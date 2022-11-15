Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Royal Docks Brewing Taproom + Kitchen

655 Reviews

$$

7162 Fulton Dr Nw

Canton, OH 44718

Kensington Salad
Cheeseburger
Bavarian Pretzel

Sharable Bits & Pieces

Baked Wings

Baked Wings

$9.99

We BAKE our wings. Choose from traditional or boneless. Tossed in your choice of bbq, buffalo, stinging honey garlic, garlic parmesan, korean bbq .

Bavarian Pretzel

Bavarian Pretzel

$7.99

Bavarian pretzel served with our in house made beer cheese dip. We use our beer to create this amazing dip.

Burrata

Burrata

$12.99

Fresh mozzarella ball filled with cheese curd and rich thick cream, topped with EVOO, garlic & lemon zest, served with seasoned crostinis

Castelvetrano Olives

Castelvetrano Olives

$4.99

Sicilian green olives, buttery-sweet flavor and crisp meaty texture

Edamame

Edamame

$7.99

Soy beans in the pod tossed in a sweet & spicy sauce, sprinkled with kosher salt.

Herbed Ricotta

Herbed Ricotta

$8.99

Fresh dill & green onions mixed with creamy ricotta, served with seasoned crostinis.

Loaded Twisty Fries

Loaded Twisty Fries

$11.99

Twisty fries loaded with cheddar cheese, bacon bits, sour cream and green onions.

Muchos Amigos Twisty Fries

Muchos Amigos Twisty Fries

$11.99

Twisty fries sprinkled with taco seasoning & topped with mixed cheese, corn bean salsa, pineapple pico & cilantro & drizzled with sriracha sour cream.

Picadilly Poppers

Picadilly Poppers

$7.99

Fresh jalapeño halves filled with cream cheese, cheddar cheese & bacon. Taproom favorites. Can be spicy, but you never know with fresh jalapeños.

Pimento Dip

Pimento Dip

$7.99

Creamy, cheesy, tangy, peppery, spreadable dip served with crostinis

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$10.99

Our twist on the traditional quesadillas. Choose from: cheese & veggies or chicken & veggies Comes with side plate of lettuce, pico, and sour cream.

Roasted Red Pepper Ricotta Dip

Roasted Red Pepper Ricotta Dip

$8.99

Roasted red peppers mixed with creamy ricotta, served with seasoned crostinis.

Ricotta Dip - Trio

Ricotta Dip - Trio

$14.99

Try all 3 ricotta dips, served with seasoned crostinis.

Sun - Dried Tomato Ricotta Dip

Sun - Dried Tomato Ricotta Dip

$8.99

Sun-dried Tomato Ricotta Dip- Sun-dried tomatoes & basil mixed with creamy ricotta, served with seasoned crostinis

Salads

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$11.99

Romaine & iceberg mix, tomatoes, eggs, cucumbers, bacon, cheddar cheese, red onion & choice of dressing.

Kensington Salad

Kensington Salad

$12.99

Mixed greens, apples, pecans, bacon, cucumbers, goat cheese & poppy seed dressing.

Mediterranean Chickpea Salad

Mediterranean Chickpea Salad

$11.99

Spring mix, garbanzo beans, roasted tomatoes, kalamata olives & English cucumbers. Tossed in a creamy tzatziki dressing.

Thai Ramen Noodle

Thai Ramen Noodle

$12.99

Red & green cabbage, carrots, green onions, sliced almonds & dry ramen noodles. Tossed in a Thai vinaigrette.

Flatbreads

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$12.99

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions & mixed cheese.

Brie

Brie

$13.99

Honey, bacon, and candied pecans are the perfect accompaniments to delicious slices of brie.

Buffalo Ranch

Buffalo Ranch

$12.99

Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, mixed cheese, topped with celery & ranch.

Cheese

Cheese

$10.99

Traditional cheese pizza on a flatbread.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$12.99

House made sauce, ground beef, tomatoes, red onions, bacon, mixed cheese, & pickles.

