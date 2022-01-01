Morgantown bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Morgantown restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Morgantown

Black Bear Evansdale image

 

Black Bear Evansdale

3119 University Avenue, Suite B, Morgantown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chips & Queso$6.50
Our legendary red pepper queso. A mixture of melted cheese, cream, roasted red peppers, and spices. Served with tortilla chips.
Chips & Guacamole$6.75
Our famous guacamole made with avocado, diced tomato, onion, and a bit of sour cream. Served with a bag of chips.
Motown Philly$10.50
A flour tortilla filled with fresh lettuce mix, creamy red pepper queso, grilled mushrooms, caramelized onions, and your choice of protein. Served with house-fried tortilla chips and our southwestern coleslaw.
More about Black Bear Evansdale
VARSITY CLUB TAVERN image

 

VARSITY CLUB TAVERN

910 Don Nehlen Drive, Morgantown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BACON JAM BURGER$14.00
Maker's Mark Bourbon bacon jam, imported gruyere cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
WINGS
JUMBO WINGS!
CHICKEN SALAD$11.00
Grilled, Blackened or Balsamic Glazed chicken breast or Buffalo Style (fried) with choice of buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, cucumber, HB egg, mozzarella cheese with choice of dressing.
More about VARSITY CLUB TAVERN
Restaurant banner

 

Mountain Mama's Sports Tavern

1137 Van Voorhis Rd STE 20, Morgantown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Mountain Mama's Sports Tavern

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Morgantown

Boneless Wings

Chicken Salad

Cheeseburgers

Potstickers

Steak Subs

Fried Rice

Map

More near Morgantown to explore

Washington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Greensburg

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Irwin

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Canonsburg

Avg 3 (7 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Fairmont

No reviews yet

Brownsville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Belle Vernon

No reviews yet

Scottdale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Cumberland

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston