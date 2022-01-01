Cranberry Twp restaurants you'll love

Go
Cranberry Twp restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Cranberry Twp

Cranberry Twp's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Salad
Salad
Indian
Takeout box
Chinese
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Cranberry Twp restaurants

Rajbhog Indian Market and Cafe image

 

Rajbhog Indian Market and Cafe

20111 US Route 19, Cranberry Twp

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tandoori Chicken Tikka$11.99
Juicy medallions of chicken seared in a tandoor with classic seasoning.
Samosa (2 pc)$3.49
Crispy pastries filled with potato and peas. Served with coriander & tamarind chutney.
Vada Pav$3.99
South Indian fritter made from dal in shape of Doughnut served with griddled bread.
More about Rajbhog Indian Market and Cafe
Aladdin's Eatery image

SANDWICHES

Aladdin's Eatery

20424 Route 19, Cranberry Township

Avg 4.3 (578 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Falafel
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Crispy, fried vegan patties made with ground chickpeas, fava beans, onions, and herbs, served with tomato slices and Tahini Lemon dressing
Chicken Salad$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
Tabouli
Vegan. A delicate mixture of chopped parsley, sweet onions, diced tomatoes, bulgur, lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, and fine herbs
More about Aladdin's Eatery
CHiKN image

 

CHiKN

20018 Rte 19 #100, Cranberry Twp

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Nashville Hot Fries$9.00
Nashville Style Hand-Breaded Crispy Chicken Tenders, Crinkle-Cut Fries, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon & Red Peppers
Sandwich$10.00
Nashville Style Crispy Chicken Breast, Fresh Dill Pickles, Tangy Coleslaw, Southern Comeback Sauce, Oven-Fresh Brioche Bun
Tenders
Nashville Style Hand-Breaded Crispy Chicken Tenders, served with Southern Comeback Dipping Sauce & Fresh Dill Pickles (Basket of 3 or 5)
More about CHiKN
Jimmy Wan’s | Cranberry image

 

Jimmy Wan’s | Cranberry

1686 Route 228, Cranberry

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
wonton soup$7.00
pork wontons, roast pork, scallion
general tsos chicken$22.00
wok-fried breaded dark meat, chili pepper, garlic, ginger, sweet and savory sauce
shanghai spring roll$6.00
crispy wrapper filled with pork, shrimp, bamboo, napa, shiitake mushroom
More about Jimmy Wan’s | Cranberry
The Big Salad image

 

The Big Salad

20012 Route 19, Cranberry Twp

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Big Salad
Restaurant banner

 

The Smiling Moose - Cranberry

8032 Rowan Road, Cranberry Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Shrimp Po Boy$11.00
Roasted Red Pepper & Corn salsa, roasted red pepper mayo, dressed red cabbage, srircha drizzle, cilantro-
Served with homemade pasta salad.
Bourbon Glazed Bbq Pulled Pork$10.00
Sweet Jalapeño Slaw, Citrus Sour Cream, Cilantro, Brioche
House Pasta salad$5.00
our super duper famous pasta salad... Served w/ roasted sunflower seeds, carrots, cilantro, & fresh farmer's cheese
More about The Smiling Moose - Cranberry
Sankalp image

 

Sankalp

1187 Freedom Road Cranberry, Cranberry Twp

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Sankalp
Rajbhog Indian Cafe - New image

 

Rajbhog Indian Cafe - New

20111 Route 19, Cranberry Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Butter Naan$2.99
Tawa Roti (2 pc)$1.99
Chicken Tikka Masala Pizza$10.99
More about Rajbhog Indian Cafe - New

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Cranberry Twp

Garlic Naan

Mac And Cheese

Naan

Map

More near Cranberry Twp to explore

Wexford

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Zelienople

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Mars

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Monaca

No reviews yet

Aliquippa

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Beaver

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)

Beaver Falls

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston