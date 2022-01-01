Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Morgantown

Go
Morgantown restaurants
Toast

Morgantown restaurants that serve quesadillas

4572eb5f-70da-42c8-a202-ccb8b390604b image

 

Black Bear Evansdale

3119 University Avenue, Suite B, Morgantown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Quesadilla$2.50
Crispy flour tortilla with cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, served with a side of sour cream.
Build Your Own Quesadilla$5.50
Includes: cilantro-lime rice, cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, your choice of salsa on a crispy 10" flour tortilla (sorry, no wrap substitutions). Add additional items below (priced accordingly). Served with house-fried tortilla chips and our southwestern coleslaw.
Rail Trail Quesadilla$11.50
This one covers several states! A crispy quesadilla stuffed with cheddar cheese, cilantro-lime rice, Sriracha™ refried beans, roasted corn, caramelized onions, grilled tomatoes, and your choice of protein. Since this is take-out, our Mexican enchilada sauce will be on the side. Served with house-fried tortilla chips and our southwestern coleslaw.
More about Black Bear Evansdale
SABRATON STATION image

 

SABRATON STATION

1632 Deckers Creek Road, Morgantown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$11.99
More about SABRATON STATION
Item pic

 

VARSITY CLUB TAVERN

910 Don Nehlen Drive, Morgantown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA$3.00
More about VARSITY CLUB TAVERN
Mario's Fishbowl image

 

Mario's Fishbowl

688 Fairmont Road, Westover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Quesadilla w/Salsa&SC***$10.75
Chx Quesadilla w/Salsa&SC***$10.00
Cheese Quesadilla w/Salsa&SC***$8.00
More about Mario's Fishbowl
Mario's Fishbowl image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mario's Fishbowl

3117 University Ave, Morgantown

Avg 4 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Quesadilla$10.75
Chx Quesadilla$10.00
More about Mario's Fishbowl

Browse other tasty dishes in Morgantown

Steak Subs

Reuben

Potstickers

Pretzels

Fried Rice

Chips And Salsa

Thai Coffee

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Morgantown to explore

Greensburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Canonsburg

Avg 3 (10 restaurants)

Irwin

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Belle Vernon

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Fairmont

No reviews yet

Brownsville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Scottdale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Cumberland

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1357 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (243 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (864 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston