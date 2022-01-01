Barberton restaurants you'll love

Barberton restaurants
Toast
  •
  • Barberton

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Ignite Brewing Company image

 

Ignite Brewing Company

600 W. Tuscarawas Ave, Barberton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
5-4-3 Double IPA$5.00
Imperial / Double IPA 9% ABV 125 IBU.
Turn Two, double’em up, twist it, around the horn double play, whatever you want to call it - this tangerine and citrus forward double IPA is ode to the most beautiful double play in baseball!
Mountain High Haze
New England IPA 6.2% ABV 40 IBU.
Let your life be full of wonder in the mountain high haze. Those sweet moments of trying to touch the sun during the day, and those memories around a campfire at night. The one thing that’s clear is hazy clouds make everything look better. This hazy hop blend of Citra, Mosaic, Mandarina and El Dorado will guide you down a fruit-forward trail of tropical citrus and stone fruit flavors, finished with a smooth malt backbone that is softer than the shadow from the starlight.
Staycation Sunset
Gose with Pineapple and Tangerine - 4.5% ABV 8 IBU. While we may be trading in our beach umbrellas for drink umbrellas, this gose will help you get into a tropical state of mind wherever you may be. Huge sweet citrus and tropical aromas complement the tart tangerine and slightly salty-sweet pineapple notes. It’s as refreshing as a backyard kiddie pool filled with cold water right from the hose.
Casa Del Mar image

 

Casa Del Mar

3725 Cleveland Massillon Rd, Norton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Enchilada
Cheese Dip
#3 Cheese Quesadilla & Rice$5.99
Restaurant banner

 

El Tule Mexican Bar and Grill

562 W. Tuscarawas Ave., Barberton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wink's Drive-In and Food Park image

 

Wink's Drive-In and Food Park

75 5th St SE, Barberton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
The Pregame Tavern image

 

The Pregame Tavern

105 2ND ST NW, BARBERTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
