Thai
Stratton Food Ventures 1830 Oakland Ave
1830 Oakland Ave
Indiana, PA 15701
Beer
Michelob Ultra Draft
$4.00
Yuengling Lager Draft
$4.00
Miller Lite Draft
$4.00
Noblestein's
$8.00
Levity
$8.00
Bud Light
$4.00
Budweiser
$4.00
Blue Moon
$6.00
Coors Light
$4.00
Corona
$4.00
Corona Light
$4.00
Guinness Draught
$5.00
Heineken
$4.00
Miller Genuine Draft
$3.50
Michelob Ultra Bottle
$4.00
Mike's Hard
$4.00
Miller High Life
$3.50
Miller Lite Bottle
$4.00
Rolling Rock
$3.50
Sam Adams Boston Lager bottle
$5.00
Twisted Tea
$4.00
Yuengling Lager bottle
$4.00
Bud Light Seltzer
$2.00
Smirnoff Ice
$4.00
Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA
$5.00
Stone IPA
$5.00
Lagunita
$5.00
Troegs Perpetual
$5.00
Bell's Two Hearted
$5.00
Stella Artois
$6.00
Lover Boy Seltzer
$5.00
Cocktails
Appletini
$10.00
Baybreeze
$7.00
Black Russan
$10.00
Bloody Mary
$10.00
Blueberry Lemonade
$10.00
Boulevardier
$12.00
Cosmopolitan
$9.00
Daiquiri
$10.00
Dark 'N Stormy
$10.00
Death Valley Sunrise
$14.00
Dirty Martini
$9.00
Espresso Martini
$14.00
Gimlet
$10.00
Greyhound
$10.00
Hairy Navel
$8.00
Hot Toddy
$9.00
Hurricane
$10.00
Irish Coffee
$9.00
Kansas City Ice Water
$9.00
Lemon Drop
$10.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$10.00
Madras
$10.00
Mai Tai
$10.00
Manhattan
$10.00+
Margarita
$8.00
Martini
$9.00
Melon Ball
$10.00
Mimosa
$10.00
Mint Julep
$10.00
Mint Julep Special
$8.00
Mixed Drink
$7.00+
Mojito
$10.00
Moscow Mule
$10.00
Mudslide
$8.00
Negroni
$12.00
New Fashion
$14.00
Old Fashioned
$10.00
Rob Roy
$10.00
Salted Caramel Martini
$10.00
Saturday Candy
$12.00
Sazerac
$10.00
Screwdriver
$7.00
Sea Breeze
$7.00
Sex on the Beach
$9.00
Sidecar
$10.00
Tartini
$14.00
Tequila Sunrise
$7.00
The Four Horseman
$14.00
Tom Collins
$10.00
Trotters and Pacers
$8.00
Washinton Apple
$11.00
Whiskey Smash
$9.00
Whiskey Sour
$14.00
White Russian
$10.00
Liquor
Grey Goose
$8.00+
Tito's
$6.00+
Smirnoff
$6.00+
Smirnoff Caramel
$6.00+
Smirnoff Orange
$6.00+
Smirnoff Citrus
$6.00+
smirinoff raspberry
$6.00+
Well Vodka
$4.00+
Tanqueray
$7.00+
Bombay Saphire
$7.00+
Well Gin
$4.00+
Captain Morgan
$6.00+
Bacardi
$6.00+
Malibu Coconut
$6.00+
RumChata
$6.00+
Well Rum
$4.00+
Jose Cuervo
$6.00+
Monte Alban
$6.00+
Cabo Wabo
$9.00+
Patron
$9.00+
Well Tequila
$4.00+
Johnnie Walker Black
$10.00+
Johnnie Walker Red
$7.00+
Jameson
$8.00+
Crown Apple
$7.00+
Crown Royal
$7.00+
American Honey
$6.00+
Southern Comfort
$6.00+
Bird Dog Peach
$6.00+
Fireball
$6.00+
Bullet Rye
$8.00+
Buffalo Trace
$8.00+
Well Whiskey
$4.00+
Knob Creek
$8.00+
Makers Mark
$10.00+
Jim Beam
$6.00+
Jack Daniels
$8.00+
Dewars
$7.00+
Frangelico
$7.00+
DeKuyper Sour Apple
$3.00+
DeKuyper Peachtree
$3.00+
DeKuyper Buttershots
$3.00+
DeKuyper Peppermint
$3.00+
DeKuyper Triple Sec
$3.00+
Baileys Irish Cream
$6.00+
Chambord
$8.00+
Grand Marnier
$10.00+
Romana Sambuca
$6.00+
Jagermeister
$6.00+
Kahlua
$6.00+
Disaronno
$10.00+
Campari
$6.00
Absinthe
$12.00
N/A Beverages
Wine
Andre Brut Champagne
$7.00+
Bogle Old Vine Zinfandel
$10.00+
Chateau Vouvray
$12.00+
Decoy Chardonnay
$18.00+
Decoy Merlot
$14.00+
Decoy Sauvignon Blanc
$18.00+
Domaine Rene Bourgogne
$17.00+
Elmo Pio Black Cherry
$8.00+
Elmo Pio Tropical Mango
$8.00+
Josh Cabernet Sauvignon
$10.00+
Kendall - Jackson Chardonnay
$8.00+
Kendall - Jackson Pinot Gris
$8.00+
Kendall-Jackson Merlot
$13.00+
Menage a Trois Pinot Noir
$14.00+
Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio
$10.00+
Nobilo
$7.00+
Alamos Malbec
$12.00+
Ruffino Prosecco
$14.00+
Sandeman Port
$6.00
Schmitt Sohne Relax Riesling
$9.00+
Stella Rosa Rose
$11.00+
Verdi Spumante
$7.00+
Yellow Tail Moscato
$7.00+
J. Lohr Cab
$12.00+
Falanghina
$16.00+
Montepulchianco d' Abruzzo
$16.00+
Bianco Festa
$12.00+
Rosso
$12.00+
Mondovi
$90.00
Flights
Appetizers
Sides
Kids Menu
Chicken Fingers
$12.00
French Fry
$5.00
Hot Dog with French Fry
Kid Mac
$5.00
Kids Cheese Burger
$10.00
Kids Chicken Grilled
$10.00
Kids Roasted Chicken
$10.00
Little Salad
$6.00
Mini Cheese Pizza
$4.99
Spaghetti with Sauce
$8.00
Fruit Bowl
$6.00
Side Green Beans
$3.00
Side Broccolini
$3.00
Kids Carrots
$3.00
Kid Mashed
$3.00
Kid Mac Side
$3.00
Desserts
Salads
Entrees
Premium Sides
Table Bread
Monthly
Kid Specials
Valentine's
Wine Club
Happy Hour
Halloween
12 Days Drinkmas
Apps
Entrees
Kids
Appitizers
Flatbread
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1830 Oakland Ave, Indiana, PA 15701
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
