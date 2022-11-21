Ignite Brewing Company

Barrel-Aged Flighty Temptress

$12.00 +

Barrel-Aged Belgian Tripel 11% ABV | 25 IBU “Let us step into the night and pursue that flighty temptress; adventure!” - Albus Dumbledore. Our traditional Belgian Tripel has been aged for 9 3/4 months in Willet bourbon barrels, and the results are truly magical. We sampled many of the world’s best bourbons to identify the perfect expression of oak to complement our traditional Belgian Tripel, and we believe the beautifully triple pot distilled Willet bourbon just might be the perfect cask mate to one of our favorite beers. The result is a smooth yet spicy and fruity potion that is sure to leave you spellbound.