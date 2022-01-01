Canton American restaurants you'll love
Bender's Tavern
137 Court Ave. SW, Canton
|Halibut
|$43.95
Our #1 most popular item. We suggest Ala Foley Style (rolled in crushed ritz cracker and baked in the oven) served with lemon and butter (Ala Foley Shown in Picture)
|Boston Scrod Dinner
|$26.00
Fresh from Boston! Served broiled or Ala Foley (shown Ala Foley)
|Camp Kagel Walleye
|$31.00
Fresh Lake Erie Walleye served "Camp Kagle Style" (Lightly dusted with flour, salt, pepper, paprika and pan fried and baked in the oven) Served with tarter sauce and lemon
91 Wood Fired Oven
5570 Fulton Dr, Canton
|Great Lakes Walleye
|$28.00
panko crusted walleye, lemon caper tarter sauce, risotto cake and tossed greens
|Lemon Chicken
|$21.00
sauteed chicken breast in a white wine/lemon cream sauce with tomatoes, mushrooms and spinach over linguine
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$12.00
red sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese
Game Time
5153 W Tuscarawas St, Canton
|10 Wings
|$12.99
Traditional fresh wings, lightly breaded and cooked to perfection. Tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
|5 Ballz
|$6.79
Boneless skinless chicken chunks lightly breaded and tossed in any of our sauces. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese.
|5 Wings
|$6.99
Traditional fresh wings, lightly breaded and cooked to perfection. Tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Three Brothers
7192 Fulton Dr NW, Canton
|Buffalo Ranch - 12 Boneless
|$13.00
served w/ celery & ranch or blue cheese. no splitting flavors, please! (for extra sauces, check out the sauce menu)
|Federal League Quesadilla
|$10.00
chicken, bacon, tomatoes, red onion, cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, chipotle sour cream and salsa
|Pub Pretzels
|$7.50
served with cheese sauce and house made honey mustard