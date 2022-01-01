Barberton restaurants you'll love

New England IPA 6.2% ABV 40 IBU.

Let your life be full of wonder in the mountain high haze. Those sweet moments of trying to touch the sun during the day, and those memories around a campfire at night. The one thing that’s clear is hazy clouds make everything look better. This hazy hop blend of Citra, Mosaic, Mandarina and El Dorado will guide you down a fruit-forward trail of tropical citrus and stone fruit flavors, finished with a smooth malt backbone that is softer than the shadow from the starlight.

