Brewpubs & Breweries
Royal Docks Brewing Taproom + Kitchen
655 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 1:30 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 1:30 am
Restaurant info
Royal Docks Brewing Co. Taproom + Kitchen is our flagship location based in Jackson Township. #MindTheTap
Location
7162 Fulton Dr Nw, Canton, OH 44718
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Canton
Bender's Tavern - Canton's Oldest and Finest since 1902
4.7 • 1,426
137 Court Ave. SW Canton, OH 44702
View restaurant