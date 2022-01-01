A map showing the location of Stratton Food Ventures 1830 Oakland AveView gallery
Thai

Stratton Food Ventures 1830 Oakland Ave

review star

No reviews yet

1830 Oakland Ave

Indiana, PA 15701

Beer

Michelob Ultra Draft

$4.00

Yuengling Lager Draft

$4.00

Miller Lite Draft

$4.00

Noblestein's

$8.00

Levity

$8.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Guinness Draught

$5.00

Heineken

$4.00

Miller Genuine Draft

$3.50

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$4.00

Mike's Hard

$4.00

Miller High Life

$3.50

Miller Lite Bottle

$4.00

Rolling Rock

$3.50

Sam Adams Boston Lager bottle

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$4.00

Yuengling Lager bottle

$4.00

Bud Light Seltzer

$2.00

Smirnoff Ice

$4.00

Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA

$5.00

Stone IPA

$5.00

Lagunita

$5.00

Troegs Perpetual

$5.00

Bell's Two Hearted

$5.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Lover Boy Seltzer

$5.00

Cocktails

Appletini

$10.00

Baybreeze

$7.00

Black Russan

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$10.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

Death Valley Sunrise

$14.00

Dirty Martini

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Hairy Navel

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Hurricane

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Kansas City Ice Water

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Madras

$10.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00+

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$9.00

Melon Ball

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Mint Julep Special

$8.00

Mixed Drink

$7.00+

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mudslide

$8.00

Negroni

$12.00

New Fashion

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Rob Roy

$10.00

Salted Caramel Martini

$10.00

Saturday Candy

$12.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Tartini

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

The Four Horseman

$14.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Trotters and Pacers

$8.00

Washinton Apple

$11.00

Whiskey Smash

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

White Russian

$10.00

Liquor

Grey Goose

$8.00+

Tito's

$6.00+

Smirnoff

$6.00+

Smirnoff Caramel

$6.00+

Smirnoff Orange

$6.00+

Smirnoff Citrus

$6.00+

smirinoff raspberry

$6.00+

Well Vodka

$4.00+

Tanqueray

$7.00+

Bombay Saphire

$7.00+

Well Gin

$4.00+

Captain Morgan

$6.00+

Bacardi

$6.00+

Malibu Coconut

$6.00+

RumChata

$6.00+

Well Rum

$4.00+

Jose Cuervo

$6.00+

Monte Alban

$6.00+

Cabo Wabo

$9.00+

Patron

$9.00+

Well Tequila

$4.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00+

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00+

Jameson

$8.00+

Crown Apple

$7.00+

Crown Royal

$7.00+

American Honey

$6.00+

Southern Comfort

$6.00+

Bird Dog Peach

$6.00+

American Honey

$5.00+

Fireball

$6.00+

Bullet Rye

$8.00+

Buffalo Trace

$8.00+

Well Whiskey

$4.00+

Knob Creek

$8.00+

Makers Mark

$10.00+

Jim Beam

$6.00+

Jack Daniels

$8.00+

Dewars

$7.00+

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Frangelico

$7.00+

DeKuyper Sour Apple

$3.00+

DeKuyper Peachtree

$3.00+

DeKuyper Buttershots

$3.00+

DeKuyper Peppermint

$3.00+

DeKuyper Triple Sec

$3.00+

Baileys Irish Cream

$6.00+

Chambord

$8.00+

Grand Marnier

$10.00+

Romana Sambuca

$6.00+

Jagermeister

$6.00+

Kahlua

$6.00+

Fireball

$6.00

Disaronno

$10.00+

Campari

$6.00

Absinthe

$12.00

N/A Beverages

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Lipton Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Hot tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Club soda

