Royal Docks Brewing Company

2668 Easton Street NE

Canton, OH 44720

Beer

Baba Yaga - 4 Pack

$11.99

Our porter is a rich, robust ale with a dry, roasted finish. Fresh, course-cracked South American fair trade coffee courtesy of Tree City Coffee in Kent, Ohio is added just prior to moving the beer to packaging. One of our most popular seasonal releases, Baba Yaga is a whole new way to enjoy your coffee with breakfast, lunch or dinner.

$19.99

$11.99

A tart, refreshing dark cherry rose that is prickly, floral, and tangy with a touch of salt.

$12.99
Key Lime - 6 Pack - Karrikin Sparkling Spirits

$10.99

4.75% ABV. Key lime soda blended with Ohio made "agave" spirit (Tequila). Margarita-lite - the perfect pool-side drink! Gluten Free

North East - 6 Pack

$8.99

Crisp American Light Lager

$11.99

$15.99
Somer - Bottle

$8.99Out of stock

A bright, copper-hued ale with delicate notes of wildflower and grass layered over piquant flavors of pear, leather and oak gained over two years laid down in whiskey and rum barrels.

Spring - Bottle

$8.99

A slightly tart blend featuring oak and ember aromas overlying crisp orchard flavours of fresh hay and apple from a year-long stay in whisky, bourbon, madiera and rum barrels.

Vlad Stout- 4 Pack

$11.99

Big, bold and unapologetic, our Imperial Stout is a massive 13.1% ABV beer with a deep and rich roastiness from chocolate and various other roasted grains backed up by a great deal of residual sweetness from a giant charge of caramel malts. Despite its obdurate nature, Vlad drinks with a smoothness and elegance that belies it’s mighty strength and mouthfeel.

$12.99

$11.99

Wine

$32.00
Bottle - Triad

$32.00

Blend of Concord, Catawaba, & Niagara with tastes of grapefruit and grape jelly.

Bottle - Sauv Blanc

$32.00

A fresh, juicy wine with vibrant acidity and plenty of weight and length on the palate. Ripe, tropical fruit flavor with passion fruit, melon, and grapefruit. PAIRINGS: Pairs brilliantly with seafood, cruciferous vegetables, or summer salads.

Bottle - Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Color: Typical straw yellow with light green nuances Aroma: Ample, fruity, slight aromatic and long lasting. Flavor: Soft, full bodied, fresh and dry.

Bottle - Chardonnay

$32.00

Stainless Steel aged Chardonnay with tastes of pear, peach, & buttery creaminess

Bottle - The Guide

$36.00

Cabernet Sauvignon with tastes of cherry cola, rich mocha, and vanilla, with a long, dark cherry finish.

$25.00

$42.00
Bottle - Champagne

$25.00

Round and pleasant palate with sweep spots and final reminders of apple. Balanced and open, harmonious and with a lingering finish. ENJOY WITH: Due to its characteristics of good acidity and rounded finish is particularly suited for drinking either as anaperitif or with most dishes. It is ideal to enjoy with charcuterie, fish, rice, white meat and cheese.

$36.00

Soft Drinks

20oz Coke

$2.50
20oz Diet Coke

$2.50
20oz Sprite

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.25

For The Table

Bavarian Pretzel

$9.99

House made Beer Cheese. House made IPA Mustard.

Fried Deviled Eggs

$13.99

Panco Crusted. Avocado Whip. Cilantro. Pico de Gallo

Wings

$10.99

6 Traditional Wings. Sauces Available: Black Garlic, Calabrian Chili Hot, Stick Thai. Ranch only served with Calabrian Chili Hot, unless otherwise requested.

Poutine

$10.99

Short Rib. White Cheddar Curds. Vlad Gravy. Chive

Short Rib

$12.99

Potato Puree. Demi-Glace. Crispy Kale

Stuffed Peppers

$12.99

Hungarian Hot Peppers. House Sausage. Tomato Cream Sauce

Arancini

$11.99

Fontina. Wild Mushroom. Walnut Pesto

$11.99

Arugula. Pepita. Apple. Pomegranate Seed. Goat Cheese. Cider Vinaigrette

Mushroom Flatbread

$13.99

Braised Kale. Fontina. Truffle Oil. Chive

Scotch Egg Flatbread

$13.99

Alfredo Sauce. Provolone. House Sausage. Hard Boiled Egg

$13.99

Pepperoni. Nashville Hot Sauce, Hot Honey, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil.Chive

Big Plates

Vlad Burger

$16.99

Char Grilled 8 oz Certified Angus Beef. House made Vlad Stout Sauce. Bacon. Pickled Red Onions. Sriracha Aioli. Lettuce. Tomato. Brioche Bun. Smoked Gouda Cheese. Comes with side of steak fries.

Fish & Chips

$17.99

2 pieces of London Ale Battered Alaskan Cod. Served with "Chips" and House Tartar.

Burger

$11.99

American cheese. Lettuce. Tomato. Pickle.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Brussel Sprout Slaw. Hot Honey. House Pickles

Pork Schnitzel

$16.99

German Potato Salad. Caperberry. Lemon

Carbonara

$15.99

Fresh Spaghetti. Guanciale. Pecorino. Egg Yolk

Snacks

Chip Dip

$5.99

House Made French Onion Dip Served with Kettle Cooked Hartville Potato Chips

House Salad 🥗

$5.99

Cucumber. Tomato. Red Onion. Downstream Jam Vinaigrette

Side Fries 🍟

$4.99

Hand Cut Fries. Served with Ketchup

Dessert

$5.99

New York Style. Fresh Strawberry Glaze

$5.99

Vanilla ice cream, Chocolate drizzle

$2.99

Kid's Menu

Kid's Pasta Marinara

$5.00

Two breaded chicken fingers served with fries and ketchup

$5.00

Plain Cheese Pizza - No Sauce

$5.00
Sunday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Royal Docks Brewing Co. Foeder House + Kitchen in Oakwood Square Plaza is our home for wood aging beer. #MindTheTap

2668 Easton Street NE, Canton, OH 44720

