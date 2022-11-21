Ignite Brewing Company

Restaurant header imageView gallery
12 Beers of Christmas Pre-Order
Shadows on the Clouds

BEER TO GO

12 Beers of Christmas Pre-Order

$40.00
108

108

$6.50+

108 raised red-waxed double stitches tightly weave together the heart of America’s pastime. Get a grip on this full-flavored session hazy IPA with a “good hop” blend of Citra, Mandarina, and Moteuka that shines almost as bright as the summer sun in center field.

5-4-3 Double IPA

5-4-3 Double IPA

$7.00+

Imperial / Double IPA 9% ABV | 125 IBU. Turn Two, double’em up, twist it, around the horn double play, whatever you want to call it - this tangerine and citrus forward double IPA is ode to the most beautiful double play in baseball!

Blonde Barista

Blonde Barista

$6.50+

Blonde Ale infused with Coffee 4.7% ABV | 22 IBU. Guatemalan whole bean coffee rested on our delicious Matchstick Blonde delivers a simply remarkable balance that is sure to leave you asking – “Who’s the blonde stranger, who entered my life?”

Barrel-Aged Flighty Temptress

Barrel-Aged Flighty Temptress

$12.00+

Barrel-Aged Belgian Tripel 11% ABV | 25 IBU “Let us step into the night and pursue that flighty temptress; adventure!” - Albus Dumbledore. Our traditional Belgian Tripel has been aged for 9 3/4 months in Willet bourbon barrels, and the results are truly magical. We sampled many of the world’s best bourbons to identify the perfect expression of oak to complement our traditional Belgian Tripel, and we believe the beautifully triple pot distilled Willet bourbon just might be the perfect cask mate to one of our favorite beers. The result is a smooth yet spicy and fruity potion that is sure to leave you spellbound.

Cherry Gose With Anything

Cherry Gose With Anything

$7.00+

Gose with Tart Cherry and Lime - 4.5% ABV 8 IBU. Sweet tart cherries “gose” together perfectly with a fruity zest of lime in this classic kettle sour that is truly the best thing to come out of 2020. Grab a pint, throw on your sunglasses, and enjoy this refreshing sip of sunshine.

Freedom's Calling

$6.50+
Ignite The Jack-o'-Lantern

Ignite The Jack-o'-Lantern

$6.50+

Pumpkin Ale 7% ABV | 32 IBU. We have scoured the patch, to find the perfect match. A bright orange ball, to light up your Fall. As this pumpkin ale, will never fail To roll in the best season of all. Enjoy Ignite's take on one of the most beloved seasonals in all of craft beer!

Ignite the Lights

Ignite the Lights

$13.99+

Winter Ale - 7.5% ABV 35 IBU. Do you have visions of cinnamon sugar dancing on the rim of your glass? How about a malty delicious melody of ginger and honey joyfully carrying you into your holiday celebrations? It's that glorious season to hang the stocking with care, decorate the tree, and Ignite the Lights!

The Match King

The Match King

$7.50+

Named in honor of O.C. Barber, the City of Barberton’s Founder, The Match King is a delicious hop forward Imperial Red IPA with notes of tropical fruit in the front & a toasted malt finish.

Ignite Memory Lane

Ignite Memory Lane

$6.00+

American Light Lager 4.2% ABV | 12 IBU To the nights you wish you didn't forget. We've crafted this twist on the classic American light lager to deliver a crisp and refreshing experience. This may just become your new favorite brew to enjoy with your best buds, or for floating down the river in your canoe.

Memphis Sunset

Memphis Sunset

$6.50+

Named for the King of Rock, this Peanut Butter Dunkelweizen is a light, easy drinking beer that delivers the delicious flavor of banana bread covered in peanut butter. The darker malts add a caramel-sweet bread background that pairs perfectly with the banana and clove flavors created by the yeast. This beer creates an unforgettable experience - just like the King himself.

Moira's Mimosa

Moira's Mimosa

$6.50+

Cara Cara Orange & Grapefruit Seltzer 5.9% ABV “Fear Not, She Hath Risen!” Rise & shine and start your day with Moira’s Mimosa – our Cara Cara Orange & Grapefruit Hard Seltzer. Cara Cara oranges provides a bright, citrusy sweetness that is perfectly balanced by the bold, tart grapefruit for a refreshing mimosa-like experience.

