North Canton restaurants you'll love

More about SOL Pie Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
SOL Pie Pizza
3159 Whitewood St NW, North Canton
|Popular items
|Side Salad (Smaller)
|$7.99
Organic Local Lettuce Blend, Organic Onions, Organic Tomatoes, and All Natural Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese.
|6 Boneless Wings
|$8.99
Cut from Organic Chicken Breast and coated with Housemade Breading
|Lg Cheesy Bread
|$12.99
Medium Homemade Dough with Garlic Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil , All Natural Mozzarella and Provolone, Parmesan and Romano, and topped with Our House Seasonings.
More about Shale Craft Coffee-
Shale Craft Coffee-
2700 Easton Street, North Canton
|Popular items
|Shale Burger
|$13.99
Bacon, smoked cheddar, BBQ sauce and an onion ring on our hand-pressed burger.
|Classic Burger
|$11.99
Juicy burger with your choice of cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion.
|Pulled Pork Dinner
|$13.99
Slow smoked pulled pork with apple compote.
More about Royal Docks Brewing Co.
Royal Docks Brewing Co.
2668 Easton Street NE, Canton
|Popular items
|Somer - Bottle
|$8.99
A bright, copper-hued ale with delicate notes of wildflower and grass layered over piquant flavors of pear, leather and oak gained over two years laid down in whiskey and rum barrels.
|North East - 6 Pack
|$8.99
Crisp American Light Lager
|Fried Chicken Sandwich 🐥
|$12.99
Red Cabbage Slaw. Chili - Honey Glaze. Served with Fries
More about Pizza BOGO
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Pizza BOGO
1212 S Main St, North Canton
|Popular items
|9" Round
|$6.00
|Sicilian 1/2 Sheet 11 X17
|$25.00
|Side Mild Buffalo
|$1.50
More about The Basement Sports Bar and Grill
CHICKEN WINGS
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill
6976 Whipple Ave NW, North Canton
|Popular items
|Philly Cheese Quesadilla
|$10.99
|Steak Pompano Philly
|$9.99
|Side Of Sauce
|$0.50
More about 91 Wood Fired Oven
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
91 Wood Fired Oven
1983 E Maple St, North Canton
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$12.00
red sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese
|Great Lakes Walleye
|$28.00
panko crusted walleye, lemon caper tarter sauce, risotto cake and tossed greens
|Goat Cheese Cherry Salad - Full
|$11.00
mesclun greens, glazed pecans, dried cranberries & pecan crusted goat cheese, served with cherry vinaigrette
More about Walther's Twin Tavern
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Walther's Twin Tavern
430 Applegrove St. NW, North Canton
|Popular items
|Beer Battered Fish
|$15.99
Pacific Cod dipped in our homemade beer batter, fried till golden brown served with tartar sauce, broasted potatoes and cole slaw
|Meat Lovers Omelet
|$13.49
Four eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onions and cheddar cheese
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.99
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese served with sour cream and salsa
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
6698 Strip Ave, North Canton
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad
|$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
|Jasmine's Favorite
|$10.95
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A medley of cooked beans, vegetables, and brown rice, seasoned with a blend of herbs and spices; side of Tahini Lemon or Hot Sauc
|Chicken Curry Rolled
|$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
More about Table Six
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Table Six
6113 Whipple Ave NW, North Canton
|Popular items
|T6 Smash Burger
|$12.00
T6 special sauce, lettuce, cheese, onion + hot pickles
|Buffalo Mac & Cheese
|$12.50
house made mac and cheese topped with buffalo chicken tenders, tomatoes, herbed ranch and scallions
|Brussel Sprout Tacos
|$9.50
3 tacos stuffed with roasted brussel sprouts, sweet potatoes, sweet and spicy jalapenos, caramelized onion jam and maple aioli.
More about Shale Brewing - Taproom
Shale Brewing - Taproom
7253 Whipple Ave NW, North Canton
|Popular items
|Jalapeno UnPoppers
|$8.99
This is our take on jalapeño poppers. Fresh, cored jalapeño peppers filled with cream cheese, shredded cheddar and bacon. Roasted and drizzled with balsamic glaze.
|Cuban
|$10.99
Ham, pork burnt ends, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard filling a baguette pressed golden brown. Served with kettle chips.
|Buffalo Chicken
|$9.99
Buffalo chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, toasted in a sub bun. Served with chips.
More about The Howlin Bird
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Howlin Bird
123 S. Main Street, North Canton
|Popular items
|Small Flock
|$34.99
12 CHICKEN TENDERS
4 SIDES
3 DIPPING SAUCES
|Medium Flock
|$36.99
1 WHOLE CHICKEN (cut)
8 CHICKEN TENDERS
4 SIDES
3 DIPPING SAUCES
|3 Pc Tender
|$12.50
More about Ohio Roasting Company
Ohio Roasting Company
4870 Frank Ave NW, N Canton
|Popular items
|Cinnamon Roll Latte
Blend of cinnamon bun and vanilla
More about Rockne's N Canton
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rockne's N Canton
5000 Portage Street Northwest, North Canton