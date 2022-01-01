Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Pizza
American

Ohio Brewing Company

704 Reviews

$$

2250 Front Street

Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

Apps and Shareables

Battered Onion Rings

$8.00

Calamari

$12.00

Cheesy Garlic Breadsticks

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$9.00

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.00

Loaded House Chips

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Pretzel Sticks

$9.00

Quesadilla

$8.00

Smoked Gouda Bites

$8.00

Soup of the Day

$4.00

Spicy Cauliflower

$8.00

Stuffed Hungarian Peppers

$12.00

Table Pretzel

$14.00

Snack bag

$1.25

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Burgers

Beyond Burger

$12.00

Blue Cheese Burger

$12.00

Classic Cheese Burger

$10.00

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$12.00

OBC Burger

$12.00

Southwestern Burger

$12.00

Desserts

Creamy Peanut Butter Pie

$6.00

Chocolate Stout Cake

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

Kids Pizza

$5.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

Salads

OBC House Salad

$9.00

Pecan Blue Cheese Salad

$10.00

Sandwiches

OBC Club Sandwich

$13.00

BLT

$10.00

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

OBC Rueben

$12.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Chicken Philly

$13.00

Spent Grain Pizzas

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Build-A-Pizza

$10.00

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

OBC Cheese Pizza

$10.00

OBC Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.00

Veggie Pizza

$15.00

Wings

6 traditional wings

$7.49

12 traditional wings

$14.49

6 Boneless Wings

$5.99

12 Boneless Wings

$11.49

All you can eat

$11.99

Wing refill

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
2250 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

