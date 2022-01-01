Gibsonia restaurants you'll love

Go
Gibsonia restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Gibsonia

Gibsonia's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Scroll right

Must-try Gibsonia restaurants

Sushi Too image

 

Sushi Too

5330 William Flinn Hwy, Gibsonia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
C1 Miso Soup 味噌汤$3.50
Miso Soup
A2 Gyoza 猪肉煎饺$6.50
pan-fried pork dumplings.
R8 Spicy Tuna Roll 辣吞拿鱼卷$9.80
raw tuna with cucumber and spicy sauce
More about Sushi Too
Sir Pizza - Pine Twp. image

 

Sir Pizza - Pine Twp.

619 Warrendale Rd., Pine Township

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
14" Cheese Pizza$13.55
Meat: Pepperoni, Sausage, Baked Ham, Ground Beef, Bacon, Anchovies, Chicken
Veggie: Banana Peppers, Black Olives, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Red & Green Bell Peppers
Sir's Breadsticks$5.10
4 toasted sticks served with your choice of dipping sauce, marinara sauce or ranch dressing. Additional sauces for an additional charge.
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$7.05
Breaded and deep fried. Served with home-made Marinara Sauce
More about Sir Pizza - Pine Twp.
Barrel Junction image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Barrel Junction

5560 William Flynn Hwy, Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (407 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Giant Hot Pretzels$12.00
2 Giant Baked Soft Pretzels - Beer Cheese - House Honey Mustard
Fresh Cut Fries$6.00
Fresh Hand Cut Fries - Beer Cheese - Spicy Ketchup
Chicken Tenders Basket$10.00
House Battered Chicken Tenders - Choice of Sauce - Fries
More about Barrel Junction
Narcisi Winery image

 

Narcisi Winery

4578 Gibsonia Rd, Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (820 reviews)
Takeout
More about Narcisi Winery
Map

More near Gibsonia to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Wexford

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Cranberry Twp

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

New Kensington

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Mars

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston