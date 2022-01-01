Chicken salad in Canton
Canton restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Papa Gyros
Papa Gyros
4760 Everhard Rd NW, Canton
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.89
Our grilled chicken breast on top of romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese and topped with Caesar dressing. Served with pita bread.
|Chicken Grecian Salad
|$10.89
Our grilled chicken breast on top of lettuce, tomatoes, Greek Kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers, Greek pepperoncini peppers topped with feta cheese and served with handmade pita bread
More about Papa Gyros
Papa Gyros
2045 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.89
Our grilled chicken breast on top of romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese and topped with Caesar dressing. Served with pita bread.
|Chicken Grecian Salad
|$10.89
Our grilled chicken breast on top of lettuce, tomatoes, Greek Kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers, Greek pepperoncini peppers topped with feta cheese and served with handmade pita bread