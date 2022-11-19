91 Wood Fired Oven Jackson Twp.
844 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
5570 Fulton Dr, Canton, OH 44718
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ohio Roasting Company - 4870 Frank Ave NW
No Reviews
4870 Frank Ave NW N Canton, OH 44720
View restaurant
Condado Tacos - Belden, OH
No Reviews
4183 Belden Village Street Northwest Canton, OH 44718
View restaurant
Rockne's N Canton - 5000 Portage Street Northwest
4.0 • 106
5000 Portage Street Northwest North Canton, OH 44720
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Canton
Bender's Tavern - Canton's Oldest and Finest since 1902
4.7 • 1,426
137 Court Ave. SW Canton, OH 44702
View restaurant