Barberton restaurants you'll love
Barberton's top cuisines
Must-try Barberton restaurants
More about Ignite Brewing Company
Ignite Brewing Company
600 W. Tuscarawas Ave, Barberton
|Popular items
|5-4-3 Double IPA
|$5.00
Imperial / Double IPA 9% ABV 125 IBU.
Turn Two, double’em up, twist it, around the horn double play, whatever you want to call it - this tangerine and citrus forward double IPA is ode to the most beautiful double play in baseball!
|Mountain High Haze
New England IPA 6.2% ABV 40 IBU.
Let your life be full of wonder in the mountain high haze. Those sweet moments of trying to touch the sun during the day, and those memories around a campfire at night. The one thing that’s clear is hazy clouds make everything look better. This hazy hop blend of Citra, Mosaic, Mandarina and El Dorado will guide you down a fruit-forward trail of tropical citrus and stone fruit flavors, finished with a smooth malt backbone that is softer than the shadow from the starlight.
|Staycation Sunset
Gose with Pineapple and Tangerine - 4.5% ABV 8 IBU. While we may be trading in our beach umbrellas for drink umbrellas, this gose will help you get into a tropical state of mind wherever you may be. Huge sweet citrus and tropical aromas complement the tart tangerine and slightly salty-sweet pineapple notes. It’s as refreshing as a backyard kiddie pool filled with cold water right from the hose.
More about Casa Del Mar
Casa Del Mar
3725 Cleveland Massillon Rd, Norton
|Popular items
|Enchilada
|Cheese Dip
|#3 Cheese Quesadilla & Rice
|$5.99
More about El Tule Mexican Bar and Grill
El Tule Mexican Bar and Grill
562 W. Tuscarawas Ave., Barberton
More about Wink's Drive-In and Food Park
Wink's Drive-In and Food Park
75 5th St SE, Barberton
More about The Pregame Tavern
The Pregame Tavern
105 2ND ST NW, BARBERTON