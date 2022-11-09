Say-Boy's imageView gallery
Steakhouses

Say-Boy's

review star

No reviews yet

1228 Country Club Road

Fairmont, WV 26554

Popular Items

Steak Hoagie
Chicken Salad
Steak Salad

Appetizers

AppOnion Rings

$5.95

Battered Mushrooms

$5.95

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$5.95

Fried Green Tomatoes

$5.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.95

Stuffed Banana Peppers

$9.95

Zucchini Planks

$5.95

6 PC Wings

$5.95

Desserts

Apple Pie

$4.50

Banana Cream

$4.50

Blackberry Cobbler

$4.95

Butterscotch Pie

$4.50

Chocolate Cream Pie

$4.50

Coconut Cream Pie

$4.50

Cupcake

$3.50

Ice Cream

$2.95

Lemon Cream Pie

$4.50

Peanut Butter Pie

$4.50

Pecan Pie

$4.50

Pecan Roll

$3.25

Oreo Pie

$4.50

Dinner Specials

10oz Ribeye Steak

$19.95

Broasted Pork Chops

$14.95

Fish & Chips

$14.95

Jumbo Cod

$15.95

Oysters

$16.95

Soup Bean Special

$13.95

Half Chicken Special

$14.95

Dinners

2 Breast Dinner

$14.95

2 Piece Chicken Dinner

$13.95

Chicken Tenders

$13.95

Filet of Chicken Breast

$14.95

Half Chicken Dinner

$15.95

Liver & Onions

$12.95

Smothered Chicken

$14.95

Half Portions

1/2 Chicken Tenders W/ Fries

$8.95

1/2 Rigatoni

$7.95

1/2 Spaghetti

$7.95

1/2 Steak

$10.95

Hoagies

Chicken Hoagie

$10.95

Meatball Hoagie

$10.95

Sausage Hoagie

$10.95

Steak Hoagie

$10.95

Pasta

Chicken Parmesan

$15.95

Extra Meatball

$2.00

Pasta Bake

$15.95

Rigatoni NO Meatballs

$11.00

Rigatoni with Meatballs

$11.95

Spaghetti NO Meatballs

$11.00

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$11.95

Salads

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.95

Antipasta Salad

$10.95

Chicken Salad

$10.95

Gourmet Salad

Large House Salad

$5.95

Small House Salad

$3.25

Steak Salad

$10.95

Sweet & Sour Salad

$10.95

Sandwiches

BLT

$8.95

Broasted Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Chix Parm Sandwich

$9.95

Giovanni

$9.95

Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$9.95

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$9.95

Steak Burger

$9.95

Steak Sandwich

$10.95

The Fisherman

$9.95

Turkey Club

$9.95

Seafood

Broiled Cod

$15.95

Jumbo Cod

$15.95

Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

$15.95

Skewered Shrimp

$14.95

Sides

Apple Sauce

$2.95

Baked Potato

$2.95

Beef Patty Only

$4.00

Broccoli

$2.95

Chix Brst Broasted Each

$7.50

Chix Brst Grilled Each

$7.50

Chix Tender Each

$2.50

Cole Slaw

$2.95

Corn

$2.95

Cottage Cheese

$3.95

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Extra Meatball

$2.00

French Fries

$2.95

Green Beans

$2.95

Jumbo Shrimp Each

$2.50

Limas

$2.95

Mac N Cheese

$2.95

Mashed Potatoes

$2.95

Mashed w/ Gravy

$2.95

2 oz Red Sauce

$0.50

Salmon Fillet Only

$7.50

Sd Sauteed Mushrooms

$2.75

Sd Sauteed Onions

$0.75

Shrimp Skewer Each

$5.00

Side Hot Peppers

$2.75

Side of Onion Rings

$2.95

Side Rigatoni

$2.95

Side Spaghetti

$2.95

Side Sweet Peppers

$2.75

Brussel Sprouts

$2.95

Sweet Potato

$3.75

Soups

Bowl of soup

$4.95

Cup of soup

$3.95
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
On July 1, 1960, Albert & Joan Sabo purchased Country Club Barbeque from her parents, J. Bernard (Punk) & Mary Purdy. They added two Y’s to their name and called their restaurant Say-Boy. They served sizzling steaks, lots of pasta, Broasted chicken, & a variety of home-style cooked specials including roasted turkey dinners with all the trimmings every Sunday. On July 1, 2001, nephew, Kenneth Sabo purchased Say-Boy, extending the heritage to a third generation. In addition to keeping traditional favorites, Kenny had introduced new menu selections that have proved to be most popular. A special Thank You is extended to all of our loyal customers who have made Say-Boy a favorite meeting and eating place in Fairmont.

1228 Country Club Road, Fairmont, WV 26554

