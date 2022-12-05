Brewpubs & Breweries
UnHitched Brewing Co
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:20 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:20 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:20 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:20 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
We offer 16 taps of fresh beer, a small rotation of cocktails/wine, and chef driven food menu. Enhance your experience with our Chef's Table dining option. We invite you to our space, an old bowling alley, where you will find the old lanes repurposed into the taproom table and bar tops. Come ‘UnHitch from the Grind’ in downtown Louisville!
115 South Mill St, Louisville, OH 44641
