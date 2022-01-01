Quesadillas in Morgantown
Morgantown restaurants that serve quesadillas
Black Bear Evansdale
3119 University Avenue, Suite B, Morgantown
|Kids Quesadilla
|$2.50
Crispy flour tortilla with cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, served with a side of sour cream.
|Build Your Own Quesadilla
|$5.50
Includes: cilantro-lime rice, cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, your choice of salsa on a crispy 10" flour tortilla (sorry, no wrap substitutions). Add additional items below (priced accordingly). Served with house-fried tortilla chips and our southwestern coleslaw.
|Rail Trail Quesadilla
|$11.50
This one covers several states! A crispy quesadilla stuffed with cheddar cheese, cilantro-lime rice, Sriracha™ refried beans, roasted corn, caramelized onions, grilled tomatoes, and your choice of protein. Since this is take-out, our Mexican enchilada sauce will be on the side. Served with house-fried tortilla chips and our southwestern coleslaw.
VARSITY CLUB TAVERN
910 Don Nehlen Drive, Morgantown
|KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA
|$3.00
Mario's Fishbowl
688 Fairmont Road, Westover
|Steak Quesadilla w/Salsa&SC***
|$10.75
|Chx Quesadilla w/Salsa&SC***
|$10.00
|Cheese Quesadilla w/Salsa&SC***
|$8.00