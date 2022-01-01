Canton restaurants you'll love

Canton restaurants
Toast
  Canton

Must-try Canton restaurants

Papa Gyros image

 

Papa Gyros

4760 Everhard Rd NW, Canton

Avg 4.6 (3163 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gyro Supreme$9.29
Flame broiled gyro meat, served on handmade pita bread with tomatoes, onion, and tzatziki sauce with feta cheese
The Olympian$17.89
Flame broiled gyro meat and choice of one souvlaki ,chicken, lamb, pork or steak. Served with Greek salad, rice, pita bread & tzatziki sauce.
Chicken Grecian Salad$10.89
Our grilled chicken breast on top of lettuce, tomatoes, Greek Kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers, Greek pepperoncini peppers topped with feta cheese and served with handmade pita bread
Royal Docks Brewing image

GRILL

Royal Docks Brewing

7162 Fulton Dr Nw, Canton

Avg 4.6 (655 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pepperoni$10.00
Can't go wrong. Traditional pepperoni pizza on a flatbread.
Kensington$13.00
Mixed greens, apples, pecans, bacon, cucumbers, goat cheese & poppy seed dressing.
Loaded Twisty Fries$9.50
Twisty fries loaded with cheddar cheese, bacon bits, sour cream and green onions.
Coaches Burger Bar Canton image

 

Coaches Burger Bar Canton

4834 Everhard Rd., Canton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
All American Burger$12.99
Grilled then topped with American cheese, onion, pickles and thousand island dressing. Served on our traditional bun.
Batter Up Pretzels$8.89
Fresh made pretzel sticks served with our house smoked cheddar cheese sauce.
Kid's Cheeseburger$5.99
Served with fries.
Bender's Tavern image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Bender's Tavern

137 Court Ave. SW, Canton

Avg 4.7 (1426 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Halibut$43.95
Our #1 most popular item. We suggest Ala Foley Style (rolled in crushed ritz cracker and baked in the oven) served with lemon and butter (Ala Foley Shown in Picture)
Boston Scrod Dinner$26.00
Fresh from Boston! Served broiled or Ala Foley (shown Ala Foley)
Camp Kagel Walleye$31.00
Fresh Lake Erie Walleye served "Camp Kagle Style" (Lightly dusted with flour, salt, pepper, paprika and pan fried and baked in the oven) Served with tarter sauce and lemon
91 Wood Fired Oven image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

91 Wood Fired Oven

5570 Fulton Dr, Canton

Avg 4.4 (844 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Great Lakes Walleye$28.00
panko crusted walleye, lemon caper tarter sauce, risotto cake and tossed greens
Lemon Chicken$21.00
sauteed chicken breast in a white wine/lemon cream sauce with tomatoes, mushrooms and spinach over linguine
Pepperoni Pizza$12.00
red sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese
Papa Gyros image

 

Papa Gyros

2045 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton

Avg 4.4 (788 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grecian Salad Small$7.89
Lettuce, tomatoes, Greek Kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers, Greek pepperoncini peppers topped with feta cheese and served with handmade pita bread
Gyro Supreme$9.29
Flame broiled gyro meat, served on handmade pita bread with tomatoes, onion, and tzatziki sauce with feta cheese
Authentic Gyro$8.89
Flame broiled gyro meat, served on handmade pita bread with tomatoes, onion, and tzatziki sauce
Mata Mediterranean Grill image

 

Mata Mediterranean Grill

7214 Fulton Dr. NW, Canton

Avg 4.4 (337 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Platter$8.25
Served with choice of rice pilaf or veggie rice, a grecian salad, pita bread & tzatziki sauce
Gyro Gyro$9.25
Warm pita bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber & choice of tzatziki or spicy tzatziki
Grecian Salad$6.95
Mixed greens, diced tomato, onion, cucumber, Mata olives, feta, pepperoncini, pita & grecian dressing
Game Time image

 

Game Time

5153 W Tuscarawas St, Canton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10 Wings$12.99
Traditional fresh wings, lightly breaded and cooked to perfection. Tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
5 Ballz$6.79
Boneless skinless chicken chunks lightly breaded and tossed in any of our sauces. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese.
5 Wings$6.99
Traditional fresh wings, lightly breaded and cooked to perfection. Tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Three Brothers image

 

Three Brothers

7192 Fulton Dr NW, Canton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Ranch - 12 Boneless$13.00
served w/ celery & ranch or blue cheese. no splitting flavors, please! (for extra sauces, check out the sauce menu)
Federal League Quesadilla$10.00
chicken, bacon, tomatoes, red onion, cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, chipotle sour cream and salsa
Pub Pretzels$7.50
served with cheese sauce and house made honey mustard
Roosters image

 

Roosters

4335 Dressler Rd, Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Forever Craft Urban Winery image

 

Forever Craft Urban Winery -

2640 Easton St NE, Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Peach Fuzz BTL$16.00
Peach apricot chardonnay, medium bodied, semi-sweet with so much peach and apricot you can taste the fuzz
Green Apple Envy BTL$16.00
Green apple riesling, light and refreshing with a crunchy green apple bite
Blueberry Joe BTL$18.00
Blueberry pinot noir, medium bodied, sweet wine full of blueberry. Blueberry pie in a glass
Restaurant banner

 

The Rustic Rack2

4311 Cleveland Avenue Southwest, North Industry

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Napoli's Italian Eatery2

221 market avenue, Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