Mountain High Haze

Mountain High Haze

$7.00+

New England IPA 6.2% ABV | 40 IBU Let your life be full of wonder in the mountain high haze. Those sweet moments of trying to touch the sun during the day, and those memories around a campfire at night. The one thing that’s clear is hazy clouds make everything look better. This hazy hop blend of Citra, Mosaic, Mandarina and El Dorado will guide you down a fruit-forward trail of tropical citrus and stone fruit flavors, finished with a smooth malt backbone that is softer than the shadow from the starlight.

Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest

$6.50+

Märzen-Style Lager 5.5% ABV | 25 IBU The first Oktoberfest dates back to 1810, and this style has been celebrated ever since! Enjoy Ignite's very drinkable take on this traditional malt-forward German style lager.

Ignite Prost!

Ignite Prost!

$6.00+

Hefeweizen - 4.6% ABV 15 IBU. The perfect pint for cheers-ing with your freunde! This hefeweizen has the traditional balanced banana and clove flavors that will make you want to pound your stein on the table and step into your lederhosen. Ein mehr bitte!

Scarlet

Scarlet

$6.00+

Irish Red Ale 4.8% ABV | 19 IBU Strike up the band and load up the cooler for tailgate season with a cold, easy drinking, malt-forward Irish red ale. Known for marching to the sweet notes of toffee and caramel, it’s a touchdown of a salute to our Buckeye state.

Shadows on the Clouds

Shadows on the Clouds

$7.50+

New England IPA 7.4% ABV | 40 IBU Brewed to celebrate life's happiest moments. You know the one - when you're flyin' high with a big smile on your face, and the only thing you can see are shadows on the clouds. This lactose-free big hazy IPA has huge stone fruit, mango and citrus notes from a blend of four different hops with a surprisingly low bitterness, finishing clean and slightly sweet. We hope this helps you savor those sweet moments just a little more.

Barrel-Aged Ignite the Jack-O'-Lantern

Barrel-Aged Ignite the Jack-O'-Lantern

$20.00

Barrel-Aged Pumpkin Ale infused with Coffee & Vanilla 10.8% ABV | 28 IBU We have scoured the patch, To find the perfect match. Hints of coffee, spice and caramel Will light up your fall with a spell. As this imperial pumpkin ale Will never fail To roll in the best season of all. Dive into fall with the unforgettable flavor of our beloved pumpkin ale infused with coffee beans and aged in bourbon barrels – a delicious treat right from the pumpkin patch!

Glassware

Growler

Growler

$10.00
5-4-3 Can Glass

5-4-3 Can Glass

$5.00
Adventure Can Glass

Adventure Can Glass

$5.00
Cherry Blonde Can Glass

Cherry Blonde Can Glass

$5.00

OCBA: From The Heart

$5.00

Misc

Marc Bona - Hidden History

$21.99

Sweatshirts

Blue - Ignite Hoodie

Blue - Ignite Hoodie

$45.00
Gray - Ignite Zip Hoodie

Gray - Ignite Zip Hoodie

$45.00

T-Shirts

Blue - Barista Circle

Blue - Barista Circle

$20.00
Blue - Full Color Logo

Blue - Full Color Logo

$20.00
Blue - White Logo

Blue - White Logo

$20.00
Gray - Baseball 3/4 Sleeve

Gray - Baseball 3/4 Sleeve

$25.00
Gray - Full Color Logo

Gray - Full Color Logo

$20.00
Gray - T-shirt Hoodie

Gray - T-shirt Hoodie

$27.50
Yellow - Barista

Yellow - Barista

$20.00

Red - La Luz

$20.00

Blue Anniversary - Clouds

$20.00

Red - Grey Logo

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Making Beer Make A Difference It all started with curiosity around community & craft – how can we create a better community & a better beer. Enjoy Ignite's high quality craft beer with your family & friends in our taproom & everywhere we distribute. Ignite Brewing Company offers a wide selection focusing on quality, great taste and original recipes made from fresh ingredients. Our most important ingredient? Curiosity. We love to explore, experiment, and experience new creations and share them with you!

Website

Location

600 W. Tuscarawas Ave, Barberton, OH 44203

Directions

Gallery
Ignite Brewing Company image
Ignite Brewing Company image
Ignite Brewing Company image

