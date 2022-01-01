Indiana restaurants you'll love
Indiana's top cuisines
Must-try Indiana restaurants
More about Nap's Cucina Mia
Nap's Cucina Mia
1033 PHILADELPHIA ST, Indiana
|Popular items
|SP Diavola
|$15.00
Salami, Hot Cacciatore, Olives, Hot Pepper Oil
|SP Zio Baba
|$16.00
Sausage, scamorza, onion, fennel, balsamic
|SP Veggie Bianco
|$15.00
Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers,Artichokes, Mushrooms, Gorgonzola
More about 9th Street Deli
FRENCH FRIES
9th Street Deli
901 Philadelphia Street, Indiana
|Popular items
|12" Italian
|$8.75
Ham, salami & provolone.
|8" Italian
|$6.99
Ham, hard salami & provolone.
|Macaroni Salad
|$2.75
More about Bruno's Restaurant
Bruno's Restaurant
1108 Philadelphia Street, Indiana
|Popular items
|WING
|$0.75
More about Subs'n'Suds/Brunzies Bar & Grille
Subs'n'Suds/Brunzies Bar & Grille
470 Philadelphia St, Indiana
More about Levity Brewing Co.
Levity Brewing Co.
1380 Wayne Ave Ste A, Indiana
|Popular items
|Taproom Tacos
|$10.00
Two flour tortillas with slow-cooked seasoned pork, pickled red onions, coleslaw, queso fresco, cilantro, & house made chipotle crema
|Paisano Panini
|$14.00
Panini with mozzarella, pecorino romano, provolone, peperoni, Italian spices, & spinach with house made marinara on the side & kettle chips
|Pulled Pork Nachos
|$16.00
Corn tortilla chips with BBQ pulled pork, beer cheese, fresh jalapenos, scallions, bell peppers, and house made sour cream
ALL TOPPINGS COME ON THE SIDE