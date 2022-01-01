Canton American restaurants you'll love

Bender's Tavern image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Bender's Tavern

137 Court Ave. SW, Canton

Avg 4.7 (1426 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Halibut$43.95
Our #1 most popular item. We suggest Ala Foley Style (rolled in crushed ritz cracker and baked in the oven) served with lemon and butter (Ala Foley Shown in Picture)
Boston Scrod Dinner$26.00
Fresh from Boston! Served broiled or Ala Foley (shown Ala Foley)
Camp Kagel Walleye$31.00
Fresh Lake Erie Walleye served "Camp Kagle Style" (Lightly dusted with flour, salt, pepper, paprika and pan fried and baked in the oven) Served with tarter sauce and lemon
More about Bender's Tavern
91 Wood Fired Oven image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

91 Wood Fired Oven

5570 Fulton Dr, Canton

Avg 4.4 (844 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Great Lakes Walleye$28.00
panko crusted walleye, lemon caper tarter sauce, risotto cake and tossed greens
Lemon Chicken$21.00
sauteed chicken breast in a white wine/lemon cream sauce with tomatoes, mushrooms and spinach over linguine
Pepperoni Pizza$12.00
red sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese
More about 91 Wood Fired Oven
Game Time image

 

Game Time

5153 W Tuscarawas St, Canton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10 Wings$12.99
Traditional fresh wings, lightly breaded and cooked to perfection. Tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
5 Ballz$6.79
Boneless skinless chicken chunks lightly breaded and tossed in any of our sauces. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese.
5 Wings$6.99
Traditional fresh wings, lightly breaded and cooked to perfection. Tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
More about Game Time
Three Brothers image

 

Three Brothers

7192 Fulton Dr NW, Canton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Ranch - 12 Boneless$13.00
served w/ celery & ranch or blue cheese. no splitting flavors, please! (for extra sauces, check out the sauce menu)
Federal League Quesadilla$10.00
chicken, bacon, tomatoes, red onion, cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, chipotle sour cream and salsa
Pub Pretzels$7.50
served with cheese sauce and house made honey mustard
More about Three Brothers

