top cuisines
Must-try Fairmont restaurants
JAG Beer Burger Bowery
425 Fairmont avenue, Fairmont
|Popular items
|Single Burger USA
|$5.95
|Spicy Cheese Balls
|$6.95
|Double Cheeseburger USA
|$8.50
Colasessano's Pizza and Pepperoni Rolls
502 Pennsylvania Avenue, Fairmont
|Popular items
|Pizza Regular
|$14.15
Sicilian style crust topped with tomato sauce, pepperoni and provolone cheese.
|Sm Garden Salad
|$4.72
Crisp iceberg and romaine mix topped with diced cucumbers, green olives, peppadews, tomatoes and shredded provolone. Served with 1 dressing
|Everything Bun
|$6.60
Strips of Pepperoni baked inside fresh, homemade bread dough, cut open and filled with our signature meat sauce, provolone cheese and mild, mixed, hot or banana peppers and then oven toasted
Colasessano's Pizza and Pepperoni Rolls
141 Middletown Circle, Fairmont
|Popular items
|PIZZA Cheese
|$12.26
Sicilian style pizza with tomato sauce and provolone cheese
|Cheese Only Bun
|$4.73
Strips of Pepperoni baked inside fresh, homemade bread dough, cut open and filled with provolone cheese and then toasted
|PIZZA Everything
|$15.09
Sicilian style pizza with pepperoni, tomato sauce, provolone cheese and mild, mixed, hot or banana peppers
Kumo Japan
201 Tygart mall loop Unit 206, Fairmont
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Wontons
|$6.00
Four wantons filled with shredded buffalo chicken dip and deep fried to perfection, served with sweet chili dipping sauce.
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$6.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce
|California
|$5.00
Crab, cucumber, avocado
Say-Boy's
1228 Country Club Road, Fairmont
|Popular items
|Steak Burger
|$7.25
|Chicken Salad
|$9.95
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.95