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$12.99

Creamy Alfredo, grilled chicken, bacon, red onion, pizza cheese, topped with tomatoes & green onions.

Chipotle Chicken

Chipotle Chicken

$13.99

Chipotle chicken, bacon, tomatoes, spicy ghost pepper cheese, topped with avocado, drizzled with chipotle sour cream & cilantro.

Fungi

Fungi

$13.99

Truffle mushroom cream base, sautéed mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, goat cheese, topped with lemony arugula.

Margarita

Margarita

$12.99

Marinated heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze and basil.

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$13.99

Artichoke pesto, red onions, roasted tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta cheese & fresh basil, served with a lemon wedge.

Nashville Hot

Nashville Hot

$13.99

The adult version of a classic Pepperoni and Cheese...featuring Nashville Hot Chile Oil, Mike's Hot Honey, Fresh Mozzarella, basil and chives.

Peachy Keen

Peachy Keen

$13.00

Brie, peaches,red onion,bacon, basil and balsamic glaze

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$10.99

Can't go wrong. Traditional pepperoni pizza on a flatbread.

Royal Scotch Egg

Royal Scotch Egg

$12.99

Our signature flatbread! Sausage, Alfredo, hard boiled egg & pizza cheese.

Summer Fresh

Summer Fresh

$13.99

Marinated heirloom tomatoes, burrata, avocado, and arugula. Topped with a basil vinaigrette.

Taco

Taco

$12.99

Cream cheese, taco seasoning, ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, & mixed cheese, drizzled with sriracha sour cream.

Sides & Soups & Desserts

Apple Tart

Apple Tart

$6.50

Sweet and tangy apples in a soft pastry crust, heated and served with ice cream and caramel syrup

Berry Tart

Berry Tart

$6.50
French Fries

French Fries

$4.00

Soup - Beef Chili

$5.00Out of stock
Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00

Spring mix, tomato, cucumber, onion & cheddar cheese.

Kid's Meal

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Chicken fingers served with fries.

Kids Grill Cheese

Kids Grill Cheese

$5.99

Toasted white bread with american cheese. Served with fries

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kid size mac n cheese

Applesauce

$1.50

Ice Cream

$1.50

Kids white milk

$1.00

Homogenized milk .5pt

$ Miscellaneous Items

Smiley Cookie Only

$0.50Out of stock

$ Add Avocado

$1.50

$ Add Chicken

$4.00

$ Add Crostini (6)

$1.50

$ Add Side Blue cheese

$0.25

$ Add Side Ranch

$0.25

$ Add Side Raw Vegies

$1.50

Assorted veggies.

$ Add Tortilla Chips

$1.50

$ Add Xtra shredded cheese

$1.50

$ Beer cheese (to go soup cup)

$5.00

Wine

Bottle - Chardonnay - California Republic

Bottle - Chardonnay - California Republic

$26.00

Layered aromas of honeysuckle, melon and nutmeg introduce a satisfying mouthfeel Complex flavors of almond, tropical fruits and whipped cream and finish of subtle vanilla and apple

Bottle - Moscato - Fiori

Bottle - Moscato - Fiori

$23.00

A pleasantly sweet wine that's off-dry and slightly frizzante and showcases impressions of tropical fruit, peach and nectarine.

Bottle - Pinot Noir - Queen of Hearts

Bottle - Pinot Noir - Queen of Hearts

$24.00

Exotic mulberry and black cherry flavors ride atop the soft tannins and an underlying acidity, while white pepper dust and menthol unfold the finish.

