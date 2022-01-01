Cranberry Twp restaurants you'll love
Cranberry Twp's top cuisines
Must-try Cranberry Twp restaurants
More about Rajbhog Indian Market and Cafe
Rajbhog Indian Market and Cafe
20111 US Route 19, Cranberry Twp
|Popular items
|Tandoori Chicken Tikka
|$11.99
Juicy medallions of chicken seared in a tandoor with classic seasoning.
|Samosa (2 pc)
|$3.49
Crispy pastries filled with potato and peas. Served with coriander & tamarind chutney.
|Vada Pav
|$3.99
South Indian fritter made from dal in shape of Doughnut served with griddled bread.
More about Aladdin's Eatery
SANDWICHES
Aladdin's Eatery
20424 Route 19, Cranberry Township
|Popular items
|Falafel
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Crispy, fried vegan patties made with ground chickpeas, fava beans, onions, and herbs, served with tomato slices and Tahini Lemon dressing
|Chicken Salad
|$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
|Tabouli
Vegan. A delicate mixture of chopped parsley, sweet onions, diced tomatoes, bulgur, lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, and fine herbs
More about CHiKN
CHiKN
20018 Rte 19 #100, Cranberry Twp
|Popular items
|Nashville Hot Fries
|$9.00
Nashville Style Hand-Breaded Crispy Chicken Tenders, Crinkle-Cut Fries, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon & Red Peppers
|Sandwich
|$10.00
Nashville Style Crispy Chicken Breast, Fresh Dill Pickles, Tangy Coleslaw, Southern Comeback Sauce, Oven-Fresh Brioche Bun
|Tenders
Nashville Style Hand-Breaded Crispy Chicken Tenders, served with Southern Comeback Dipping Sauce & Fresh Dill Pickles (Basket of 3 or 5)
More about Jimmy Wan’s | Cranberry
Jimmy Wan’s | Cranberry
1686 Route 228, Cranberry
|Popular items
|wonton soup
|$7.00
pork wontons, roast pork, scallion
|general tsos chicken
|$22.00
wok-fried breaded dark meat, chili pepper, garlic, ginger, sweet and savory sauce
|shanghai spring roll
|$6.00
crispy wrapper filled with pork, shrimp, bamboo, napa, shiitake mushroom
More about The Smiling Moose - Cranberry
The Smiling Moose - Cranberry
8032 Rowan Road, Cranberry Township
|Popular items
|The Shrimp Po Boy
|$11.00
Roasted Red Pepper & Corn salsa, roasted red pepper mayo, dressed red cabbage, srircha drizzle, cilantro-
Served with homemade pasta salad.
|Bourbon Glazed Bbq Pulled Pork
|$10.00
Sweet Jalapeño Slaw, Citrus Sour Cream, Cilantro, Brioche
|House Pasta salad
|$5.00
our super duper famous pasta salad... Served w/ roasted sunflower seeds, carrots, cilantro, & fresh farmer's cheese
More about Sankalp
Sankalp
1187 Freedom Road Cranberry, Cranberry Twp
More about Rajbhog Indian Cafe - New
Rajbhog Indian Cafe - New
20111 Route 19, Cranberry Township
|Popular items
|Butter Naan
|$2.99
|Tawa Roti (2 pc)
|$1.99
|Chicken Tikka Masala Pizza
|$10.99