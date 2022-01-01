Fairmont restaurants you'll love

Go
Fairmont restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Fairmont

Fairmont's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Steakhouses
Scroll right

Must-try Fairmont restaurants

JAG Beer Burger Bowery image

 

JAG Beer Burger Bowery

425 Fairmont avenue, Fairmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Single Burger USA$5.95
Spicy Cheese Balls$6.95
Double Cheeseburger USA$8.50
More about JAG Beer Burger Bowery
Colasessano's Pizza and Pepperoni Rolls image

 

Colasessano's Pizza and Pepperoni Rolls

502 Pennsylvania Avenue, Fairmont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pizza Regular$14.15
Sicilian style crust topped with tomato sauce, pepperoni and provolone cheese.
Sm Garden Salad$4.72
Crisp iceberg and romaine mix topped with diced cucumbers, green olives, peppadews, tomatoes and shredded provolone. Served with 1 dressing
Everything Bun$6.60
Strips of Pepperoni baked inside fresh, homemade bread dough, cut open and filled with our signature meat sauce, provolone cheese and mild, mixed, hot or banana peppers and then oven toasted
More about Colasessano's Pizza and Pepperoni Rolls
Colasessano's Pizza and Pepperoni Rolls image

 

Colasessano's Pizza and Pepperoni Rolls

141 Middletown Circle, Fairmont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PIZZA Cheese$12.26
Sicilian style pizza with tomato sauce and provolone cheese
Cheese Only Bun$4.73
Strips of Pepperoni baked inside fresh, homemade bread dough, cut open and filled with provolone cheese and then toasted
PIZZA Everything$15.09
Sicilian style pizza with pepperoni, tomato sauce, provolone cheese and mild, mixed, hot or banana peppers
More about Colasessano's Pizza and Pepperoni Rolls
Kumo Japan image

 

Kumo Japan

201 Tygart mall loop Unit 206, Fairmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wontons$6.00
Four wantons filled with shredded buffalo chicken dip and deep fried to perfection, served with sweet chili dipping sauce.
Shrimp Tempura Roll$6.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce
California$5.00
Crab, cucumber, avocado
More about Kumo Japan
Say-Boy's image

 

Say-Boy's

1228 Country Club Road, Fairmont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Burger$7.25
Chicken Salad$9.95
Chicken Tenders$12.95
More about Say-Boy's

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fairmont

Chicken Salad

Antipasto Salad

French Fries

Garden Salad

Map

More near Fairmont to explore

Morgantown

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Irwin

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Canonsburg

Avg 3 (7 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Brownsville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Belle Vernon

No reviews yet

Scottdale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Morgantown

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Cumberland

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston