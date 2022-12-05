Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

UnHitched Brewing Co

review star

No reviews yet

115 South Mill St

Louisville, OH 44641

Popular Items

Pepperoni

Savory

Side of Fries

$4.00
Charred Marinated Cucumbers

Charred Marinated Cucumbers

$8.00

whipped labneh, chili oil, herbs vegetarian

Pork Rinds

Pork Rinds

$6.00

bbq dry rub, parmesan, lime crema gluten free

Pickled Deviled Eggs

Pickled Deviled Eggs

$8.00

herb egg fill, dukkah, smoked bacon, chives vegetarian option available | contains nuts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

curry aioli, lime, za'tar, red onion vegan option available | vegetarian

Miller's Fried Mushrooms

Miller's Fried Mushrooms

$13.00

oyster mushrooms, ranch vegetarian | gluten free | vegan option available

Crispy Green Beans

Crispy Green Beans

$10.00

tempura, pecorino, herbed buttermilk aioli vegetarian

Elote

$10.00

charred corn, lime crema, cotija cheese, cilantro vegetarian

Tomato Toast

$12.00Out of stock

heirloom tomatoes, texas toast, pickled melon, farmers cheese, speck vegatarian option available

Harissa Fried Cauliflower

Harissa Fried Cauliflower

$12.00

shaved brussels sprouts and fermented cabbage salad, golden raisin agrodolce, labne ranch, dukkah spice. vegetarian | contains nuts | vegan option available

Hearth Fired Pita

Hearth Fired Pita

$10.00

house-made farmers cheese, roasted garlic oil, local honey, sumac, za’atar. vegetarian

Brewhouse Pretzel

$14.00

bavarian pretzel, everything bagel seasoning, beer cheese, lager mustard vegetarian | vegan option available

Confit Wings

Confit Wings

$14.00

louisville white bbq, honey sambal, or plain gluten free

House Salad

House Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, radish, bacon, feta, pickled egg, shaved red onion, ranch dressing vegetarian option available | vegan option available

Oven Roasted Mussels

Oven Roasted Mussels

$16.00

sausage, beer, lemon, garden herbs. served with hearth fired pita.

Fish and Chips (FRIDAYS ONLY)

Fish and Chips (FRIDAYS ONLY)

$16.00

FRIDAYS ONLY. beer battered haddock, burnt lemon, malt vinegar tartar sauce. served w fries.

Pizzas

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$16.00

san marzano, mozzarella, banana peppers, honey drizzle

Sandwiches

UnHitched Smashburger

UnHitched Smashburger

choice of patty size, american cheese, shredduce, bread and butter pickles, caramelized onions, unhitched sauce. served w/ fries.

FCBR Sandwich

FCBR Sandwich

$13.00

fried chicken, honey sambal, bacon, ranch slaw, swiss, texas toast. served w/ fries.

Kids

Cheeseburger

$6.00

american cheese. served w fries.

Chicken Fingers

$6.00

3 pieces. served with fries.

Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$6.00

Burger Boxes

4 Smashburgers & Fries

4 Smashburgers & Fries

$50.00

4 single patty smashburgers | mountain of fries

2 Smashburgers, 2 Kids Burgers & Fries

$36.00

2 single patty unhitched burgers | 2 kids cheeseburgers | mountain of fries

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:20 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:20 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:20 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:20 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We offer 16 taps of fresh beer, a small rotation of cocktails/wine, and chef driven food menu. Enhance your experience with our Chef's Table dining option. We invite you to our space, an old bowling alley, where you will find the old lanes repurposed into the taproom table and bar tops. Come ‘UnHitch from the Grind’ in downtown Louisville!

Website

Location

115 South Mill St, Louisville, OH 44641

Directions

