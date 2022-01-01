Gibsonia restaurants you'll love
Gibsonia's top cuisines
Must-try Gibsonia restaurants
More about Sushi Too
Sushi Too
5330 William Flinn Hwy, Gibsonia
|Popular items
|C1 Miso Soup 味噌汤
|$3.50
Miso Soup
|A2 Gyoza 猪肉煎饺
|$6.50
pan-fried pork dumplings.
|R8 Spicy Tuna Roll 辣吞拿鱼卷
|$9.80
raw tuna with cucumber and spicy sauce
More about Sir Pizza - Pine Twp.
Sir Pizza - Pine Twp.
619 Warrendale Rd., Pine Township
|Popular items
|14" Cheese Pizza
|$13.55
Meat: Pepperoni, Sausage, Baked Ham, Ground Beef, Bacon, Anchovies, Chicken
Veggie: Banana Peppers, Black Olives, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Red & Green Bell Peppers
|Sir's Breadsticks
|$5.10
4 toasted sticks served with your choice of dipping sauce, marinara sauce or ranch dressing. Additional sauces for an additional charge.
|Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
|$7.05
Breaded and deep fried. Served with home-made Marinara Sauce
More about Barrel Junction
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Barrel Junction
5560 William Flynn Hwy, Gibsonia
|Popular items
|Giant Hot Pretzels
|$12.00
2 Giant Baked Soft Pretzels - Beer Cheese - House Honey Mustard
|Fresh Cut Fries
|$6.00
Fresh Hand Cut Fries - Beer Cheese - Spicy Ketchup
|Chicken Tenders Basket
|$10.00
House Battered Chicken Tenders - Choice of Sauce - Fries