Bottle -Cabernet - California Republic

Bottle -Cabernet - California Republic

$26.00

Bottle -Sauvignon Blanc - Rain

$30.00

Soft Drinks

20oz Bottle - Coke

20oz Bottle - Coke

$2.50
20oz Bottle - Dasani Water

20oz Bottle - Dasani Water

$2.50
20oz Bottle - Diet Coke

20oz Bottle - Diet Coke

$2.50
20oz Bottle - Sprite

20oz Bottle - Sprite

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.00

Shirts

XXL Leatherhead Long Sleeve

$5.00

S Leatherhead Short Sleeve

$5.00

XXL Leatherhead Short Sleeve

$5.00

Hats and Scarves

Gray Beanie

Gray Beanie

$15.00
Black Red/ Pom Beanie/ RDB logo

Black Red/ Pom Beanie/ RDB logo

$15.00

Glassware

Glass - 2022 Ohio Pint Day

$10.00Out of stock
Glass - Crime of Passionfruit

Glass - Crime of Passionfruit

$5.00

Glass - Daemonium

$5.00
Glass - Lost Year Series

Glass - Lost Year Series

$5.00
Glass - Ohio Pint Day 2021

Glass - Ohio Pint Day 2021

$5.00
Glass - Pendragon

Glass - Pendragon

$5.00

Pint

$5.00

Other

RDB Sticker

$1.00

Mug Club Membership

2022 Half year Membership

$82.50Out of stock

2023 Mug Club Year Membership

$200.00

2023 Mug Club Renewal

$180.00

NEW Leatherhead Shirt

NEW Leatherhead Shirt - Small

$10.00

NEW Leatherhead Shirt - Medium

$10.00

NEW Leatherhead Shirt - 2XL

$10.00Out of stock

NEW Classic T-Shirt

New Classic Tee - Red - Small

$10.00

New Classic Tee - Red - 2XL

$10.00

Yuletide Sweater

Yuletide Small

$40.00

Yuletide Medium

$40.00

Yuletide Large

$40.00

Yuletide XL

$40.00

Yuletide XXL

$40.00

New Backyard Shirts

XL-Pink Lawn chair BYC Shirt

$20.00

2 XL-Pink Lawn chair BYC Shirt

$20.00

2XL-Yellow - Lawn Chair BYC Shirt

$20.00

Small-Yellow - Your Summer Crush BYC Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Medium-Yellow - Your Summer Crush BYC Shirt

$20.00

Large-Yellow - Your Summer Crush BYC Shirt

$20.00

XL-Yellow - Your Summer Crush BYC Shirt

$20.00

2XL-Yellow - Your Summer Crush BYC Shirt

$20.00

Large-Pink - Your Summer Crush BYC Shirt

$20.00

XL-Pink - Your Summer Crush BYC Shirt

$20.00

2XL-Pink - Your Summer Crush BYC Shirt

$20.00

Small-Yellow - Summer Wont Crush

$20.00

Large-Yellow - Summer Wont Crush

$20.00Out of stock

Medium-Pink - Summer Wont Crush

$20.00

Large-Pink - Summer Wont Crush

$20.00

XL-Pink - Summer Wont Crush

$20.00

Medium - Pink - Don't Sip Crush

$20.00

Large - Pink - Don't Sip Crush

$20.00

XL - Pink - Don't Sip Crush

$20.00

XXL - Pink - Don't Sip Crush

$20.00

XL -Yellow - Don't Sip Crush

$20.00

XXL -Yellow - Don't Sip Crush

$20.00

Medium -Pink - Better Beer

$20.00

Large -Pink - Better Beer

$20.00

2XL -Pink - Better Beer

$20.00Out of stock

Small - Yellow - Better Beer

$20.00

Medium - Yellow - Better Beer

$20.00

Large - Yellow - Better Beer

$20.00

XL - Yellow - Better Beer

$20.00

2XL - Yellow - Better Beer

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Monday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Restaurant info

Royal Docks Brewing Co. Taproom + Kitchen is our flagship location based in Jackson Township. #MindTheTap

Location

7162 Fulton Dr Nw, Canton, OH 44718

Directions

Gallery
Royal Docks Brewing image
Royal Docks Brewing image
Royal Docks Brewing image

