Chicken salad in Fairmont
Fairmont restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Colasessano's Pizza and Pepperoni Rolls
Colasessano's Pizza and Pepperoni Rolls
502 Pennsylvania Avenue, Fairmont
|Chicken Salad
|$9.43
Tender chicken, diced cucumbers, tomatoes, crispy fries and shredded provolone on a bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce. Served with 2 dressing
More about Colasessano's Pizza and Pepperoni Rolls
Colasessano's Pizza and Pepperoni Rolls
141 Middletown Circle, Fairmont
|Chicken Salad
|$9.43
Tender chicken, diced cucumbers, tomatoes, crispy fries and shredded provolone on a bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce
More about Say-Boy's
Say-Boy's
1228 Country Club Road, Fairmont
|Chicken Salad
|$9.95