North Canton restaurants you'll love

Go
North Canton restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • North Canton

North Canton's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Hummus
Mediterranean
Vegan
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Scroll right

Must-try North Canton restaurants

SOL Pie Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

SOL Pie Pizza

3159 Whitewood St NW, North Canton

Avg 4.7 (510 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Side Salad (Smaller)$7.99
Organic Local Lettuce Blend, Organic Onions, Organic Tomatoes, and All Natural Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese.
6 Boneless Wings$8.99
Cut from Organic Chicken Breast and coated with Housemade Breading
Lg Cheesy Bread$12.99
Medium Homemade Dough with Garlic Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil , All Natural Mozzarella and Provolone, Parmesan and Romano, and topped with Our House Seasonings.
More about SOL Pie Pizza
Shale Craft Coffee- image

 

Shale Craft Coffee-

2700 Easton Street, North Canton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shale Burger$13.99
Bacon, smoked cheddar, BBQ sauce and an onion ring on our hand-pressed burger.
Classic Burger$11.99
Juicy burger with your choice of cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Pulled Pork Dinner$13.99
Slow smoked pulled pork with apple compote.
More about Shale Craft Coffee-
Royal Docks Brewing Co. image

 

Royal Docks Brewing Co.

2668 Easton Street NE, Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Somer - Bottle$8.99
A bright, copper-hued ale with delicate notes of wildflower and grass layered over piquant flavors of pear, leather and oak gained over two years laid down in whiskey and rum barrels.
North East - 6 Pack$8.99
Crisp American Light Lager
Fried Chicken Sandwich 🐥$12.99
Red Cabbage Slaw. Chili - Honey Glaze. Served with Fries
More about Royal Docks Brewing Co.
Pizza BOGO image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Pizza BOGO

1212 S Main St, North Canton

Avg 4.5 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
9" Round$6.00
Sicilian 1/2 Sheet 11 X17$25.00
Side Mild Buffalo$1.50
More about Pizza BOGO
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill image

CHICKEN WINGS

The Basement Sports Bar and Grill

6976 Whipple Ave NW, North Canton

Avg 4.4 (841 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Philly Cheese Quesadilla$10.99
Steak Pompano Philly$9.99
Side Of Sauce$0.50
More about The Basement Sports Bar and Grill
91 Wood Fired Oven image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

91 Wood Fired Oven

1983 E Maple St, North Canton

Avg 4 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni Pizza$12.00
red sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese
Great Lakes Walleye$28.00
panko crusted walleye, lemon caper tarter sauce, risotto cake and tossed greens
Goat Cheese Cherry Salad - Full$11.00
mesclun greens, glazed pecans, dried cranberries & pecan crusted goat cheese, served with cherry vinaigrette
More about 91 Wood Fired Oven
Walther's Twin Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Walther's Twin Tavern

430 Applegrove St. NW, North Canton

Avg 4.1 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beer Battered Fish$15.99
Pacific Cod dipped in our homemade beer batter, fried till golden brown served with tartar sauce, broasted potatoes and cole slaw
Meat Lovers Omelet$13.49
Four eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onions and cheddar cheese
Chicken Quesadilla$9.99
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese served with sour cream and salsa
More about Walther's Twin Tavern
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

6698 Strip Ave, North Canton

Avg 4.8 (3411 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Salad$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
Jasmine's Favorite $10.95
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A medley of cooked beans, vegetables, and brown rice, seasoned with a blend of herbs and spices; side of Tahini Lemon or Hot Sauc
Chicken Curry Rolled$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Table Six image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Table Six

6113 Whipple Ave NW, North Canton

Avg 4.5 (566 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
T6 Smash Burger$12.00
T6 special sauce, lettuce, cheese, onion + hot pickles
Buffalo Mac & Cheese$12.50
house made mac and cheese topped with buffalo chicken tenders, tomatoes, herbed ranch and scallions
Brussel Sprout Tacos$9.50
3 tacos stuffed with roasted brussel sprouts, sweet potatoes, sweet and spicy jalapenos, caramelized onion jam and maple aioli.
More about Table Six
Shale Brewing - Taproom image

 

Shale Brewing - Taproom

7253 Whipple Ave NW, North Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Jalapeno UnPoppers$8.99
This is our take on jalapeño poppers. Fresh, cored jalapeño peppers filled with cream cheese, shredded cheddar and bacon. Roasted and drizzled with balsamic glaze.
Cuban$10.99
Ham, pork burnt ends, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard filling a baguette pressed golden brown. Served with kettle chips.
Buffalo Chicken$9.99
Buffalo chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, toasted in a sub bun. Served with chips.
More about Shale Brewing - Taproom
Consumer pic

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Howlin Bird

123 S. Main Street, North Canton

Avg 4.8 (107 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Small Flock$34.99
12 CHICKEN TENDERS
4 SIDES
3 DIPPING SAUCES
Medium Flock$36.99
1 WHOLE CHICKEN (cut)
8 CHICKEN TENDERS
4 SIDES
3 DIPPING SAUCES
3 Pc Tender$12.50
More about The Howlin Bird
Ohio Roasting Company image

 

Ohio Roasting Company

4870 Frank Ave NW, N Canton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cinnamon Roll Latte
Blend of cinnamon bun and vanilla
More about Ohio Roasting Company
Rockne's N Canton image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rockne's N Canton

5000 Portage Street Northwest, North Canton

Avg 4 (106 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Rockne's N Canton
New Berlin Dough Company image

 

New Berlin Dough Company

7253 Whipple Ave NW, North Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about New Berlin Dough Company

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in North Canton

Quesadillas

Mac And Cheese

Pretzels

Salmon

Wedge Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Map

More near North Canton to explore

Akron

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Massillon

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Wadsworth

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Canton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston