Chicken salad in Canton

Chicken Grecian Salad image

 

Papa Gyros

4760 Everhard Rd NW, Canton

Avg 4.6 (3163 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.89
Our grilled chicken breast on top of romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese and topped with Caesar dressing. Served with pita bread.
Chicken Grecian Salad$10.89
Our grilled chicken breast on top of lettuce, tomatoes, Greek Kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers, Greek pepperoncini peppers topped with feta cheese and served with handmade pita bread
More about Papa Gyros
Chicken Grecian Salad image

 

Papa Gyros

2045 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton

Avg 4.4 (788 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.89
Our grilled chicken breast on top of romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese and topped with Caesar dressing. Served with pita bread.
Chicken Grecian Salad$10.89
Our grilled chicken breast on top of lettuce, tomatoes, Greek Kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers, Greek pepperoncini peppers topped with feta cheese and served with handmade pita bread
More about Papa Gyros
Three Brothers image

 

Three Brothers

7192 Fulton Dr NW, Canton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad, Salad$11.00
homemade, white meat, chicken salad with craisins, almonds and monterey jack cheese
Chicken Salad Melt$11.00
open faced on grilled bread with provolone, cheddar and tomato
More about Three Brothers

