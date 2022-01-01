Chicken salad in Fairmont

Go
Fairmont restaurants
Toast

Fairmont restaurants that serve chicken salad

Colasessano's Pizza and Pepperoni Rolls image

 

Colasessano's Pizza and Pepperoni Rolls

502 Pennsylvania Avenue, Fairmont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$9.43
Tender chicken, diced cucumbers, tomatoes, crispy fries and shredded provolone on a bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce. Served with 2 dressing
More about Colasessano's Pizza and Pepperoni Rolls
Colasessano's Pizza and Pepperoni Rolls image

 

Colasessano's Pizza and Pepperoni Rolls

141 Middletown Circle, Fairmont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$9.43
Tender chicken, diced cucumbers, tomatoes, crispy fries and shredded provolone on a bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce
More about Colasessano's Pizza and Pepperoni Rolls
Say-Boy's image

 

Say-Boy's

1228 Country Club Road, Fairmont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$9.95
More about Say-Boy's

Browse other tasty dishes in Fairmont

French Fries

Antipasto Salad

Garden Salad

Map

More near Fairmont to explore

Morgantown

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Irwin

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Canonsburg

Avg 3 (7 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Brownsville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Belle Vernon

No reviews yet

Scottdale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Morgantown

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Cumberland

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston