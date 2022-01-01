Indiana restaurants you'll love

Indiana restaurants
Toast
Indiana's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Thai
Must-try Indiana restaurants

Nap's Cucina Mia image

 

Nap's Cucina Mia

1033 PHILADELPHIA ST, Indiana

Avg 4.5 (60 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SP Diavola$15.00
Salami, Hot Cacciatore, Olives, Hot Pepper Oil
SP Zio Baba$16.00
Sausage, scamorza, onion, fennel, balsamic
SP Veggie Bianco$15.00
Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers,Artichokes, Mushrooms, Gorgonzola
More about Nap's Cucina Mia
9th Street Deli image

FRENCH FRIES

9th Street Deli

901 Philadelphia Street, Indiana

Avg 4.5 (63 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12" Italian$8.75
Ham, salami & provolone.
8" Italian$6.99
Ham, hard salami & provolone.
Macaroni Salad$2.75
More about 9th Street Deli
Bruno's Restaurant image

 

Bruno's Restaurant

1108 Philadelphia Street, Indiana

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
WING$0.75
More about Bruno's Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Subs'n'Suds/Brunzies Bar & Grille

470 Philadelphia St, Indiana

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Subs'n'Suds/Brunzies Bar & Grille
Restaurant banner

 

Stratton Food Ventures

1830 Oakland Ave, Indiana

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Stratton Food Ventures
Levity Brewing Co. image

 

Levity Brewing Co.

1380 Wayne Ave Ste A, Indiana

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taproom Tacos$10.00
Two flour tortillas with slow-cooked seasoned pork, pickled red onions, coleslaw, queso fresco, cilantro, & house made chipotle crema
Paisano Panini$14.00
Panini with mozzarella, pecorino romano, provolone, peperoni, Italian spices, & spinach with house made marinara on the side & kettle chips
Pulled Pork Nachos$16.00
Corn tortilla chips with BBQ pulled pork, beer cheese, fresh jalapenos, scallions, bell peppers, and house made sour cream
ALL TOPPINGS COME ON THE SIDE
More about Levity Brewing Co.