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Wine

Andre Brut Champagne

$7.00+

Bogle Old Vine Zinfandel

$10.00+

Chateau Vouvray

$12.00+

Decoy Chardonnay

$18.00+

Decoy Merlot

$14.00+

Decoy Sauvignon Blanc

$18.00+

Domaine Rene Bourgogne

$17.00+

Elmo Pio Black Cherry

$8.00+

Elmo Pio Tropical Mango

$8.00+

Josh Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00+

Kendall - Jackson Chardonnay

$8.00+

Kendall - Jackson Pinot Gris

$8.00+

Kendall-Jackson Merlot

$13.00+

Menage a Trois Pinot Noir

$14.00+

Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio

$10.00+

Nobilo

$7.00+

Alamos Malbec

$12.00+

Ruffino Prosecco

$14.00+

Sandeman Port

$6.00

Schmitt Sohne Relax Riesling

$9.00+

Stella Rosa Rose

$11.00+

Verdi Spumante

$7.00+

Yellow Tail Moscato

$7.00+

J. Lohr Cab

$12.00+

Falanghina

$16.00+

Montepulchianco d' Abruzzo

$16.00+

Bianco Festa

$12.00+

Rosso

$12.00+

Mondovi

$90.00

Kids Drinks

K Soda

$2.00

K Milk

$3.00

K Choco Milk

$3.00

Apple Juice Box

$4.00

K OJ

$2.00

Flights

Wine Flight

$15.00

Beer Flight

Appetizers

Bison Meatball

$12.00

Buffalo Cauliflower Fried with ranch side

$7.00

Crab Cake

$8.00

Deviled Eggs

$6.00

Fried Boursin Cheese

$12.00

Fried Calamari

$9.00

Old Bay Shrimp Cocktail

$8.00

Oyster Raw - 12

$22.00

Oyster Raw - 6

$11.00

Oysters Rockefeller - 6

$15.00

Fried Oryster 6

$11.00

Fried Oyster 12

$22.00

Soups

Lobster Bisque

$7.00

Soup of the day

$5.00

Sides

Baked Potato

$5.00

Creamy Garlic Mash

$5.00

Glazed Roasted Carrots

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

House Cut Steak Fries

$5.00

House Made Chips

$5.00

Cream of Spinach

$5.00

Grilled Asparagus

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$2.00

5 Grain Risotto

$5.00

Parmesan Risotto

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side Salad

Burgers

Chuck Brisket Short Rib Blend Angus Burger

$16.00

Steakhouse Burger

$16.00

Bison Burger

$16.00

Steak

Filet Mignon 8oz

$32.00

NY Sirloin 12oz

$30.00

Porter House 22oz

$48.00

Ribeye 10oz

$32.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

French Fry

$5.00

Hot Dog with French Fry

Kid Mac

$5.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$10.00

Kids Chicken Grilled

$10.00

Kids Roasted Chicken

$10.00

Little Salad

$6.00

Mini Cheese Pizza

$4.99

Spaghetti with Sauce

$8.00

Fruit Bowl

$6.00

Side Green Beans

$3.00

Side Broccolini

$3.00

Kids Carrots

$3.00

Kid Mashed

$3.00

Kid Mac Side

$3.00

Desserts

Smores Cake

$8.00

New York Style Cheescake

$8.00+

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Ice Creme

$4.00

Lava Cake

$8.00

Banana Cheesecake

$8.00

Salads

House Salad

$7.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Wedge Salad

$8.00

Panzanella Salad

$10.00

Add Chicken

$8.00

Add Shrimp

$8.00

Add Steak

$12.00

Add Salmon

$12.00

Steak salad special

$10.00

Entrees

Creole Shrimp Alfredo

$19.00

Gnocchi Bolognese

$21.00

Citrus Herb Salmon

$20.00

Grand Marnier Glazed Salmon

$20.00

Chicken Marsala

$21.00

Fra Diavolo

$18.00

Scallops

$23.00

Seafood Deluxe

$27.00

Premium Sides

Crab Mac

$9.00

Loaded Baked

$8.00

Lobster Tail

$10.00

Table Bread

Bread Loaf

Weekly

Spaghetti Meatball

$9.95

