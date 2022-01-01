Canton restaurants you'll love
Canton's top cuisines
Must-try Canton restaurants
More about Papa Gyros
Papa Gyros
4760 Everhard Rd NW, Canton
|Popular items
|Gyro Supreme
|$9.29
Flame broiled gyro meat, served on handmade pita bread with tomatoes, onion, and tzatziki sauce with feta cheese
|The Olympian
|$17.89
Flame broiled gyro meat and choice of one souvlaki ,chicken, lamb, pork or steak. Served with Greek salad, rice, pita bread & tzatziki sauce.
|Chicken Grecian Salad
|$10.89
Our grilled chicken breast on top of lettuce, tomatoes, Greek Kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers, Greek pepperoncini peppers topped with feta cheese and served with handmade pita bread
More about Royal Docks Brewing
GRILL
Royal Docks Brewing
7162 Fulton Dr Nw, Canton
|Popular items
|Pepperoni
|$10.00
Can't go wrong. Traditional pepperoni pizza on a flatbread.
|Kensington
|$13.00
Mixed greens, apples, pecans, bacon, cucumbers, goat cheese & poppy seed dressing.
|Loaded Twisty Fries
|$9.50
Twisty fries loaded with cheddar cheese, bacon bits, sour cream and green onions.
More about Coaches Burger Bar Canton
Coaches Burger Bar Canton
4834 Everhard Rd., Canton
|Popular items
|All American Burger
|$12.99
Grilled then topped with American cheese, onion, pickles and thousand island dressing. Served on our traditional bun.
|Batter Up Pretzels
|$8.89
Fresh made pretzel sticks served with our house smoked cheddar cheese sauce.
|Kid's Cheeseburger
|$5.99
Served with fries.
More about Bender's Tavern
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Bender's Tavern
137 Court Ave. SW, Canton
|Popular items
|Halibut
|$43.95
Our #1 most popular item. We suggest Ala Foley Style (rolled in crushed ritz cracker and baked in the oven) served with lemon and butter (Ala Foley Shown in Picture)
|Boston Scrod Dinner
|$26.00
Fresh from Boston! Served broiled or Ala Foley (shown Ala Foley)
|Camp Kagel Walleye
|$31.00
Fresh Lake Erie Walleye served "Camp Kagle Style" (Lightly dusted with flour, salt, pepper, paprika and pan fried and baked in the oven) Served with tarter sauce and lemon
More about 91 Wood Fired Oven
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
91 Wood Fired Oven
5570 Fulton Dr, Canton
|Popular items
|Great Lakes Walleye
|$28.00
panko crusted walleye, lemon caper tarter sauce, risotto cake and tossed greens
|Lemon Chicken
|$21.00
sauteed chicken breast in a white wine/lemon cream sauce with tomatoes, mushrooms and spinach over linguine
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$12.00
red sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese
More about Papa Gyros
Papa Gyros
2045 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton
|Popular items
|Grecian Salad Small
|$7.89
Lettuce, tomatoes, Greek Kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers, Greek pepperoncini peppers topped with feta cheese and served with handmade pita bread
|Gyro Supreme
|$9.29
Flame broiled gyro meat, served on handmade pita bread with tomatoes, onion, and tzatziki sauce with feta cheese
|Authentic Gyro
|$8.89
Flame broiled gyro meat, served on handmade pita bread with tomatoes, onion, and tzatziki sauce
More about Mata Mediterranean Grill
Mata Mediterranean Grill
7214 Fulton Dr. NW, Canton
|Popular items
|Chicken Platter
|$8.25
Served with choice of rice pilaf or veggie rice, a grecian salad, pita bread & tzatziki sauce
|Gyro Gyro
|$9.25
Warm pita bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber & choice of tzatziki or spicy tzatziki
|Grecian Salad
|$6.95
Mixed greens, diced tomato, onion, cucumber, Mata olives, feta, pepperoncini, pita & grecian dressing
More about Game Time
Game Time
5153 W Tuscarawas St, Canton
|Popular items
|10 Wings
|$12.99
Traditional fresh wings, lightly breaded and cooked to perfection. Tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
|5 Ballz
|$6.79
Boneless skinless chicken chunks lightly breaded and tossed in any of our sauces. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese.
|5 Wings
|$6.99
Traditional fresh wings, lightly breaded and cooked to perfection. Tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
More about Three Brothers
Three Brothers
7192 Fulton Dr NW, Canton
|Popular items
|Buffalo Ranch - 12 Boneless
|$13.00
served w/ celery & ranch or blue cheese. no splitting flavors, please! (for extra sauces, check out the sauce menu)
|Federal League Quesadilla
|$10.00
chicken, bacon, tomatoes, red onion, cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, chipotle sour cream and salsa
|Pub Pretzels
|$7.50
served with cheese sauce and house made honey mustard
More about Forever Craft Urban Winery -
Forever Craft Urban Winery -
2640 Easton St NE, Canton
|Popular items
|Peach Fuzz BTL
|$16.00
Peach apricot chardonnay, medium bodied, semi-sweet with so much peach and apricot you can taste the fuzz
|Green Apple Envy BTL
|$16.00
Green apple riesling, light and refreshing with a crunchy green apple bite
|Blueberry Joe BTL
|$18.00
Blueberry pinot noir, medium bodied, sweet wine full of blueberry. Blueberry pie in a glass
More about The Rustic Rack2
The Rustic Rack2
4311 Cleveland Avenue Southwest, North Industry
More about Napoli's Italian Eatery2
Napoli's Italian Eatery2
221 market avenue, Canton