Louisville restaurants you'll love

Louisville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Louisville

Louisville's top cuisines

Must-try Louisville restaurants

UnHitched Brewing image

 

UnHitched Brewing

115 South Mill St, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Margo$14.00
san marzano, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, fresh basil
Pepperoni$14.00
san marzano, mozzarella, provolone, local honey drizzle
UnHitched Smashburger
choice of patty size, american cheese, shredduce, bread and butter pickles, caramelized onions, unhitched sauce. served with fries.
More about UnHitched Brewing
Ermanno's Pizza image

 

Ermanno's Pizza

6322 Louisville St NE, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12pc Bone-In Wings$14.99
Jojo's (5)$2.99
Sm Ermanno's Sub$7.00
More about Ermanno's Pizza
The Whiskey Stop Bar & Grill image

 

The Whiskey Stop Bar & Grill

6509 Columbus Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
More about The Whiskey Stop Bar & Grill
Buds Corner image

 

Buds Corner

5750 Columbus Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (571 reviews)
More about Buds Corner