Build Your Own Burger

$9.95

Weekend

Surf N Turf

$34.95

Seafood tacos

$9.95

Monthly

Pork chop-jamaican jerk

$14.95

Lemon pepper Cod

$14.95

Steak Oscar

$29.95

Mahi Mahi

$14.95

Gnocchi with butternut squash

$21.00

Crab cake special

$23.99

Pelton special

$29.95

Seabass

$24.95

Soy Brown Sugar Steak

$24.95

Grilled Ahi Tuna

$27.95

Mussels

$13.95

Teriyaki steak special

$27.95

Kid Specials

4 Oz Filet

$14.99

Valentine's

Sea bass

$19.95

Lamb

$25.95

Lava cake

$10.00

Lent

Cod sandwich

$12.95

Brunch

French Toast Special

$11.99

Father's Day

Brunch Special

$18.00

Steak Oscar with a side salad

$32.00

Wine Club

Wine Club Meal

$60.00

Happy Hour

Yuengling Draft

$2.00

Michelob Ultra Draft

$2.00

Miller lite Draft

$2.00

HH Martini

$3.00

HH Manhattan

$3.00

Draft

Miller Lite

$2.00

Yuengling draft

$2.00

Sam Adams draft

$2.00

Southern Tier

$3.00

Bottle

Corona Bottle

$3.00

Corona Light

$3.00

Halloween

Witch's brew

$8.00

12 Days Drinkmas

Jingle Juice

$10.00+

Peppermint Russian

$10.00+

Horses and Reindeer

$8.00+

Holiday Mai Tai

$10.00+

Grinch Punch

$6.00+

Santa Clausmospolitans

$10.00+

Mistletoe Margarita

$10.00+

Cranberry mimosas

$10.00+

Gingerbread Martini

$10.00+

Spiked Hot Chocolate

$7.00+

Jack Frost

$8.00+

Nutty Irishmen

$8.00+

Course Firing

Course 2

Course 3

Apps

Caesar

$8.00

Deviled Eggs

$8.00

Fresh Fruit

$6.00

Fried Boursin Cheese

$12.00

Fried Calamari

$9.00

House Salad

$7.00

Pastries

$6.00

Smoked Salmon

$14.00

Entrees

Shrimp and Grits

$13.00

Sweet Potato Hash

$12.00

Traditional Breakfast

$12.00

Quiche

$12.00

French toast

$14.00

Angus Short RibBurger

$16.00

Croque Madame

$15.00

AVO BLT

$13.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Eggs Benedict

$16.00

Western Omelet

$12.00

Veggie Omelet

$12.00

Kids

Burger

$10.00

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

French Toast

$10.00

Kid Steak and Eggs

$18.00

Kids Traditional breakfast

$9.00

Little House salad

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Cheese Omelet

$10.00

Sides

Cheddar Grits

$5.00

Home Fries

$5.00

Chips

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

1 Egg

$1.00

2 Egg

$2.00

Bacon

$4.00

Toast

$2.00

Steaks

8oz Filet

$30.00

Porterhouse

$48.00

Ribeye

$32.00

Sirloin

$30.00

Bellinis

Strawberry Bellini

$12.00

Bloody Marys

Bloody Traditional

$10.00

Smokey

$12.00

Spicy

$12.00

Pickled Mary

$13.00

Bloody Mary Flight

$16.00

Cocktails

Adult Chocolate Milk

$10.00

Mimosas

Traditional-mimosa

$10.00

Pom orange

$12.00

Cinna-Mosa

$12.00

Endless Orange Juice

$30.00

Mimosas Flight

$16.00

Appitizers

Oysters6

$11.00

Oysters12

$22.00

Oysters Rockefeller

$15.00

Fried Oyster 6

$11.00

Fried Oyster 12

$22.00

Old Bay Shrimp

$8.00

Crab Cakes

$8.00

House Cut Steak Fries

$5.00

Delived Eggs

$6.00

Fried Calamari

$9.00

Bison Meatball

$12.00

Fried Buffalo Cauliflower

$7.00

Fried Borsin Cheese

$12.00

House Made Old Bay Chips

$5.00

Burgers

Angus Short Rib

$14.00

Steakhouse Burger

$14.00

Bison Burger

$14.00

Build Your Own Burger

$14.00

Flatbread

Pizza

$12.00

White Pizza

$12.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

1830 Oakland Ave, Indiana, PA 15701

